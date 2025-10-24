Recent Headlines
Within Women's & Girls' Cut & Sew Lingerie, Loungewear, & Nightwear Manufacturing
Wild Azalea Boutique Sparks a Retail Reckoning: Founder Ashlyn Fraze’s Dream Upends the Boutique World
Wild Azalea Boutique, founded by Ashlyn Fraze, launched online and rapidly disrupted the boutique scene with a founder-led, customer-first approach. Anchored by Judy Blue Jeans, Risen Jeans, Myra, and Umgee, its denim-forward curation, clear fit guidance, editorial storytelling, and rapid feedback loops converted shoppers into evangelists and forced competitors to rethink buying, messaging, and service. - October 24, 2025 - Wild Azalea Boutique
FlaxLin Eco Textiles Launches Sustainable Home Textiles and Sleepwear Made in Europe
FlaxLin Eco Textiles has launched their new website, offering a range of ethically produced linen products for the home and bedroom. All of their products are made from eco-friendly materials sourced from European growers using sustainable farming practices. The company is committed to transparency and ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions for workers. - May 12, 2023 - FLAXLIN SPÓŁKA Z OGRANICZONĄ ODPOWIEDZIALNOŚCIĄ
Royal Time Garment Can Give Your Lingerie Brand the Competitive Advantage
Royal Time Garment wants to cooperate with various underwear brands. - December 31, 2021 - Royal Time Garment
Queenfox Started to Conduct B2B and B2C Business Online
The Main Products of Queenfox Are: Underwear, Sleepwear, Sportswear, Party Wear, Swimwear - December 01, 2021 - Royal Time Garment
Bleuet Partners with Know Your Lemons for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
10% of Bleuet's Pink Bleum Bra Sales to be Donated to Know Your Lemons to Support Breast Health Education - October 04, 2021 - Bleuet
Bleuet Offers Giving Gifts Holiday Marketplace to Help Those in Need & Support Girl Entrepreneurs
Giving Gifts Donate to Nonprofits Founded by Tween & Teen Girls - December 01, 2020 - Bleuet
Tween Eva Goodrich Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program
Goodrich Joins Program that Highlights and Supports Tween and Teen Girl Social Entrepreneurs - November 24, 2020 - Bleuet
Khloe Thompson of Khloe Kares Joins Bleuet Girl Entrepreneurship Program
Bleuet Girl Program Highlights and Supports Tween and Teen Girl Social Entrepreneurs - November 06, 2020 - Bleuet
Bleuet Introduces Bleumer Tumble Shorts for Tween and Teen Girls
Offers protection from “oops” moments; Allows girls to live & play with comfort + confidence. - May 21, 2020 - Bleuet
Bleuet Introduces "Scrunchies for Good"
Scrunchies made of excess fabric from Bleuet apparel help someone in need, support a girl entrepreneur and reduce waste. - November 08, 2019 - Bleuet
Bleuet Introduces “This Bra Gives” Bleum Bra in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
15% of Each Pink Bleum Bra for Tween & Teen Girls Purchase Donated to Susan G. Komen Treatment Assistance Fund. - October 02, 2019 - Bleuet
New York Based Swimwear & Resort Wear Brand, Nager By Nic Hyl to Debut at The Fashion Week Brooklyn
The emerging brand will round out the show with their resort wear & swimwear fashions for The FW|BK for the Spring/Summer 2019 show; a leading fashion event showcasing designers from across the globe in Brooklyn, NY. Nager By Nic Hyl, the resort & swimwear brand by Nic Hyl, a New York... - September 28, 2018 - Nager By Nic HYl
New Athletic Wear Good Girl Gear Serves as Motivation to Girls
Good Girl Gear is an online store. It will launch 5/15/15, This line of athletic wear is for young women and provides quality, stylish, affordable athletic wear with a positive message. Good Girl Gear is a brand cultivated to identify and celebrate smart, focused, determined, goal oriented young women in a society that focuses on bad girls. - May 13, 2015 - Good Girl Gear
Sisters to Launch First-Ever Interactive Design-It-Yourself Lingerie Website
Over 27 trillion possibilities for lingerie and loungewear from customizable intimate apparel brand Impish Lee, which has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the effort. - April 29, 2015 - Impish Lee
Bare Basics Lingerie Announces New Items in Lingerie Store for Vancouver, Richmond, White Rock and North Vancouver Customers
Bare Basics Lingerie has just announced that new items have been added to their lingerie store for its Vancouver, Richmond, White Rock and North Vancouver customers. Bare Basics Lingerie combines a selection of delicate styles and fabrics with services that help customers feel at home. Bare Basics... - August 28, 2013 - Bare Basics Lingerie
Bare Basics Lingerie Now Offer Expert Fitting for Nursing Bras
