Recent Headlines
Maison Alyzee Elevates Bay Area Artisanal Pastry Art & Landscape Ahead of a New Season
The Acclaimed French Patisserie Reaffirms Commitment to Flawless Technique, Premium European Ingredients & Culinary Excellence. Maison Alyzée celebrated for its authentic viennoiserie & high-end dessert announced its strategic focus on the 2026–2027 national culinary competition circuit. Renowned for bringing the exacting standards of Parisian baking to the local community, the patisserie showcases its dedication to flawless execution, rigorous chef training & elite ingredient sourcing. - July 03, 2026 - Maison Alyzee
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Golden Gate Bridge-Inspired Pasta Shape Launched by Bay Area Artisan Pasta Company
Mill Valley Pasta Co. of Mill Valley, California, announces the release of their exclusive custom shaped pasta, Ponte d'Oro, inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge. - October 22, 2025 - Mill Valley Pasta Co.
Scoop, Sip & Savor: Blue Chip Cookies Brings Its Cincinnati Legacy to Hamilton, OH
Coffee Cup Overflowing will start baking and serving Blue Chip Cookies to the Hamilton, OH community starting July 11, 2025. - July 09, 2025 - Blue Chip Cookie Company, Inc
French Heritage Cuisine: Promoting Condiment and Specialty Food Brands in Engaging Home Cooks
French Heritage Cuisine LLC announces a new service to help food brands connect with home cooks. Educating home cooks about a brand's condiments or specialty foods can increase brand reach and awareness. French Heritage Cuisine primarily focuses on European and American cuisines while integrating... - May 28, 2025 - French Heritage Cuisine LLC
Wirefab, Inc. Marks 70 Years of Excellence in American Manufacturing
Massachusetts-Based Manufacturer Celebrates Seven Decades of Innovation, Growth and Industry Leadership - February 06, 2025 - Wirefab, Inc.
Bread Man Baking Co. Flourishes in 2023 with Record Growth and Industry Leadership
Houston's Bread Man Baking Co. achieved remarkable growth in 2023, with sales up by 72% and net income by 65.7%. They attained SQF certification for food safety and integrated EOS methodology for operational efficiency. Net operating profit rose by over 285%, enabling expansion to 11 states. Founder Tasos Katsaounis emphasizes their dedication to quality and innovation. - April 04, 2024 - Bread Man Baking Co.
California’s US Senate Primary Draws Record Number of Candidates
The race to fill the vacant seat of the late Senator Feinstein has attracted an unprecedented 27 candidates. - February 09, 2024 - Liberty Cookies
Monitor Production Facilities for Tree Nut Allergens with the New OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut Test Kit
The OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut test kit is a simple way to simultaneously detect traces of multiple common tree nuts in rinsewater and on surfaces. Suitable for any facility prioritizing allergen safety in foods or beverages. - January 10, 2024 - Emport, LLC
Lita’s Mexican Foods Inc. Included in Game Changers Report
Lita’s Mexican Foods Inc. is thrilled to announce their inclusion in Game Changers: Leading Companies. Powered by Women, an initiative led by Natural Products Canada (NPC) that provides an interesting look at the women leading Canada’s growing natural and bio-based industries. - March 31, 2023 - Lita's Mexican Foods Inc.
