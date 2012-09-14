COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com Alps Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Ahmedabad, India ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of dyestuff from Ahmedabad, India. The company produces 3000 Mts of Acid, Direct & Solvent Dyes annually... DT Multi Enterprise Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia DT Multi Enterprise (hereafter refer as DT) is a well established company from Malaysia involving in manufacturing and distributing of CPP... Flueron Inks P Ltd. Navi Mumbai, India Flueron Inks is one of the major supplier of offset inks, silk screen inks and metal decoration inks in the domestic market. We are one... Inkjet Solution Inc. laval, Canada Inkjet Solutions Inc is a creative technology-based company specializing in the development and exploitation of unique inkjet ink manufacturing... Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd China Anyang, China Established in Dec 1999, Qichang chemical Co. Ltd is a professional factory specializing in the production of various pigment carbon blacks. Companies 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

