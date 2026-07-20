Recent Headlines
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire XLabs, Inc.
Company to be Renamed War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. - July 20, 2026 - War Labs
StreamScan Launches StreamEnclave: A Secure Solution to Accelerate CMMC Certification
StreamScan announces the launch of StreamEnclave, a secure platform designed to accelerate CMMC and CPCSC compliance. This turnkey CUI enclave enables defense-sector organizations to protect sensitive data and become assessment-ready in approximately three months, with predictable costs and minimal operational disruption. - March 16, 2026 - STREAMSCAN AI Inc.
Bevco and IEWC Hiring 40 to Support Control Panel Growth, Offering Career Paths in Skilled Trades
Bevco, part of the Controls division of IEWC, is hiring 40 new employees to support rapid business growth and an expanding backlog of custom-built electrical control panels. The new positions—based in Sussex and New Berlin, Wisconsin—represent a significant opportunity for individuals... - February 12, 2026 - IEWC
IEWC Acquires Simcona to Expand Distribution Presence in Northeast and Strengthen Control Panel Manufacturing Capabilities
IEWC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Simcona, a Rochester, New York-based distributor of wire and cable products, electronic components, and manufacturer of control panels. This acquisition strengthens IEWC’s OEM and Controls business units, expands its geographic reach in the... - February 09, 2026 - IEWC
Mitek Analytics Receives Certificate to Field (CtF) for Its Supply Chain AI Tool on DoD Platform One, Expanding Access to the Trusted Data Intelligence Capability
Mitek Analytics, a leader in mission-critical AI Data Intelligence solutions for aircraft sustainment, announced today that it has been granted a Certificate to Field (CtF) for operating its Supply Chain AI Tool (SCAIT) App on the Department of Defense (DoD) Platform One. This authorization marks a... - December 10, 2025 - Mitek Analytics
Parts Life, Inc. Expands Operations and Relocates to Strengthen Support for U.S. Military Readiness and Critical Manufacturing Needs in the Defense Industrial Base
Parts Life, Inc. announces the expansion and relocation of its operations to a new facility at 1260 Glen Avenue, Moorestown, New Jersey, effective December 8, 2025. The upgraded 19,000 square foot headquarters strengthens the company’s ability to support military readiness and critical... - December 06, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
Sam Thevanayagam to Present on Closing Source and Supply Gaps to Increase Mission Readiness at 2025 DLA Industry Collider Day
Sam Thevanayagam, CEO of Parts Life, Inc., will speak at the Defense Logistics Agency’s 6th Annual Industry Collider Day, taking place on September 3, 2025, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Virginia. This event brings together government, industry, and academic leaders to explore... - August 31, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
KCAC Aviation Expands with New 30,000-Square-Foot Maintenance Hangar
KCAC Aviation is proud to announce the opening of its new 30,000- square-foot maintenance hangar at Johnson County Executive Airport (KOJC). This new facility doubles KCAC’s service capacity, allowing the company to support and maintain the growing fleet of Pilatus and Piper aircraft across... - August 27, 2025 - KCAC Aviation
Streamscan Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Defense Partners and Customers
Streamscan, a Canadian leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that as a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), it has achieved CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) Level 2 certification for all its security services and technologies. This certification validates the... - August 05, 2025 - STREAMSCAN AI Inc.
Rand Technology Names Brian Greff Chief Financial Officer to Support Strategic Growth
Rand Technology has appointed Brian Greff as Chief Financial Officer. With over 30 years of financial leadership experience at companies like Jabil, TSE Industries, and iQor, Brian brings deep expertise in strategic development, global finance, and operational excellence. He joins Rand to support its long-term growth and global expansion. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Rand Technology Elevates James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer
Rand Technology has promoted James Hill to President and Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of global operations and supply chain experience, James has led transformative initiatives since joining Rand in April 2023. His promotion signals Rand’s commitment to scaling its global presence and strengthening customer-centric innovation. Hill brings a proven track record across multiple industries and will play a key role in advancing Rand’s next phase of growth. - June 12, 2025 - Rand Technology
Parts Life, Inc. and DeVal Lifecycle Support Announce New Presidential Leadership Appointments
Parts Life, Inc. and DeVal Lifecycle Support, leaders in lifecycle sustainment and aerospace manufacturing, are proud to announce the appointment of Gregg Mallinder as President of Parts Life, Inc. and Rohit Bhalla as President of DeVal Lifecycle Support, effective immediately. Sam Thevanayagam... - April 04, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
Parts Life Inc. Announces Strategic Realignment to the Engineering and Remanufacturing Divisions
Parts Life Inc. is proud to announce organizational changes to better the company for strategic long-term growth and success. Parts Life’s goal is to create and continually enhance a high-performing organization that drives excellence, values integrity, and fosters collaboration to help those... - March 21, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
Parts Life Inc. Unveils the EEPIC: Engineering and Electronic Product Innovation Center Portable Reverse Engineering Laboratories
Parts Life Inc. is proud to introduce the Engineering and Electronic Product Innovation Center (EEPIC), an innovative portable reverse engineering laboratory designed to enhance on-site technical capabilities for military applications. This fully transportable lab is housed within a 20’ x... - May 15, 2024 - Parts Life, Inc.