Tartis LLC Launches Online Store for Authentic Gluten Free Italian Soft Almond Cookies
Tartis, a small family-owned business, is excited to announce the launch of their new online store, www.pizzicotti.com, offering their delicious and authentic gluten free Italian style soft almond cookies to customers all over the country. - January 24, 2023 - Tartis LLC
Locally Recognized Cranberry Junction Ice Cream Store Restores Hope to Caregivers with Its Philanthropic Efforts Through It's Cones for Caregivers Program
Cranberry Junction Ice Cream, under the leadership of Mohammad Mahmoud, in Hackensack, New Jersey, once again brings holiday delight to caregivers, essential workers and local providers through Cranberry Junction’s Cones for Caregivers Program with expansion set for this 2023 year. Mr. - January 03, 2023 - Cranberry Junction Ice Cream
Hanan Products Company Introduces New Fall Pre-Whipped Icing Flavor: Pumpkin Spice
Around this time of year consumers are anticipating the long-awaited return of fall seasonal items. Some popular food and beverage brands have just announced release dates for their pumpkin spice flavored items. The demand for pumpkin spice increases every year and it seems to happen earlier and... - August 10, 2022 - Hanan Products Company
J&M Foods Issues Voluntary Recall of Favorite Day, Lavender Shortbread Cookie Bites
J&M Foods Issues a Voluntary Recall on a Select Lot Number of Favorite Day, Lavender Shortbread Cookies Due to the Packages Contain Chocolate Chip Cookies That Do Not Disclose the Correct Allergens J&M Foods is initiating a voluntary recall because a select number of the Lavender... - July 01, 2022 - J&M Foods, Inc.
Chocolate Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion
The Chocolate Spectrum Café and Academy, a retail and wholesale operation that trains and employs individuals with special needs, has just launched a new line of chocolate gift boxes, Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion. These Gift Boxes include Chocolate Treats: Fudge, decorated chocolate bars, truffles, molded chocolates, chocolate covered Oreos and chocolate covered pretzel rods. These items are presented in a smart and sturdy thematically-colored gift box with a colorful label. - June 10, 2022 - The Chocolate Spectrum
J&M Food, Inc. Issues a Voluntary Pecan (Tree Nut) Allergy Alert for 535 Packages of Favorite Day Soft-Baked Carrot Cake Cookies
J&M Foods, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of 535 packages of Favorite Day Soft-Baked Carrot Cake Cookies, with best before dates 07-OCT-2022, 08-OCT-2022, 09-OCT-2022 and 10-OCT-2022 (UPC CODE #0 85239 25803 3), because they contain pecans that, although stated in the ingredients list, are... - February 24, 2022 - J&M Foods, Inc.
Couture Cake Bakery Grants Wedding Wishes
January 1, 2022 marks the 5th anniversary for local cake bakery Candyland Designs. This year brings a new image, focus and team of professional designers hyper focused on catering to the wedding industry in charitable ways that bring together local wedding professionals and volunteers. In 2020,... - December 25, 2021 - Candyland Designs
Partnership Between Agropalma (Brazil) and Ciranda (U.S.) Expands Availability of Organic Palm Oil in North America to Meet Growing Demand
Agropalma, a Brazilian manufacturer of sustainable organic palm oil, partners with Ciranda, a U.S. based distributor of organic ingredients, to expand availability of its organic palm oils and shortening in North America. - July 28, 2021 - Ciranda, Inc.
Florida Safety Council Recognized DEMACO for Safety While Building High-Capacity Pasta Machines
DEMACO, a builder of high-capacity pasta machines, was recognized by the Florida Safety Council for its safety program. DEMACO pasta and snack machines are used worldwide by the largest food companies. - May 22, 2021 - DEMACO
Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy Partners with Protein Brewery Company to Develop Plant Based Protein Solutions
Developing new protein for food - May 09, 2021 - Vegan Gastronomy
Prominent Business Leader Mohammad Mahmoud of Cranberry Junction Ice Cream in Hackensack Teams Up with Local Girl Scout Troop 6200 to Fight Childhood Hunger in New Jersey
Prominent Business Leader Mohammad Mahmoud of Cranberry Junction Ice Cream, a locally recognized ice cream shop comes to the aid of the NNJ Girl Scout Troop 6200. Troop 6200 needed a place to sell their cookies for the season and Mr. Mahmoud opened his location, his heart, and wallet to make the girl's dream come true to raise money to help with child hunger. Proceeds of their cookie sales along with Mr. Mahmoud’s matching donation will go towards the local Feeding America. - March 21, 2021 - Cranberry Junction Ice Cream
Emport LLC Offers Gluten Proficiency Testing Panel and Certified Reference Standards for Gluten
Emport LLC is pleased to provide both gluten proficiency testing and gluten reference materials for food safety professionals. These materials are ideal for any manufacturer or contract lab wishing to boost confidence in their gluten testing capabilities. - March 21, 2021 - Emport, LLC
Liberty Cookies Launches Political Action Committee for the Non-Violent Majority of Americans
Liberty Cookies PAC supports democratic change as demanded by the non-violent majority of Americans that are typically not politically active. "The status quo must go." - Liberty Cookies PAC - February 25, 2021 - Liberty Cookies
American Infinity Flag Displays Patriotism and Unity of USA
Liberty Cookies has relaunched the iconic American Infinity Flag magnet with new postcards and bumper stickers allowing patriots to display their faith and love of the United States and the infinite promise of American democracy. The new "We Are United!" postcards are now available for $. - February 12, 2021 - Liberty Cookies
Swedish Pastries Now Available in Birmingham, Michigan
Svenska Café, a Swedish coffee shop in Birmingham, Michigan, today announced that it will celebrate its annual Fat Tuesday event on February 16 with the semla – more than just a bun. - February 12, 2021 - Svenska Cafe
Yamato Noodle Launches New Campaign for Soft-Boiled Egg Peeling Machine
Yamato expands its product line to create the GoldenEgg – an innovative machine that automatically peels 600 soft-boiled eggs in an hour. - December 05, 2020 - Yamato Mfg. Co., Ltd.
Spraying Systems Co. & Avatar Corporation: Superior Application Technology Meets Advanced Chemistry to Optimize Production Costs for Food Manufacturers
Spraying Systems Co., a global engineering and manufacturing leader in spray technology since 1937, has optimized the application of release agents from Avatar Corporation, a leading U.S. producer of food ingredients and process aids headquartered in University Park, IL. Founded in 1982, Avatar... - October 10, 2020 - Avatar Corporation
Avatar Corporation Debuts Novel, Water-Miscible Organic Certified Release Agent
When you are a certified organic food processor, discovering the best performing ingredients which comply with the USDA National Organic Program regulations can pose a challenge. While Avatar’s organic certified vegetable oil based ProKote® release agents exhibit superior functionality in... - August 15, 2020 - Avatar Corporation
Ciranda Names New CEO to Succeed Founder
Ciranda, Inc., a leading supplier of organic and fair-trade food ingredients, has chosen Jean-Philippe (JP) Tournoy as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Tournoy’s fluency in international culture and language, combined with his extensive experience in global food ingredients... - July 22, 2020 - Ciranda, Inc.
Monitor Your Workplace for SARS-Cov-2 Coronavirus with Emport LLC
Maintain employee health, safety and confidence with a coronavirus monitoring program. By regularly testing surfaces and employees for the SARS-Cov-2 virus, you can help protect your workplace and workforce from COVID-19 outbreaks. - June 30, 2020 - Emport, LLC
Emport LLC Announces Subscribe-and-Save Program for PPE Planning
Several months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clear that PPE will be the new normal for quite some time. Accordingly, Emport LLC offers a hand-selected variety of personal protective equipment for workplace use. - June 26, 2020 - Emport, LLC
Castle Valley Mill is Back to Their Full Product List After COVID
Castle Valley Mill, a small local mill in Pennsylvania that uses 300 year-old technology to produce nutrition-packed flours and meals, is back with its full line of products on their online store. - June 19, 2020 - Castle Valley Mill
CSN Organizational Announcement
CSN Executive Director, David Tucci retirement announcement, including successor. - June 03, 2020 - Consolidated Sales Network
Student Engineer at DEMACO Was Named Florida Tech Student Employee of the Year
Student engineer was recognized as Florida Tech Student Employee of the Year while working at DEMACO. Lakshmi Narasimhon, a graduate student pursuing a Masters in Mechanical Engineering at Florida Tech, worked on several complex engineering designs and projects while at DEMACO, a company that specializes in developing pasta machines and technology for the largest food companies worldwide. - May 14, 2020 - DEMACO
