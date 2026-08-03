Recent Headlines
NestWatch Launches AI-Powered Home Watch Software with GPS-Verified Visits, Automated Reports, and Built-In Billing for Home Watch Companies
NestWatch, a software platform built for professional home watch businesses, is now available at nestwatch.ai. Operators run GPS-verified inspections from their phone, send AI-drafted reports that homeowners read in a branded online portal, and get paid with built-in invoicing and card-on-file auto-pay. Every account begins with a free trial that requires no credit card. - August 03, 2026 - NestWatch
AssociationREADY Announces Relocation to New Suwanee, Georgia Headquarters
Company move reflects continued growth and commitment to serving community association clients. - July 16, 2026 - AssociationREADY
ScheduleBot Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as It Scales Into the Leading AI Platform for Home Service Operators
ScheduleBot, the AI-powered scheduling and lead conversion platform for multi-location home service operators, has unveiled a bold new brand identity. The refreshed logo, modern navy and orange palette, and updated design system reflect the company's rapid growth and its mission to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and roofing businesses turn every lead into a booked job. The new look is live now across ScheduleBot's digital properties, with the same platform results customers already trust. - June 26, 2026 - ScheduleBot
Intelligent Voice AI Named to CIO Review's Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026
Intelligent Voice AI, LLC (IVAI), developer of the Evolve AI Agents platform, has been recognized by CIO Review magazine as one of the Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026. The recognition highlights IVAI's work deploying agentic AI voice agents across healthcare, insurance, legal and home services verticals. - April 28, 2026 - Intelligent Voice AI
Alignmint Launches Free All-in-One Nonprofit Accounting Software with Built-in Donor CRM, Volunteer Management, and AI
Purpose-built platform replaces up to six separate tools for nonprofits, churches, schools, and fiscal sponsors — with a free tier for organizations up to $100K in annual donations. - April 02, 2026 - Alignmint
Miami Founder Launches Centro, the First AI-Powered Bilingual Platform for Youth Soccer Clubs
After running a youth soccer academy in South Florida and juggling seven disconnected tools for registration, payments, and communication, Centro's founder built what the market was missing: a single bilingual platform with AI-powered coaching tools, designed for the clubs that every major software company overlooks. Centro launches ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with full English and Spanish support. - March 31, 2026 - Centro
VasyERP Expands Global Reach with Smart ERP Solutions After Strong Growth in India
VasyERP is a cloud-based ERP and POS platform designed for retail and distribution businesses to manage operations more efficiently. After building a strong presence in India, the company is expanding into global markets including the UAE and wider GCC, South Africa, the UK, and other regions. VasyERP brings billing, inventory, accounting, and reporting into a single system, helping businesses gain real-time visibility, maintain compliance, and scale across multiple locations. - March 26, 2026 - VasyERP
Baanda Introduces an Always-Open Digital Community Bazaar for Local Small Businesses
Baanda is a digital platform designed to help local makers and small businesses connect with nearby customers through proximity-based discovery and practical, real-world tools. Built for use both online and at physical locations such as storefronts and market stalls, Baanda supports independent sellers with workflows that fit day-to-day operations. The company is based in Southern California and is expanding into additional regions. - February 26, 2026 - Baanda, Inc.
InstaMD’s Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Qualifies on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio
InstaMD announced that its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution has been qualified on Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio after completing the platform’s evaluation process. The qualification reflects alignment with criteria for intended use, value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, supporting scalable, workflow-integrated remote care delivery for healthcare organizations. - February 13, 2026 - InstaMD Inc.
MZ Medical Billing Launches Provider Claim Appeals and Disputes Management Service
MZ Medical Billing provides end-to-end medical billing and revenue cycle services for healthcare providers across multiple specialties. The company focuses on accuracy, compliance, and consistent follow-up to support stable reimbursements and long-term financial health. - January 17, 2026 - MZ Medical Billing
TimelyBill Launches TimelyTAXES™
TimelyBill announced the launch of TimelyTAXES™, a new high-speed, in-house telecom tax engine designed to eliminate the latency, outages, and inaccuracies common with external API-based tax services. Built specifically for communications providers, the engine delivers up to 10X faster performance, monthly updated telecom tax data, precise usage-based taxation, and complete operational control — giving carriers a more reliable, scalable foundation for billing and compliance. - November 29, 2025 - Bill Perfect Inc.
