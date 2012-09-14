PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Devart Excel Add-ins 2.2 Now Support BigCommerce API v3 Devart announced the release of Excel Add-ins with support for BigCommerce API v3 and improvements for Zendesk. - December 19, 2019 - Devart

FastMove: a New Automatic PC Migration App from WebMinds WebMinds Inc. releases FastMove, a lightweight program for transferring files, software, settings, and more from one Windows PC to another. - December 18, 2019 - WebMinds, Inc.

The Final Version of WinRAR 5.80 is Ready to Download The latest WinRAR release features enhancements of backup options, increased usability of the command-line modus and improvements in compression of large files and in the handling of big data. - December 13, 2019 - win.rar GmbH

dbForge DevOps Automation Allows Setting Up the DevOps Processes in TeamCity Devart has announced tangible improvement to the dbForge DevOps Automation tool – the cutting-edge addition to the dbForge for SQL Server product line. - December 13, 2019 - Devart

Keyhole Software Releases New Byzantine API Gateway Tool The new Byzantine API Gateway provides client access to a Hyperledger Fabric blockchain network through RESTful APIs. - December 13, 2019 - Keyhole Software

Devart ODBC Driver Now Supports PostgreSQL 12 Devart has recently presented an updated ODBC driver for PostgreSQL, which supports the latest version of the PostgreSQL database. - December 12, 2019 - Devart

dbExpress Drivers Support the Latest Versions of RDBMS Devart introduced the updated dbExpress drivers. Enhanced products now support the latest versions of RDBMS. - December 11, 2019 - Devart

Migration Monster Launches an Outlook Profile Editor Tool A robust outlook profile management tool from Migration Monster that allows to easily manage one to thousands of Outlook clients from a simple GUI. - December 09, 2019 - Migration Monster

Migration Monster Announces New Website Launch The arrival of new website will allow trusted clients & valued visitors to explore website at ease & giving a user-friendly browsing experience. - December 07, 2019 - Migration Monster

Systweak Launches Systweak Software Updater for Windows PC Keep all your software updated in a single click. - December 07, 2019 - Systweak Software

PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0630 is Out SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - December 05, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)

Serokell Takes the First Place in TON Contest Functional programming isn’t usually implemented by outsource development companies. However, Serokell (that mostly uses Haskell in their work) proves its efficiency being claimed the winners at the TON contest November 15, 2019. - December 04, 2019 - Serokell

Support for 64-bit Android App Development in DAC for Delphi Devart introduced updated Data Access Components for Delphi. Besides new versions of RDBMS, they will now support 64-bit Android App Development. - December 04, 2019 - Devart

XTIVIA Honored Liferay North American Partner Award XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Systweak Software Announces 2019 Black Friday Sale Offers Major Discounts on Top Windows & Mac Software - November 24, 2019 - Systweak Software

PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0620 is Out SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software copy protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - November 07, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)

LC Technology Releases Update to Their Utility, VIDEORECOVERY 2019 LC Technology International Inc., one of the most well-known providers of data recovery products and utilities, has released a new variant of one of their award-winning utilities, VIDEORECOVERY 2019. The features to this new utility are designed to support newer high-end video formats used in action... - November 02, 2019 - LC Technology International, Inc.

Delete Duplicate Photos from Your Smartphone with Duplicate Photo Cleaner 5.10 Duplicate Photo Cleaner introduces a new scan mode that allows users to find and delete duplicate photos from Android and iOS devices. - November 01, 2019 - WebMinds, Inc.

Entity Developer and dotConnect Providers Now Support Entity Framework Core 3.0 Devart has recently introduced a significant update for the range of its products. The updates affected dotConnect ADO.NET data providers for Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, Visual ORM designer – Entity Developer, and SSIS Data Flow Components. - October 31, 2019 - Devart

Sparkling Logic Delivers Real-Time Decision Metrics with Latest Release Latest Sparkling Logic SMARTS™ release enables monitoring of deployed decisions in near real-time. - October 28, 2019 - Sparkling Logic, Inc.

Locker for Whats Chat App for Android Hits 1 Million Downloads App Locker for Whatsapp by Systweak Software Reaches 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store. - October 25, 2019 - Systweak Software

GenRocket Introduces X12 EDI Test Data Solution for Health Care Partnership with X12 Enables Streamlined Access to X12 EDI Transaction Documents to Enable Continuous Testing with Fast, Secure and Controlled Test Data Generation - October 23, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.

Systweak Brings New Updates to "Cleaner for Android" Get Your Android Phone Clean and Optimized at a Faster Speed Now - October 23, 2019 - Systweak Software

MindFusion Unveils a New Version of Its Powerful JavaScript Diagram Library MindFusion, a leading provider of UI components for web, desktop and mobile, announced the new release of its popular Diagramming library for JavaScript, V3.3.4 - October 22, 2019 - MindFusion

Systweak's CEO Listed Amongst 30 Most Inspiring Business Leaders Mirror Review Honours Mr. Shrishail Rana in Their Latest Issue. - October 21, 2019 - Systweak Software

Symphony Solutions New Branding Combines Technology and Music Symphony Solutions, the Cloud Transformation company headquartered in The Netherlands, announces new branding for the company, which celebrated the 10-year mark in December 2018. - October 19, 2019 - Symphony Solutions

PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0610 is Out SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - October 17, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)

Devart Massively Improved dbForge Studio for SQL Server 5.8 Devart rolled out the next version of dbForge Studio for SQL Server, which in addition to a substantial redesign, got the new "Object Filter" feature. - October 17, 2019 - Devart

SoftInWay, Inc. Supports Future Engineers Competing in TEKNOFEST 2019 SoftInWay, Inc. is proud to announce its sponsorship of more than 130 undergraduates and graduates from universities including İstanbul Teknik Üniversitesi and Yıldız Teknik Üniversitesi who took part in the TEKNOFEST Turbofan Motor Design Competition; offering competitors access... - October 17, 2019 - SoftInway

IKAN Joins the CloudBees Technical Alliance Partner Program and Announces His PluginPlus for IBM z/OS for CloudBees IKAN joins the CloudBees TAPP program as a Premier Partner and announces its DevOps solution for IBM z/OS mainframes. - October 12, 2019 - IKAN Development N.V.

Devart Greatly Enhanced Its Flagman Solution - dbForge SQL Complete The most recent update of dbForge SQL Complete v.6.2 got significant improvements. The changes have affected code navigation, code completion, and snippets management functionality. - October 09, 2019 - Devart

Calling All Developers: Second State Launches BUIDL IDE, an Integrated Development Environment Software Application, for Ethereum Classic Blockchain Second State, developer of an open source, blockchain-based smart contract platform for global business, has announced the launch of its BUIDL IDE, an integrated development environment software application for Ethereum Classic (ETC), the preeminent blockchain for smart contracts and “dapps.”... - September 27, 2019 - Second State Inc.

dbForge Transaction Log – a Brand New Tool Made by Devart Devart has announced the release of a new tool, dbForge Transaction Log for SQL Server, which allows to look through audit changes and perform rollback transactions. - September 27, 2019 - Devart

Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro and Photos Exif Editor Amongst Top 5 on Mac App Store Ranked at #1 and #5 in Paid Photography Apps for Mac. - September 23, 2019 - Systweak Software

Skaffolder - the Next Iteration of Code Generator on ProductHunt Skaffolder is launching the latest updates in a new version with Docker certified templates that include for the first time Blockchain capabilities. Skaffolder delivers a fast, fluid experience to empower teams to create working prototypes within minutes. - September 21, 2019 - Skaffolder

Systweak Launches Similar Photos Fixer for iOS Get rid of similar and duplicate photos and organize your Photo library. - September 14, 2019 - Systweak Software

VocaidApps Proclaims Its Expertise in Microsoft Cortana Development and SiriKit Skill Development VocaidApps is an India based Voice Assistant Development Company that is delighted to announce its two major add-on services to its users i.e. Microsoft Cortana Skills Development and SiriKit Shortcuts Development. - September 13, 2019 - VocaidApps

PC Guard Software Protection System 06.00.0600 is Out SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - September 12, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)

A Huge Update of dbForge Compare Bundle for SQL Server Devart has rolled out a new version of its dbForge Compare Bundle for SQL Server which includes both brand-new and significantly improved core features. - September 07, 2019 - Devart

XTIVIA's remoteCRM Awarded a 2019 CRM Excellence Award remoteCRM Honored for Helping Clients Improve the Customer Experience. - September 06, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

Vectormatrix Limited Releases MMA Executive Sports Management Video Game to the Steam Platform MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management video game released this week (26th August) by Vectormatrix Limited to the Steam gaming platform for PC gamers to enjoy. - August 28, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited

Blackzendo AG Launches NEXUS Sentient AI Software New platform offers groundbreaking advantages for AI developers and programmers. - August 23, 2019 - Blackzendo AG

AscendoSoft Announces Auto-RC AscendoSoft extends its automation solutions to let end users manage critical processes from anywhere, anytime. - August 23, 2019 - AscendoSoft Inc.

Node.js Developers Can Now Build and Deploy Business Apps 10x Faster with NodeRun New Node.js Development platform offers robust tools to deploy full-stack business applications using enterprise-ready Node.js. NodeRun (noderun.com) is a free, cloud-based IDE and community for Node.js developers of all skill levels. The platform offers a number of unique features that enable developers to be as much as 10 times more productive compared to traditional application development practices. - August 16, 2019 - Profound Logic Software

Protect an Excel Workbook for a Corporate Environment Use ExcelCL 1.0 with Cloud License to protect an Excel workbook for a corporate environment. Apply a Trial, Product or Subscription license with no DLL or EXE required. - August 15, 2019 - Excel Software

MMA Executive Sports Management Video Game is Coming to Steam 26th August MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management game with instructional elements coming to the PC Steam gaming platform on August 26th, 2019. It is developed by Vectormatrix Limited. - August 14, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited

Go2Group to Showcase Its Enhanced DevOps and Cloud-based Offerings at DevOps World | Jenkins World 2019 Go2Group, a leading provider of IT consulting, professional services and solutions, today announced that it will be attending DevOps World | Jenkins World. The conference, held at Moscone West in San Francisco, is the largest gathering of DevOps practitioners and Jenkins users in the world and is a multi-day... - August 12, 2019 - Go2Group, Inc.

Arteric Named a Top 100 Healthcare Marketing Agency by MM&M Latest accolade follows a year of 30% revenue growth and thought leadership. - August 09, 2019 - Arteric