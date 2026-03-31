Recent Headlines
Tuff Coat Launches New Online Learning Module System to Support Professional Installers and Facility Managers
Tuff Coat®, the leading manufacturer of rubberized non-skid coatings for recreational, hospitality, and commercial environments, today announced the launch of its new Learning Module System (LMS), a 24/7 online training platform designed to help contractors, applicators, facility managers, and... - March 31, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Tuff Coat® Introduces Its Next Generation Formula
Tuff Coat® has launched its next-generation textured non-skid coating, offering enhanced durability, improved UV stability, and increased chemical resistance while retaining its trusted soft, slip-resistant finish. Designed from real world feedback, the updated formula simplifies product selection and inventory management and performs in both above and below waterline applications. Available in 17 intermixable colors. - February 02, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
AMPP Opens Call for Board of Directors Volunteers
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, is now accepting applications for four open volunteer Director positions on its Board of Directors. These three-year terms will begin January 1, 2027, and end on December... - January 24, 2026 - AMPP
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
Tuff Coat® Introduces Tuff Court™ - a Next-Gen Sports Court Recreational Coating
Tuff Coat proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Tuff Court — a high-performance textured non-skid coating engineered specifically for asphalt and concrete recreational courts. Designed for superior durability and ease of application, Tuff Court is ideal for high-traffic sports environments including tennis, pickleball, basketball, volleyball courts, as well as skate parks. - November 03, 2025 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
AMPP Knowledge Hub Centralizes Access to Trusted Technical Resources and Standards
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the world’s leading authority on corrosion control and protective coatings, has launched the AMPP Knowledge Hub. This reimagined digital platform unifies the industry’s most trusted technical content into one dynamic,... - November 01, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Announces Updates to Its Coating Inspector Program (CIP) Level 2 Course to Reflect Evolving Industry Standards
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the world’s leading authority on corrosion control and protective coatings, has announced the rollout of an updated version of its Coating Inspector Program (CIP) Level 2 course, beginning this week. The revised course... - October 16, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP to Host Webcast Exploring India’s Path to Top-Five Shipbuilding Nation Status by 2047
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the world’s leading authority on corrosion control and protective coatings, will host an upcoming webcast examining how India’s shipbuilding and repair sector is advancing through modernization, innovation, and corrosion... - October 16, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Names 2026–2028 Board Leadership and Vice Chair
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading global nonprofit representing corrosion and coatings professionals and industry, has announced the ratification of its newly elected Board of Directors slate for 2026–2028 and the 2026 Vice Chair candidate, as... - October 11, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP to Host Free Webinar on Value of AMPP QP Program
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading global authority in materials protection and performance, invites asset and facility owners, project managers, and decision-makers to attend a free, 60-minute webcast at 2 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 15, titled... - October 11, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Champions PIPES Act of 2025 to Strengthen U.S. Pipeline Infrastructure
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) today announced its strong support for H.R. 5301, the Promoting Innovation in Pipeline Efficiency and Safety (PIPES) Act of 2025, a bipartisan bill that reauthorizes and modernizes the nation’s pipeline safety programs under the... - September 24, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Marks World Maritime Day 2025 by Highlighting Corrosion Prevention’s Role in Protecting Oceans
AMPP joins the global maritime community in marking World Maritime Day 2025, emphasizing how corrosion prevention extends the life of ships, ports, and offshore assets. Through standards like AMPP MR21506-2025 and global partnerships with IMO, AMPP reduces waste, lowers emissions, protects ecosystems, and strengthens resilience across the maritime supply chain. - September 24, 2025 - AMPP
Apellix™ Announces First Deliveries of Its B2 Power Wash Drone, Strengthening Leadership in Aerial Cleaning
Apellix™, a pioneering force in aerial robotics based in Jacksonville, Florida, today announced the initial deliveries of its cutting-edge Apellix B2 Power Wash Drone. As the advanced successor to the flagship B1 Power Wash Drone—already deployed in 21 countries for industrial and... - August 08, 2025 - Apellix
Expert Panel to Discuss Corrosion Control Trends in India’s Water and Wastewater Sectors
AMPP and AWWA Launch First Joint Webinar Highlighting Global Collaboration and Local Innovation - July 06, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Brings Maritime Infrastructure Crisis to Capitol Hill for Advocacy Day 2025
AMPP brings corrosion policy to Capitol Hill to protect U.S. shipyards and maritime readiness. - June 18, 2025 - AMPP
Discover What’s New and What’s Next in AMPP Certifications During June 19 Webcast
