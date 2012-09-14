|
|Barclay MacDonald Company Inc. toronto, Canada
Specializes in industrial automotive products. Spinner II, Amsoil, Proheat, Pulsetech Oil filters, centrifuges, pad heaters, batteries,...
|EEOS Inc. Salt Lake City, UT
EEOS, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has developed a new color camera small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, and tough enough to...
|EMI Supply Inc. Concord, NC
EMI Supply Inc. is a stocking distributor of chemicals, abrasives, fasteners, fuses, adhesives, silicones, adhesive tapes, cable ties, cutting...
|Hybrid Electronics Corporation Casselberry, FL
Hybrid Electronics stocks commercial, industrial, military, and aerospace electronic components that include connectors, discrete semiconductors,...
|Seginus Aerospace LLC OSWEGO, IL
Seginus Inc. is a leading manufacturer of FAA PMA replacement aircraft parts. We manufacture aircraft bearings and electrical carbon brushes...
|US Night Vision Corporation Roseville, CA
US Night Vision Corporation specializes in the manufacture and distribution of high quality night vision systems and other related tactical...