Blockchain Payments v3.1: Stablecoin to Fiat Vendor Payments
You can pay vendors anywhere in the world without leaving their CRM, directly to their bank account via Stablecoins with Blockchain Payments v3.1. Cryptocurrency Adoption just got easier with the new release of Blockchain Payments v3.1 for enterprise adoption. - September 04, 2025 - Web3 Enabler, Inc.
CometAPI Launches Free Access to Kimi K2, Empowering Developers and Businesses with Trillion‑Parameter AI
CometAPI, a leading AI model‑as‑a‑service platform, today announced that its integration with Moonshot AI’s flagship Mixture‑of‑Experts (MoE) model Kimi K2 is now available entirely free of charge. This initiative lowers the barrier for researchers, developers, and enterprises to... - July 28, 2025 - CometAPI
Bill Perfect Achieves SOC 1 Type II Compliance with No Exceptions
Telecom providers trust TimelyBill to manage their mission-critical billing and revenue operations. Their latest SOC 1 Type II report — with no exceptions — reaffirms that trust and their role as a secure, dependable partner. - July 18, 2025 - Bill Perfect Inc.
CaseFox Introduces New AI Document Generation Feature for Law Firms
CaseFox introduced a new AI-powered feature that helps law firms and lawyers generate legal documents in minutes, reducing document drafting time by up to 70%. - April 30, 2025 - CaseFox Inc.
MoolaX Launches Simplified Financial Platform for Solopreneurs, Empowering Creators with Easy Profit Tracking and Insights
MoolaX Launches Unified Income Dashboard for Solopreneurs, Offering Real-Time Financial Clarity Across Multiple Payment Platforms. MoolaX simplifies financial tracking for solopreneurs juggling multiple income streams. By consolidating payments, cash flow, and insights into a single visual dashboard, the platform helps entrepreneurs stay on top of their business performance — without the overwhelm of traditional accounting tools. - April 03, 2025 - MoolaX
Origin Utility Announces Successful Go-Live of MobileLite Workforce Management Solution for Turlock Irrigation District (TID)
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative public sector technology solutions, recently announced the successful Go-Live of Origin MobileLite at Turlock Irrigation District (TID), following a rapid and efficient 5-month onboarding. TID is a community-owned, not-for-profit irrigation... - March 19, 2025 - Origin
Origin Continues to Lead Utility Modernization with SmartCity Client Success
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, is pleased to publicly announce an initiative that has been two years in the making: a full-spectrum Client Success team, dedicated to in-depth support, innovation and guidance for municipalities and utilities... - January 30, 2025 - Origin
TimelyBill to Showcase Innovation at ITEXPO
TimelyBill, the premier provider of cloud-based telecom billing and CRM solutions, is excited to announce its participation in ITEXPO 2025, which will take place February 11-13 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. As a leading event for communications and digital... - January 10, 2025 - Bill Perfect Inc.
Shoaib Sheikh 786 Launches Comprehensive eCommerce Website Management Service to Drive Online Business Growth
Shoaib Sheikh 786, a trusted name in freelance digital solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their eCommerce Website Management Service. Designed to support online businesses of all sizes, this service streamlines the management of eCommerce websites, enhances their performance, and ensures... - December 23, 2024 - Shoaib Sheikh 786
Zodot Raises $500K in Seed Funding to Enhance Business Management for Self-Employed People and Startups to Run and Grow Their Business
Zodot, an all-in-one business management platform designed for freelancers, small businesses, and independent teams, has raised $500,000 in seed funding. The new investment will drive the development of the platform's intuitive tools for task management, invoicing, time tracking, and project management. The funding will also expand Zodot’s market reach and strengthen user experience ahead of its official launch. - November 01, 2024 - Zodot
Shoaib Sheikh 786 Launches Specialized Local SEO Service to Boost Online Visibility for Small and Medium Businesses
Shoaib Sheikh 786, a dedicated freelance digital marketing expert, is proud to announce the launch of his new Local SEO Service. This specialized service is aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) increase their visibility in local search results, drive foot traffic, and attract more customers in their target geographic areas. - October 30, 2024 - Shoaib Sheikh 786
Origin Utility Announces SmartCity Platform Deployment with City of College Station, TX
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its SmartCity platform at the City of College Station, TX. The City of College Station provides its customers with electric, water, and wastewater services. The City... - October 10, 2024 - Origin Utility
Origin Utility Announces Successful Go-Live of Infor Public Sector Utility Billing Solution in West Basin Water District, CA
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative public sector technology solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of West Basin Water District in Carson, CA. - August 16, 2024 - Origin Utility
Debt Recovery Reimagined: PaymentVision’s Digital Solutions Drive Industry Success
Collaboration in Action: Debt Collection in the Digital Age Webinar - May 07, 2024 - PaymentVision
Delenta™ Inks Major Deal with Leading Business Coaching Firm
Delenta™ partners with TNM Coaching, enhancing online coaching with innovative platform. TNM gains efficiency and quality in coaching engagements. Delenta's features streamline processes, ensuring secure payments and seamless scaling. - March 15, 2024 - Delenta Ltd.