ZYCI Announces Groundbreaking for State-of-the-Art CNC Machining Facility
ZYCI announces commencement of construction on its new state-of-the-art CNC machining facility to support continued growth in the aerospace, defense, robotics and high value commercial applications sector. - December 08, 2023 - ZYCI
E-Switch and New Yorker Electronics Enter New Franchised Distribution Agreement
New Agreement Provides Valuable Extension to New Yorker’s Current Switch Offerings - December 08, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
Electrocube Capacitor Series Offers Rugged Alternative to Electrolytic Capacitors
New Non-inductively Wound Double Metallized High-current Capacitor Series Designed for Military and Commercial Land and Sea Applications; Power Generation, Avionics, EVs and Robotics - November 05, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
Parts Life, Inc. Expands Capabilities with Successful AS9100 Recertification Audit, Incorporating Section 8.3 Design and Development
Parts Life, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful completion of the AS9100 recertification audit, with the notable inclusion of AS9100 Section 8.3 Design and Development into the company’s Scope and Quality Management System. The addition of AS9100 Section 8.3 Design and Development... - June 07, 2023 - Parts Life, Inc.
Parts Life, Inc. Welcomes Gregg Mallinder as New Vice President of Product
Parts Life, Inc. has announced the appointment of Gregg Mallinder as the company's Vice President, Product. Mallinder, a transformational figure in engineering and operational leadership, will be at the helm of strategy execution for electronic and electrical engineering opportunities at Parts Life. - May 25, 2023 - Parts Life, Inc.
Parts Life, Inc. SBIR Success: Conquering the Valley of Death and Fueling Mission Readiness for the DoD
The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program is a government initiative providing funding to small businesses for research and development (R&D) projects with potential commercial or defense applications. However, navigating the SBIR program can be challenging, particularly when... - May 08, 2023 - Parts Life, Inc.
New Cutting-Edge Patent: Transforming HVAC Industry and Protecting Our Environment with 100% Zero Freon Leak Tech
COSTA MESA, CA - Seco Seals, a leader in the sealing industry, has announced the groundbreaking patent of their innovative SECO45 Gasket Technology, which promises to completely revolutionize the HVAC industry. This cutting-edge technology was developed to eliminate Freon leaks, offering an... - May 03, 2023 - Seco Seals Inc.
Cornell Dubilier Rugged Capacitor for Robust Commercial & Military-Grade Power Supplies
The Cornell Dubilier Low-Profile MLPS Flatpack Capacitor Provides Extraordinary Life and Reliability in Rugged Applications. - April 19, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Releases Vishay Load Switches with Programmable Current Limits & OVP Enhanced Reliability
Four New eFuse Single-channel Load Switches Integrate Control and Protection Features to Reduce External Components. - April 19, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Announces New Partnership; is Named Franchised Distributor for Taitien
New Yorker Electronics Expands its Offering of Quartz Frequency Control Components with Addition of Taitien. - April 19, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
Chip Line Expanded to Offer Voltage Ratings to 35VDC from New Yorker Electronics
Expanded Series now Offers Capacitance Values of 6.8μF to 470μF with a Maximum Working Voltage of 35VDC to accommodate Higher Requirements. - April 19, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
Cornell Dubilier Responds to Needs of Next-Gen EV Charger Designers
CDE Expands Product Offerings through New Yorker Electronics and Unveils Advanced Custom Capacitor Capabilities. - April 19, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker and GETT America Sign New Franchised Distributor Agreement
New Yorker Electronics now offering GETT keyboards for the Industrial and Medical Markets. - April 06, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Announces Release of New CIT Relay Ultra Subminiature Switch
CIT’s new DM3 Series of Ultra Subminiature Switches are available in Four Different Actuator Types. - April 06, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
MEGA Electronics Signs New Yorker Electronics as Its Newest Franchised Distributor
New Yorker Electronics will Supply State-of-the-Art Power Cords, Power Supplies and DC/DC Converters for a Wide Range of Markets. - April 05, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
Vishay Intertechnology High-Temperature IHSR Inductor Delivers Current Ratings to 155A
New Yorker Electronics announces release of the 1st AEC-Q200 qualified, High Temperature, High Current Inductor. - April 05, 2023 - New Yorker Electronics
Parts Life, Inc. Leader in DMSMS & Obsolescence Solutions, Manufacturing and Procurement Options in Volatile Supply Chain Climate
Parts Life, Inc. will be showcasing its capabilities for DMSMS supply chain solutioning and manufacturing at the Defense Manufacturing Conference at Booth #925 December 5th-8th in Tampa, Florida. With multiple contract vehicles and proven procurement paths, PLI is an industry leader in engineering,... - December 01, 2022 - Parts Life, Inc.