Vancouver-based lingerie provider Bare Basics Lingerie has recently announced that the company is providing a new fitting service for clients searching for the ideal nursing bra. Bare Basics Lingerie’s new fitting service for nursing bras, sports bras and all other in-store pieces are offered... - August 05, 2013 - Bare Basics Lingerie
Bare Basics Lingerie Boutique Announces June Sports Bra Event
Vancouver, Canada-based experts for high quality, seamlessly-fitted and accessible lingerie, Bare Basics Lingerie have announced a new event for June. The boutique is offering $10 off the price of each of the sports bras within the company’s comprehensive collection. This new offer will help... - June 27, 2013 - Bare Basics Lingerie
Adira Sports – Especially Designed to Back Women 24x 7
Research says that most school girls agree they need to quit their sports activity during that time of month because they are uncomfortable and afraid of staining most. Adira Woman understands the embarrassment due to staining and how it feels when aunt flo knocks on women's door & forces them... - May 17, 2013 - Adira Woman
Adira Woman Encourages You to Dare & Wear White During Periods
Adira Woman has launched a new product line of period panties named “Adira Go Light” which gives you the freedom to wear your favorite light colors even while you are menstruating. Adira Go Light collections are for those who love to wear whites but forced to opt for dark colors during that time of month. - May 11, 2013 - Adira Woman
Healthcare: New Dressing Aid Invented by Young Essex Entrepreneur
A new Dressing Aid for people with limited mobility, which was invented by a young entrepreneur based in the UK. Pop&Go Underwear was launched with the support of the Prince's Trust Charity's Enterprise Programme. - April 14, 2013 - pop&go
Affinity Collection by Claire Ogden Designs Exclusive to Moonrise Lingerie
Bridal lingerie and wedding underwear specialists, Moonrise Lingerie™, are very pleased to announce the launch of "The Affinity Collection" by Claire Ogden Designs. The collection is a brand new mini range of bespoke, handmade, one of a kind bridal wedding garters for the UK... - March 27, 2013 - Moonrise Lingerie
New Seamlessly Shaped Comfort Control Shapewear Collection by Yummie Tummie
Everyday Women’s Shapewear Features Outlast® Technology for Extra-Sensory Comfort - March 06, 2013 - Yummie by Heather Thomson
BodyZone Apparel Enhances Its Popular Mix & Match Collection
BodyZone Apparel's new Mix & Match line sets a new standard for choice, colors and style. - September 27, 2012 - BodyZone Apparel
BodyZone Apparel Goes Neon Rave
BodyZone Apparel is launching its Fall 2012 collection called Neon Explosion. - August 08, 2012 - BodyZone Apparel
New Online Retailer Set to Revolutionise Sex Toy Industry
Madame Liberty to change the perception of sex toys by providing men and women with designer and luxury sex toys. - June 28, 2012 - Madame Liberty
New Online Lingerie Shop That Provides Fashion Lingerie for Every Size
BigSexyLingerie.com is a new online fashion lingerie shop that carries the finest lingerie collection including pin up clothing and lingerie accessories. - May 14, 2012 - Big Sexy Lingerie
Online Fashion Lingerie Shop Now Provides Quality Male Underwear Products
BigSexyLingerie.com has expanded its range of fashion lingerie items to include Men’s underwear products. - May 13, 2012 - Big Sexy Lingerie
Local Designer Launches Fall/Winter Collections
Top local designer, Dolly Donshey, has announced that she will be holding her "Paradise Circus" Collection launch presentation and cocktail party on Saturday, April 21st, 7pm at the new METRO 528 Grille in downtown Clearwater's Cleveland Street District. - April 07, 2012 - House of Donshey
New Halloween Fancy Dress Costumes in Stock and Ready to Go at Otley Run Fancy Dress
OtleyRunFancyDress.co.uk is now fully prepared for the Halloween holiday season with a frightening new range of traditional and alternate Halloween fancy dress. The Leeds based online retailer has been in the business for a number of years now and have built their range on the successes of previous... - September 29, 2011 - Otley Run Fancy Dress
Latina Designers Launch Unique Women’s Underwear Line Campaign to Empower Women
Los Angeles based Latina designers Maria Leguizamon and Claudine Jakubowicz have been selected by Kickstarter, the largest digital funding platform for creative projects, to launch a fundraising campaign for their newest venture, Sugarpepper Panties. Inspired by the love for the flare and flavors... - April 14, 2011 - Sugarpepper Panties
MySuperBra® Solves the Fitting Problem; Cutting Edge Design Invention - 3 Sizes Replacing 12 Traditional Sizes, Break-Through Bra Delivers "Glove-Like" Fit with On-Demand
There has not been a major design change to brassieres in over a decade…until today. Finally, a bra has been designed that actually fits women. - December 07, 2010 - Bandeau-Design, Inc.
Grand Opening of Italia's Intimates - italiasintimates.com - Featuring Vintage and Retro Inspired Rare Lingerie for Sale
Italia's Intimates, italiasintimates.com, offers vintage, retro, pinup, and burlesque lingerie ranging from rare pieces made in the vintage era to new old stock vintage lingerie plus modern vintage inspired lingerie. Italia's Intimates will be offering their own brand of vintage inspired lingerie in the near future. - November 19, 2010 - Italia's Intimates
CorsetStyles.com Photo Contest Seeks Submissions
CorsetStyles.com is offering a free Timeless-Trends corset to the winner of their latest photo contest. - September 25, 2010 - Timeless Trends
Menfolk Take Note as Sauvage Identifies In-Demand Lingerie for Ladies This Season
Buying lingerie is traditionally an activity that takes even confident men back to their awkward, uncertain teenage years. With the Australian spring/summer fashion season just beginning, boutique women's lingerie retailer Sauvage has released their guide to buying women's intimate apparel aimed at... - September 09, 2010 - Sauvage
Timeless Trends Launches Online Corset Community
CorsetStyles.com offers corset fans a place to get advice, share information, and meet others with similar interests. - July 02, 2010 - Timeless Trends
Timeless Trends Launches New Line of Overbust Corsets
Timeless Trends will expand its product line and meet customer demand with the release of a line of overbust corsets. - June 04, 2010 - Timeless Trends
Fatal Woman Added New Teddy Styles to Their Inventory
Now with variety of risque hot and elegant lace teddies any woman can emphasize the length of her legs and accentuate her waist line. - June 03, 2010 - Fatal Woman
Fatal Woman Lingerie Company Opens New Ways for Women to Look Irresistible in Any Situation
Fatal Woman lingerie company prepared new collection of sexy lingerie, clothes, intimate apparel, dance wear, shoes and boots, costumes and other everyday styles to look unique and special. - January 28, 2010 - Fatal Woman
Wickedelic Lingerie Releases Guide of the Top 10 Fine Lingerie Gifts for Valentine’s Day
Popular lingerie retailer Wickedelic Lingerie releases its gift guide of the top 10 items to get your Valentine this February 14. Based on this season’s lingerie trends and current Valentine’s sales, the most popular sexy designer lingerie for this year’s Valentine’s Day... - January 24, 2010 - Wickedelic Lingerie
Wickedelic Sweethearts Strip for Heroes
British lingerie retailer Wickedelic Lingerie launches a militarily themed charity calendar, with all profits going to Help For Heroes and Combat Stress. - December 16, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie
Susie Hutson is the New Face of Wickedelic Lingerie
Susie Hutson is the new face and body of Wickedelic Lingerie, the firm is delighted to announce. - December 02, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie
Babydollz Lingerie Inc, is Proud to Announce the Opening of It's Annual Halloween Costume Boo-Tique
Babydollz Lingerie Inc., Temecula, California's Premier Lingerie Boutique & Boudoir Photography Studio will be transforming into the Exclusive Babydollz Costume Boo-tique October 1st-October 31st, 2009. - September 27, 2009 - Babydollz Lingerie, Inc.
Wildcat Print Strikes at Wickedelic Lingerie Warehouse
They do claim that a wild cat the size of a Puma stalks the hinterland of Dartmoor with many a sighting of oversized black felines reported in the area - usually late on a Saturday night. But at the Wickedelic Lingerie warehouse, perched on the very edge of Dartmoor, they find themselves under... - September 11, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie
Davina McCall Tops New Lingerie Model List
Big Brother host, Davina McCall has been named as the TV presenter who would make the best lingerie model. The poll, which also saw kitchen goddess, Nigella Lawson come second, was revealed at the launch of the public search for the new Face of Wickedelic Lingerie. Whilst fitness fan, McCall came... - August 26, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie
Wickedelic Lingerie Promises Wild Nights in White Satin
Popular UK-based lingerie retailer Wickedelic Lingerie reports growing sales of satin lingerie. - August 22, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie
Warsaw is Unlikely Lingerie Hotspot
The Polish city of Warsaw has emerged as a fast growing underwear hotspot, with increasingly sexy designs, and a credit-crunch friendly price tag. - August 12, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie
‘Wanted: Party Queen’ – South West Firm Offers Dream Job
Ever dreamed of being paid to be a ‘Party Queen’? If so, your luck is in as a West Country lingerie retailer is offering credit-crunch hit women in the South West the chance of a dream job – to be named “Party Queen” and to earn cash for... - August 01, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie
British Designers Sought by Lingerie Retailer
Buying British is Best. This is the proud boast of online and mail order lingerie firm Wickedelic Lingerie, as they appeal to talented UK lingerie designers to contact them with their new styles. The retailer, which specialises in bedroom and special occasion wear, has seen tremendous growth over... - July 18, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie
Too Hot For Kinky Boots? Try Shoes Instead.
Wickedelic Lingerie reports that demand for boots has fallen sharply but this has been replaced by a big surge in the sales of kinky shoes. - July 11, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie
Big Knickers Cross the Gender Gap
Popular online lingerie retailer Wickedelic Lingerie has reported growing sales of its own-branded traditional range as cross-dressing men take full advantage of this classic line. - July 02, 2009 - Wickedelic Lingerie