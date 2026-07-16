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Within Development Tools, Operating Systems & Utilities Software
GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence. - July 16, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Manifestly Introduces AI Assisted Workflow Execution Through Claude
Manifestly Checklists has introduced an MCP integration for Claude, making it easier for teams to manage recurring workflows and SOPs through natural language. The new connection allows Claude to interact with Manifestly workflows so users can complete steps, launch runs, update assignments, and create workflow templates without leaving Claude. - July 16, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Ness Completes Acquisition of Log-On Software to Drive Global Mainframe Modernization
Ness Acquires Log-On Software to Scale Global Mainframe Modernization and Hybrid Cloud Integration. The acquisition establishes Ness as a primary global provider of enterprise infrastructure software for IBM Z and Linux environments, uniting digital engineering scale with forty years of mainframe software innovation. - July 02, 2026 - Log-On Software Inc.
GenRocket Introduces Data Quality Evolution™ Strategy for Legacy TDM Modernization
New strategy helps enterprises reduce production-data dependency, lower data provisioning costs, and accelerate the journey to the Synthetic Enterprise™ while redirecting legacy TDM spending toward AI, automation, and innovation initiatives. - June 19, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
GenRocket DataConnect™ Brings Deterministic Synthetic Data Generation to Agentic Testing Systems
New Data-as-a-Service platform generates on-demand test data for Agentic testing systems. The GenRocket synthetic data platform eliminates hallucination risk, production data exposure, and unpredictable token costs associated with LLM-based synthetic data generation. - June 17, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Meet the Release of dotConnect Providers and Entity Developer with Major Feature Updates
Devart released major feature updates of dotConnect Providers and Entity Developer. - June 07, 2026 - Devart
File Encryption Software Xecrets Ez Now Available on the Microsoft Store
Today Axantum Software is happy to announce that file encryption software, Xecrets Ez, is now approved and available as a user-friendly install through the Microsoft Store. - June 04, 2026 - Axantum Software AB
Zero Ads, Smart Tools: Enchlist Simplifies the Android Shopping List Experience
The newly rebranded Enchlist is a 100% ad-free Android shopping list app designed to simplify grocery planning and everyday shopping. It helps shoppers create lists faster with barcode scanning, AI voice input, and photo scanning. Users can organize shopping trips with custom folders, manage spending with a real-time budget calculator, and review purchase history with built-in expense tracking tools. - May 26, 2026 - Enchan Li
x2y Devs Tools Launches Comprehensive Offline-First Software Ecosystem
Nairobi-based software collective x2y Devs Tools has officially released its integrated suite of zero-trust utilities, including x2y AV Ultimate and the x2y SDK, focusing on user privacy and digital sovereignty. - May 23, 2026 - x2y Devs Tools
Free webinar: Unit and Software Integration Testing in Safety-Critical Projects (Dipl.-Ing. Martin Heininger)
Verifysoft Technology GmbH was founded in Offenburg in the Black Forest in 2003 and has since established itself as a major player in the global software distribution market. With products such as the code coverage analyser Testwell CTC++ and the code complexity measurement tools Testwell CMT++ and... - May 23, 2026 - Verifysoft Technology GmbH
dbForge 2026.1 Introduces Improved AI SQL Generation and Advanced PostgreSQL Development Features
New dbForge release improves AI-powered SQL generation and adds PostgreSQL visual query building and table editing. - May 23, 2026 - Devart
New Release of ODBC Drivers: Expanded Compatibility, New Authentication Options, and Enhanced Data Type Support
Devart released a major update of ODBC Drivers with Expanded Compatibility, New Authentication Options, and Enhanced Data Type Support. - May 22, 2026 - Devart
Systweak Software Launches Paper: Scanner & PDF Creator for Android
Systweak Software has released Paper: Scanner & PDF Creator, an Android application that turns physical documents into shareable PDFs using a phone camera, without an internet connection, a cloud account, or any extra hardware. Key Features Scan and Create PDFs with three capture modes: 1. - May 17, 2026 - Systweak Software
GenRocket Announces UDA-Redact
Machine Learning Powered PII Redaction for Unstructured Data — and the First Stage of a New Synthetic Data Pipeline for AI and Quality Engineering - May 14, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Agile Auto Launches a New Chrome Extension Powered by Their Patented Forecasted VIN Intelligence
