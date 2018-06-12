PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Spray Painting Drone Patent Issued to Apellix™ Apellix is proud to announce that has been granted its fourth full patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US 20150274294) for indoor and outdoor aerial vehicles for painting and related applications. - June 13, 2019 - Apellix

Apellix to Enter Into Joint Development Agreement with AkzoNobel Paints for the Apellix Computer Controlled Spray-Painting Drone The Joint Development Agreement will enable Apellix to access the deep domain knowledge and experience of AkzoNobel and provide AkzoNobel input to the development of the Apellix spray painting drone systems - May 23, 2019 - Apellix

Apellix Founder and CEO Speaking on the "State of Technology: Cleaning and Coating Drones" at the Coatings Tech Conference April 9th, 2019 At the 2019 American Coatings Technology Conference, “Making Sustainability Ideas Happen: Coatings for the Future,” paint and coatings professionals can participate and learn about the future of the industry including the “State of Technology: Cleaning and Coating Drones,” a presentation Tuesday afternoon given by Robert Dahlstrom, the founder and CEO of Apellix. - April 04, 2019 - Apellix

Apellix Announces Continuation Patent Application Filed for Software Guidance Navigation and Control for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Robotic Systems The patent application contains 29 claims for software that controls tethered and non-tethered drones and robots including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to perform tasks to a structure or object during flight such as cleaning, coating/painting and measuring the thickness of paint. - March 21, 2019 - Apellix

Gabriel Chemical Expands Sales Coverage Gabriel Chemical has experienced substantial growth through introduction of its broad portfolio of products, manufacturing expansions, and the recent acquisitions of Ranbar® and Royce™ businesses. The additional personnel will strengthen customer relationships and ensure customers receive the personalized support that is central to Gabriel’s reputation as a complete solution provider to the coatings, adhesives, and composites markets. - February 27, 2019 - Gabriel Chemical

Apellix to Present at API Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit, January 31, 2019 Apellix will discuss contact-based drone inspection technology at the API Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit in Galveston, TX, held January 28-31. - January 17, 2019 - Apellix

Rust Bullet, LLC Announces 2018 Black Friday Sale Rust Bullet, LLC announced their 2018 Black Friday Sale. The sale began 11/16/18 and concludes on 12/06/18. - November 17, 2018 - Rust Bullet, LLC

GarageFloorCoating.com Announces Revolutionary “Clean” Mica and Its New Bagari Stone Effects Coating System GarageFloorCoating.com (www.garagefloorcoating.com) is announcing its exclusive and proprietary “clean” mica and its new epoxy coating system called Bagari Stone Effects. Mica is a shimmering silicate mineral found as minute crystals in granite and other rocks. It is available in several... - November 07, 2018 - GarageFloorCoating.com

US Army ARDEC Certifies QMaxx CLP: QMaxx MilSpec CLPTM Meets or Exceeds MilSpec for MIL-PRF-63460F On October 9, 2018, the US Army, Research, Development and Engineering Command (ARDEC) issued a letter of acknowledgement stating that QMaxx Type “A” liquid CLP has passed both laboratory and live-fire testing and is certified for “DoD competitive procurement and use” and added to the DoD Qualified Products List for CLP. During live-fire testing, firearms are exposed to salt spray, extreme temperatures and fine particulates; QMaxx MilSpec CLP meets or exceeds the requirements - November 01, 2018 - QMaxx Products Group

Apellix™ Gets Patent for Tethered Aerial Robots, Drones and Base Stations Apellix the safety partner for the technological revolution, is proud to announce that has been granted its third full patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) with a dispensing tool, an autonomous (moveable) base station, and an umbilical / tether... - October 11, 2018 - Apellix

Mason Color Works, Inc. to Exhibit Cobalt Nucleating Compounds at the Investment Casting Institute's Annual Technical Conference and Expo Mason Color Works, Inc. will be exhibiting cobalt nucleating compounds at the Investment Casting Institute’s (ICI) 65th Annual Technical Conference and Expo in Kansas City, MO, October 21-24, 2018. The four cobalt compounds include: K-4704 Cobalt Aluminate, K-4538 Cobalt Meta­ Silicate, 6330... - October 10, 2018 - Mason Color Works

Estron Chemical Announces Grand Opening of New Innovation and Technology Center Estron Chemical is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its new Center for Innovation and Technology located in Calvert City, KY. - October 09, 2018 - Estron Chemical

