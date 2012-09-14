Post Profile for Your Business
Women's & Girls' Cut & Sew Lingerie, Loungewear, & Nightwear Manufacturing
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Booty Covers
Burbank, Ca
Booty Covers: they are the hottest swimwear, bikini cover-ups on the beaches of Miami, Dubai, Malibu, Mexico and many others where sun lovers...
Cali Luxury
Los Angeles, CA
Selling fine lingerie & Swarovski crystal jewelry at surprisingly low prices. Free shipping. Money back guarantee. Gorgeous items:...
Hipwear, Inc.
Campbell, CA
Hipwear.com and the Hipwear boutique is a well known organization that sells glamorous attire to women world wide. Quality, feminine,...
Nova Lorraine, LLC
Bedford, NY
Synonymous to beautiful vibrant clothing, the Nova Lorraine label is dedicated to inspiring and empowering women through fashion and business.
Raza Designs
Long Island City, NY
Raza Designs produces elegent loungewear and eveningwear for women of all shapes and sizes. Raza caters to the modest woman seeking something...
Romantique gifts
Modbury North, Australia
Romantique gifts Manufacture and Wholesale Designer Lingerie. Elegant and flaunty to sexy and daring is the lingerie...
Sassybax
A privately held company located in southern California, Sassybax is the brainchild of Amanda Horan Kennedy. In 2004, she introduced...