Agile Auto today announced the launch of its new Chrome Extension, bringing real time Vehicle Analysis and Forecasted VIN Intelligence directly into dealership workflows. The extension allows dealers to instantly analyze vehicles across acquisition, appraisal, inventory management, and... - May 09, 2026 - Agile Auto
Agile Auto Appoints Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Erich Black as Sr. Sales and Performance Manager. A seasoned retail automotive leader with extensive experience in dealership operations, used vehicle strategy, sales leadership, inventory management, and performance improvement, Black brings a... - May 07, 2026 - Agile Auto
Rierino Launches Community Edition for Agentic Backend Development
Rierino has launched Community Edition of its execution-first low-code platform for agentic backend development. Available via AWS Marketplace, it gives developers hands-on access to visual workflow design, reusable logic components, integrations, API-ready services, and support for diverse AI model strategies including hosted and local models. - April 15, 2026 - Rierino
Systweak PDF Editor for Android Adds PDF Compression
Systweak Software has rolled out a new PDF compression feature for the free Systweak PDF Editor app on Android. Users can now reduce the size of large PDF files directly from their phones without losing formatting, clarity, or quality, and share them over email or messaging apps. Large PDF files... - April 12, 2026 - Systweak Software
SecureBridge, EntityDAC, and dbExpress Drivers: New Release
Devart rolled out new versions of SecureBridge, EntityDAC, and dbExpress Drivers with support for the latest IDEs, databases, and the Arm64EC target platform. - April 11, 2026 - Devart
New Workflow Sharing Feature Helps Teams Eliminate Process Silos
Manifestly’s latest feature enables businesses to share workflows across departments, improving efficiency and reducing duplication. - April 10, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Agile Auto Partners with AutoCanada to Streamline Used Vehicle Operations
AutoCanada Inc. (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, has teamed up with Agile Auto to roll out new operational intelligence tools across its used vehicle departments. The collaboration focuses on integrating Agile Auto’s software platform to help... - April 08, 2026 - Agile Auto
Devart Delphi Data Access Components: New Release
Devart announced a new release of the Delphi DAC product line with support for latest IDEs, databases, and Windows Arm64EC target platform. - April 08, 2026 - Devart
CodeSol Technologies Cuts Business Costs by 40% Through AI Integration and Machine Learning Solutions
CodeSol Technologies introduces AI and machine learning integration services that help businesses cut costs by 40% and improve productivity. The Austin-based company builds custom AI solutions for chatbots, predictive analytics, document processing, and fraud detection. Recent clients achieved 28% sales increases, 35% fuel cost reductions, and 60% fraud loss decreases. One customer service company reduced response times from 4 hours to 15 minutes using AI ticket routing. - April 04, 2026 - CodeSol Technologies
Explore the New Release of dotConnect and Entity Developer with EF Core 10, AI Vector Types, and Expanded Database Compatibility
Devart announced a new release of dotConnect and Entity Developer with EF Core 10, AI Vector Types, and Expanded Database Compatibility - March 27, 2026 - Devart
Systweak Introduces eSign, a Digital Signature Solution for Businesses
Systweak Software today proudly announced the official launch of Systweak eSign, a cloud-based electronic signature platform that allows professionals, legal teams, HR departments, and small businesses to send, sign, and track PDF documents digitally without printing, scanning, or sharing sensitive... - March 27, 2026 - Systweak Software
Manifestly Launches New Zapier OAuth Integration to Automate Workflow
Manifestly has launched a new Zapier OAuth integration called the Manifestly Checklists Agent. This update allows users to securely connect their individual Manifestly accounts to Zapier using OAuth authentication, enabling more flexible and user specific workflow automation. Teams can now trigger checklists, automate tasks, and connect Manifestly with thousands of apps in Zapier’s ecosystem while maintaining stronger permission control and security. - March 15, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Agile Auto Appoints John Hamlin to Board of Directors Effective March 1, 2026
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of John Hamlin to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2026. Hamlin brings nearly four decades of automotive industry leadership, strategic marketing expertise, and service driven executive experience to the board as Agile Auto continues to advance... - February 27, 2026 - Agile Auto
XTIVIA Announces Strategic Partnership with Xurrent to Transform IT Service Management with AI-Powered Solutions