Origin Utility Announces SmartCity Platform Deployment with City of Ellensburg, WA
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its SmartCity platform at the City of Ellensburg, WA. - February 07, 2024 - Origin Utility
ReadyRESALE Revolutionizes the HOA Industry with the RR2 Document Automation Platform
ReadyRESALE releases its new RR2 Document Automation platform for management companies and community associations to help simplify the process of ordering community, resale and closing documents. - January 27, 2024 - AssociationREADY
TimelyBill to Exhibit at ITEXPO 2024
TimelyBill will showcase its billing platform February 13-15 at ITEXPO. - December 28, 2023 - Bill Perfect Inc.
Origin Utility Announces Smartcity Platform Deployment at Fond Du Lac, WI Water Utility
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its SmartCity platform at the City of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin Water Utility (City). Origin SmartCity provides a future-proof technical enterprise service framework that... - November 16, 2023 - Origin Utility
Field Service Software Teampoint Announces Partnership with Scheduling Automation Experts More-IQ
TeamPoint provides field service and work order managment software for UK business operating mobile work force resources. More-IQ is a software company specialising in optimised workforce scheduling. TeamPoint has signed an exclusive deal to use More-IQ's scheduling engine in their service system. This provides clients with cutting-edge scheduling including the option to automatcially schedule a months worth of planned maintenance in a matter of seconds. - October 27, 2023 - TeamPoint
Origin Utility Announces Partnership with Infor to Support Affordable Water Reform Project in New Zealand
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful expansion of its partnership with Infor to support the nationwide rollout of the Affordable Water Reform program in New Zealand. This national initiative will create a new “system... - October 02, 2023 - Origin Utility
Zymeda Provider Solutions to Exhibit at the MGMA Fall Conference in Tennessee
Zymeda Provider Solutions, a leading medical practice consultant and provider of healthcare management solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Tennessee Medical Group Management Association (TMGMA) Fall Conference this September 14-15 in Chattanooga. The TMGMA Fall... - August 16, 2023 - Zymeda Provider Solutions
Origin Utility Announces SmartCity Platform Deployment at Newark, NJ Department of Water and Sewer Utilities
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its Origin SmartCity™ platform at the City of Newark, New Jersey Department of Water and Sewer Utilities (City). - July 27, 2023 - Origin Utility
Lawnager Unveils New Feature Empowering Landscaping Crews to Access Jobs in Spanish
Lawnager, the leading lawn care management platform, is proud to announce its latest feature that allows landscaping crews to view jobs in Spanish. This enhancement is a testament to Lawnager's commitment to inclusivity and simplifying lawn care processes for both crew members and customers. The... - July 15, 2023 - Lawnager
MPMsoft to AllMed PM: Empowering Medical Practices with Comprehensive Billing Software
AllMed PM: Empowering medical practices with comprehensive billing software since 2006. Formerly MPMsoft, their all-encompassing solutions serve over 20 specialties. Trust AllMed PM for streamlined CMS-1500 billing for Blue Cross and Medicare. Transforming healthcare management with cutting-edge technology. - May 22, 2023 - AllMed PM, LLC.
