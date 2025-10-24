Wild Azalea Boutique Sparks a Retail Reckoning: Founder Ashlyn Fraze’s Dream Upends the Boutique World

Wild Azalea Boutique Sparks a Retail Reckoning: Founder Ashlyn Fraze’s Dream Upends the Boutique World

Wild Azalea Boutique, founded by Ashlyn Fraze, launched online and rapidly disrupted the boutique scene with a founder-led, customer-first approach. Anchored by Judy Blue Jeans, Risen Jeans, Myra, and Umgee, its denim-forward curation, clear fit guidance, editorial storytelling, and rapid feedback loops converted shoppers into evangelists and forced competitors to rethink buying, messaging, and service. - October 24, 2025 - Wild Azalea Boutique

FlaxLin Eco Textiles Launches Sustainable Home Textiles and Sleepwear Made in Europe

FlaxLin Eco Textiles has launched their new website, offering a range of ethically produced linen products for the home and bedroom. All of their products are made from eco-friendly materials sourced from European growers using sustainable farming practices. The company is committed to transparency and ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions for workers. - May 12, 2023 - FLAXLIN SPÓŁKA Z OGRANICZONĄ ODPOWIEDZIALNOŚCIĄ

Royal Time Garment Can Give Your Lingerie Brand the Competitive Advantage

Royal Time Garment wants to cooperate with various underwear brands. - December 31, 2021 - Royal Time Garment

Queenfox Started to Conduct B2B and B2C Business Online

The Main Products of Queenfox Are: Underwear, Sleepwear, Sportswear, Party Wear, Swimwear - December 01, 2021 - Royal Time Garment

Bleuet Partners with Know Your Lemons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Bleuet Partners with Know Your Lemons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

10% of Bleuet's Pink Bleum Bra Sales to be Donated to Know Your Lemons to Support Breast Health Education - October 04, 2021 - Bleuet

Bleuet Offers Giving Gifts Holiday Marketplace to Help Those in Need & Support Girl Entrepreneurs

Giving Gifts Donate to Nonprofits Founded by Tween & Teen Girls - December 01, 2020 - Bleuet

Tween Eva Goodrich Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program

Tween Eva Goodrich Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program

Goodrich Joins Program that Highlights and Supports Tween and Teen Girl Social Entrepreneurs - November 24, 2020 - Bleuet

Khloe Thompson of Khloe Kares Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program

Khloe Thompson of Khloe Kares Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program

Bleuet Girl Program Highlights and Supports Tween and Teen Girl Social Entrepreneurs - November 06, 2020 - Bleuet

Bleuet Introduces Bleumer Tumble Shorts for Tween and Teen Girls

Offers protection from “oops” moments; Allows girls to live & play with comfort + confidence. - May 21, 2020 - Bleuet

Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good"

Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good"

Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet

Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet

New York Based Swimwear & Resort Wear Brand, Nager By Nic Hyl to Debut at The Fashion Week Brooklyn

The emerging brand will round out the show with their resort wear & swimwear fashions for The FW|BK for the Spring/Summer 2019 show; a leading fashion event showcasing designers from across the globe in Brooklyn, NY. Nager By Nic Hyl, the resort & swimwear brand by Nic Hyl, a New York... - September 28, 2018 - Nager By Nic HYl

New Athletic Wear Good Girl Gear Serves as Motivation to Girls

Good Girl Gear is an online store. It will launch 5/15/15, This line of athletic wear is for young women and provides quality, stylish, affordable athletic wear with a positive message. Good Girl Gear is a brand cultivated to identify and celebrate smart, focused, determined, goal oriented young women in a society that focuses on bad girls. - May 13, 2015 - Good Girl Gear

Sisters to Launch First-Ever Interactive Design-It-Yourself Lingerie Website

Over 27 trillion possibilities for lingerie and loungewear from customizable intimate apparel brand Impish Lee, which has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the effort. - April 29, 2015 - Impish Lee

Bare Basics Lingerie Announces New Items in Lingerie Store for Vancouver, Richmond, White Rock and North Vancouver Customers

Bare Basics Lingerie has just announced that new items have been added to their lingerie store for its Vancouver, Richmond, White Rock and North Vancouver customers. Bare Basics Lingerie combines a selection of delicate styles and fabrics with services that help customers feel at home. Bare Basics... - August 28, 2013 - Bare Basics Lingerie

Bare Basics Lingerie Now Offer Expert Fitting for Nursing Bras

Vancouver-based lingerie provider Bare Basics Lingerie has recently announced that the company is providing a new fitting service for clients searching for the ideal nursing bra. Bare Basics Lingerie’s new fitting service for nursing bras, sports bras and all other in-store pieces are offered... - August 05, 2013 - Bare Basics Lingerie

Bare Basics Lingerie Boutique Announces June Sports Bra Event

Vancouver, Canada-based experts for high quality, seamlessly-fitted and accessible lingerie, Bare Basics Lingerie have announced a new event for June. The boutique is offering $10 off the price of each of the sports bras within the company’s comprehensive collection. This new offer will help... - June 27, 2013 - Bare Basics Lingerie

