PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good" Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet

Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet

New York Based Swimwear & Resort Wear Brand, Nager By Nic Hyl to Debut at The Fashion Week Brooklyn The emerging brand will round out the show with their resort wear & swimwear fashions for The FW|BK for the Spring/Summer 2019 show; a leading fashion event showcasing designers from across the globe in Brooklyn, NY. Nager By Nic Hyl, the resort & swimwear brand by Nic Hyl, a New York based... - September 28, 2018 - Nager By Nic HYl

New Athletic Wear Good Girl Gear Serves as Motivation to Girls Good Girl Gear is an online store. It will launch 5/15/15, This line of athletic wear is for young women and provides quality, stylish, affordable athletic wear with a positive message. Good Girl Gear is a brand cultivated to identify and celebrate smart, focused, determined, goal oriented young women in a society that focuses on bad girls. - May 13, 2015 - Good Girl Gear

Sisters to Launch First-Ever Interactive Design-It-Yourself Lingerie Website Over 27 trillion possibilities for lingerie and loungewear from customizable intimate apparel brand Impish Lee, which has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the effort. - April 29, 2015 - Impish Lee

Bare Basics Lingerie Announces New Items in Lingerie Store for Vancouver, Richmond, White Rock and North Vancouver Customers Bare Basics Lingerie has just announced that new items have been added to their lingerie store for its Vancouver, Richmond, White Rock and North Vancouver customers. Bare Basics Lingerie combines a selection of delicate styles and fabrics with services that help customers feel at home. Bare Basics Lingerie... - August 28, 2013 - Bare Basics Lingerie

Bare Basics Lingerie Now Offer Expert Fitting for Nursing Bras Vancouver-based lingerie provider Bare Basics Lingerie has recently announced that the company is providing a new fitting service for clients searching for the ideal nursing bra. Bare Basics Lingerie’s new fitting service for nursing bras, sports bras and all other in-store pieces are offered at... - August 05, 2013 - Bare Basics Lingerie

Bare Basics Lingerie Boutique Announces June Sports Bra Event Vancouver, Canada-based experts for high quality, seamlessly-fitted and accessible lingerie, Bare Basics Lingerie have announced a new event for June. The boutique is offering $10 off the price of each of the sports bras within the company’s comprehensive collection. This new offer will help women... - June 27, 2013 - Bare Basics Lingerie

Adira Sports – Especially Designed to Back Women 24x 7 Research says that most school girls agree they need to quit their sports activity during that time of month because they are uncomfortable and afraid of staining most. Adira Woman understands the embarrassment due to staining and how it feels when aunt flo knocks on women's door & forces them to... - May 17, 2013 - Adira Woman

Adira Woman Encourages You to Dare & Wear White During Periods Adira Woman has launched a new product line of period panties named “Adira Go Light” which gives you the freedom to wear your favorite light colors even while you are menstruating. Adira Go Light collections are for those who love to wear whites but forced to opt for dark colors during that time of month. - May 11, 2013 - Adira Woman

Healthcare: New Dressing Aid Invented by Young Essex Entrepreneur A new Dressing Aid for people with limited mobility, which was invented by a young entrepreneur based in the UK. Pop&Go Underwear was launched with the support of the Prince's Trust Charity's Enterprise Programme. - April 14, 2013 - pop&go

Affinity Collection by Claire Ogden Designs Exclusive to Moonrise Lingerie Bridal lingerie and wedding underwear specialists, Moonrise Lingerie™, are very pleased to announce the launch of "The Affinity Collection" by Claire Ogden Designs. The collection is a brand new mini range of bespoke, handmade, one of a kind bridal wedding garters for the UK market. The... - March 27, 2013 - Moonrise Lingerie

New Seamlessly Shaped Comfort Control Shapewear Collection by Yummie Tummie Everyday Women’s Shapewear Features Outlast® Technology for Extra-Sensory Comfort - March 06, 2013 - Yummie by Heather Thomson

BodyZone Apparel Enhances Its Popular Mix & Match Collection BodyZone Apparel's new Mix & Match line sets a new standard for choice, colors and style. - September 27, 2012 - BodyZone Apparel

BodyZone Apparel Goes Neon Rave BodyZone Apparel is launching its Fall 2012 collection called Neon Explosion. - August 08, 2012 - BodyZone Apparel

New Online Retailer Set to Revolutionise Sex Toy Industry Madame Liberty to change the perception of sex toys by providing men and women with designer and luxury sex toys. - June 28, 2012 - Madame Liberty

