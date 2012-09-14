PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Directory > Manufacturing > Apparel Manufacturing > Cut & Sew Apparel Manufacturing > Women's & Girls' Cut & Sew Apparel Manufacturing
 
Women's & Girls' Cut & Sew Apparel Manufacturing
 Sub-industries:
Women's & Girls' Cut & Sew Blouse & Shirt Manufacturing
Women's & Girls' Cut & Sew Dress Manufacturing
Women's & Girls' Cut & Sew Lingerie, Loungewear, & Nightwear Manufacturing
Women's & Girls' Cut & Sew Suit, Coat, Tailored Jacket, & Skirt Manufacturing
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Women's & Girls' Cut & Sew Apparel Manufacturing
Masons Underground Masons Underground New York, NY
A New Clothing Revolution! Mason’s Underground designers, Girish Karnani and Parth Sharma graduated from Tufts University and Georgetown University, respectively, with paralleled dreams. 
360° di Lamberto Piga 360° di Lamberto Piga Prato, Italy
We are a company who produce and sell knitwear in cachemere blend, the product is totally made in Italy. We make collection for man, woman... 
Booty Covers Booty Covers Burbank, Ca
Booty Covers: they are the hottest swimwear, bikini cover-ups on the beaches of Miami, Dubai, Malibu, Mexico and many others where sun lovers... 
Cali Luxury Cali Luxury Los Angeles, CA
Selling fine lingerie & Swarovski crystal jewelry at surprisingly low prices. Free shipping. Money back guarantee. Gorgeous items:... 
Cov'et Cov'et Los Angeles, CA
Cov`et is LA’s best kept fashion secret. Cov`et is not just a clothing line it’s a style culture which encompasses Cov`et Design... 
Enewwholesale Enewwholesale Los Angeles, CA
Enewwholesale.com is a women's fashion clothing wholesaler distinct from other wholesaler and manufacturer companies. We select only the... 
Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda porto Alegre, Brazil
Fragole is a company that begun its activities in the early 90’s. We have as a main goal to focusing in the production of resortwear,... 
Gadfly Tees Gadfly Tees New York, NY
A group of five college friends originally from Soho, London have recently relocated to Soho, New York and created a new tee-shirt company... 
Hipwear, Inc. Hipwear, Inc. Campbell, CA
Hipwear.com and the Hipwear boutique is a well known organization that sells glamorous attire to women world wide. Quality, feminine,... 
Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns Plain City, OH
Holly's Unique Weddings and Gowns specializes in offering brides unique and distinctive wedding apparel: from modest to avant garde, ready-made... 
Lolli by reincarnation Lolli by reincarnation NY, NY
Lolli by reincarnation offers products that are hand cut and sewn.  Bags available in up to 60 colors, sandals that can be worn in... 
Nothing to Wear, Inc. Nothing to Wear, Inc. manhattan beach, CA
Nothing to Wear, Inc is a lifestyle clothing, loungewear, homewear and shoe company based in Manhattan Beach, Calfornia. Exclusive... 
Nova Lorraine, LLC Nova Lorraine, LLC Bedford, NY
Synonymous to beautiful vibrant clothing, the Nova Lorraine label is dedicated to inspiring and empowering women through fashion and business. 
One Dress Project One Dress Project New York, NY
Malcolm Harris is a talented and bright fashion designer who has been designing both ready-to-wear and made-to-order clothing for more than... 
Paparazzi Chic Paparazzi Chic Beverly Hills, CA
Paparazzi Chic is a t shirt company. 
Raza Designs Raza Designs Long Island City, NY
Raza Designs produces elegent loungewear and eveningwear for women of all shapes and sizes. Raza caters to the modest woman seeking something... 
Romantique gifts Romantique gifts Modbury North, Australia
Romantique gifts Manufacture and Wholesale Designer Lingerie. Elegant and flaunty to sexy and daring  is the  lingerie... 
Sassybax Sassybax
A privately held company located in southern California, Sassybax is the brainchild of Amanda Horan Kennedy.  In 2004, she introduced... 
Shopshop.com Shopshop.com pomona, ca
Manufacturer of Wedding, bridesmaid and formal Dresses. Prom Dresses Internet's premiere source for prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses,... 
Smarts Garment Co., Ltd Smarts Garment Co., Ltd
Welcome to Smarts Garment Co.,LTD, your reliable factory partner in China! We specialize in garment manufacture and exportor in China. 
Wellview Industrial Development LTD Wellview Industrial Development LTD SHENSHEN, China
Founded in HongKong, a professional manufacturer and exporter of  batik pictures, batik mufflers, batik T-shirts, batik table clothes,... 
