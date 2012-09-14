PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Yorker Electronics Releases Mallory Sonalert Alarms with Electronic Volume Control New Series of Alarms Allows End Users to Control Volumes Electronically Even While Alarm is Sounding - December 13, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Exxelia Ultra-Broadband Capacitors Ensure Low Insertion Over Wide Bandwidth up to 40GHz Exxelia launches its three new Ultra-Broadband Capacitor Series during European Microwave Week in Paris. - December 06, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Electrocube RC Networks Absorb Spark Discharges and Induced Noise While Managing Surge Voltage and Oscillations New Yorker Electronics Distributes RC Series Designed to Support Relay and Switch Contacts while Delivering High "Voltage Withstand Strength." - November 29, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Polytron Devices’ DC-DC Converters Maintain Patient Protection for Low-Wattage Medical Devices Low-Leakage, High-Efficiency Converters Attain Maximum Level of Safety Standards for Electrical Medical Products - November 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

The DAES Group Announces Completion of a Wheel and Brake Facility for First Class Aviation Services The new facility will house state-of-the-art equipment and expected to serve over 80 units of wheels per month. - November 21, 2019 - DAES Group

Vishay Optoelectronics High Speed IR Emitters Generate Greater Brightness Over Wider Temperature Range New Yorker Electronics Releases New Compact 850nm, 890nm and 940nm High Speed IR Emitters that Produce 30% Higher Brightness vs. Previous Generation; Opaque Walls Eliminate Unwanted Side Emissions. - November 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Director of Capital Equipment Americas Appointed at DAES Group Jeffrey Long joined the DAES Group on October 21st and will be attending the Dubai Airshow 2019 where he can be contacted at booth #1724. - November 14, 2019 - DAES Group

New Coin Cell Style Electric Double-Layer Supercapacitors Provide Memory Backup in Circuits Up to 6.3WVDC Cornell Dubilier Device Generates Higher Power than Batteries and More Energy than Typical Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - November 09, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Expands Portfolio of 12G Optimized Products to Include MCX Connectors Standard 12Gbps Performance Enables Transmission of High-Resolution, Uncompressed Video Signals; Provides 4K and Ultra-HD Quality Signals - November 02, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Announces New ECE Terminal Block Soldering Process to Prevent Electrical Malfunction Reliable New Excel Cell Compact-Size Terminal Block is Valuable in HVAC, Security, Medical Industries and More - October 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Seginus Aerospace New PMA Shimmy Damper Bearing The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft. - October 19, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

New Yorker Electronics Releases Long-Life Single Phase AC Filter Capacitor New ASC Capacitors Series Designed for Motor Drives, LC/LCL Filtering, Wind and Solar Power and More - October 13, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Electrocube High Current DC Link Capacitors Provide Long Life Under Extreme Operating Conditions Rugged Electrocube Metallized Polypropylene 958A DC Link Film Capacitor Provides Long Life under Extreme Operating Conditions with High Current and Low ESR. - October 05, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Polytron Devices Partners with New Yorker Electronics for Global Power Supply Distribution New Yorker Electronics to Supply over 100 new series of High-Performance DC-DC Converters, Switching Power Modules and Linear Encapsulated Modules. - October 03, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Cornell Dubilier Ultra-Flat Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor Saves Board Space New Yorker Electronics Distributing New ULP Ultra-Flat Capacitor that "Single-Handedly" Replaces Large Arrays of SMT Capacitors. - September 20, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Releases New Lite-On Glass Passivated Bridge Rectifiers Lite-On Semi, largest global AC/DC GPP Bridge supplier, unveils Rectifiers and Sic Schottky Diodes through Global Franchise Distributor. - September 14, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Supplies Audio-Optimized Film Capacitors from Electrocube The 916D Series of Metallized Polypropylene Capacitors and the 967D Polypropylene and Foil Audio Capacitors can Handle High Surge Currents without Degrading. - September 06, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