Cookie Dough Shop Delivers Sweet Message for Parker Hospital Workers
Owner of local Cookie Dough Scoop Shop says “Thank You” to caregivers by donating 150 cookie dough treats. - March 29, 2020 - Dough Dreamery
Dry Powdered Vegan Ice Cream VICECRM from Potato Protein Introduced
Turn any plant milk into vegan ice cream with VICECRM. - February 19, 2020 - Vegan Gastronomy
Nashville’s Something Sweet, LLC Gearing Up for Super Holiday Season
Nashville-based virtual and pop up bakery Something Sweet, LLC is gearing up for another super holiday season delivering their family-made treats around the country. Once again, a portion of each item sold will be given to Girl, Unknown; a non-profit organization providing funding to girls and... - September 17, 2019 - Danker & Danker PR/Marketing
Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons
The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy
Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe Opens in Central Oregon
Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s
DEMACO Showcases New Technology for Pasta Machines at IDMA Fair in Istanbul
DEMACO showcases a broad variety of new technology for pasta machines and processing during the IDMA International Fair in Istanbul. This new technology provides pasta makers with easier to use machines and ability to make a wide variety of products to meet dietary and culinary trends. - March 18, 2019 - DEMACO
West Melbourne Pasta Day Celebrated with Ronzoni Garden Delight Pasta
Area residents enjoyed pasta during the West Melbourne Pasta Day. Riviana Foods donated Ronzoni Garden Delight pasta to the Daily Bread as part of the event. The Daily Bread served up two local favorites, spaghetti pie and macaroni salad. - November 04, 2018 - DEMACO
City of West Melbourne Issues Proclamation for October 25th as Pasta Day, and Honors the Pasta Industry and DEMACO
City of West Melbourne issues proclamation making October 25th "West Melbourne Pasta Day." Mayor Hal Rose honors the pasta industry and local company DEMACO, a pasta machine designer and builder. Riviana Foods donates Ronzoni Garden Delight to the Daily Bread as part of Pasta Day. October 25th is also World Pasta Day. - October 13, 2018 - DEMACO
New Southern-Style "Biscuits & Gravy Fixins" Introduced by Kentucky Kernel
Biscuits & Gravy is a popular breakfast and brunch treat, but a hassle to make at home. This new product from Kentucky Kernel makes it easy with a ready-to-make combo of fluffy, golden biscuit mix and gravy fixins' all in one convenient package. Featuring Kentucky Kernel's popular secret spice recipe, new Southern-Style Biscuits & Gravy Fixin's makes it easy to bake up and serve this delicious, southern-style diner and soul-food favorite right at home. - June 27, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel
Ne-Mo’s Celebrates Summer with the Ultimate Travel Contest
In the spirit of summer adventures, Ne-Mo’s is celebrating with the launch of their #OntheroadwithNemos contest. - June 21, 2018 - Ne-Mo's Bakery
New Southern-Style Malted Waffle Mix Launched by Kentucky Kernel
Kentucky Kernel, maker of delicious southern-style seasoned flours, coatings, and mixes, has announced the launch of a new ready-to-make mix: Malted Waffle Mix. A southern waffle recipe loved in regional soul food restaurants and diners, now available to make up conveniently at home - perfectly matched for Chicken n' Waffles. - May 29, 2018 - Kentucky Kernel
Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit
The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC
Healthy Cravings Partners with Prairie Artisan Ales for Special Release Beer
Beginning this Friday, Prairie Artisan Ales OKC Taproom will begin serving a coconut macaroon flavored Imperial Stout. - April 19, 2018 - Healthy Cravings
PTG and DEMACO Work Together to Deliver Expertise, Support and Equipment to the Fresh Pasta Industry
By working together, PTG and DEMACO see many opportunities to deliver additional products and services to the fresh pasta manufacturing industry. - April 17, 2018 - DEMACO
DEMACO Recognized for Support of Military Servicemembers
DEMACO, a designer and manufacturer of pasta machines, was recognized for its support of military servicemembers by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. - April 16, 2018 - DEMACO
Zucchero’s Factory Now Offers Last Minute Birthday Cakes in Sydney
Zucchero’s Factory now offers last minute birthday cakes, cupcakes, naked cakes, custom cakes and more available for same day delivery in Sydney. - April 01, 2018 - Zucchero's Factory