New Online Lingerie Shop That Provides Fashion Lingerie for Every Size BigSexyLingerie.com is a new online fashion lingerie shop that carries the finest lingerie collection including pin up clothing and lingerie accessories. - May 14, 2012 - Big Sexy Lingerie

Online Fashion Lingerie Shop Now Provides Quality Male Underwear Products BigSexyLingerie.com has expanded its range of fashion lingerie items to include Men’s underwear products. - May 13, 2012 - Big Sexy Lingerie

Local Designer Launches Fall/Winter Collections Top local designer, Dolly Donshey, has announced that she will be holding her "Paradise Circus" Collection launch presentation and cocktail party on Saturday, April 21st, 7pm at the new METRO 528 Grille in downtown Clearwater's Cleveland Street District. - April 07, 2012 - House of Donshey

New Halloween Fancy Dress Costumes in Stock and Ready to Go at Otley Run Fancy Dress OtleyRunFancyDress.co.uk is now fully prepared for the Halloween holiday season with a frightening new range of traditional and alternate Halloween fancy dress. The Leeds based online retailer has been in the business for a number of years now and have built their range on the successes of previous years... - September 29, 2011 - Otley Run Fancy Dress

Latina Designers Launch Unique Women’s Underwear Line Campaign to Empower Women Los Angeles based Latina designers Maria Leguizamon and Claudine Jakubowicz have been selected by Kickstarter, the largest digital funding platform for creative projects, to launch a fundraising campaign for their newest venture, Sugarpepper Panties. Inspired by the love for the flare and flavors of... - April 14, 2011 - Sugarpepper Panties

Grand Opening of Italia's Intimates - italiasintimates.com - Featuring Vintage and Retro Inspired Rare Lingerie for Sale Italia's Intimates, italiasintimates.com, offers vintage, retro, pinup, and burlesque lingerie ranging from rare pieces made in the vintage era to new old stock vintage lingerie plus modern vintage inspired lingerie. Italia's Intimates will be offering their own brand of vintage inspired lingerie in the near future. - November 19, 2010 - Italia's Intimates

CorsetStyles.com Photo Contest Seeks Submissions CorsetStyles.com is offering a free Timeless-Trends corset to the winner of their latest photo contest. - September 25, 2010 - Timeless Trends

Menfolk Take Note as Sauvage Identifies In-Demand Lingerie for Ladies This Season Buying lingerie is traditionally an activity that takes even confident men back to their awkward, uncertain teenage years. With the Australian spring/summer fashion season just beginning, boutique women's lingerie retailer Sauvage has released their guide to buying women's intimate apparel aimed at balancing... - September 09, 2010 - Sauvage

Timeless Trends Launches Online Corset Community CorsetStyles.com offers corset fans a place to get advice, share information, and meet others with similar interests. - July 02, 2010 - Timeless Trends

Timeless Trends Launches New Line of Overbust Corsets Timeless Trends will expand its product line and meet customer demand with the release of a line of overbust corsets. - June 04, 2010 - Timeless Trends

Fatal Woman Added New Teddy Styles to Their Inventory Now with variety of risque hot and elegant lace teddies any woman can emphasize the length of her legs and accentuate her waist line. - June 03, 2010 - Fatal Woman

Fatal Woman Lingerie Company Opens New Ways for Women to Look Irresistible in Any Situation Fatal Woman lingerie company prepared new collection of sexy lingerie, clothes, intimate apparel, dance wear, shoes and boots, costumes and other everyday styles to look unique and special. - January 28, 2010 - Fatal Woman

Wickedelic Lingerie Releases Guide of the Top 10 Fine Lingerie Gifts for Valentine’s Day Popular lingerie retailer Wickedelic Lingerie releases its gift guide of the top 10 items to get your Valentine this February 14. Based on this season’s lingerie trends and current Valentine’s sales, the most popular sexy designer lingerie for this year’s Valentine’s Day includes... - January 24, 2010 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Wickedelic Sweethearts Strip for Heroes British lingerie retailer Wickedelic Lingerie launches a militarily themed charity calendar, with all profits going to Help For Heroes and Combat Stress. - December 16, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Susie Hutson is the New Face of Wickedelic Lingerie Susie Hutson is the new face and body of Wickedelic Lingerie, the firm is delighted to announce. - December 02, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Babydollz Lingerie Inc, is Proud to Announce the Opening of It's Annual Halloween Costume Boo-Tique Babydollz Lingerie Inc., Temecula, California's Premier Lingerie Boutique & Boudoir Photography Studio will be transforming into the Exclusive Babydollz Costume Boo-tique October 1st-October 31st, 2009. - September 27, 2009 - Babydollz Lingerie, Inc.