ATS Extrusion Profile Heat Sink Solutions Offer Cost-Effective Design Flexibility Customizable New Series from Advanced Thermal Solutions Requires No NREs or Minimum Quantities - August 21, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Releases Moxie Current Compensated Frame Core Power Line Chokes New Moxie Inductor Series to be Distributed Globally for Lighting Ballasts, Switch Mode Power Supplies and Industrial Electronics Applications. - August 15, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics and VVDN Technologies Sign New Franchise Agreement From Initial Architecture Stage to Manufacturing Support, VVDN’s Product Engineering, Cloud and ODM Services build Products from Concept to Production. - August 01, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Announces Upgraded Status of Exxelia Mil Wet Tantalum Capacitor State-of-Art Hermetically Sealed Capacitors Preferred in Avionics for High Performance and Extreme Reliability Receives P-Level Qualification - July 19, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Rechargeable Lithium Ion Coin Cell Batteries Offer the Highest mAh Capacity Available New Yorker Electronics Introduces Illinois Capacitor Rechargeable Batteries for IoT Devices, Wearable Electronics and Memory Backup Circuits - June 22, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Vishay Polymer Tantalum Chip Capacitors Distributed Through New Yorker Electronics Newly Extended Vishay Capacitor Series Offers Reduced Voltage Drops, Better Frequency Response, Higher Ripple Currents Ratings Up to 5.67A IRMS - and ESR Down to 7mΩ in the D Case. - June 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics and Pinrex Technologies Corp. Establish New Global Franchise Distribution Agreement New Global Pact Means New Yorker Electronics will Supply Connectors, Wire Harnessing and Cable Assemblies to Wide Range of Markets. - May 31, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Exxelia Sic Safco Screw-Terminal Capacitors Combine Ultra-Long Life with High Energy Density New Yorker Electronics Expands Offerings to Medical, Aviation and Military Markets with New Exxelia Felsic HV - May 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Releases Ultra-Miniature KXF Capacitor Series with Long Life New United Chemi-Con Capacitor Series Guarantees 15,000~20,000 Hours of Operation at +105⁰C with Full Ripple Current. - May 11, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Supplies Electrocube RC Networks Resistor-Capacitor Circuits RC Series Prevents Arcing and Noise in Relay and Switch Contacts while Delivering High "Voltage Withstand Strength" - May 03, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Offering N2Power Solutions’ New "Optimized Power Systems Manufacturing" End-to-End OPSM Available for all AC-DC, DC-DC and Enclosed Power Supply Solutions for Critical Medical Systems as well as Broadcasting, Transportation, Lighting, Test Equipment and Others. - April 26, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Good-Ark Semiconductor Distributes New Current Regulating Diode Through New Yorker Electronics Negative Temperature Coefficient Maintains Exceptional Current Regulation Throughout Entire Temperature Range - April 20, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics to Distribute Conduction-Cooled Capacitors with New Mounting Option New Illinois Capacitor Feature Uses Through-Hole Structure Compatible with Many Current Application Configurations. - April 12, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

The DAES Group Announces Strategic Cooperation with ATG ATG Ltd. aims to grow its market penetration with the support of The DAES Group. - April 11, 2019 - DAES Group

