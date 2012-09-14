|
10U Colocation, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$395.00 - Service
100% Uptime Guarantee!
Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered)
100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link
5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included
Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers
Diverse fiber...
Advanced Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$229.00 - Service
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz
8 GB Ram
2 X 750 GB 7200 RPM Sata Drives
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
10 TB Monthly Transfer
Billing Manager, from Data Tech Labs
Product
Billing Manager is complete prepaid/post paid billing and accounting system for any type of VoIP operations including wholesale call termination, call shop and phone card operation. System provides real...
Business VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$99.95 - Service
3072MB Dedicated Memory
160GB Disk Space
2000GB Monthly Transfer
4 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
CC&B Implementation, from Lionwerx
Service
Lionwerx provides IT implementation and support services for our client's CIS billing applications. Our capabilities extend from initial business requirements gathering and process analysis to development...
CC&B Training (Full Life-Cycle), from Lionwerx
Service
Current Curriculum
PROJECT TEAM ORIENTATION (PTO) : Provides a high level understanding of CC&B functionality and assistance to project decision makers in assembling the implementation team.
Course...
Dual Rented Billing service, from Data Tech Labs
Service
Dual Rented Billing service is high-end extension to our regular Rented Billing. It Allows for greater redundancy and scalability. Dual system will keep copy of all your data and distribute load during...
Extreme Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$329.00 - Service
2x Quad Core Xeon E5620 2.66Ghz w/ HT
16 GB DDR RAM
2x 750GB 7200 RPM Sata Drive
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
20 TB Monthly Transfer
GoUrgentCare.com® Online Directory, from Practice Velocity
Service
Maximize your clinic's online visibility with GoUrgentCare.com®, an online directory of walk-in clinics currently offered free of charge to Practice Velocity customers. GoUrgentCare.com® attracts...
Hosted Billing / CDR only service, from Data Tech Labs
Service
This service is designed for following types of applications:
Wholesale traffic/termination providers owning Radius-compatible gateways or softswitches
Callshop, calling card operators
This...
Hosted Billing / GK service, from Data Tech Labs
Service
This service is designed for following types of applications:
Wholesale traffic brokers/termination providers
Termination providers
IP phone service providers
Callshop owners and...
Landscaping Business Software, from Service Solution - Landscaping Business Software
Product
Business software for landscaping, including landscape maintenance, lawn care, tree care, pest control, irrigation and holiday lighting.
Personal VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$39.95 - Service
1024MB Dedicated Memory
40GB Disk Space
500GB Monthly Transfer
2 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
PiVoT™ Charting and Coding, from Practice Velocity
Product
PiVoT™ is a modified EMR that uses scanned paper templates to create an electronic medical record. Simply examine what is appropriate, document what you did, and scan the template. The powerful Practice...
Project & Process Management Software, from Tenrox
Product
Project Process Management:
A visible improvement at every step in the cycle of managing work
In a flat world, work is divided into projects and distributed across geographical boundaries. How do you maintain...
PV Billing®, from Practice Velocity
Service
PV Billing®, a sister company of Practice Velocity, LLC, is the largest urgent care billing company in the U.S. Under the direction of David Stern, MC, CPC, and Monica Klosa, CPC, the company has grown...
PVM™ Practice Management, from Practice Velocity
Product
PVM™ Practice Management is the only practice management system developed by urgent care professionals, tested in urgent care centers, and has physician owners using it every day in the practice...
Rented Billing service, from Data Tech Labs
Service
With Rented Billing service you will get confidence of all your valuable data stored on your server without need of buying expensive software for Billing. We provide our Billing Manager for rent for all...
Replicon - TimeAttend, from Replicon Inc
Product
Easily capture time and attendance data for accurate payroll processing, labor law compliance, and insight into workforce productivity.
Time Capture & Approvals
Track time for any employee type with...
Replicon - Timeoff, from Replicon Inc
Product
Automate time-off tracking for accurate employee staffing and compliance with internal policies.
Time-off Requests and Approvals
Empower employees with self-service time-off requests and balance view...
Standard Dedicated Server, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$129.00 - Service
Quad Core Xeon X3440 2.53Ghz
4 GB Ram
1 X 750 GB 7200 RPM SATA Drive
Linux CentOS 5
Windows 2008 (Additional Option)
5 TB Monthly Transfer
Standard VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$69.95 - Service
2048MB Dedicated Memory
80GB Disk Space
1000GB Monthly Transfer
3 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processors
Starter Plus VPS, from River City Internet Group
$19.95 - Service
512MB Dedicated Memory
10GB Disk Space
100GB Monthly Transfer
1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor
Starter VPS, Hosting, from River City Internet Group
$9.95 - Service
256MB Dedicated Memory
10GB Disk Space
100GB Monthly Transfer
1 X 2.40GHz Xeon Processor
Tenrox Cost & Revenue Accounting Software, from Tenrox
Product
Measure the productivity and/or profitability of each team and project. Know what's working and what's not. Gives real-time revenue and cost overviews for your clients, projects, resources, etc. Make proactive...
Tenrox Project Planning Software, from Tenrox
Product
Project planning is an essential component of project management software focused on detailed scheduling of tasks and resource assignments.
Your workforce today is decentralized, globalized, and project-oriented.
Tenrox Reporting & Analytics Software, from Tenrox
Product
Variety of reporting formats and dashboards:
Thanks to our flexible platform and graphical interface, your Tenrox solution is easily mapped to your organization and work breakdown structures. This allows...
Tenrox Time & Expense Tracking Software, from Tenrox
Product
With Tenrox time tracking software solutions, you can manage and account for "differentiated time" by project, by resource, by unit, any breakdown you choose, in accordance with your corporate...
Tenrox Workforce Planning Software, from Tenrox
Product
With Tenrox Project Workforce Management & Planning Software, you can see your entire organization as a “shared project workforce” and manage your worldwide inventory of skills, expertise...
TERAVoice Server 2004, from Terasens GmbH
$449.00 - Product
TERAVoice is a versatile telephony server platform which can be used to implement any kind of voice based telephony services like:
Corporate Voicemail
IVR Applications like
Automated Attendants...
Track-IT Suite, from DOVICO Software
$109.00 - Product
DOVICO Track-IT® Suite 2005
See how this powerful solution can help increase your corporate profits
Corporations use DOVICO Track-IT® Suite 2005 time and project tracking software as an...
VelociDoc® Urgent Care EMR, from Practice Velocity
Product
VelociDoc Urgent Care EMR is the first electronic medical record designed from the ground up specifically for urgent care. Under the supervision of urgent care physician David Stern, MD, CPC, and in conjunction...
Wholesale Remote Backup Solution, from River City Internet Group
$100.00 - Service
Wholsale Managed storage, software, and business tools for delivering a remote backup service to Value Added Resellers.
ZipPASS® - Get in line, online™, from Practice Velocity
Service
ZipPASS® is a unique functionality of Practice Velocity that allows visitors to your urgent care website to click on a logo and make a same-day appointment based on current patient flow. Simply put,...