Adira Sports – Especially Designed to Back Women 24x 7

Research says that most school girls agree they need to quit their sports activity during that time of month because they are uncomfortable and afraid of staining most. Adira Woman understands the embarrassment due to staining and how it feels when aunt flo knocks on women's door & forces them... - May 17, 2013 - Adira Woman

Adira Woman Encourages You to Dare & Wear White During Periods

Adira Woman has launched a new product line of period panties named “Adira Go Light” which gives you the freedom to wear your favorite light colors even while you are menstruating. Adira Go Light collections are for those who love to wear whites but forced to opt for dark colors during that time of month. - May 11, 2013 - Adira Woman

Healthcare: New Dressing Aid Invented by Young Essex Entrepreneur

A new Dressing Aid for people with limited mobility, which was invented by a young entrepreneur based in the UK. Pop&Go Underwear was launched with the support of the Prince's Trust Charity's Enterprise Programme. - April 14, 2013 - pop&go

Affinity Collection by Claire Ogden Designs Exclusive to Moonrise Lingerie

Bridal lingerie and wedding underwear specialists, Moonrise Lingerie™, are very pleased to announce the launch of "The Affinity Collection" by Claire Ogden Designs. The collection is a brand new mini range of bespoke, handmade, one of a kind bridal wedding garters for the UK... - March 27, 2013 - Moonrise Lingerie

New Seamlessly Shaped Comfort Control Shapewear Collection by Yummie Tummie

New Seamlessly Shaped Comfort Control Shapewear Collection by Yummie Tummie

Everyday Women’s Shapewear Features Outlast® Technology for Extra-Sensory Comfort - March 06, 2013 - Yummie by Heather Thomson

BodyZone Apparel Enhances Its Popular Mix & Match Collection

BodyZone Apparel's new Mix & Match line sets a new standard for choice, colors and style. - September 27, 2012 - BodyZone Apparel

BodyZone Apparel Goes Neon Rave

BodyZone Apparel is launching its Fall 2012 collection called Neon Explosion. - August 08, 2012 - BodyZone Apparel

New Online Retailer Set to Revolutionise Sex Toy Industry

Madame Liberty to change the perception of sex toys by providing men and women with designer and luxury sex toys. - June 28, 2012 - Madame Liberty

New Online Lingerie Shop That Provides Fashion Lingerie for Every Size

BigSexyLingerie.com is a new online fashion lingerie shop that carries the finest lingerie collection including pin up clothing and lingerie accessories. - May 14, 2012 - Big Sexy Lingerie

Online Fashion Lingerie Shop Now Provides Quality Male Underwear Products

BigSexyLingerie.com has expanded its range of fashion lingerie items to include Men’s underwear products. - May 13, 2012 - Big Sexy Lingerie

Local Designer Launches Fall/Winter Collections

Top local designer, Dolly Donshey, has announced that she will be holding her "Paradise Circus" Collection launch presentation and cocktail party on Saturday, April 21st, 7pm at the new METRO 528 Grille in downtown Clearwater's Cleveland Street District. - April 07, 2012 - House of Donshey

New Halloween Fancy Dress Costumes in Stock and Ready to Go at Otley Run Fancy Dress

OtleyRunFancyDress.co.uk is now fully prepared for the Halloween holiday season with a frightening new range of traditional and alternate Halloween fancy dress. The Leeds based online retailer has been in the business for a number of years now and have built their range on the successes of previous... - September 29, 2011 - Otley Run Fancy Dress

Latina Designers Launch Unique Women’s Underwear Line Campaign to Empower Women

Los Angeles based Latina designers Maria Leguizamon and Claudine Jakubowicz have been selected by Kickstarter, the largest digital funding platform for creative projects, to launch a fundraising campaign for their newest venture, Sugarpepper Panties. Inspired by the love for the flare and flavors... - April 14, 2011 - Sugarpepper Panties

MySuperBra® Solves the Fitting Problem; Cutting Edge Design Invention - 3 Sizes Replacing 12 Traditional Sizes, Break-Through Bra Delivers "Glove-Like" Fit with On-Demand

MySuperBra® Solves the Fitting Problem; Cutting Edge Design Invention - 3 Sizes Replacing 12 Traditional Sizes, Break-Through Bra Delivers "Glove-Like" Fit with On-Demand

There has not been a major design change to brassieres in over a decade…until today. Finally, a bra has been designed that actually fits women. - December 07, 2010 - Bandeau-Design, Inc.