Free One-Hour Session Offers Key Insights Into Emerging Programs and Resources - June 11, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Launches New Fusion-Bonded Epoxy (FBE) Coating Course to Strengthen Workforce Training and Industry Standards
Certification exam to follow; program designed with and for industry to enhance safety, sustainability, asset integrity. - May 14, 2025 - AMPP
From Rust to Risk: Global Campaign Urges Action on $2.5 Trillion Corrosion Crisis
AMPP, WCO, and EFC launch World Corrosion Awareness Day 2025 campaign to spotlight unseen threats to infrastructure, safety, and national security. - April 24, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Stands Ready to Support U.S. Navy’s Push to Streamline Shipbuilding
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority on materials protection and performance, strongly supports the U.S. Navy’s call for modernization, workforce development, and improved supply chain performance to strengthen the shipbuilding enterprise and... - March 28, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Supports NTSB Call for Bridge Risk Assessments to Prevent Future Collapses
AMPP supports the NTSB’s urgent call for vulnerability assessments on 68 U.S. bridges following findings from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse investigation. - March 23, 2025 - AMPP
H-Town Coaters Launches Revolutionary Patina Powder Coating for Architects and Designers
H-Town Coaters announces Polychrotina®, an innovative Patina Powder Coating redefining sustainable finishes. This eco-friendly, durable, and customizable coating creates authentic patina effects without harmful chemicals. Ideal for LEED and WELL projects, it offers weather resistance and design flexibility. “Polychrotina® is more than a coating—it’s a creative partner,” says CEO Jarod Hammar. Now available with expert support. - March 17, 2025 - H-Town Coaters
Introducing The Quintessential Group: a New Era of Excellence in Industrial and Commercial Solutions
The Quintessential Group, a newly formed holding company, proudly announces its official launch. Created to bring together the proven expertise of industry leaders, the company is anchored by its flagship brands, Seymour of Sycamore Inc., a pioneer in aerosol paints, and Aervoe Industries, Inc., a... - February 05, 2025 - Seymour of Sycamore Inc.
AMPP Launches New Philanthropic Organization for Workforce Development and Streamlines Governance to Address Emerging Global Challenges
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) has unveiled a nonprofit philanthropic organization dedicated exclusively to workforce development. Alongside this initiative, AMPP has implemented governance changes to enhance its focus on addressing emerging opportunities and global challenges. - January 30, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP Announces 2025 Annual Service and Technical Awards Winners
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, proudly announces the recipients of its 2025 Annual Service and Technical Awards. These prestigious honors will be presented during the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo,... - January 15, 2025 - AMPP
AMPP’s MPI Announces 2025 Champion Award Recipients
Program Celebrates Excellence in Coatings Industry Leadership - January 15, 2025 - AMPP
Apellix Launches US1 Power Wash Drone, Enhancing Industrial Cleaning Efficiency
Apellix proudly announces the launch of the US1 Power Wash Drone, marking a significant advancement in industrial and commercial cleaning. This state-of-the-art drone combines enhanced safety features, superior performance, and comprehensive support to transform the way businesses maintain structures and buildings. From improved navigation to robust customer service, the US1 sets a new benchmark for efficiency and reliability in cleaning operations. - December 21, 2024 - Apellix
Soon-to-Pass 2024 Water Resources Development Act Mandates Corrosion Prevention to Strengthen U.S. Infrastructure
The 2024 Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) represents a major advancement in water infrastructure policy, incorporating essential language on corrosion prevention. This landmark legislative package, unveiled last night by House and Senate negotiators, authorizes the U.S. Army Corps of... - December 06, 2024 - AMPP
Apellix to Showcase Aerial Robotics at the 17th Annual NISTM Conference & Trade Show
Apellix will showcase its cutting-edge aerial robotics at the 17th Annual NISTM Conference & Trade Show from Dec 10-12 in The Woodlands, TX. CEO Robert Dahlstrom will present on Dec 11 about Power Wash Drones for cleaning aboveground storage tanks, highlighting their safety, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Apellix’s drones transform maintenance by eliminating hazardous manual labor, reducing costs, and improving productivity. - December 05, 2024 - Apellix
Apellix Has 19 International Visitors in the First 9 Months of 2024 Visit Jacksonville Florida to See the Apellix Power Wash Drone
Apellix Draws Global Attention making Jacksonville, Florida a fly into destination for companies interested in Power Wash Drones. - November 17, 2024 - Apellix
Discover What’s Next for AMPP Certifications at Virtual Session
AMPP invites industry professionals to its final Ask AMPP Certification Series session of the year, What’s Next for AMPP Certifications in 2025 and A Look Back at 2024, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, at 2 p.m. EST. - November 16, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Welcomes Former NASA Astronaut Mike Massimino as Keynote Speaker at Annual Conference + Expo 2025 in Nashville
AMPP has announced that former NASA astronaut and best-selling author Mike Massimino will headline the AMPP 2025 Annual Conference + Expo, taking place April 6-10 in Nashville, Tenn. This global event is expected to bring together over 6,000 materials protection experts, industry leaders, and innovators. - November 15, 2024 - AMPP
