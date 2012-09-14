Post Profile for Your Business
Paint, Coating, & Adhesive Manufacturing
> Paint & Coating Manufacturing
Paint & Coating Manufacturing
Flueron Inks P Ltd.
Navi Mumbai, India
Flueron Inks is one of the major supplier of offset inks, silk screen inks and metal decoration inks in the domestic market. We are one...
IMA S.r.L.
Mortara, Italy
IMA srl is a private company operating in two main business areas: the manufacuring and marketing of chemical products for synthetic leather...
Lianyungang Sodium Alginate Co., Ltd.
lianyungang, China
we are manufacture of sodium alginate in china.we can offer 4000mt per year.sodium alginate are wildly used in textile dyeing.if you are...
MCU-Coatings
Haasdonk, Belgium
Steel, iron, stainless steel, concrete and aluminium are world wide protected from corrosion & rust by the international leading (mcu)...
National Coatings Corporation
Camarillo, CA
National Coatings Corporation is a leading manufacturer of durable, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly weatherproofing in service...
Painter's Nation, LLC
Katy, TX
Painters Nation, LLC is an online store that provides paint and related products to retailers, contractors and end customers. Our goal is...
Parasol Inc.
Toronto, Canada
Distrbutor of specialty chemicals (dyes and paints to recolor vinyl, leather and plastics). Also distributor of specialty bodyfillers, paint...
Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd China
Anyang, China
Established in Dec 1999, Qichang chemical Co. Ltd is a professional factory specializing in the production of various pigment carbon blacks.
Versatile Building Products
Anaheim, CA
A leading manufacturer of Epoxy Garage Flooring, Industrial Coatings, Waterproof Deck Coatings, and Decorative Concrete Products and Sealers.
