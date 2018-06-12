|
Apellix is proud to announce that has been granted its fourth full patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (US 20150274294) for indoor and outdoor aerial vehicles for painting and related applications. - June 13, 2019 - Apellix
The Joint Development Agreement will enable Apellix to access the deep domain knowledge and experience of AkzoNobel and provide AkzoNobel input to the development of the Apellix spray painting drone systems - May 23, 2019 - Apellix
At the 2019 American Coatings Technology Conference, “Making Sustainability Ideas Happen: Coatings for the Future,” paint and coatings professionals can participate and learn about the future of the industry including the “State of Technology: Cleaning and Coating Drones,” a presentation Tuesday afternoon given by Robert Dahlstrom, the founder and CEO of Apellix. - April 04, 2019 - Apellix
The patent application contains 29 claims for software that controls tethered and non-tethered drones and robots including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to perform tasks to a structure or object during flight such as cleaning, coating/painting and measuring the thickness of paint. - March 21, 2019 - Apellix
Gabriel Chemical has experienced substantial growth through introduction of its broad portfolio of products, manufacturing expansions, and the recent acquisitions of Ranbar® and Royce™ businesses. The additional personnel will strengthen customer relationships and ensure customers receive the personalized support that is central to Gabriel’s reputation as a complete solution provider to the coatings, adhesives, and composites markets. - February 27, 2019 - Gabriel Chemical
Apellix will discuss contact-based drone inspection technology at the API Inspection and Mechanical Integrity Summit in Galveston, TX, held January 28-31. - January 17, 2019 - Apellix
Rust Bullet, LLC announced their 2018 Black Friday Sale. The sale began 11/16/18 and concludes on 12/06/18. - November 17, 2018 - Rust Bullet, LLC
GarageFloorCoating.com (www.garagefloorcoating.com) is announcing its exclusive and proprietary “clean” mica and its new epoxy coating system called Bagari Stone Effects.
Mica is a shimmering silicate mineral found as minute crystals in granite and other rocks. It is available in several... - November 07, 2018 - GarageFloorCoating.com
On October 9, 2018, the US Army, Research, Development and Engineering Command (ARDEC) issued a letter of acknowledgement stating that QMaxx Type “A” liquid CLP has passed both laboratory and live-fire testing and is certified for “DoD competitive procurement and use” and added to the DoD Qualified Products List for CLP. During live-fire testing, firearms are exposed to salt spray, extreme temperatures and fine particulates; QMaxx MilSpec CLP meets or exceeds the requirements - November 01, 2018 - QMaxx Products Group
Apellix the safety partner for the technological revolution, is proud to announce that has been granted its third full patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) with a dispensing tool, an autonomous (moveable) base station, and an umbilical / tether... - October 11, 2018 - Apellix
Mason Color Works, Inc. will be exhibiting cobalt nucleating compounds at the Investment Casting Institute’s (ICI) 65th Annual Technical Conference and Expo in Kansas City, MO, October 21-24, 2018. The four cobalt compounds include: K-4704 Cobalt Aluminate, K-4538 Cobalt Meta Silicate, 6330... - October 10, 2018 - Mason Color Works
Estron Chemical is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its new Center for Innovation and Technology located in Calvert City, KY. - October 09, 2018 - Estron Chemical
Rust Bullet, LLC today announced availability of a high-performance, ultra low VOC, rust inhibitive, protective coating for concrete, metal, wood, and other surfaces. - July 25, 2018 - Rust Bullet, LLC
Rust Bullet, LLC today announced availability of a high-performance, high-build, superior protective coating for concrete: DuraGrade Concrete. DuraGrade Concrete has outstanding adhesion to concrete surfaces and is scratch, chip, chemical and UV resistant, requiring no primer, basecoat, or topcoat. - July 23, 2018 - Rust Bullet, LLC
Apellix receives its second US patent. The patent is for a Mobile base station and umbilical cabling and tethering (UCAT) assist system. - July 12, 2018 - Apellix
Mason Color Works has conducted testing on its complex inorganic colored pigment 7389 Catalina alongside two additional pigments used in the pool industry. Testing reveals 7389 Catalina has superior degradation resistance properties to chemicals used in maintaining pools, versus competitor pool colors.
