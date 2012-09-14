PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Aerospace & Defense Parts Distribution
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Barclay MacDonald Company Inc. Barclay MacDonald Company Inc. toronto, Canada
Specializes in industrial automotive products. Spinner II, Amsoil, Proheat, Pulsetech Oil filters, centrifuges, pad heaters, batteries,... 
EEOS Inc. EEOS Inc. Salt Lake City, UT
EEOS, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has developed a new color camera small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, and tough enough to... 
EMI Supply Inc. EMI Supply Inc. Concord, NC
EMI Supply Inc. is a stocking distributor of chemicals, abrasives, fasteners, fuses, adhesives, silicones, adhesive tapes, cable ties, cutting... 
Hybrid Electronics Corporation Hybrid Electronics Corporation Casselberry, FL
Hybrid Electronics stocks commercial, industrial, military, and aerospace electronic components that include connectors, discrete semiconductors,... 
Seginus Aerospace LLC Seginus Aerospace LLC OSWEGO, IL
Seginus Inc. is a leading manufacturer of FAA PMA replacement aircraft parts. We manufacture aircraft bearings and electrical carbon brushes... 
US Night Vision Corporation US Night Vision Corporation Roseville, CA
US Night Vision Corporation specializes in the manufacture and distribution of high quality night vision systems and other related tactical... 