Wildcat Print Strikes at Wickedelic Lingerie Warehouse They do claim that a wild cat the size of a Puma stalks the hinterland of Dartmoor with many a sighting of oversized black felines reported in the area - usually late on a Saturday night. But at the Wickedelic Lingerie warehouse, perched on the very edge of Dartmoor, they find themselves under siege... - September 11, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Davina McCall Tops New Lingerie Model List Big Brother host, Davina McCall has been named as the TV presenter who would make the best lingerie model. The poll, which also saw kitchen goddess, Nigella Lawson come second, was revealed at the launch of the public search for the new Face of Wickedelic Lingerie. Whilst fitness fan, McCall came in... - August 26, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Wickedelic Lingerie Promises Wild Nights in White Satin Popular UK-based lingerie retailer Wickedelic Lingerie reports growing sales of satin lingerie. - August 22, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Warsaw is Unlikely Lingerie Hotspot The Polish city of Warsaw has emerged as a fast growing underwear hotspot, with increasingly sexy designs, and a credit-crunch friendly price tag. - August 12, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

‘Wanted: Party Queen’ – South West Firm Offers Dream Job Ever dreamed of being paid to be a ‘Party Queen’? If so, your luck is in as a West Country lingerie retailer is offering credit-crunch hit women in the South West the chance of a dream job – to be named “Party Queen” and to earn cash for partying. WickedelicLingerie.co.uk,... - August 01, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

British Designers Sought by Lingerie Retailer Buying British is Best. This is the proud boast of online and mail order lingerie firm Wickedelic Lingerie, as they appeal to talented UK lingerie designers to contact them with their new styles. The retailer, which specialises in bedroom and special occasion wear, has seen tremendous growth over the... - July 18, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Too Hot For Kinky Boots? Try Shoes Instead. Wickedelic Lingerie reports that demand for boots has fallen sharply but this has been replaced by a big surge in the sales of kinky shoes. - July 11, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Big Knickers Cross the Gender Gap Popular online lingerie retailer Wickedelic Lingerie has reported growing sales of its own-branded traditional range as cross-dressing men take full advantage of this classic line. - July 02, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Big Knickers Are Back in Fashion Popular lingerie retailer Wickedelic Lingerie says sales of big knickers are outselling thongs for the very first time. - June 27, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Massive Summer Sale at Wickedelic Lingerie Premier mail order and online lingerie retailer Wickedelic Lingerie has just announced the start of their sizzling summer sale. Based in Devon, Wickedelic Lingerie's distribution centre covers a deeply impressive 12,000 sqft and contains over 3,000 lines of what they describe as "Lingerie For Lovers". - June 21, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Super Stylish Hosiery Range Arrives in the UK Veneziana, one of Poland's leading hosiery brands, has arrived in style in the UK. Matching the innate flair of an Italian design house with prudent Polish manufacturing pricing policies has produced a spectacular range of sexy tights, stockings, hold-ups and socks now available in the UK via their... - June 18, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Wickedelic Lingerie Launches Micro-Bikini Range Wickedelic Lingerie has come to the rescue of tan-seeking ladies looking to minimise their white bits but wanting to preserve a modicum of modesty with the launch of their Micro Bikini range. - June 11, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Some Like It Hot - Marilyn Monroe Lives on at Wickedelic Lingerie Marilyn Monroe may well have been an all-American sex symbol, a peroxide-blonde bomb blast from the past, but it would seem that the Brits simply cannot resist dressing up like Marilyn when the party mood takes us. According to Devon-based mail order and online lingerie specialists Wickedelic Lingerie,... - June 04, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Wickedelic Lingerie Launches Wholesale Department Devon-based online and direct mail lingerie specialist Wickedelic Lingerie has launched a wholesale arm to its growing portfolio. - June 03, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Wickedelic Lingerie Launches Lucrative Affiliate Program Popular lingerie retailer Wickedelic Lingerie has announced the launch of its affiliate program in partnership with Affiliate Window, the UK's leading independent affiliate marketing network. The new program will allow e-marketers, website owners, bloggers and others with an online presence to earn... - May 30, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie

Wickedelic Lingerie – the Pioneers of PVC Who would think that the normally sleepy Westcountry would be the home of the UK’s market leaders in PVC lingerie, fancy dress and accessories? Well, surprise, surprise, Lee Mill in Devon is home to Wickedelic Lingerie, the UK’s leading specialist mail order and online supplier of super... - May 30, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie