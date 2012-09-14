PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Nashville’s Something Sweet, LLC Gearing Up for Super Holiday Season Nashville-based virtual and pop up bakery Something Sweet, LLC is gearing up for another super holiday season delivering their family-made treats around the country. Once again, a portion of each item sold will be given to Girl, Unknown; a non-profit organization providing funding to girls and women... - September 17, 2019 - Something Sweet LLC

Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French Macaron,... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy

Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe Opens in Central Oregon Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s

DEMACO Showcases New Technology for Pasta Machines at IDMA Fair in Istanbul DEMACO showcases a broad variety of new technology for pasta machines and processing during the IDMA International Fair in Istanbul. This new technology provides pasta makers with easier to use machines and ability to make a wide variety of products to meet dietary and culinary trends. - March 18, 2019 - DEMACO

West Melbourne Pasta Day Celebrated with Ronzoni Garden Delight Pasta Area residents enjoyed pasta during the West Melbourne Pasta Day. Riviana Foods donated Ronzoni Garden Delight pasta to the Daily Bread as part of the event. The Daily Bread served up two local favorites, spaghetti pie and macaroni salad. - November 04, 2018 - DEMACO

City of West Melbourne Issues Proclamation for October 25th as Pasta Day, and Honors the Pasta Industry and DEMACO City of West Melbourne issues proclamation making October 25th "West Melbourne Pasta Day." Mayor Hal Rose honors the pasta industry and local company DEMACO, a pasta machine designer and builder. Riviana Foods donates Ronzoni Garden Delight to the Daily Bread as part of Pasta Day. October 25th is also World Pasta Day. - October 13, 2018 - DEMACO

New Southern-Style "Biscuits & Gravy Fixins" Introduced by Kentucky Kernel Biscuits & Gravy is a popular breakfast and brunch treat, but a hassle to make at home. This new product from Kentucky Kernel makes it easy with a ready-to-make combo of fluffy, golden biscuit mix and gravy fixins' all in one convenient package. Featuring Kentucky Kernel's popular secret spice recipe, new Southern-Style Biscuits & Gravy Fixin's makes it easy to bake up and serve this delicious, southern-style diner and soul-food favorite right at home. - June 27, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

Ne-Mo’s Celebrates Summer with the Ultimate Travel Contest In the spirit of summer adventures, Ne-Mo’s is celebrating with the launch of their #OntheroadwithNemos contest. - June 21, 2018 - Ne-Mo's Bakery

New Southern-Style Malted Waffle Mix Launched by Kentucky Kernel Kentucky Kernel, maker of delicious southern-style seasoned flours, coatings, and mixes, has announced the launch of a new ready-to-make mix: Malted Waffle Mix. A southern waffle recipe loved in regional soul food restaurants and diners, now available to make up conveniently at home - perfectly matched for Chicken n' Waffles. - May 29, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

Healthy Cravings Partners with Prairie Artisan Ales for Special Release Beer Beginning this Friday, Prairie Artisan Ales OKC Taproom will begin serving a coconut macaroon flavored Imperial Stout. - April 19, 2018 - Healthy Cravings

PTG and DEMACO Work Together to Deliver Expertise, Support and Equipment to the Fresh Pasta Industry By working together, PTG and DEMACO see many opportunities to deliver additional products and services to the fresh pasta manufacturing industry. - April 17, 2018 - DEMACO

DEMACO Recognized for Support of Military Servicemembers DEMACO, a designer and manufacturer of pasta machines, was recognized for its support of military servicemembers by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. - April 16, 2018 - DEMACO

Zucchero’s Factory Now Offers Last Minute Birthday Cakes in Sydney Zucchero’s Factory now offers last minute birthday cakes, cupcakes, naked cakes, custom cakes and more available for same day delivery in Sydney. - April 01, 2018 - Zucchero's Factory

DEMACO Recognized for Safety While Making Pasta Machines DEMACO, a builder of high capacity pasta machines, was recognized by the United Safety Council for its safety program. - March 27, 2018 - DEMACO

New Spicy Southern Seasoned Coating Mixes Launched by Kentucky Kernel The popular Kentucky Kernel brand announces the introduction of four brand new regional flavor blends: Spicy Cajun, Lemon Pepper, Garlic & Herb, and Crunchy Corn Meal. The new products mark the first line extension for the popular Kentucky Kernel Seasoned Flour brand in decades, building off of the popularity of the original "secret recipe" coating mix. - March 20, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel

Matrix Flavours & Fragrances Opens New Plant Matrix expands its manufacturing capability in Kuala Lumpur with the addition of a third manufacturing building on its current 6 acre site. The new building of 100,000 m2, is solely dedicated to the manufacturing of flavours. It comprises of 3 manufacturing stories, each floor to support powder, liquid... - March 01, 2018 - Matrix Flavours & Fragrances

Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

DEMACO Becomes Life Member of United Safety Council DEMACO joined the United Safety Council as a life member, the first company to join in that category in the history of the Council. The United Safety Council is an independent, non-governmental, safety training and educational organization operating locally and nationally. Since 1953, the Council has... - January 19, 2018 - DEMACO

Bundt Cake-A-Holic Grand Opening at New Location Bundt Cake-A-Holic is a booming bakery business with repetitive delightful products served to satisfied customers over and over again with a new conveniently located store at 16940 Ella Boulevard Suite 109 Houston, Texas 77090. - October 18, 2017 - Bundt Cake-A-Holic

A New Guinness World Record to be Set by the Cookeez Snack Company On August the 4th, 2017, husband and wife team, Charles & Bridget Rivers along with 2,000 other volunteers — will attempt to break a standing Guinness World Record for, “The Most Individuals Dunking Cookies in Milk Simultaneously.” The previous record was set in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania... - July 24, 2017 - Cookeez Snack Company

Help Save Simply Baked Gluten Free, LLC, an Allergen-Free Commercial Bakery Manufacturer Simply Baked Gluten Free is a small contract and private label commercial bakery. According to Founder Christine Welch, “Simply Baked bakes for several companies who rely on them to bring their allergen-free products to market. Without Simply Baked, the clients don't have a product. The key ingredient for both is providing delicious allergen-free products.” Simply Baked Gluten Free needs your help by supporting the Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign "Help Save Allergen-Free Commercial Bakery." - June 30, 2017 - Simply Baked Gluten Free, LLC

Ne-Mo’s Bakery Launches on the Road with Ne-Mo’s Giveaway Win a sweet prize package valued at over $175, including a GoPro Simplified and delicious Ne-Mo’s Fine Bakery Products - June 20, 2017 - Ne-Mo's Bakery

Avatar Corporation Promotes Bill Kersey to Executive Vice President Avatar is a manufacturer of specialized ingredients for the food, pharmaceutical and personal care industries. - May 28, 2017 - Avatar Corporation

Avatar Corporation Promotes John Manzella to Sales Manager Avatar is a manufacturer of specialized ingredients for the food, pharmaceutical and personal care industries. - May 28, 2017 - Avatar Corporation

Brain Injury from Bus Accident Births Business Venture 14 year old suffers severe concussion also known as a brain injury from being in a school bus accident. After a long recovery period and extensive rehabilitation, student starts a business from her rehabilitation to show that a concussion doesn't have to linger forever and one can have a meaningful and fulfilling active life afterward. - April 12, 2017 - Harper House of Sweets

Alvarado Street Bakery is a "Prevention's Cleanest Packaged Foods Awards 2017" Winner One of Alvarado Street Bakery's newest items, USDA Organic Sprouted Wheat & Oats Bread is a winner in Prevention Magazines "Prevention's Cleanest Packaged Foods Awards 2017." This variety is one of 6 in their latest "Black Label" line, which are all certified USDA organic. The... - February 24, 2017 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Commercial Commissary Shared-Kitchen in Palm Beach County, Florida Now Open There is a fabulous fully licensed commercial commissary kitchen in Palm Beach County, FL. For established food businesses or newcomers, the Healthy Food Factory team is ready to help. It's a shared kitchen so people can afford to legally make their food in a fully certified facility. If someone is new they offer a free consultation to give a good overview of licensing requirements and more. They also help new entrepreneurs get their food permit license. - February 21, 2017 - Healthy Food Factory Commissary Kitchen

Minority Baker Offers Delicious Diabetic-Friendly Desserts African-American female baker will be doing a series of Food Demonstrations at various locations during the month of March. - February 15, 2017 - Adrienne's Classic Desserts

Product Launch of Hi-FiBar, the Diabetic Friendly, Gluten Free, High Fiber Snack Bar Looking for low glycemic index, honestly no sugar added snack? The search is over. Hi-Fibar uses high fiber, sugar free “secret sauce” to bind nuts, seeds and fruits together into a convenient snack bar. Without added sugar (whether it is hidden under the name of “brown rice syrup”... - May 11, 2016 - Delightfull Foods Corp

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Mustard Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for mustard: AlerTox Sticks Mustard. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with mustard. - May 02, 2016 - Emport, LLC

DEMACO is Recognized for Public Service DEMACO was a recipient of the Certificate of Excellence by the Jefferson Awards for Public Service for its long-term support of the Space Coast Machinist Apprenticeship Program. - December 01, 2015 - DEMACO

The Donut Doctor is in... Sacramento? Donut baking icon, Chef Ron Levi has signed on with Donut Madness in Sacramento to resume his reign as the Dr. of Donut Derangement. Chef Ron promises to resurrect the pastry hi-jinx that propelled his prior haunt to donut fame. - November 30, 2015 - Donut Madness

