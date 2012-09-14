PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Poteet Printing Systems, LLC Celebrates 20th Anniversary Innovative independent business pleased with longevity, innovation and continued growth. - February 14, 2018 - Poteet Printing Systems, LLC

Introducing the CobaltONE Fiber Laser by Inkcups Inkcups’ new fiber laser incorporates everything learned over the years into one, groundbreaking machine. - August 25, 2017 - Inkcups

The Helix by Inkcups Offers New Features for Enhanced Printing Techniques Inkcups’ new rotary inkjet printer, The Helix, has made an immense impact in the industrial printing market since its release. This new and improved printer allows the user to print a clear, accurate, and contoured (if applicable) image in any direction and on any straight-walled or tapered cylinder. - August 13, 2017 - Inkcups

Atlantic Inkjet Celebrates Over 15 Years of Quality Service Atlantic Inkjet is happy to celebrate so many years of service and wishes to thank their customer base directly. - April 27, 2017 - Atlantic Inkjet Cartridges

Inkcups Now Develops New Machine for Rotary Inkjet Printing Inkcups Now has developed the Helix, a machine designed for printing on straight-walled or tapered cylinders. The Helix prints high-quality, single or multi-colored images onto products like drink-ware, cosmetics, and industrial cylinders. - May 21, 2016 - Inkcups

Canada Powder Releases a Newly Formulated 3D Printing Powder for Zcorp and ProJet X60 Powder Based Printers Canada Powder is releasing a newly formulated CP-518 3D modelling powder, with an improved formula for Zcorp and ProJet x60 powder based printers. It’s chemically unique, is fast setting and shows great strength, and has tested to be equal in many parameters to OEM powder at a fraction of the price. - May 18, 2016 - Digital Sign Technologies

New Upgrades Boost Performance of Print Head Doctor Machines Digital Sign Technologies Inc., with over 15 years in the wide-format printing industry, has redesigned its flagship product Print Head Doctor to be controlled from mobile devices and connected to the cloud. They are adding new upgrade options to their machines to improve the user experience. - May 04, 2016 - Digital Sign Technologies

Inkcups Now Expands in Asia – Inkcups Now Hong Kong Limited Opens new office, demo room and warehouse. Inkcups Now Corporation opens a brand new direct sales office in Hong Kong. Inkcups Now Hong Kong Limited is an officially incorporated branch of Inkcups Now Corporation. The Hong Kong office specializes in innovative printing equipment, supplies and solutions... - July 29, 2015 - Inkcups

Inkcups Now Gains Okeo-Tex Standard 100 Product Class 1 Certification Inkcups Now receives Okeo-tex Standard 100 Product Class 1 certification for the Sapphire Series SB tagless ink line. Inkcups Now Corporation is a leader in the Tagless industry providing innovative equipment and supplies such as: pad printing machines, affordable laser plate makers and ink. For more... - July 29, 2015 - Inkcups

Inkcups.com Website Goes Bilingual: Adds Spanish Version Your resource for Specialty Printing Machines and Supplies is now in English and Spanish. Inkcups Now Corp. added a Spanish-language version to company website, www.inkcups.com – to support company’s rapid expansion into the Mexico, Central and South America markets. The information about... - July 29, 2015 - Inkcups

Innovative New Product by Canada Powder Saves Money and Time for 3D Printing Business Owners Canada Powder, a subsidiary of Digital Sign Technologies, is releasing a brand new product that provides a sleek, easy to use and mess-free way to refill binder cartridges for Zcorp and ProJet x60 Printers, with the brand new 3D Cartridge Filler and Refill Kit. - May 27, 2015 - Digital Sign Technologies

Inkcups Now Creates Low Cost C02 Laser Etching Machine The simplest and most affordable of all C02 laser engravers. - May 21, 2015 - Inkcups

Inkcups Now Expands SI Series Silicone Ink Line SI Series silicone ink line has doubled its size to include 9 more standard colors. - March 28, 2015 - Inkcups

Inkcups Now Featured in Tagless Printing Article from SGIA Journal President & CEO of Inkcups Now, Ben Adner, explains the tagless printing process. - March 28, 2015 - Inkcups