Rust Bullet, LLC Announces Rust Bullet® DuraGrade Clear Rust Bullet, LLC today announced availability of a high-performance, ultra low VOC, rust inhibitive, protective coating for concrete, metal, wood, and other surfaces. - July 25, 2018 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Rust Bullet, LLC Announces Rust Bullet® DuraGrade Concrete: High-Performance, High-Build, Superior Protective Coating for Concrete Rust Bullet, LLC today announced availability of a high-performance, high-build, superior protective coating for concrete: DuraGrade Concrete. DuraGrade Concrete has outstanding adhesion to concrete surfaces and is scratch, chip, chemical and UV resistant, requiring no primer, basecoat, or topcoat. - July 23, 2018 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Apellix™ Granted USTPO Patent for Its Umbilical Cabling and Tethering (UCAT) Systems for Aerial Robots and Drones Apellix receives its second US patent. The patent is for a Mobile base station and umbilical cabling and tethering (UCAT) assist system. - July 12, 2018 - Apellix

Mason Color Works Inorganic Color Pigment 7389 Catalina Testing Demonstrates Superior Degradation Resistance Properties Versus Competitor Pool Colors Mason Color Works has conducted testing on its complex inorganic colored pigment 7389 Catalina alongside two additional pigments used in the pool industry. Testing reveals 7389 Catalina has superior degradation resistance properties to chemicals used in maintaining pools, versus competitor pool colors. Testing... - June 27, 2018 - Mason Color Works

BAXT Release Innovative New Foam Polishing Head Available Now from Direct Tool Company BAXT, the new name in the UK’s refinishing consumables market, have just launched a high end foam waffle polishing head named B5 which is already gathering interest from several of leading distributors. - June 20, 2018 - Direct Tool Company

N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering the Following Product: Sodium Oleate N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering Sodium Oleate. This product is used in the production of soaps for the personal care and industrial markets. It is vegetable based and no animals were used for product testing. - May 15, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals

N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering 3-Phenoxy-2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (PHPM) N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering PHPM in drums. 95% purity. It is used in various industries including medical devices and as a rubber additive. - February 09, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals

Mason Color Works Announces New Line of Complex Inorganic Colored Pigments (CICPs) for the Pool & Spa Industry Mason Color Works is pleased to announce its new line of high tint strength CICPs. The new line offers numerous benefits, including superb outdoor durability, chemical resistance and color saturation. - February 07, 2018 - Mason Color Works

Rust Bullet, LLC Introduces AUTOMOTIVE-Low VOC Coating AUTOMOTIVE-Low VOC: High Performance Corrosion Protection for Cars, Trucks and all Vehicles - December 01, 2017 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Rust Bullet, LLC Introduces Industrial-Low VOC Coating Industrial-Low VOC: A High-Performance Rust Inhibitive Coating for Tough Commercial Jobs - November 17, 2017 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Mason Color Works Announces New Plastics Division with High-Performance Plastic Pigments for Coatings Mason Color Works, a leading manufacturer of inorganic pigments, coatings, stains and investment castings for 175 years, is pleased to announce its new Plastics Division. The new division is dedicated to high-performance plastic pigment technology for coatings, which provides heat resistance, UV durability... - November 15, 2017 - Mason Color Works

Rust Bullet, LLC Introduces ProPLUS Low VOC Coating Superior Rust Inhibitive Performance, Low VOCs and Direct to Consumer Pricing. - July 12, 2017 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Apellix Named Innovation of the Year by NACE International Apellix is proud to announce that its Smart Bee™ aerial robot was named an Innovation of the Year award winner at the Materials Performance annual Readers’ Choice Corrosion Innovation of the Year Awards. - May 05, 2017 - Apellix

BEST Products Prime the Market for Latest PS1 Flexible Paint Cup System BEST, the new kid on the block in the world of refinishing consumables have just revealed a new flexible paint cup system which eliminates the traditional requirement of additional paint mixing pot and paper filter. This latest innovation from BEST launched Monday April 3rd. - April 11, 2017 - Direct Tool Company

Winona Powder Coating Announces Expansion Winona Powder Coating announced that they have completed the expansion of their batch line to handle products up to 32 feet long. - January 18, 2017 - Winona Powder Coating, LLC

Charred Collision Repair Centre Devastated in Fire Catastrophe Turned to Direct Tool Company to Douse the Flames Williams Garage is the latest accident repair centre to fall victim to suspected arson attack in the Winchester area. Business owner Peter Whieldon entrusted DTC to put them back on their feet in an emergency recovery project. - October 29, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Rust Bullet, LLC Announces Distribution Deal with Technoconcrete, LLC Rust Bullet, LLC today announced a distribution deal with Technoconcrete, LLC to market its multi-patented anti-corrosion and concrete protective products in Puerto Rico. - October 24, 2016 - Rust Bullet, LLC