Testing... - June 27, 2018 - Mason Color Works
BAXT, the new name in the UK’s refinishing consumables market, have just launched a high end foam waffle polishing head named B5 which is already gathering interest from several of leading distributors. - June 20, 2018 - Direct Tool Company
N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering Sodium Oleate. This product is used in the production of soaps for the personal care and industrial markets. It is vegetable based and no animals were used for product testing. - May 15, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals
N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering PHPM in drums. 95% purity. It is used in various industries including medical devices and as a rubber additive. - February 09, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals
Mason Color Works is pleased to announce its new line of high tint strength CICPs. The new line offers numerous benefits, including superb outdoor durability, chemical resistance and color saturation. - February 07, 2018 - Mason Color Works
AUTOMOTIVE-Low VOC: High Performance Corrosion Protection for Cars, Trucks and all Vehicles - December 01, 2017 - Rust Bullet, LLC
Industrial-Low VOC: A High-Performance Rust Inhibitive Coating for Tough Commercial Jobs - November 17, 2017 - Rust Bullet, LLC
Mason Color Works, a leading manufacturer of inorganic pigments, coatings, stains and investment castings for 175 years, is pleased to announce its new Plastics Division. The new division is dedicated to high-performance plastic pigment technology for coatings, which provides heat resistance, UV durability... - November 15, 2017 - Mason Color Works
Superior Rust Inhibitive Performance, Low VOCs and Direct to Consumer Pricing. - July 12, 2017 - Rust Bullet, LLC
Apellix is proud to announce that its Smart Bee™ aerial robot was named an Innovation of the Year award winner at the Materials Performance annual Readers’ Choice Corrosion Innovation of the Year Awards. - May 05, 2017 - Apellix
BEST, the new kid on the block in the world of refinishing consumables have just revealed a new flexible paint cup system which eliminates the traditional requirement of additional paint mixing pot and paper filter. This latest innovation from BEST launched Monday April 3rd. - April 11, 2017 - Direct Tool Company
Winona Powder Coating announced that they have completed the expansion of their batch line to handle products up to 32 feet long. - January 18, 2017 - Winona Powder Coating, LLC
Williams Garage is the latest accident repair centre to fall victim to suspected arson attack in the Winchester area. Business owner Peter Whieldon entrusted DTC to put them back on their feet in an emergency recovery project. - October 29, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Rust Bullet, LLC today announced a distribution deal with Technoconcrete, LLC to market its multi-patented anti-corrosion and concrete protective products in Puerto Rico. - October 24, 2016 - Rust Bullet, LLC
Direct Tool Company chosen by prestigious America's Cup yacht racing team to supply, install and commission bespoke dust extraction and compressed air system. - October 12, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Covestro provided key insulation and roofing materials to the Arc House, a tiny, net-zero ready house that will be featured at the Solar Power International Show in Las Vegas this week. - September 14, 2016 - Covestro LLC
Direct Tool Company excels in progressive composite manufacturing industry having surpassed expectations in fit out of Combined Composite Technologies’ training facility. - September 13, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Direct Tool Company completes priority project for leading high-end large commercial vehicle maintenance centre. - September 04, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Arlington Fleet Services Ltd steps up operation with world class paint shop facility allowing for full livery schemes to be executed. - August 21, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Air quality control methods rapidly progress within yacht and composite workshops, production managers realise new affordable solutions offer an almost dust-free working environment. - August 07, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Two distinctive building projects with spray polyurethane foam insulation (SPF) from Covestro win industry's highest award. - July 30, 2016 - Covestro LLC
Rust Bullet, LLC today announced availability of a clear, anti-skid top coat designed to be used with its Rust Bullet for Concrete coating - July 15, 2016 - Rust Bullet, LLC
Rust Bullet, LLC Products Now Available in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar. - July 14, 2016 - Rust Bullet, LLC
Sunseeker International seeks to improve working conditions and reduce carbon footprint. - July 10, 2016 - Direct Tool Company
Rust Bullet, LLC today announced a distribution deal with Letoon Mimarlik to make its multi-patented anti-corrosion products available in Turkey and 8 other countries. - June 29, 2016 - Rust Bullet, LLC
Rust Bullet, LLC Products Now Available in Poland and Lithuania.
Rust Bullet, LLC today announced a distribution deal with Rendor to market its multi-patented anti-corrosion products in Poland and Lithuania.
“We are very excited to have Rendor join the Rust Bullet family of distributors. Their... - June 28, 2016 - Rust Bullet, LLC
A new dwelling concept that combines the economy and simplicity of tiny house living with cutting edge building science, the Arc House is a home that is smart, self-sufficient, and compact. A net-zero home that is ready for anything - and that is beautiful and elegant, too. - June 19, 2016 - Covestro LLC
CAPLINQ Europe BV announced that it will become Aculon’s European Order Fulfillment Agent and Market Partner to further promote its products to its customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. - June 08, 2016 - Aculon Inc
Area’s Largest High Volume Powder Coater Meets Demand for Castings and Other Heavy Parts with New Line - April 27, 2016 - Winona Powder Coating, LLC
New types of natural stones are being introduced to consumers with no regards on how to protect or maintain these types of stones - April 19, 2016 - Granite Shield
Area’s Largest High Volume Powder Coater Continues to Prove Commitment to High Quality Coatings and Capabilities - April 15, 2016 - Winona Powder Coating, LLC
Superior Automotive corrosion protection products now available online. - March 17, 2016 - Rust Bullet, LLC
Bayseal® OCX spray polyurethane foam (SPF) insulation is AC377 Appendix X compliant, eliminating the need for an ignition barrier in service-only attics and crawlspaces. - February 11, 2016 - Covestro LLC
Covestro speakers will present a session on air barrier best practices with spray polyurethane foam insulation at the International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas on Thursday, January 21, 2016. - January 10, 2016 - Covestro LLC
The NextGen Healthy Home sponsorship is the first for Covestro under the new name. This tiny, net-zero energy usage show home will be unveiled at the biggest builder conference in the United States. - January 07, 2016 - Covestro LLC