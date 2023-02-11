The Beatles are a true original and now, for the first time ever, fans will be able to create their own original The Beatles shirt, starting by voting which patterns go into production. Fans pick their favorite patterns from a career-spanning set of graphics going all the way back to their first single, 1962's “Love Me Do” and right up through “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be,” etc. Fans can vote now through May 31 at https://shop.originalstitch.com/pages/beatles-voting Enter to win! - May 07, 2020 - Original, Inc.