All-Star America’s Cup Yacht Racing Facility Fit Out by Specialist Supplier Direct Tool Company Direct Tool Company chosen by prestigious America's Cup yacht racing team to supply, install and commission bespoke dust extraction and compressed air system. - October 12, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Net-Zero Energy is Now: Covestro Provides Key Material for Arc House, Featured at 2016 Solar Power International Show Covestro provided key insulation and roofing materials to the Arc House, a tiny, net-zero ready house that will be featured at the Solar Power International Show in Las Vegas this week. - September 14, 2016 - Covestro LLC

DTC Fit Out World Class Composite Manufacturing Training Facility with Bespoke Dust Extraction System Direct Tool Company excels in progressive composite manufacturing industry having surpassed expectations in fit out of Combined Composite Technologies’ training facility. - September 13, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Speedy Scissor Lift Installation Project Lightens the Load for Thriving Truck Maintenance Facility Direct Tool Company completes priority project for leading high-end large commercial vehicle maintenance centre. - September 04, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Complex Commercial Spray Booth Project Carried Out by Direct Tool Company for Thriving Train Maintenance Workshop Arlington Fleet Services Ltd steps up operation with world class paint shop facility allowing for full livery schemes to be executed. - August 21, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Direct Tool Company Succeed as Expert Consultants on Bespoke Dust Extraction Solutions for Luxury Yacht Builders Air quality control methods rapidly progress within yacht and composite workshops, production managers realise new affordable solutions offer an almost dust-free working environment. - August 07, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Covestro Materials Utilized in Award-Winning Building Applications Two distinctive building projects with spray polyurethane foam insulation (SPF) from Covestro win industry's highest award. - July 30, 2016 - Covestro LLC

Rust Bullet, LLC Announces Rust Bullet Clear Coat for Concrete Rust Bullet, LLC today announced availability of a clear, anti-skid top coat designed to be used with its Rust Bullet for Concrete coating - July 15, 2016 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Rust Bullet, LLC Announces Extended Distribution Deal with Thai Marine Protection Rust Bullet, LLC Products Now Available in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. - July 14, 2016 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Direct Tool Company Announces Plans for the Installation of a World Class Environmental Cleaning System for Luxury Yacht Builder Sunseeker International seeks to improve working conditions and reduce carbon footprint. - July 10, 2016 - Direct Tool Company

Rust Bullet, LLC Announces Distribution Deal with Letoon Mimarlik Rust Bullet, LLC today announced a distribution deal with Letoon Mimarlik to make its multi-patented anti-corrosion products available in Turkey and 8 other countries. - June 29, 2016 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Rust Bullet, LLC Announces Distribution Deal with Rendor Rust Bullet, LLC Products Now Available in Poland and Lithuania. Rust Bullet, LLC today announced a distribution deal with Rendor to market its multi-patented anti-corrosion products in Poland and Lithuania. “We are very excited to have Rendor join the Rust Bullet family of distributors. Their... - June 28, 2016 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Covestro Provides Key Material for Net-Zero Energy Home at 2016 PCBC Show A new dwelling concept that combines the economy and simplicity of tiny house living with cutting edge building science, the Arc House is a home that is smart, self-sufficient, and compact. A net-zero home that is ready for anything - and that is beautiful and elegant, too. - June 19, 2016 - Covestro LLC

Caplinq Europe BV Signs Definitive Agreement to Represent Aculon in Europe, the Middle East, & Africa CAPLINQ Europe BV announced that it will become Aculon’s European Order Fulfillment Agent and Market Partner to further promote its products to its customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. - June 08, 2016 - Aculon Inc

Winona Powder Coating Announces the Addition of Fourth Large Capacity Production Line Area’s Largest High Volume Powder Coater Meets Demand for Castings and Other Heavy Parts with New Line - April 27, 2016 - Winona Powder Coating, LLC

New Products Create New Business Opportunities at Granite Shield New types of natural stones are being introduced to consumers with no regards on how to protect or maintain these types of stones - April 19, 2016 - Granite Shield

Winona Powder Coating Announces UL Recertification and Seeks AAMA 2604-98 Specification Area’s Largest High Volume Powder Coater Continues to Prove Commitment to High Quality Coatings and Capabilities - April 15, 2016 - Winona Powder Coating, LLC

Rust Bullet, LLC Coatings Now Available at Walmart.com Superior Automotive corrosion protection products now available online. - March 17, 2016 - Rust Bullet, LLC

Covestro Introduces Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Enabling Economical Application Bayseal® OCX spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation is AC377 Appendix X compliant, eliminating the need for an ignition barrier in service-only attics and crawlspaces. - February 11, 2016 - Covestro LLC

Covestro Speakers to Present Educational Session at the 2016 International Builders’ Show Covestro speakers will present a session on air barrier best practices with spray polyurethane foam insulation at the International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas on Thursday, January 21, 2016. - January 10, 2016 - Covestro LLC