Grand Opening of Italia's Intimates - italiasintimates.com - Featuring Vintage and Retro Inspired Rare Lingerie for Sale

Italia's Intimates, italiasintimates.com, offers vintage, retro, pinup, and burlesque lingerie ranging from rare pieces made in the vintage era to new old stock vintage lingerie plus modern vintage inspired lingerie. Italia's Intimates will be offering their own brand of vintage inspired lingerie in the near future. - November 19, 2010 - Italia's Intimates

CorsetStyles.com Photo Contest Seeks Submissions

CorsetStyles.com is offering a free Timeless-Trends corset to the winner of their latest photo contest. - September 25, 2010 - Timeless Trends

Menfolk Take Note as Sauvage Identifies In-Demand Lingerie for Ladies This Season

Buying lingerie is traditionally an activity that takes even confident men back to their awkward, uncertain teenage years. With the Australian spring/summer fashion season just beginning, boutique women's lingerie retailer Sauvage has released their guide to buying women's intimate apparel aimed at... - September 09, 2010 - Sauvage

Timeless Trends Launches Online Corset Community

CorsetStyles.com offers corset fans a place to get advice, share information, and meet others with similar interests. - July 02, 2010 - Timeless Trends

Timeless Trends Launches New Line of Overbust Corsets

Timeless Trends will expand its product line and meet customer demand with the release of a line of overbust corsets. - June 04, 2010 - Timeless Trends

Fatal Woman Added New Teddy Styles to Their Inventory

Now with variety of risque hot and elegant lace teddies any woman can emphasize the length of her legs and accentuate her waist line. - June 03, 2010 - Fatal Woman

Fatal Woman Lingerie Company Opens New Ways for Women to Look Irresistible in Any Situation

Fatal Woman lingerie company prepared new collection of sexy lingerie, clothes, intimate apparel, dance wear, shoes and boots, costumes and other everyday styles to look unique and special. - January 28, 2010 - Fatal Woman

Wickedelic Lingerie Releases Guide of the Top 10 Fine Lingerie Gifts for Valentine’s Day

Popular lingerie retailer Wickedelic Lingerie releases its gift guide of the top 10 items to get your Valentine this February 14. Based on this season’s lingerie trends and current Valentine’s sales, the most popular sexy designer lingerie for this year’s Valentine’s Day... - January 24, 2010 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Wickedelic Sweethearts Strip for Heroes

British lingerie retailer Wickedelic Lingerie launches a militarily themed charity calendar, with all profits going to Help For Heroes and Combat Stress. - December 16, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Susie Hutson is the New Face of Wickedelic Lingerie

Susie Hutson is the new face and body of Wickedelic Lingerie, the firm is delighted to announce. - December 02, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Babydollz Lingerie Inc, is Proud to Announce the Opening of It's Annual Halloween Costume Boo-Tique

Babydollz Lingerie Inc., Temecula, California's Premier Lingerie Boutique & Boudoir Photography Studio will be transforming into the Exclusive Babydollz Costume Boo-tique October 1st-October 31st, 2009. - September 27, 2009 - Babydollz Lingerie, Inc.

Wildcat Print Strikes at Wickedelic Lingerie Warehouse

They do claim that a wild cat the size of a Puma stalks the hinterland of Dartmoor with many a sighting of oversized black felines reported in the area - usually late on a Saturday night. But at the Wickedelic Lingerie warehouse, perched on the very edge of Dartmoor, they find themselves under... - September 11, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Davina McCall Tops New Lingerie Model List

Big Brother host, Davina McCall has been named as the TV presenter who would make the best lingerie model. The poll, which also saw kitchen goddess, Nigella Lawson come second, was revealed at the launch of the public search for the new Face of Wickedelic Lingerie. Whilst fitness fan, McCall came... - August 26, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Wickedelic Lingerie Promises Wild Nights in White Satin

Popular UK-based lingerie retailer Wickedelic Lingerie reports growing sales of satin lingerie. - August 22, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Warsaw is Unlikely Lingerie Hotspot

The Polish city of Warsaw has emerged as a fast growing underwear hotspot, with increasingly sexy designs, and a credit-crunch friendly price tag. - August 12, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

‘Wanted: Party Queen’ – South West Firm Offers Dream Job

Ever dreamed of being paid to be a ‘Party Queen’? If so, your luck is in as a West Country lingerie retailer is offering credit-crunch hit women in the South West the chance of a dream job – to be named “Party Queen” and to earn cash for... - August 01, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

British Designers Sought by Lingerie Retailer

Buying British is Best. This is the proud boast of online and mail order lingerie firm Wickedelic Lingerie, as they appeal to talented UK lingerie designers to contact them with their new styles. The retailer, which specialises in bedroom and special occasion wear, has seen tremendous growth over... - July 18, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Too Hot For Kinky Boots? Try Shoes Instead.

Wickedelic Lingerie reports that demand for boots has fallen sharply but this has been replaced by a big surge in the sales of kinky shoes. - July 11, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Big Knickers Cross the Gender Gap

Popular online lingerie retailer Wickedelic Lingerie has reported growing sales of its own-branded traditional range as cross-dressing men take full advantage of this classic line. - July 02, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Press Releases 1 - 50 of 74