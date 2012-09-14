PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Men's & Boys' Cut & Sew Shirt (except Work Shirt) Manufacturing
360° di Lamberto Piga 360° di Lamberto Piga Prato, Italy
We are a company who produce and sell knitwear in cachemere blend, the product is totally made in Italy. We make collection for man, woman... 
Gadfly Tees Gadfly Tees New York, NY
A group of five college friends originally from Soho, London have recently relocated to Soho, New York and created a new tee-shirt company... 
Habana Joe Trading Company Habana Joe Trading Company
Habana Joe designs upscale men's casual wear, Dock to Dine Apparel. 
Moseau Moseau Tempe, AZ
Moseau is a manufacturer and marketer of Bamboo Fiber Golf Clothing, including polo shirts, socks and t-shirts. Turning bamboo into... 
Smarts Garment Co., Ltd Smarts Garment Co., Ltd
Welcome to Smarts Garment Co.,LTD, your reliable factory partner in China! We specialize in garment manufacture and exportor in China. 
