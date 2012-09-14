PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Centilytics Crowned as a 2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia Winner Red Herring announced its Top 100 Asia award winners in recognition of the leading private companies from the region. - November 10, 2019 - Centilytics

SwanLeap Announces New Executive Hire SwanLeap, offering unprecedented supply chain visibility, speed and control as the fastest growing technology company in North America, announces the expansion of its executive team with the hire of former ProShip Vice President, John Berg, as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Berg joins SwanLeap... - October 30, 2019 - SwanLeap

Centilytics Announces Major Changes in Their Scheduled Updates to Simplify the Pricing Model and Ease the Accessibility Last month, some significant updates arrived that hold the ability to add more power to their Cloud Management Platform. Some minor updates added include the improvement in the rightsizing module; Azure Inventory gets enlarged, and new AWS services covered under the visibility solution. - October 24, 2019 - Centilytics

V2verify™ Selected to be Part of Dreamit's 2019 Fall Cohort V2verify, an industry-leading voice biometric company, was one of six companies selected from a pool of 500+ applicants to be part of Dreamit's 2019 Fall Cohort. The Dreamit Cohort is a powerful group of companies that are solving challenges in cyber and physical security. - October 23, 2019 - V2verify

New Cloud-Based Solutions by Centilytics Will Enhance Your Experience Over the Cloud Through Centilytics' latest update, they brought new features and improvised solutions for greater usability. This time Centilytics introduced an inventory for Azure services and expanded the AWS one for more services, new report formats, and significant enhancements are achieved on their visibility module. - September 20, 2019 - Centilytics

Meet DigiPrima Technologies in Los Angeles at Mobile World Congress 2019 DigiPrima Technologies Pvt. Ltd. heads to Los Angeles for MWC 2019. Looking forward to meeting and discovering new prospects and help organizations meet the enormous challenges of digital transformation. - August 29, 2019 - DigiPrima Technologies

Meet DigiPrima Technologies in Dubai for GITEX Future Stars 2019 DigiPrima Technologies Pvt. Ltd. heads to Dubai for GITEX Technology Week. Looking forward to meeting and discovering new prospects and help organizations meet the enormous challenges of digital transformation. - August 20, 2019 - DigiPrima Technologies

DigiPrima to Launch PrimaPlus at GITEX, Dubai 2019 DigiPrima announced that it will showcase PrimaPlus as part of GITEX, Dubai’s Start-Up Hub, GITEX Future Stars on October 6-10 in Dubai, UAE at Dubai World Trade Centre. PrimaPlus enables stakeholders to manage Business Plan, Business Priorities, Emerging Trends, SWOT Analysis, and KPIs. - August 20, 2019 - DigiPrima Technologies

Centilytics Once Again Draw Attention with Their New and Innovative Solutions to Simplify the Complex Cloud Last month's updates were solely focused on enhancing the console and improvising the interface with the features like summarizing the whole security and health module on a single panel or expand the already existing inventory. - August 12, 2019 - Centilytics

Centilytics Brings Updates for the Security Services and Integrates a New ITSM Tools in the Console Centilytics brings a pack of new features; the most featured one their latest security checks under new security compliance. They added new integrations as well; which allow users to access all their raised tickets, in the most widely used ITSM software, in the console itself. - July 19, 2019 - Centilytics

Best Western International Endorses FortisPay Best Western International has announced their official partnership with FortisPay (Fortis Payment Systems LLC) as the endorsed merchant services provider. This reflects the organization’s strategic move to continue to offer superior payment processing and merchant services options for properties... - June 27, 2019 - Fortis Payments

Centilytics Announces Their First Android Application and Major Console Updates Centilytics brings a whole bunch of new updates; the most talked about being their new Android app. They introduced new integrations as well; which allow users to access all their raised tickets from the console itself. - June 14, 2019 - Centilytics

TimelyBill to Exhibit at ITW 2019 – June 23-26 TimelyBill, Operations Support System, will be showcasing its subscription billing and revenue management software at ITW (International Telecoms Week) 2019, June 23-26 in Atlanta, GA. Located in the Hyatt Regency's Grand Hall of the Atrium Tower, booth HA-E3107, TimelyBill executives will be on hand... - June 14, 2019 - Bill Perfect Inc.

Centilytics Brings Advanced Features to Simplify Cloud Management Centilytics, an intelligent cloud management platform, recently announced the general availability of wastage tracker, azure scheduler, Net Promoter Score (NPS) and customized dashboard view. - May 09, 2019 - Centilytics

AI-Powered Billing Platform Helps Law Firms Optimize Cashflow and Minimize Delayed Invoice Payments The world’s first billing platform that automates the process of validating legal billed services with the mission to help law firms across the world improve their cash flow and billing efficiency, by easily capturing their daily activities, preparing and submitting invoices that are 100% compliant with their clients’ billing guidelines. - April 26, 2019 - Accurate Legal Billing Inc.

ReadyRESALE Will be an Exhibitor at the Community Associations Institute 2019 Conference & Expo in Orlando, FL ReadyRESALE and AssociationREADY continues to support CAI in 2019 as they prepare to exhibit at the Annual Conference hosted at award-winning Rosen Shingle Creek hotel, May 15th – 18th. - April 19, 2019 - AssociationREADY

Macro and Crimson Partners with Open Systems for An All-In-One Retail Solution: Macro CLASS A new solution that offers retailers POS, payment processing, ERP, and so much more from top-class providers to enhance their businesses. - March 26, 2019 - Crimson Transaction Technologies

TimelyBill to Exhibit at Channel Partners Conference & Expo 2019 TimelyBill, Operations Support System, will be showcasing its subscription billing and revenue management software at Channel Partners, held April 9–April 12, 2019, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. Channel Partners is the largest channel event for agents, MSPs, VARs, consultants, integrators... - March 15, 2019 - Bill Perfect Inc.

Pantonium On-Demand Transit Coming to Kings County California Rural public transportation is getting a software update. - February 23, 2019 - Pantonium

Belleville Transit On-Demand Night Bus Pilot Made Permanent by City Council Belleville Transit has been testing on-demand transit software for its night time bus service for four months, now it has been made a normal part of conventional service. - January 30, 2019 - Pantonium

ChiroFusion to Offer Integrated Online Scheduling Platform for Patients and Practices ChiroFusion’s newest product, CF Schedule enables practices to add online scheduling to their websites, blogs, and social media accounts, and allows patients to schedule appointments anytime, anywhere. - January 17, 2019 - ChiroFusion

RC2 Sponsoring 2019 CAI Law Seminar RC2, powered by ReadyCOLLECT, will be showcasing their new application platform at the 2019 CAI Law Seminar in New Orleans this January. - January 16, 2019 - AssociationREADY

TotalABA Announces New Parent Portal and Clinical Behaviors Modules TotalABA, a leader in providing Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) software for helping people with autism spectrum disorders (ASD), is proud to introduce a new robust Parent Portal offering and a new, feature-rich Behaviors module to its Clinical Software package. “TotalABA’s Parent Portal... - January 08, 2019 - TotalABA

TimelyBill to Exhibit at ITEXPO Florida 2019 Company to showcase responsive billing platform at the Communications and Business Transformation Event of the Year. - January 04, 2019 - Bill Perfect Inc.

Hyper Drive Solutions Launches New Subscription-Based Pricing Plans Built for All Business Sizes In order to fortify its notion of elevating businesses of all sizes with robust, cost-effective, less time consuming and seamless billing and accounting solutions, Hyper Drive Solutions Inc. launches its new subscription-based pricing plans. - December 17, 2018 - Hyper Drive Solutions Inc.

BMS Direct, Inc. Debuts Tesla and EV “Electric Vehicle” Charging Stations It’s easier to stay charged-up these days in Lynchburg, VA. - September 16, 2018 - BMS Direct Inc.

BMS Direct, Inc. - Reducing Carbon Footprint with Tesla and EV Sales Vehicle “310 Miles - Longest Range on the market.” - Tesla Model 3 - September 16, 2018 - BMS Direct Inc.

AssociationREADY Enhances Their Website Integration with Caliber Accounting Software Two-way data synchronization now offered between AssociationREADY’s popular Document Management Application ReadyRESALE and Caliber Software. - September 13, 2018 - AssociationREADY

How ManageMart Provide Solutions for 8 Most Common Management Problems ManageMart has recently released their software upgrade based on the real customer references. Financial management has seen the greatest changes in the last decade. Now, users can enjoy better optimization, complete synchronization, and performance enhancement that help accelerating all the financial... - July 24, 2018 - Managemart

Crimson Transaction Technologies Announces New US Office Crimson announces expansion with new US office to better service current US customers as well as expand in the American market. - June 06, 2018 - Crimson Transaction Technologies

TotalABA Announces Two-Year Extension of Its Partnership with Hopebridge TotalABA, a leader in providing Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) software for helping people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is proud to announce a two-year extension and expansion of services with its flagship customer, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers. Hopebridge, headquartered in Indianapolis,... - May 22, 2018 - TotalABA

Luminello Announces New Innovation in Technology Award for Psychiatry Residents and Fellows The new Luminello Innovation in Technology Award for graduating psychiatry residents and fellows aims to foster creative and innovative ideas in how technology could be used to improve patient care and practice in the field of psychiatry and throughout the mental and behavioral health profession. Deadline is June 30, 2018. - May 15, 2018 - Luminello

TotalABA Announces Strategic Alliance with Digital Health Forward TotalABA, a leader in providing Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) software for helping people with autism spectrum disorders, is proud to announce a strategic alliance with Digital Health Forward. “The Digital Health Forward team has an extensive understanding of the current healthcare markets... - April 25, 2018 - TotalABA

Pantonium On-Demand Transit Project Begins in Belleville Ontario New technology coming to Belleville Transit in ongoing pilot program. - April 12, 2018 - Pantonium

Advantage Laser, a Leading Check Supplier, Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Corporate Rebranding and New Website Redesigned website offers visitors richer customer experience and unparalleled ease of purchasing check supplies, software and services. - March 09, 2018 - Advantage Laser Products

TotalABA Announces New Executive Team Seasoned sales and marketing executives brought in to help caregivers treat autism spectrum disorders. - March 01, 2018 - TotalABA

Texo Partners with Crimson Transaction Technologies for Payment Solutions Texo's partnership with Crimson will assist in further strengthening their retail and financial offerings by providing a complete payment solution in conjunction with Crimson Payments. - January 06, 2018 - Crimson Transaction Technologies

TimelyBill Integrates with DocuSign to Help Telecommunications Companies Go Digital TimelyBill announced today it has integrated with DocuSign eSignature to help telecommunications customers transform their business by going fully digital. - December 26, 2017 - Bill Perfect Inc.

STAG's Smart Testing Online Courses Will Benefit IT Company Employees' Training and Development Introduces two courses that consist of short engaging lessons with focus on application and skill building. - November 25, 2017 - STAG Software Pvt Ltd

IPzen Legal: Case Management and Invoicing Software All in One Legal Practice Management Software IPzen Legal launched a cloud-based solution for legal practice management. A secure all in one case management and invoicing software allows to upload, download documents and give limited access to the clients. Deadline reminders and track your payments. - November 22, 2017 - IPzen Legal

Alden Systems Launches Alden One® Alden Systems releases a new asset management software product, Alden One®. The application is a one-stop-shop for joint use management. Alden One® tells the story of every asset’s lifespan, from initial installation to retirement. It allows users to collect and store asset information in a single system. - September 13, 2017 - Alden Systems

ClearView Audit Makes Inc. Magazine's 36th Annual Inc. 5000 ClearView Audit makes the list of America's fastest-growing private companies. ClearView made the 55th spot on the Inc. 5000 list, but ClearView was also the 4th fastest-growing software company in the country, and the fastest-growing company in Wisconsin. - August 24, 2017 - SwanLeap

INFINITI LAB Awards INFINITI Singapore Landing Pack to Canadian Startup Pantonium INFINITI concludes "INFINITI LAB, Smart Mobility" in Singapore with the seven startups from all over the world who pitched a viable business-use case to INFINITI’s senior decision makers with the goal of piloting a mobility project. - August 17, 2017 - Pantonium

Eric Broughton Joins Advisory Board for Property Meld Ray Hespen, CEO and Co-Founder stated, “Eric's development in the real-estate space of automation, time-savings, revenue generation, and elevated customer experience culminate to being an excellent advisor for Property Meld. We are incredibly excited to have him join us on our path to making maintenance automated.” - August 14, 2017 - Property Meld

CleanLink Software Ltd Updates "Cleanlink Mobile" App with Expanded Functionality The new functionality adds new features to the company’s flagship mobile software. - July 16, 2017 - Cleanlink Software Limited

TimelyBill Moves to New and Larger Facility in Denver, NC TimelyBill, a leading provider of telecommunications billing software, has announced it has moved its office from Huntersville, NC to a new, larger facility in Denver, NC. The move was effective June 30, 2017. According to TimelyBill CEO Michael Lates, the move was necessitated by the significant growth... - July 08, 2017 - Bill Perfect Inc.

RedmineUp Expand to New Markets and Offers Redmine Hosting in SaaS Model Following the rebranding leading commercial and free Redmine plugins developer RedmineUP recently enters into new markets and introduced a broader offer. It added fully-featured Redmine environment hosted in the cloud and provided for a monthly fee in Software-as-a-Service model. - June 24, 2017 - RedmineUP

Daniel Bassen Joins ResMan as Regional Vice President of Sales ResMan, the leading provider of multifamily software solutions welcomes Daniel Bassen, an accomplished technology and multifamily sales leader. - May 16, 2017 - ResMan

ResMan, LLC Exhibiting Their Multifamily Software Solutions Suite at NAA Education Conference & Exposition Learn about the most inclusive core multifamily software solutions suite by visiting ResMan at Booth #3221 during the NAA Education Conference & Exposition. - May 12, 2017 - ResMan