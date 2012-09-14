PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Women's & Girls' Cut & Sew Lingerie, Loungewear, & Nightwear Manufacturing
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Booty Covers Booty Covers Burbank, Ca
Booty Covers: they are the hottest swimwear, bikini cover-ups on the beaches of Miami, Dubai, Malibu, Mexico and many others where sun lovers... 
Cali Luxury Cali Luxury Los Angeles, CA
Selling fine lingerie & Swarovski crystal jewelry at surprisingly low prices. Free shipping. Money back guarantee. Gorgeous items:... 
Hipwear, Inc. Hipwear, Inc. Campbell, CA
Hipwear.com and the Hipwear boutique is a well known organization that sells glamorous attire to women world wide. Quality, feminine,... 
Nova Lorraine, LLC Nova Lorraine, LLC Bedford, NY
Synonymous to beautiful vibrant clothing, the Nova Lorraine label is dedicated to inspiring and empowering women through fashion and business. 
Raza Designs Raza Designs Long Island City, NY
Raza Designs produces elegent loungewear and eveningwear for women of all shapes and sizes. Raza caters to the modest woman seeking something... 
Romantique gifts Romantique gifts Modbury North, Australia
Romantique gifts Manufacture and Wholesale Designer Lingerie. Elegant and flaunty to sexy and daring  is the  lingerie... 
Sassybax Sassybax
A privately held company located in southern California, Sassybax is the brainchild of Amanda Horan Kennedy.  In 2004, she introduced... 
