Company Profiles Flueron Inks P Ltd. Flueron Inks is one of the major supplier of offset inks, silk screen inks and metal decoration inks in the domestic market. We are one of the few suppliers for your need of security inks. Please... IMA S.r.L. IMA srl is a private company operating in two main business areas: the manufacuring and marketing of chemical products for synthetic leather production. The ever increasing demands of a growing... Lianyungang Sodium Alginate Co., Ltd. we are manufacture of sodium alginate in china.we can offer 4000mt per year.sodium alginate are wildly used in textile dyeing.if you are interested in it,please contact :karl-2000@hotmail.com for... MCU-Coatings Steel, iron, stainless steel, concrete and aluminium are world wide protected from corrosion & rust by the international leading (mcu) moisture cure urethane paint* and coating technology of... National Coatings Corporation National Coatings Corporation is a leading manufacturer of durable, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly weatherproofing in service on hundreds of millions of square feet of commercial and... Painter's Nation, LLC Painters Nation, LLC is an online store that provides paint and related products to retailers, contractors and end customers. Our goal is to provide great products at a great price through online... Parasol Inc. Distrbutor of specialty chemicals (dyes and paints to recolor vinyl, leather and plastics). Also distributor of specialty bodyfillers, paint additives, paint guns, compressors as well as cleaning... Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd China Established in Dec 1999, Qichang chemical Co. Ltd is a professional factory specializing in the production of various pigment carbon blacks. The company makes use of advanced technology and produces... Versatile Building Products A leading manufacturer of Epoxy Garage Flooring, Industrial Coatings, Waterproof Deck Coatings, and Decorative Concrete Products and Sealers.