PozzSource LLC, Formerly Geofortis Minerals LLC, to Develop Natural Pozzolan Resources in Western US
PozzSource is the new name of Geofortis Minerals, a recognized leader in the natural pozzolan concrete industry. Following the recent sale of the Geofortis Utah operations near Salt Lake City to Ash Grove, a CRH Company, Geofortis Minerals has rebranded as Pozzsource LLC. PozzSource will continue... - October 11, 2024 - PozzSource LLC
AMPP Standards Now Available as a Member Benefit
AMPP now offers all members access to the latest standards at no extra cost, a move that directly addresses member feedback. This initiative marks a significant step in AMPP's commitment to growth, service, and inclusivity, underscoring its dedication to supporting the needs of the materials protection and performance community. - August 29, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Introduces Christopher M. Fowler Award for International Cooperation
AMPP has introduced the Christopher M. Fowler Award for International Cooperation to its distinguished awards program. This new accolade honors members who significantly enhance the organization's international presence and cooperation. Nominations for the award commenced on July 1. - July 17, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Announces New Chair of the AMPP Board of Directors
Former AMPP Vice Chair Kimberly-Joy Harris has automatically succeeded into the position of Chair of the Board of Directors following the resignation of the previous chairman. - July 13, 2024 - AMPP
Apellix Announces Expansion and Relocation to New Headquarters
Apellix, a leading innovator in aerial robotic systems, is excited to announce a significant expansion and relocation of its operations to a new facility at 2624 Phyllis St., Jacksonville, FL. This strategic move underscores Apellix's commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence. As part of... - July 05, 2024 - Apellix
AMPP Recognized as an Information Resource on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook Website
AMPP Listed as a Key Resource for Painting and Coating Workers - June 21, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Celebrates International Women in Engineering Day
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) will observe International Women in Engineering Day (INWED), a global tribute to women in the engineering field, on June 23, 2024. - June 19, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP's Master Painters Institute Launches Innovative MPI Decision Tree™ Tools to Revolutionize Coatings Specifications
New Digital Interactive Guide Simplifies Coatings System Selection for Industry Professionals - June 06, 2024 - AMPP
Apellix Earns BBB® Accreditation
Apellix is proud to announce their accreditation with the Better Business Bureau. - May 18, 2024 - Apellix
AMPP Advocacy Day 2024: Championing Corrosion Control on Capitol Hill
AMPP, a leader in materials protection, hosts its Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C., on May 15-16, 2024, to influence legislation. - May 01, 2024 - AMPP
Eugene B. Caldona, Ph.D., Wins AMPP’s Prestigious 2024 Dr. A. John Sedriks Seed Grant Award
AMPP has named Eugene B. Caldona, Ph.D. from North Dakota State University as the 2024 recipient of the Dr. A. John Sedriks Seed Grant. - May 01, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Leads Worldwide Social Media Blitz for World Corrosion Awareness Day
On April 24, 2024, the "Corrosion Around the Clock" campaign, led by AMPP and partners, will feature synchronized global LinkedIn posts to highlight corrosion challenges and promote international unity. - April 20, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Launches French-Language Basic Coatings Inspector Certification and Ethics eCourse
AMPP launches its Basic Coatings Inspector Certification and Ethics for the Corrosion Professional eCourse in French, targeting French-speaking professionals and meeting new regulatory demands. - April 19, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Unveils New Guide to Enhance Pipeline Safety Through Corrosion Control, Aligning with Latest PHMSA Regulations
AMPP published Guide 21569-2024, by SC 15, enhancing onshore gas pipeline safety and integrity in line with PHMSA's new regulations. - April 10, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP 2024: Triumph, Innovation, and Solidarity Define the Annual Conference + Expo in New Orleans
The 2024 AMPP Conference in New Orleans highlighted achievements, resilience, and global industry unity against challenges. - April 06, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Announces Winners of the 3rd Annual Diversity and Inclusion Grants
AMPP has announced the winners of its 3rd Annual Diversity and Inclusion Grants. - February 16, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Champions Leadership and Inclusion at 2024 Annual Conference + Expo with Valuing Voices Forum
AMPP aims to provide its members with valuable events designed to empower leaders and promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the workplace at the AMPP Annual Conference and Expo. - February 15, 2024 - AMPP
AMPP Welcomes New Board Member to Strengthen Its Commitment to the Transportation Sector
AMPP welcomes Todd Bennett to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. This addition is a key step in deepening AMPP's commitment to the transportation sector. - February 15, 2024 - AMPP
Second Anniversary of Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse Highlights Urgent Need for Corrosion Control in National Infrastructure
On January 28, 2024, the second anniversary of the Fern Hollow bridge collapse near Frick Park in Pittsburgh will be observed, a tragedy that highlighted significant vulnerabilities in America's infrastructure, particularly emphasizing the critical issue of corrosion. - January 28, 2024 - AMPP