Inkcups Now Introduces the X2 EdiJET Edible Inkjet Printer A high-speed, industrial inkjet printer for edible ink applications. - March 28, 2015 - Inkcups

Low-Cost Alternative to Mimaki Inks from Inkcups Now the X-220 UV LED Ink Cartridge UV LED ink for the Mimaki UJF-3042 and UJF-6042 inkjet printers. - March 27, 2015 - Inkcups

Inkcups Now J3 Sapphire Series Medical Grade Pad Printing Ink Glossy, quick drying, versatile one or two component screen/pad printing ink safe for medical use - March 20, 2015 - Inkcups

Inkcups Now Engineers Design Industry-Changing Laser Plate Maker The most affordable pad printing plate maker available on the market today. - March 20, 2015 - Inkcups

The Ink Hub Helps Companies Save Money on Generic Ink & Toner Supplies Save money by buying generic ink and laser toners through The Ink Hub or theinkhub.com The Ink Hub is founded by people who are committed to customer satisfaction. The Ink Hub's ink & toner products are highly compatible with most printers in the market today such as HP, Lexmark, Brother, Dell, Samsung, Canon, IBM, Okidata, Source Technologies and Xerox. They take great pride about the high quality of their products that are all sourced from their business partners in the United States - February 23, 2015 - The Ink Hub

Renowned EDDM Printer Offers Customers Free Business Cards 55printing.com offers an unprecedented offer: 500 free business cards with free shipping. - January 03, 2015 - 55Printing.com

Inkcups Now Introduces BT Series Opaque Pad Printing Ink High gloss, easy to process, all purpose, one or two component screen/pad printing ink. - August 06, 2014 - Inkcups

Epson Print Head Recovery Made Easy Digital Sign Technologies Inc. is releasing cartridges for on-the-printer print head cleaning, maintenance and recovery. - July 31, 2014 - Digital Sign Technologies

Inkcups Now Expands Pad Printing Laser Platemaking Department Inkcups Now Expands Laser Platemaking Department for Faster Turnaround. - July 26, 2014 - Inkcups

DST Launches New Textile Inks on DyeSub.Ink New website www.DyeSub.Ink is launched with a brand new product line of dye sublimation inks, with specially formulated degassed ink that shows great output quality without clogging or damaging print heads. - July 25, 2014 - Digital Sign Technologies

New Pad Printing Ink Application Chart from Inkcups Now Easily Identify the Best Pad or Screen Printing Ink for your Product. - July 24, 2014 - Inkcups

Inkcups Now Hires Karen Harris as Manager of Finance Karen Harris assumes position of Manager of Finance at pad printing company Inkcups Now. - July 24, 2014 - Inkcups

Inkcups Now Introduces CrystaLAZE Laser Plates for Low Wattage CO2 Lasers CrystaLAZE laser engravable plates are ideal for extremely finely detailed etches with low wattage lasers. - July 23, 2014 - Inkcups

Introducing the X2 Flatbed UV Printer from Inkcups Now Corporation Inkcups Now introduces the fast, new X2 flatbed printer. - July 23, 2014 - Inkcups

Inkcups Now Corporation Expands to Asia Sales Offers Turnkey Garment Tag Printing Solutions. - July 23, 2014 - Inkcups

Inkcups Now Expands, Opens Larger Guatemala Office and Warehouse Offers Effective Tagless Printing Solutions - July 23, 2014 - Inkcups

Inkcups Now Creates Advanced Drop Control System v3.2 for XJet Industrial Inkjet Printer Allows Complete Control over Each Drop of UV Ink. - July 23, 2014 - Inkcups

Canada Powder Releases Updated and Re-Designed Version of Their 3D Printing Consumables Digital Sign Technologies is releasing Canada Powder’s new plaster-free CP-516 3D Printing Powder and new color binders, with a re-designed plaster-free formula that runs smoothly on all models of Z Corp™ and 3D Systems’ ProJet™ x60 printers. - July 05, 2014 - Digital Sign Technologies

Digital Sign Tech is Releasing Alternative Ink Bags for Mutoh Valuejet 1624 & 1638 Digital Sign Technologies is releasing alternative ink bags for Valuejet 1624 and 1638 with eco-solvent ink. - June 18, 2014 - Digital Sign Technologies

