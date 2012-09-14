PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Aerospace & Defense
Sub-industries:
 Sub-industries:
Aerospace & Defense Maintenance & Service
Aerospace & Defense Parts Distribution
Aerospace Product & Parts Manufacturing
Aircraft Rental & Leasing
Military Armored Vehicle, Tank, & Tank Component Manufacturing
Military Ship & Submarine Manufacturing
Security & Investigation Products & Services
Weaponry & Related Product Manufacturing
  
Aerospace & Defense
Aerospace & Defense
APCT APCT Santa Clara, CA
APCT, A Leading Manufacturer of High Reliability, Printed Circuit Boards. With factories located in Santa Clara, California, the heart of the Silicon Valley and in Wallingford, Connecticut, APCT... 
Resurgent Business Solutions Resurgent Business Solutions Las Vegas, NV
Resurgent Business Solutions is a woman veteran owned company providing Business Transformations as a Service along with Global Franchising Services on Demand including staffing for Global Service... 
Alternate E Source Alternate E Source Andover, NJ
www.alternateesource.com 
Home Security Home Security
We offer reviews of home security cameras, home security alarms, and other security related products. 
KryptAll KryptAll Wilmington, DE
KryptAll for when you have something important to say. We are experiencing an explosion of covert gathering of our phone records and calls. 
Process Technology Process Technology Willoughby, OH
About Process Technology Since 1978, Process Technology has been serving the Surface Finishing and High Purity markets with quality heaters,... 
Swift Engineering Inc. Swift Engineering Inc. San Clemente, CA
Swift Engineering, Inc. is an innovation company providing products, technologies and fully integrated product development solutions from... 
Advanced Surveillance Group Advanced Surveillance Group Mount Clemens, MI
Advanced Surveillance Group is a full service private investigative agency providing surveillance, background checks, computer forensic... 
AG Investigations AG Investigations Syracuse, NY
www.andrewsgorman.com Insurance claims investigations and surveillance are our specialty. We are licensed by The New York State Department... 
AJ GPS AJ GPS Sparks, NV
Millennium Plus is the first to offer publicly, GPS/Internet tracking solutions for all cars, trucks, and recreational vehicles. Deregulation... 
Amber Alert Technologies Amber Alert Technologies Abilene, TX
children safety id cards pet id cards adult id cards 
Antrica Antrica Bray, United Kingdom
Antrica – HD & SD video over IP Servers Encoders & Decoders to the CCTV, Broadcast, Digital Signage & Medical markets. 
AtHoc Emergency Notification AtHoc Emergency Notification Burlingame, CA
Proven, enterprise-class emergency alerting and warning systems for mass notification, first response and critical communications. 
Atlantic Power Solution, Inc. Atlantic Power Solution, Inc. Fredericksburg, VA
Atlantic Power Solution, Inc. specializes in the integration of high technology equipment into vehicle bound systems for government, military... 
AutoClear AutoClear Fairfield, NJ
Control Screening /AutoClear LLC is a manufacturer of X-ray Scanners, Metal Detectors, and Explosive and Narcotic Trace Detection Systems. 
Avaids Technovators Pvt. Ltd. Avaids Technovators Pvt. Ltd. Gurgaon, India
Air accidents cause immense loss to human life and property. History is witness to innumerable air disasters. Accidents can be avoided by... 
Avante Security Inc. Avante Security Inc. Toronto, Canada
Avante is certain there is nothing more important than the safety and security of your family, your home, and your business. We offer... 
Backstreet Surveillance Company Backstreet Surveillance Company Cupertino, CA
Zepher Media llc dba Backstreet-Surveillance is a USA owned and operated company. The company provides affordable, high quality "do... 
Barclay MacDonald Company Inc. Barclay MacDonald Company Inc. toronto, Canada
Specializes in industrial automotive products. Spinner II, Amsoil, Proheat, Pulsetech Oil filters, centrifuges, pad heaters, batteries,... 
BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. Chicago, IL
BCI Aircraft Leasing is a leading private aircraft operating lessor. Brian Hollnagel, its President and CEO, began the company in 1997 and... 
Bodyguards Security Guards USA Bodyguards Security Guards USA New York, NY
(800) 549-3150 Executive Protection Security Guards Bodyguards Services, Cctv Dvr Surveillance Solutions and Installation with Internet... 
Brivo Systems, LLC Brivo Systems, LLC Bethesda, MD
The Brivo econtrol Access Control System is a truly revolutionary and groundbreaking access control solution. It leverages the power and... 
Capital Safety Group Asia Pte Ltd Capital Safety Group Asia Pte Ltd Singapore
Capital Safety (CS) is the world leader in fall protection products and industrial rescue systems, sold under the famous brand names –... 
CardPrinter.com CardPrinter.com Minneapolis, MN
CardPrinter.com offers more than just printers and supplies. We offer hand picked, high quality products combined with comprehensive customer... 