XTIVIA has announced a strategic partnership with Xurrent, the leader in AI-powered Service and Operations Management. This collaboration will enable RightStar’s customers to use Xurrent's advanced platform. The partnership aims to reduce friction, streamline collaboration, and help IT teams achieve a high level of service maturity. RightStar will provide a full lifecycle of support, including strategic advisory, comprehensive implementation, and long-term success services. - February 24, 2026 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Agile Auto Appoints Guy-Oliver Potvin as Sales & Performance Manager
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of Guy-Olivier Potvin as Sales & Performance Manager. A disciplined operator with deep dealership experience, Guy-Olivier brings a structured, transparency-driven approach to sales execution and performance strategy across automotive retail. “As... - February 12, 2026 - Agile Auto
Meet the New Version of SSIS Data Flow Components 4.0: Visual Studio 2026, SQL Server 2025, and Beyond
Devart announced a new release of SSIS Data Flow Components Version 4.0 with support for Visual Studio 2026, SQL Server 2025, and Beyond. - February 10, 2026 - Devart
FenixFoxStudios Announces GCubeSDK, a GameCube Development Framework for Homebrew Developers
GCubeSDK is a modern C++ framework for developing homebrew games for the Nintendo GameCube. Based on libogc, the framework supports execution in emulators and on real hardware by providing a complete engine foundation including rendering, asset importing, animation, collision detection, and an optional graphical user interface inspired by three.js. - February 07, 2026 - FenixFox Studios
Free Webinar: Mastering Code Coverage: Merging Data Across Variants in Testwell CTC++ 10.2 with Mohan Reddy (Lexington Soft)
Verifysoft Technology GmbH was founded in 2003 in Offenburg, located in the Black Forest, and has since established itself as a key player in the global software distribution market. With products such as the Code-Coverage Analyzer Testwell CTC++ and the Code Complexity Measurement tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava, the company has gained recognition for its ongoing commitment to the advancement of standards in software engineering. - February 04, 2026 - Verifysoft Technology GmbH
Manifestly Shares Its AI Roadmap for Building and Improving Workflows with More Control
Manifestly Checklists has published its plan for expanding AI across its workflow and checklist platform, with an emphasis on control, transparency, privacy, and reliable performance. - January 30, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Manifestly Introduces Real Time SMS Notifications to Keep Teams Aligned and Work Moving
Manifestly has launched real time SMS Notifications to help teams stay aligned and respond faster to critical work updates. Users can receive text alerts for assignments, reminders, mentions, and late tasks, ensuring important notifications reach them instantly wherever they are. - January 24, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
dbForge 2025.3: AI Assistant in SQL Complete, Expanded Connectivity, and Smarter SQL Workflows
dbForge 2025.3 adds AI Assistant to SQL Complete, supports SSMS 22, Visual Studio 2026, MySQL 9.5, MariaDB 12.2, and Oracle 26i, enhances SQL syntax and UI/UX. - January 24, 2026 - Devart
Agile Auto Appoints David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management
Agile Auto today announced the appointment of David Heitzmann as Director of Channel Management. A seasoned automotive professional, David Heitzmann blends marketplace experience, hands-on dealership knowledge, and a passion for operational discipline to help dealers turn data into confident action. - January 19, 2026 - Agile Auto
New Release of SSIS Data Flow Components with Improved Security and Database Integration
Devart announced a new release of SSIS Data Flow Components Version 3.2 with Improved Security and Database Integration - January 16, 2026 - Devart
GenRocket Announces Enterprise-Grade In-Place Masking as the Foundation of Its Quality Evolution Platform
Traditional Test Data Management capabilities deliver industry-leading security, speed, and savings while establishing a clear, practical bridge to synthetic-first test data. - January 15, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Manifestly Launches Enterprise Plan to Help Teams Standardize Operations, Improve Accountability, and Scale with Confidence
Manifestly’s new Enterprise Plan brings advanced security, governance, and support for organizations running critical processes across departments. - January 14, 2026 - Manifestly Checklist
Atruvia AG: Streamlined & Future-Proofed Testing Processes with Time Machine®, Cutting Six Months of Testing Into Just 3-4 Days - Ensuring On-Time Delivery
Atruvia AG has successfully implemented Solution-Soft’s Time Machine® software to address the growing complexity of time-sensitive application testing within their OpenShift container environments. - January 08, 2026 - SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.