ASTER Labs, Inc. Awarded SpaceWERX Orbital Prime Contract
ASTER Labs, Inc. has been awarded a STTR Phase I under the SpaceWERX Orbital Prime Program. - October 23, 2022 - ASTER Labs Inc.
New Yorker Electronics Releases Full Line of New Adam-Tech Rocker Switches
New Line for New Yorker Electronics Offers Standard and LED Lighted Actuators are available in Multiple Colors, Shapes and Markings - September 29, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
World Products Signs Distribution Franchise Agreement with New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics to Distribute Relays, Antennas, Overvoltage Protection Components and more to Expanded Markets. - September 23, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Expands Metal Strip Power Shunt Resistors with VPG 2-Terminal Resistors
VPG Foil Resistors Line of 2-Terminal Power Resistors Provide Low Resistance Values and Improved TCR under High Stress Conditions. - September 18, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Vishay MCB RAME012 Position Sensor Delivers High Performance in Miniature Size for Military and Industrial Applications
Miniature Position Sensor from New Yorker provides Increased Reliability and Durability for Harsh Military and Industrial Environments. - September 16, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics to Stock New Vishay IHDM Edge-Wound Inductor Series
New Vishay Dale Series Delivers High Temperature Operation to 180°C Continuous with No Aging. - September 16, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Announces CDE’s Release of the New Screw Terminal Capacitors with Extended Cathode Construction
New Cornell Dubilier Series is its Highest Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitance Value Provides Long Life and Increased Vibration Performance. - September 14, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Acquires Switches Unlimited
Purchase Underscores New Yorker's Growth via Acquisition Strategy. - September 10, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
Parts Life, Inc. and LC Engineers Increase Combine Capabilities in Engineering and Electro-Mechanical Manufacturing
Parts Life, Inc. has completed the integration of LC Engineers to provide full service electrical, electronic and component manufacturing to the Parts Life Family of Companies. This combination creates synergy within the small business aimed at serving the warfighter and U.S. taxpayer while... - September 03, 2022 - Parts Life, Inc.
New Yorker Electronics Expands Ready-to-Ship Inventory of Vishay’s MIL-PRF-55342 Thick and Thin Film Chip Resistors
Available-to-Order-Stock of RCWPM and E/H Series SMT Resistors Minimizes Supply Chain Disruptions and Speeds Time-to-Market. - August 03, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
Parts Life, Inc. Receives 100th Source Approval Request
Recently the Parts Life, Inc. Family of Companies received their 100th Source Approval Request (SAR). A Source Approval Request (SAR) package contains all of the Technical Data needed to demonstrate manufacturability to the same level of quality or better than the current Approved Source. Source... - July 13, 2022 - Parts Life, Inc.
New Yorker Electronics Reveals Promising Option for Hard-to-Find Oscillator Devices
Raltrons’ XCO Series Oscillators Deliver in 4 Weeks When Other Manufacturers Have 50 - 60 Weeks Lead Times. - June 10, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
NYE to Distribute Vishay’s Highest Energy Density Wet Tantalum Capacitors
Vishay Intertechnology’s New EP2 Wet Tantalum Capacitor offers Industry-high Capacitance, Mechanical Robustness for Military and Avionics. - June 04, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
Omni Pro Electronics to Distribute New Altech All-in-One UPS Power Solution
New Altech CBI Series is One Device that can be used as a Power Supply Unit, Battery Charger, Battery Care Module or Backup Module - May 30, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Announces Sumida’s Upgrade to Popular Power Inductor Series
New Power Inductor has Increased Inductances, Saturation Current and DCR Values vs. Previous Model - May 30, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics Announces Release of Inolux Tri-Color Side View LED Series
New Tri-color Series delivers High Brightness for Smart Devices, Wearables, Decorative Lighting, Auto Lighting and More - May 25, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics to Distribute New CDE Snap-in Capacitor in 600VDC
Cornell Dubilier 380LX and 381LX Snap-in Capacitors now include 600VDC with 3,000 hours of Life. - May 07, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
Orion Reversible Flow Fans Feature Directional Flow and Speed Control in One Unit
NYE Now Supplying Microcontroller-Based Designs That Provide Directional Flow and Speed Control in a Single Fan - May 07, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics
Newly Released Vishay ESD Protection Diodes to be Distributed by NYE
New Yorker Electronics Now Offering New Vishay Ultra Low Capacitance Bidirectional Symmetrical (BiSy) ESD Protection Diodes in Silicon Package - April 29, 2022 - New Yorker Electronics