New Yorker Electronics is Now Franchise Distributor for Inolux Corporation New Distribution Agreement Extends New Yorker Electronics’ LED Solutions for Industries around the World. - April 04, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Vishay Space-Saving Ultrabright LEDs Produce High Luminous Flux and Intensity New Yorker Electronics Distributing Vishay Optoelectronics’ LED Ideal for Traffic Signals, Bio Sensing, AV Equipment, LCDs switches and more. - March 22, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is Distributing ATS Cold Plates with Advanced Thermal Performance ATS Liquid Cold Plates Supply Cooling for High-Powered Electronics, IGBT Modules, Lasers, Wind Turbines or Any Application Where Advanced, State-of-the-Art Cooling is Needed. - March 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Type RA Stacked Polyester Capacitors Supplies High Energy Density for High Ripple Current Applications New Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE) Non-Inductive Multilayer Metalized Polyester Film Capacitor features a Small Size, High dV/dt Capability, Very Low ESR at High Frequency and a Self-Healing Capability - March 01, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is Releasing the New Innodisk NVMe 3D TLC NAND DRAM-Less SSD 3D NAND Technology Prompts Endurance Levels to Nearly that of Planar Floating-Gate-Based MLC Flash with a Lower per-GB Cost - February 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Lite-On Semiconductor Signs New Yorker Electronics as Franchise Distributor New Agreement Reinforces New Yorker Electronics’ Global Scope of Rectifier, Diode, MOSFETs and other Semiconductor Component Markets. - January 31, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Seginus Aerospace is Proud to Announce New PMA Inventory Addition: Oil Tube Assembly 340-166-101-0EH (OEM 340-166-101-0) The Oil Tube Assembly P/N 340-166-101-0EH has installation application in the GE engine subassemblies on Model CFM56-7B Series Engines. Seginus Aerospace LLC has released the following FAA PMA replacement part to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your CFMI CFM56-7B Series Engines. - January 23, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

New Yorker Electronics to Release New Capacitors Enhanced to 500V Rated Voltage, 5000h Useful Life Versatile Capacitors are Designed for DC-Links in Large Motor Drives, UPS Systems and Solar Inverters. - January 18, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Introduces DC Link Capacitor Modules for Large Inverter Systems CDE’s New MDL DC Link Capacitor Modules Apply Advanced Technology for Long Life and High Reliability - January 12, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

N2Power and New Yorker Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement for Advanced Power Supplies Power Solutions for Critical Medical Systems as well as Broadcasting, Transportation, Lighting, Test Equipment and Others. - December 08, 2018 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics Releases New Moxie RJ45 Connector with HDMI New Moxie Inductor RJ45 Connector Series Allows Maximum Throughput with a Wide Range of Custom Versions - November 02, 2018 - New Yorker Electronics

Rectron Semiconductor and New Yorker Electronics Sign New Distribution Agreement Global Franchise Distributor to be New Source for Rectron Discrete Semiconductors, Rectifiers, MOSFETS, Transistors and More. - October 26, 2018 - New Yorker Electronics

The DAES Group and FST Sign Partnership Agreement During the MRO Europe The DAES Group adds a new thermal spray coating equipment line and FST gains a partnership to enhance its aerospace market penetration. - October 19, 2018 - DAES Group

New Yorker Electronics Releases New Self-Healing Board Level Capacitors from ASC Snubber and Filter Capacitor Series’ are Double Metallized Polypropylene, Non-Inductive Wound with a Flame Retardant Case. - October 19, 2018 - New Yorker Electronics

FYRLYT Australia Seeks USA Distributor for Unique Truck & SUV Lighting FYRLYT has redefined the Australian driving light market with its unique design that has defied the market status quo. The lights have already proven themselves in the extreme Alaskan truck market and FYRLYT is seeking a USA distributor to service the many sales inquiries received weekly. - October 15, 2018 - FYRLYT Driving Lights & Spotlights

New Yorker Electronics Releases New Radial-Lead General Purpose Capacitor Series New Yorker Electronics is now carrying the new HJR Series of Radial-Lead General Purpose Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors from Illinois Capacitor. - October 04, 2018 - New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics and Panduit Partner to Supply Network Infrastructure Solutions New Partnership Means Complete End-to-End Computer and Electronic Networking Designs - September 29, 2018 - New Yorker Electronics

Military-Grade, Mission-Critical Resistors Released by New Yorker Electronics VPG Foil Resistors New Model 303337 Ultra-High Precision Military and Space-Grade Resistor One of the Industry’s Most Precise and Stable Precision Resistors - September 28, 2018 - New Yorker Electronics