Systweak Software Participates in the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit Held in Jaipur, India
Systweak Software is a renowned organisation that develops software for all major OS like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It has a client base all across the globe, providing solutions and apps to make daily tasks easier on various devices. Systweak Software has participated in the Rajasthan... - January 07, 2026 - Systweak Software
Systweak Announces Christmas & New Year Sale with Exclusive Discounts
Systweak Software is a software development company that develops software for major OS platforms like Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. It has announced a flat 50% off discount sale this festive season during Christmas & New Year, on most of its products from different categories like PC... - December 26, 2025 - Systweak Software
Meet the New dotConnect 2025.1 Release
Devart rolled out dotConnect 2025.1, a major update that brings full support for the newest versions of .NET and Visual Studio. - December 25, 2025 - Devart
Meet Major Update of Devart ODBC Drivers: GUI for macOS/Linux, PostgreSQL 18 Support, and Enhanced Security
Devart rolled out updated versions of ODBC Drivers with GUI for macOS/Linux, PostgreSQL 18 Support, and Enhanced Security. - December 20, 2025 - Devart
Free Webinar: Unit and Software Integration Testing in Safety-Critical Projects
Verifysoft Technology GmbH was founded in Offenburg in the Black Forest in 2003 and has since established itself as a major player in the global software distribution market. With products such as the code coverage analyser Testwell CTC++ and the code complexity measurement tools Testwell CMT++ and... - December 18, 2025 - Verifysoft Technology GmbH
XTIVIA Launches GovCon365 AwardTrack: the First CRM to Unify the Entire Federal Contract Lifecycle with AI
XTIVIA's new GovCon365 AwardTrack is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM for Government Contractors. It unifies the federal contract lifecycle (from Business Development to Contract Compliance) and leverages Microsoft Copilot AI to accelerate proposal development. It features real-time data feeds (GovWin, GovTribe, SAM.gov), Shipley methodology support, one-click win-to-contract, Power BI, and Federal-Ready Security (GCC/GCC High) to boost win rates and profitability. - November 26, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Major Update of Devart Python Connectors: Broader Compatibility and Stronger Security
Devart released new updates of Python Connectors with broader compatibility and stronger security. - November 24, 2025 - Devart
Systweak Software Launches Black Friday Sale with Best Deals 2025
Systweak Software, a software development company, has announced a price cut of 50% on most of its software products owing to the Black Friday event from 15th to 30th November 2025. This 15-day super sale event will help users purchase popular software at discounted prices. The software categories... - November 19, 2025 - Systweak Software
Software Tree Launches ORMCP Beta: An MCP Server Providing Object-Relational Mapping for AI Applications; Enables Object-Oriented Access to Relational DBs for AI Apps
Software Tree launches ORMCP beta, an MCP server that makes relational data instantly accessible to AI applications through object-oriented abstractions. ORMCP eliminates the complexity of connecting LLMs to databases by enabling AI systems to work with business entities instead of raw tables and SQL. The solution is database-agnostic, lowers compute costs, accelerates development, and enhances security. Perfect for agentic AI, RAG applications, and workflow automation across any relational DBs. - November 18, 2025 - Software Tree, LLC
XTIVIA Announces New Partnership with Databricks to Drive Data Intelligence and Efficiency with New Assessment Toolkit
XTIVIA partners with Databricks to launch an Assessment Toolkit to optimize data, analytics, and AI. This collaboration helps clients unify data, evaluate environments, identify bottlenecks, and build roadmaps for migration, governance, and optimization on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. - November 07, 2025 - XTIVIA, Inc.