Shoaib Sheikh 786 Launches Website Management & Maintenance Service
Shoaib Sheikh 786, a reputable freelance web expert, is thrilled to announce the introduction of their Website Management & Maintenance Service, designed to provide comprehensive support and upkeep for websites. - May 20, 2023 - Shoaib Sheikh 786
Shoaib Sheikh 786 Introduces Comprehensive Server Hardening Service to Enhance Digital Security
Shoaib Sheikh 786, a renowned freelance cybersecurity expert, is pleased to announce the launch of their Server Hardening Service, aimed at providing top-notch protection to businesses and individuals against online threats. - May 20, 2023 - Shoaib Sheikh 786
RCC Training Launches Revised Microsoft Office Training Courses
RCC Training is proud to announce the launch of their revised Microsoft Office training courses. With classes offered both online and in-person, the courses are designed to help you develop your skills and increase your productivity in the workplace. - May 17, 2023 - RCC Training
Zymeda Provider Solutions Appoints Debra Myers-Adams as Director of Client Growth & Strategy
Zymeda Provider Solutions, a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management solutions, announced the appointment of Debra Myers-Adams as Director of Client Growth & Strategy. This addition to the leadership team is expected to drive business growth and enhance the overall strategy of... - April 28, 2023 - Zymeda Provider Solutions
CaseFox Launches New User Interface for Legal Billing Software
CaseFox announces the launch of its new user interface for legal billing software, providing an improved user experience and optimized invoicing processes. - April 05, 2023 - CaseFox Inc.
Simply.Coach is Now SOC2, GDPR and HIPAA Compliant
Simply.Coach is aligned with SOC2, GDPR and HIPAA regulations. It is the only coaching management platform compliant with all 3 regulations. - January 22, 2023 - Proponitis Tech Private Limited
Medisys Data Solutions Inc. Signs a Contract with a Leading Wound Care Center in Delaware
Hiring Medisys Data professionals can increase income by 30%, cut operational costs by 50%, and submit clean claims for the first time by 98% with other benefits. - September 16, 2022 - Medisys Data Solutions Inc
CarePaths Releases New Digital Front Door App Designed to Improve Psychotherapy Outcomes and Access to Care
Behavior Health-focused EHR expands its capacity with a new app allowing new patients to search for therapists, who can create a customized Digital Front Door. The app also facilitates Measurement-Based Care, a practice that has been shown to improve therapy outcomes. - August 29, 2022 - CarePaths, Inc.
Proven Optics Releases Capital Planning and Investment Control (CPIC) Application as Newest Addition to their Financial Management Application Suite - Built on Now
Today, Proven Optics LLC, a practitioner-founded IT Financial Management software company, announced the release of their newest application - Proven Optics Capital Planning and Investment Control. This solution has met the high standards of the ServiceNow Built on Now Program designed to recognize... - August 18, 2022 - Proven Optics
Aavenir Partners with CloudGo to Expand AI-enabled Source-to-Pay Solutions and Digital Workflows for ServiceNow Customers in Asia-Pacific
Aavenir and CloudGo, the co-sponsors of ServiceNow Knowledge 2022, Sydney, collaborate to deliver AI-enabled Source-to-Pay solutions to the ServiceNow customers in the APAC region. This partnership will empower Procurement, Legal, Finance, Sales, and IT teams in Asia-Pacific to harness Aavenir’s extensive S2P expertise and CloudGo’s digital workflow expertise on the ServiceNow platform to solve critical challenges in Sourcing, Contracting, Vendor, and Invoice management. - May 25, 2022 - Aavenir
AI-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation Major Aavenir Sponsors IOFM - APP2P Spring Conference and Expo 2022
AI-enabled Accounts Payable Automation solutions leader, Aavenir, is the co-sponsor of the APP2P Spring Conference 2022, bringing together the best minds in the AP & P2P business from across the globe. The product leaders at Aavenir will meet finance and AP representatives to discuss the "future of invoice processing" via AP automation solutions. - May 11, 2022 - Aavenir
AssociationREADY Enhances Their Website Integration with CINC Systems
Two-way integration is now offered between CINC Systems and AssociationREADY’s popular Document Management Application ReadyRESALE. - February 23, 2022 - AssociationREADY
Proven Optics Awarded Servicenow 2022 Americas App Development Platform Partner of the Year
Proven Optics LLC announced that they have been recognized as the 2022 ServiceNow Americas App Development Platform Partner of the Year for the Partner who excelled in App Development and ratings, building their Apps on the Now Platform, and overall growth. The ServiceNow Global Alliances and... - February 09, 2022 - Proven Optics
Proven Optics Leveraging ServiceNow Portal on Financial Management Applications
Today, Proven Optics LLC, a practitioner-founded software and Financial Management services company, is excited to announce that the Proven Optics Financial Management Application Suite has an updated user interface leveraging the ServiceNow portal. This update to their Built on Now applications... - January 22, 2022 - Proven Optics