Digital Sign Technologies is Releasing a Strengthening Post-Treatment Product for 3D Printed Parts Digital Sign Technologies is releasing UV curable resin called PolyRes, a finishing product that can be applied to 3D printed parts to make them stronger and more durable. - June 17, 2014 - Digital Sign Technologies

Innovative Print Head Storage Fluid A unique product is released for the Inkjet industry for printhead storage, flushing and transportation. It simplifies the process of fluid changeover in printheads, prevents them from drying out during a long-term storage, and increases the longevity of printheads. - May 30, 2014 - Digital Sign Technologies

New Money-Saving 3D Printing Consumables by Canada Powder New cost-effective 3D printing materials are hitting the market. Improved chemistry and great quality, these alternative consumables make durable models at the fraction of the cost of OEM materials. - May 23, 2014 - Digital Sign Technologies

Jerod Keyser of Northwest Office Technologies 1st to Sell New Top-of-the-Line Konica Minolta Press The newest digital print technology is introduced to the Inland Northwest. - May 03, 2014 - Northwest Office Technologies

Gary Lirette Joins the Northwest Office Technologies Team in the Spokane Market Long-time host of the North Idaho Business radio show puts his experience to work. - May 03, 2014 - Northwest Office Technologies

Castle Ink Introduces Recycling Scholarship for College-Bound Students Students who are pursuing a higher education can win a $1,000 scholarship for college. The “paperless” scholarship will help deserving high school students who support recycling and are committed to green causes. - November 19, 2013 - Castle Ink

123InkFast Expands Their Sales Team to New Location 123InkFast, has added to their sales team to help companies lower their costs and become environmentally friendly. - February 24, 2013 - 123InkFast

Environmentally Friendly Ink Supplier "Re-Ink" Opens in Lake Mary, FL Re-Ink of Orlando, Florida, is announcing the grand opening of its new facility in Lake Mary. Specializing in refilling printer and toner ink cartridges, Re-Ink saves customers money while helping to save the planet from excessive waste. Festivities begin at 5:00pm on Tuesday, February 5th, with a ribbon cutting conducted by the Chamber of Commerce. - January 18, 2013 - Re-Ink

I C Tag Solutions Receives 2012 Best of Bridgeview Award Bridgeview Award Program Honors the Achievement I C Tag Solutions has been selected for the 2012 Best of Bridgeview Award in the Tag Agencies category by the Bridgeview Award Program. Each year, the Bridgeview Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing... - August 15, 2012 - IC-TAG Solutions, Inc.

Cytonix, LLC Announces the Debut of Their New Solvent-Borne Fluorosurfactant, FluoroPel(TM) PFC1740G, for Use in Wood Care Products and Conditioners FluoroPel(TM) PFC1740G provides excellent leveling, wetting and surface tension reduction in non-polar solvent formulations, making it an ideal additive for wood care products, inks, paints, coatings, well stimulants, and cleaning products. - June 29, 2012 - Cytonix, LLC

Viachem to Represent AkzoNobel’s Akucell® Food-Grade Cellulose Gum Additives Viachem Sales and Marketing to Target Food, Bakery, Beverage and Processed Food Manufacturers that Use Specialty Ingredients and Food Additives in Their Products - March 21, 2012 - Viachem, Ltd.

Keir Holeman Joins Dayton Legal Blank Brings 14 years of election related expertise to Dayton Legal Blank's staff. - March 16, 2012 - Dayton Legal Blank, Inc

IC-TAG Solutions Partners with Impinj in Providing Integrated RFID Solutions Partnership between Impinj and IC-TAG™ revolutionizes RFID tag and label industry. - March 04, 2012 - IC-TAG Solutions, Inc.

IC-TAG Solutions Earns RFID Technology Certification from Alien Technology Advancing Globalization of IC-TAG ™ Labels and Tags - January 12, 2012 - IC-TAG Solutions, Inc.

IC-TAG Solutions, Inc. Offers Solutions to New DLA RFID Requirement for Suppliers Reducing the Risk of Errors with IC-TAG Labels - October 12, 2011 - IC-TAG Solutions, Inc.

IC-TAG Solutions, Inc. Launches OnDemand Bureau Webpage Encoding Made Simple - September 15, 2011 - IC-TAG Solutions, Inc.