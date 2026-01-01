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Aerospace & Defense

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Bchex

Bchex

Bchex (formerly Background Investigation Bureau) is a leading provider of background screening and safety technology solutions designed to help organizations hire smarter, operate safely, and build...

GSC Steel Stamping

GSC Steel Stamping

GSC Steel Stamping, LLC, is a minority and family-owned and operated automotive parts manufacturer providing Body in White frame assembly brackets to some of the world’s leading OEMs and tier...

NameSilo LLC

NameSilo LLC

NameSilo is a leading domain registrar and web services provider known for its competitive pricing and user-friendly interface. Established to simplify domain registration, NameSilo offers a wide...

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Qtonic Quantum Corp.

Qtonic Quantum Corp.

COMPANY OVERVIEW Qtonic Quantum: Post-Quantum Ready, Continuously™ (formerly Qryptonic) Qtonic Quantum is an enterprise post-quantum security testing and cryptographic risk assessment company...

SS Support Network

SS Support Network

SS Support Network LLC is a US-registered business process outsourcing (BPO) and contact center company headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. The company delivers 24/7 outsourced support to clients...

Wuanap

Wuanap

Wuanap® is the first smart lifecollar that will keep your head above water in case you have a problem preventing drowning even if you are unconscious. Perfect for any water sport except scuba...

Gold Company Profiles

3dEYE Inc.

3dEYE Inc.

About 3dEYE 3dEYE Inc. is a Toronto-based hi-tech company that provides secure and reliable Cloud Video Surveillance service for the monitoring industry. 3dEYE Inc. officially launched its...

AIRtec

AIRtec

About AIRtec: AIRtec is a leading provider of technology solutions specializing in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR). With a focus on innovation and excellence, AIRtec delivers...

AngelsDX Corporation

AngelsDX Corporation

AngelsDX Corporation is an intellectual property and technology licensing company based in the United States, focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation authentication...

AppTec

AppTec

About AppTec With its Enterprise Mobility Manager, AppTec helps companies manage the multitude of company-owned or private smartphones, tablets and laptops in an intelligent and controlled manner.

BCII

BCII

About Us BCII Enterprises Inc. bciient.com/ is dedicated to identifying, acquiring, and growing disruptive assets in the blockchain, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence sectors. Founded in...

EyeZense, Inc.

EyeZense, Inc.

EyeZense Inc., a smart security start-up company based in Silicon Valley dedicated to developing smart security products focusing on safety monitoring and situational awareness solutions using an...

Gantrade Corporation

Gantrade Corporation

Intelligent. Experienced. Responsive. World Class Meet Gantrade, a Premier Marketer of Monomers, Intermediates and Polymers Worldwide. Since 1975, Gantrade has been a leader in the global supply...

HearthMasters Inc.

HearthMasters Inc.

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Huskie Tools, LLC

Huskie Tools, LLC

Born and Raised in Chicago nearly 50 years ago, Huskie Tools was started because of an industry need for better-engineered, longer-lasting, and safer linemen tools. Over the years, Huskie Tools has...

iSquaredPR.com

iSquaredPR.com

Image & Impact Public Relations i² PR http://www.isquaredpr.com/ 310.387.8747

KryptAll

KryptAll

KryptAll for when you have something important to say. We are experiencing an explosion of covert gathering of our phone records and calls. To counter the onslaught of eavesdropping, KryptAll...

Malibu Access Control

Malibu Access Control

Malibu Access Control is a manufacturer of innovative access control solutions. Products are sold though a global dealer network. Malibu Access Control Products are sold dealer direct. The foundation...

National DigiFoundry

National DigiFoundry

The Institute for Digital Asset Innovation (IDAI) advances responsible innovation across digital governance, industrial systems, and emerging technologies. Operating as a Wyoming DUNA-structured...

Sighthound Inc.

Sighthound Inc.

About Sighthound Inc. Our mission is to turn sight into insight. Built in a privacy-centric manner, using the industry’s most powerful Computer Vision technology, Edge Cameras and Deep Neural...

SpaceBase Limited

SpaceBase Limited

SpaceBase Limited is a New Zealand based education and consulting social enterprise, whose mission is to democratise access to space for everyone. SpaceBase is creating equal opportunity to leverage...

United Tactical Systems

United Tactical Systems

United Tactical Systems of Lake Forest, Illinois is the parent company of PepperBall® and First Strike®. PepperBall is a leader in non-lethal personal defense technology. Committed to...

Veterans Memorial & Support Foundation

Veterans Memorial & Support Foundation

The Veterans Memorial & Support Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit headquartered in Los Gatos, California that honors veterans, active service members, first responders, 9/11 heroes, and improves...

Company Profiles

Advanced Surveillance Group

Advanced Surveillance Group

Advanced Surveillance Group is a full service private investigative agency providing surveillance, background checks, computer forensic investigations, telephone research and locating...

AG Investigations

AG Investigations

www.andrewsgorman.com Insurance claims investigations and surveillance are our specialty. We are licensed by The New York State Department of State, and are fully insured to protect our clients. All...

AJ GPS

AJ GPS

Millennium Plus is the first to offer publicly, GPS/Internet tracking solutions for all cars, trucks, and recreational vehicles. Deregulation by the FCC of telecommunications services has made...

Amber Alert Technologies

Amber Alert Technologies

children safety id cards pet id cards adult id cards

Antrica

Antrica

Antrica – HD & SD video over IP Servers Encoders & Decoders to the CCTV, Broadcast, Digital Signage & Medical markets. Video Encoders, Decoders and IP cameras for a variety of...

APCT

APCT

APCT, A Leading Manufacturer of High Reliability, Printed Circuit Boards. With factories located in Santa Clara, California, the heart of the Silicon Valley and in Wallingford, Connecticut, APCT has...

AtHoc Emergency Notification

AtHoc Emergency Notification

Proven, enterprise-class emergency alerting and warning systems for mass notification, first response and critical communications.

Atlantic Power Solution, Inc.

Atlantic Power Solution, Inc.

Atlantic Power Solution, Inc. specializes in the integration of high technology equipment into vehicle bound systems for government, military and private applications. Today's ever increasing demand...

AutoClear

AutoClear

Control Screening /AutoClear LLC is a manufacturer of X-ray Scanners, Metal Detectors, and Explosive and Narcotic Trace Detection Systems.

Avaids Technovators Pvt. Ltd.

Avaids Technovators Pvt. Ltd.

Air accidents cause immense loss to human life and property. History is witness to innumerable air disasters. Accidents can be avoided by small precautions. Amongst various measures, visual aids are...

Avante Security Inc.

Avante Security Inc.

Avante is certain there is nothing more important than the safety and security of your family, your home, and your business. We offer total security solutions custom designed. Hence, we treat...

Backstreet Surveillance Company

Backstreet Surveillance Company

Zepher Media llc dba Backstreet-Surveillance is a USA owned and operated company. The company provides affordable, high quality "do it yourself" video surveillance solutions online for home...

Barclay MacDonald Company Inc.

Barclay MacDonald Company Inc.

Specializes in industrial automotive products. Spinner II, Amsoil, Proheat, Pulsetech Oil filters, centrifuges, pad heaters, batteries, double-decker parts, lube, diesel and engine maintenance...

BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc.

BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc.

BCI Aircraft Leasing is a leading private aircraft operating lessor. Brian Hollnagel, its President and CEO, began the company in 1997 and has become one of the fastest growing aircraft leasing...

Bodyguards Security Guards USA

Bodyguards Security Guards USA

(800) 549-3150 Executive Protection Security Guards Bodyguards Services, Cctv Dvr Surveillance Solutions and Installation with Internet Monitoring SECURITY USA is a leader in high quality...

Brivo Systems, LLC

Brivo Systems, LLC

The Brivo econtrol Access Control System is a truly revolutionary and groundbreaking access control solution. It leverages the power and versatility of the Internet to provide total control and...

Capital Safety Group Asia Pte Ltd

Capital Safety Group Asia Pte Ltd

Capital Safety (CS) is the world leader in fall protection products and industrial rescue systems, sold under the famous brand names – DBI-SALA® and PROTECTA®. INTERNATIONAL PRESENCE -...

CardPrinter.com

CardPrinter.com

CardPrinter.com offers more than just printers and supplies. We offer hand picked, high quality products combined with comprehensive customer service.

Carney, Inc.

Carney, Inc.

Carney, Inc., headquartered in Alexandria, VA, is a small business founded in 1994. Carney creates custom innovative knowledge solutions for the Federal Government, applying specialized processes...

Chassis Plans

Chassis Plans

Chassis Plans is a recognized leader in manufacturing fully configured turn-key industrial rackmount computer systems for the industrial, rugged, and military markets. We manufacture 1U to 6U ATX and...

Consumer Victim Advocates Inc

Consumer Victim Advocates Inc

We are Colorado’s premier identity theft investigators and restoration specialist. We provide identity theft and fraud solutions to help you repair the damage from stolen identity. Our services...

CRA, Inc.

CRA, Inc.

National Security: One Community At A Time CRA, Inc. is exclusively dedicated to providing homeland security consultation services to Federal, State, local governments, key private industries, and...

Curtin & Associates

Curtin & Associates

Curtin Associates was started in 2004 as a management consulting service specializing in employment practices complliance and Human Resources management for small and medfium sized businesses located...

Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

At Custom Armored Vehicles, we are known for the superior quality of our products. We use the latest in armoring technology to install materials of only the highest quality. High-hardened steel,...

Cyber Security Hub

Cyber Security Hub

The Cyber Security Hub is an online news source for global cyber security professionals and business leaders who leverage technology and services to secure the entire perimeter in their...

DigiVision, Inc.

DigiVision, Inc.

DigiVision, Inc. is an established company that since 1990 has been a recognized leader in real-time image enhancement systems for medical, dental, industrial, military and most recently consumer...

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