Subscribe to Authentic French Cuisine at Home or Office with FRENCH BOX by Café Noir Café Noir, Bangalore’s emblem of French culture and cuisine, recently introduced a risk-free online subscription service for its freshly baked French delicacies; FRENCH BOX by Café Noir. FRENCH BOX comprises of products ranging from exquisite croissants and French macarons to authentic... - October 20, 2015 - FRENCH BOX by Café Noir

GlutenTox Pro Gluten Test Kit Receives AOAC-RI Certification for Foods and Surfaces Emport LLC, in partnership with Biomedal Diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the GlutenTox® Pro test kit has received AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodTM certification for the detection of gluten in foods and on surfaces. - August 03, 2015 - Emport, LLC

La Gourmandine Bakery Featured in New York Times’ "36 Hours in Pittsburgh" La Gourmandine Bakery, a traditional French bakery in Pittsburgh, PA, has been recognized by the New York Times in a feature highlighting the area's hotspots. - July 22, 2015 - La Gourmandine

Family Owned Local Bakery Works with Troubled Youth Imagicakes Cake Designers, a minority owned and operated custom cake bakery is ramping up to begin its comprehensive programs to serve the at-risk youth of Philadelphia. - June 18, 2015 - Imagicakes Cake Designers

The Pacific Northwest’s Largest Artisan, Organic Bakery is the Featured Provider of Bread, Pastry, Desserts, and Bagels for the U.S. Open Essential Baking Company, known for their variety of high quality baked goods, is pleased to announce that they have been selected by Ridgewells, the featured caterer of the U.S. Open, to provide artisan bread, pastries, their Parisian Star Desserts, and Bagels, from Bagel Oasis, for the Corporate Tents of this year’s U.S. Open. The event takes place June 15th – 21st at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, WA. - June 13, 2015 - The Essential Baking Company

Bambi Frazier Book Signing and Free Cupcakes Book Signing and Free Cupcakes - May 15, 2015 - Savannah Cupcake

ASC SMART™PASTA Launches Online with SHOP.COM ASC SMART™Pasta is pleased to announce the launch of SMART™Pasta on SHOP.COM – Market America. - April 11, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES

Students Crave Pizza Made with ASC SMART™FLOUR ASC SMART™Pasta conducts taste tests at Warwick Valley High School in Warwick NY and received a 91% approval rating. Claiming “There’s A New Crust In Town!” Anthony Terrill Sr. of ASC SMART™Pasta introduced Warwick Valley High School students to Anthony’s Smart Choices... - April 02, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES

Leominster Bakery Receives Blue WeddingWire Rated™ Badge for High Ratings Selling Wedding Cakes WeddingWire, the nation's leading online wedding marketplace, is thrilled to announce that Shancakes has received the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge for excellence in the Wedding Cake Industry. - February 21, 2015 - Shancakes

Savannah Cupcake Owner and Former Savannah News Anchor Releases Cookbook Bambi Frazier, a former WTOC-TV news anchor has released her first cookbook. Now the owner of Savannah Cupcake, Frazier anchored Savannah's #1 morning newscast for WTOC from 2004-2006 and also served as the station's first ever consumer reporter. The cookbook was heavily inspired by Frazier's time spent in Savannah and also makes several mentions of the coastal city in many of the short stories that accompany the recipes. "Better Bites" is available on www.amazon.com. - January 03, 2015 - Savannah Cupcake

Local Vancouver Bakery Notte's Bon Ton Pastry Receives Rave Reviews Online Vancouver, BC-based bakery, Notte’s Bon Ton Pastry has announced that the company continues to receive the highest ratings and positive reviews across the online marketplace. Across listings websites such as Yelp and Trip Advisor, many visitors to the bakery have left positive comments on their... - November 13, 2014 - Notte's Bon Ton Pastry

Notte’s Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionery Offers an Array of Custom Cakes for Special Occasions Vancouver, BC-based Notte’s Bon Ton Pastry & Confectionery is now offering a complete range of custom cakes for their customers’ special occasions. Within their team, the bakery staff has several years of combined experience crafting sumptuous custom cakes for occasions such as weddings,... - October 09, 2014 - Notte's Bon Ton Pastry

Fried Chicken and Cookies Now Qualify as a Full Serving of Vegetables Jerry Roback and Amanda Warren of Denver, CO based Anti-Grain Foods, are asking you to eat more vegetables by backing their Kickstarter project to help bring a line of fruit and veggie based flours to market. Project Link: http://kck.st/1rhFUSl - August 20, 2014 - Anti-Grain Foods LLC

Bakehouse Granola Reaches the Top on Amazon.com Scholars Inn Bakehouse Granola has enjoyed success since its launch 2 weeks ago on Amazon.com, reaching #1 in the Hot New Releases rankings. - August 16, 2014 - Scholars Inn Bakehouse

Bakehouse Granola Goes National Popular local granola starts national distribution. - August 09, 2014 - Scholars Inn Bakehouse