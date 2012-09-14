PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Billing & Service Provisioning Software
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
DABE Solutions Ltd. DABE Solutions Ltd. London, United Kingdom
DABE Solutions Ltd. was founded in 2003. The company was founded as a single-man project to continue producing flexible and high quality... 
Data Tech Labs Data Tech Labs Riga, Latvia
Data Tech Labs was formed by groups of highly experienced individuals to provide Telecommunications and IT Industry with latest developments... 
DOVICO Software DOVICO Software Dieppe, Canada
DOVICO Software is a CMMI® company. Through our continued process improvement we have created a very effective time & cost software... 
Elitecore Technologies Elitecore Technologies India
Elitecore Technologies Limited is the global provider of Identity based Unified Threat Management (UTM) solutions and Convergent Billing... 
Healthcare Support Technologies, Inc. Healthcare Support Technologies, Inc. Rochester, PA
DocOfficeRx.com provides CPT Codes, ICD-9 Codes, Coding/Billing Resources and complete practice management. Our unique E&M Coding Tools... 
Lionwerx Lionwerx TN
Lionwerx is a premier provider of business information technology solutions and support to clients primarily engaged in the energy industry. We... 
Medical Billing Software - MPMsoft Medical Billing Software - MPMsoft Napa, CA
MPMsoft is an advanced practice management and medical billing software that is used by thousands of healthcare practices nationwide to... 
Practice Velocity Practice Velocity Belvidere, IL
Practice Velocity® Urgent Care Solutions® (www.practicevelocity.com) offers patented software solutions to the urgent care industry. 
ReadyTestGo ReadyTestGo Chennai, India
ReadyTestGo offers independent QA and testing services on a flexible onsite or offshore basis for testing OSS and BSS applications for telecom... 
Replicon Inc Replicon Inc Calgary, Canada
Replicon is the leader in cloud time tracking applications. We help more than 1.5 million people in companies of all sizes better manage... 
River City Internet Group River City Internet Group St. Louis, MO
River City Internet Group (RCIG) is an Internet delivery system holding company. RCIG (http://www.rcig.net) was founded in 2001 and invests... 
Service Solution - Landscaping Business Software Service Solution - Landscaping Business ... Columbus, OH
614-436-9066 Business software for marketing, scheduling, reporting, billing and receiving, routing and database solutions for landscape,... 
Soft-Aid Incorporated Soft-Aid Incorporated Miami, FL
Soft-Aid, Inc., headquartered in Miami, FL, has been developing medical management and claims processing systems for over ten years. ... 
Tenrox Tenrox Glendale, CA
Tenrox solutions help you meet the challenges of globalization, fragmentation of the enterprise, the projectization of work, and increased... 
Terasens GmbH Terasens GmbH Munich, Germany
Terasens, founded in 2001, develops innovative software solutions and products for carriers, providers and other firms on the telecommunications... 