Carney, Inc. Carney, Inc. Alexandria, VA
Carney, Inc., headquartered in Alexandria, VA, is a small business founded in 1994. Carney creates custom innovative knowledge solutions... 
Chassis Plans Chassis Plans San Diego, CA
Chassis Plans is a recognized leader in manufacturing fully configured turn-key industrial rackmount computer systems for the industrial,... 
Consumer Victim Advocates Inc Consumer Victim Advocates Inc Greenwood Village, CO
We are Colorado’s premier identity theft investigators and restoration specialist. We provide identity theft and fraud solutions to... 
CRA, Inc. CRA, Inc. Alexandria, VA
National Security: One Community At A Time CRA, Inc. is exclusively dedicated to providing homeland security consultation services to Federal,... 
Curtin & Associates Curtin & Associates Los Angeles, CA
Curtin Associates was started in 2004 as a management consulting service specializing in employment practices complliance and Human Resources... 
Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof... provo, ut
At Custom Armored Vehicles, we are known for the superior quality of our products. We use the latest in armoring technology to install materials... 
DigiVision, Inc. DigiVision, Inc. San Diego, CA
DigiVision, Inc. is an established company that since 1990 has been a recognized leader in real-time image enhancement systems for medical,... 
Dynamics West Dynamics West Camarillo, CA
Dynamics West is a Microsoft Dynamics NAV reseller with superior expertise in NAV implementations, customizations, training and support. 
e-mug Technologies Pvt. Ltd e-mug Technologies Pvt. Ltd Hyderabad, India
CAD/CAM/CAE/Design/Manufacturing & Engineering service providers to Automotive, Aircraft interior, Rail-coach interior, Appliance industries. 
EarthPulse Tech, LLC EarthPulse Tech, LLC Stuart, FL
Magnetic Therapy, Ltd. is a privately held biotechnology company based in Freeport the Bahamas; specializing in the use of very weak electromagnetic... 
Econo-Security Econo-Security Sherbrooke, Canada
Econo-Security offers surveillance camera, home security and surveilllance camera system, cctv security camera and Fake sécurity... 
EEOS Inc. EEOS Inc. Salt Lake City, UT
EEOS, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has developed a new color camera small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, and tough enough to... 
Elemental Innovation, Inc. Elemental Innovation, Inc. West Caldwell, NJ
A leading engineering firm, Elemental Innovation, Inc. provides proven coastal protection through the ecofriendly, tunable HALO® wave attenuator. 
Elite Seals Elite Seals Chula Vista, CA
Elite Seals is dedicated to providing an incomparable line of high security and tamper indicative seals. Elite Seals offers the widest selection... 
Eltroservices Eltroservices Oxford, MI
We are located in Oxford ,Michigan. We are a Division of Eltro GmbH, Baesweiler, Germany. The world leader in Advanced Pulsed Plasma Technology. 
EMERgency 24 EMERgency 24 Chicago, IL
EMERgency 24 Inc. is a leading security monitoring and technology firm based in Chicago with branch operations in Washington D.C., Detroit... 
EMI Supply Inc. EMI Supply Inc. Concord, NC
EMI Supply Inc. is a stocking distributor of chemicals, abrasives, fasteners, fuses, adhesives, silicones, adhesive tapes, cable ties, cutting... 
Employment Screening Resources (ESR) Employment Screening Resources (ESR) Novato, CA
Employment Screening Resources (ESR) is a national leader in pre-employment screening and safe hiring. ESR is literally the firm that wrote... 
EZWatch Pro EZWatch Pro Salt Lake City, UT
Supplier of PC based surveillance cameras and security camera systems for business, schools and home security. The internets largest selection... 
FindCo, LLC FindCo, LLC Phillipsburg, NJ
FindCo, LLC is about "Less search and more Find". We help business get found on the net by consumer needing their services. Check... 
Fire Safe Warehouse Fire Safe Warehouse Minneapolis, MN
Fireproof safes for floors & walls, file cabinets, data and media safes from FireKing, Meilink and Gary. 
Gailey Associates Inc. Gailey Associates Inc. Garden Grove, CA
Gailey Associates Inc is an California Licensed Private Investigations Agency base in Orange County and Los Angeles, California. Gailey... 
Gordon's Military Auto Sales Gordon's Military Auto Sales Germany
I am a factory authorized representative providing vehicles to U.S. military personnel and their dependants while they are posted overseas... 
Gossman Internet Protection Services Gossman Internet Protection Services Hurst, IL
Gossman Protection Services provides FREE online security and safety management services to online services, adult sites, irc servers, chat... 
GPS North America GPS North America Langhorne, PA
GPS North America delivers integrated fleet management solutions to sales, service, and delivery companies throughout North America. We... 
Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India ) Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India ) New Delhi, India
About Us We are a professionally managed company continually evolving with time and technology to deliver best of the products & application... 
