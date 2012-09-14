PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Devart announced the release of Excel Add-ins with support for BigCommerce API v3 and improvements for Zendesk. - December 19, 2019 - Devart
WebMinds Inc. releases FastMove, a lightweight program for transferring files, software, settings, and more from one Windows PC to another. - December 18, 2019 - WebMinds, Inc.
The latest WinRAR release features enhancements of backup options, increased usability of the command-line modus and improvements in compression of large files and in the handling of big data. - December 13, 2019 - win.rar GmbH
Devart has announced tangible improvement to the dbForge DevOps Automation tool – the cutting-edge addition to the dbForge for SQL Server product line. - December 13, 2019 - Devart
The new Byzantine API Gateway provides client access to a Hyperledger Fabric blockchain network through RESTful APIs. - December 13, 2019 - Keyhole Software
Devart has recently presented an updated ODBC driver for PostgreSQL, which supports the latest version of the PostgreSQL database. - December 12, 2019 - Devart
Devart introduced the updated dbExpress drivers. Enhanced products now support the latest versions of RDBMS. - December 11, 2019 - Devart
A robust outlook profile management tool from Migration Monster that allows to easily manage one to thousands of Outlook clients from a simple GUI. - December 09, 2019 - Migration Monster
The arrival of new website will allow trusted clients & valued visitors to explore website at ease & giving a user-friendly browsing experience. - December 07, 2019 - Migration Monster
Keep all your software updated in a single click. - December 07, 2019 - Systweak Software
SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - December 05, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)
Functional programming isn’t usually implemented by outsource development companies. However, Serokell (that mostly uses Haskell in their work) proves its efficiency being claimed the winners at the TON contest November 15, 2019. - December 04, 2019 - Serokell
Devart introduced updated Data Access Components for Delphi. Besides new versions of RDBMS, they will now support 64-bit Android App Development. - December 04, 2019 - Devart
XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Offers Major Discounts on Top Windows & Mac Software - November 24, 2019 - Systweak Software
SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software copy protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - November 07, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)
LC Technology International Inc., one of the most well-known providers of data recovery products and utilities, has released a new variant of one of their award-winning utilities, VIDEORECOVERY 2019.
The features to this new utility are designed to support newer high-end video formats used in action... - November 02, 2019 - LC Technology International, Inc.
Duplicate Photo Cleaner introduces a new scan mode that allows users to find and delete duplicate photos from Android and iOS devices. - November 01, 2019 - WebMinds, Inc.
Devart has recently introduced a significant update for the range of its products. The updates affected dotConnect ADO.NET data providers for Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, Visual ORM designer – Entity Developer, and SSIS Data Flow Components. - October 31, 2019 - Devart
Latest Sparkling Logic SMARTS™ release enables monitoring of deployed decisions in near real-time. - October 28, 2019 - Sparkling Logic, Inc.
App Locker for Whatsapp by Systweak Software Reaches 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store. - October 25, 2019 - Systweak Software
Partnership with X12 Enables Streamlined Access to X12 EDI Transaction Documents to Enable Continuous Testing with Fast, Secure and Controlled Test Data Generation - October 23, 2019 - GenRocket, Inc.
Get Your Android Phone Clean and Optimized at a Faster Speed Now - October 23, 2019 - Systweak Software
MindFusion, a leading provider of UI components for web, desktop and mobile, announced the new release of its popular Diagramming library for JavaScript, V3.3.4 - October 22, 2019 - MindFusion
Mirror Review Honours Mr. Shrishail Rana in Their Latest Issue. - October 21, 2019 - Systweak Software
Symphony Solutions, the Cloud Transformation company headquartered in The Netherlands, announces new branding for the company, which celebrated the 10-year mark in December 2018. - October 19, 2019 - Symphony Solutions
SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - October 17, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)
Devart rolled out the next version of dbForge Studio for SQL Server, which in addition to a substantial redesign, got the new "Object Filter" feature. - October 17, 2019 - Devart
SoftInWay, Inc. is proud to announce its sponsorship of more than 130 undergraduates and graduates from universities including İstanbul Teknik Üniversitesi and Yıldız Teknik Üniversitesi who took part in the TEKNOFEST Turbofan Motor Design Competition; offering competitors access... - October 17, 2019 - SoftInway
IKAN joins the CloudBees TAPP program as a Premier Partner and announces its DevOps solution for IBM z/OS mainframes. - October 12, 2019 - IKAN Development N.V.
The most recent update of dbForge SQL Complete v.6.2 got significant improvements. The changes have affected code navigation, code completion, and snippets management functionality. - October 09, 2019 - Devart
Second State, developer of an open source, blockchain-based smart contract platform for global business, has announced the launch of its BUIDL IDE, an integrated development environment software application for Ethereum Classic (ETC), the preeminent blockchain for smart contracts and “dapps.”... - September 27, 2019 - Second State Inc.
Devart has announced the release of a new tool, dbForge Transaction Log for SQL Server, which allows to look through audit changes and perform rollback transactions. - September 27, 2019 - Devart
Ranked at #1 and #5 in Paid Photography Apps for Mac. - September 23, 2019 - Systweak Software
Skaffolder is launching the latest updates in a new version with Docker certified templates that include for the first time Blockchain capabilities. Skaffolder delivers a fast, fluid experience to empower teams to create working prototypes within minutes. - September 21, 2019 - Skaffolder
Get rid of similar and duplicate photos and organize your Photo library. - September 14, 2019 - Systweak Software
VocaidApps is an India based Voice Assistant Development Company that is delighted to announce its two major add-on services to its users i.e. Microsoft Cortana Skills Development and SiriKit Shortcuts Development. - September 13, 2019 - VocaidApps
SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - September 12, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)
Devart has rolled out a new version of its dbForge Compare Bundle for SQL Server which includes both brand-new and significantly improved core features. - September 07, 2019 - Devart
remoteCRM Honored for Helping Clients Improve the Customer Experience. - September 06, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management video game released this week (26th August) by Vectormatrix Limited to the Steam gaming platform for PC gamers to enjoy. - August 28, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited
New platform offers groundbreaking advantages for AI developers and programmers. - August 23, 2019 - Blackzendo AG
AscendoSoft extends its automation solutions to let end users manage critical processes from anywhere, anytime. - August 23, 2019 - AscendoSoft Inc.
New Node.js Development platform offers robust tools to deploy full-stack business applications using enterprise-ready Node.js. NodeRun (noderun.com) is a free, cloud-based IDE and community for Node.js developers of all skill levels. The platform offers a number of unique features that enable developers to be as much as 10 times more productive compared to traditional application development practices. - August 16, 2019 - Profound Logic Software
Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, the Inc. 5000 - August 16, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
Use ExcelCL 1.0 with Cloud License to protect an Excel workbook for a corporate environment. Apply a Trial, Product or Subscription license with no DLL or EXE required. - August 15, 2019 - Excel Software
MMA Executive is a Mixed Martial Arts sports management game with instructional elements coming to the PC Steam gaming platform on August 26th, 2019. It is developed by Vectormatrix Limited. - August 14, 2019 - Vectormatrix Limited
Go2Group, a leading provider of IT consulting, professional services and solutions, today announced that it will be attending DevOps World | Jenkins World. The conference, held at Moscone West in San Francisco, is the largest gathering of DevOps practitioners and Jenkins users in the world and is a multi-day... - August 12, 2019 - Go2Group, Inc.
Latest accolade follows a year of 30% revenue growth and thought leadership. - August 09, 2019 - Arteric
So, You Think You Can’t Make a Business Out of eLearning? - August 09, 2019 - Lambda Solutions