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Within Printing Ink Manufacturing
InkProducts Announces the Release of the Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for CakePro-Quatro and CakePro-Quatro V2 Edible Ink Cartridges
InkProducts Inc. announces the release of its Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for CakePro-Quatro and CakePro-Quatro V2 edible ink cartridges. This cost-effective solution allows users to refill cartridges multiple times, reducing waste and printing expenses. The kit includes Kosher-certified edible inks, professional refill tools, and detailed instructions, delivering reliable performance and vibrant color for bakeries and edible printing professionals. - March 04, 2026 - Inkproducts Inc
InkProducts Inc. Announces Release of Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for Koffy EdiLite Edible Ink Cartridges
InkProducts Inc. announces the release of its Compatible Deluxe Refill Kit for Koffy EdiLite Edible Ink Cartridges. Designed for vibrant, food-safe printing, the kit allows over 20 black refills and up to 25 refills per color cartridge, dramatically reducing cost per print. Kosher certified and formulated for reliable performance, this solution helps bakeries and edible print businesses maintain consistent, high-quality results while extending cartridge life. - March 04, 2026 - Inkproducts Inc
InkProducts Introduces Extensive Bilingual Article Library: Your Resource for Printer Refilling, Ink, and Printing Technology
InkProducts introduces a bilingual library of articles in English and Spanish, covering printer refilling, ink types, maintenance, and printing technology. This resource offers expert tips, troubleshooting, and industry insights to help beginners and professionals improve print quality and reduce costs. Whether for home or business, InkProducts’ new content hub is your trusted source for all things ink and printing. - January 31, 2026 - Inkproducts Inc
Armor-Iimak Announces the Appointment of Alejandro Cuomo to Vice President, NA Sales
Armor-Iimak is pleased to announce the appointment of Alejandro Cuomo as Vice President, North America Sales, effective December 22, 2025. Alejandro has been a driving force for their company's success in Latin America since joining in October 2001. From launching their business in the... - January 27, 2026 - Armor-Iimak
InkProducts Inc. Introduces Hassle-Free Local Printer Leasing Program for Businesses
InkProducts Inc. offers a Local Printer Leasing Program that simplifies office printing for one low monthly price. The program includes full printer setup with a high-capacity Continuous Ink Supply System, automatic monthly ink delivery, technical support, and maintenance—eliminating costly cartridges or toner. Each all-in-one printer provides print, copy, scan, fax, duplex printing, and ADF features, supported by reliable local service to keep business productivity uninterrupted. - December 07, 2025 - Inkproducts Inc
InkProducts Inc Introduces Reusable Ink Bottles for Canon MegaTank and TC Series Printers
InkProducts Inc proudly introduces reusable ink bottles for Canon MegaTank and TC printers. Designed for use with third-party ink, these eco-friendly bottles help reduce waste and printing costs. Built for durability and easy refilling, they provide a clean, reliable alternative to Canon’s single-use bottles. Compatible with InkProducts’ premium USA-made inks for vibrant, long-lasting prints. - October 17, 2025 - Inkproducts Inc
InkProducts Introduces Film Positive CIS for Canon Printers and Film Positive Conversion Kits for Epson EcoTank Printers
InkProducts Inc. introduces its new Film Positive solutions for screen printers: a Canon Continuous Ink System (CIS) with Film Positive Ink and an Epson EcoTank Film Positive Conversion Kit. Both deliver deep, waterproof blacks with high opacity for accurate stencils and professional results. These refillable systems reduce costs, improve reliability, and ensure flawless film positives for textile and screen-printing applications. - September 29, 2025 - Inkproducts Inc
InkProducts Opens New Booth at International Market World Auburndale FL
InkProducts has opened a new booth at International Market World, 1052 US-92, Auburndale, FL. Visit booths H-126 and H-127 every Friday–Sunday for refill kits, sublimation ink, edible ink, bulk ink, and printer supplies. - August 31, 2025 - Inkproducts Inc
InkProducts Inc. Releases Canon G3270 Refill Kit Combo with Bonus Photo Paper for High-Quality, Cost-Effective Printing
InkProducts Inc. proudly announces the release of the Canon G3270 Printer and Refill Kit Combo with Bonus Photo Paper. This all-in-one MegaTank printer package includes a full set of refill bottles, reusable transfer tools, and premium photo paper. InkProducts manufactures its own high-quality inks, ensuring vibrant results and long-term reliability. Ideal for everyday and specialty use, this combo delivers performance, value, and support you can trust. - July 14, 2025 - Inkproducts Inc
InkProducts Launches New Refill Kit and CISS for Canon PIXMA TS8820 Printer
InkProducts Inc. has launched a new Refill Kit and Continuous Ink Supply System (CISS) for the Canon PIXMA TS8820 printer. Designed to reduce printing costs and waste, these solutions offer high-quality, refillable alternatives to OEM cartridges. - June 26, 2025 - Inkproducts Inc
InkProducts Inc. Launches New EcoTank Sublimation Conversion Kit for Epson Printers
Many users report clogging, high ink costs, and limited control with major sublimation printers. InkProducts’ EcoTank Conversion Kits offer a better solution—turning Epson EcoTank models into reliable sublimation printers with refillable tanks, piezo printheads, and flexible ink options. - June 14, 2025 - Inkproducts Inc
How Often Should You Use Your Printer? InkProducts Inc Shares Ink-Specific Usage Guidelines to Prevent Costly Printhead Damage
InkProducts Inc releases expert guidelines on how often to use your printer based on ink type. Print every 2–3 days with pigment or sublimation, daily with DTF, and weekly with dye ink to avoid clogs. - June 10, 2025 - Inkproducts Inc
InkProducts Releases New Edible Ink Kit for Canon MegaTank Printers – Safe, Affordable, and for All Skill Levels
InkProducts Inc. has launched a new Canon MegaTank Edible Ink Kit for beginners and professionals. The ink is Kosher certified, allergen-free, and gluten-free, making it safe for a wide range of dietary needs. Easily turn your MegaTank into a cake-printing machine with vibrant, food-safe results. - May 31, 2025 - Inkproducts Inc
Procolored's DTF Printer: A Sustainable Approach to Textile Printing
Procolored, a leader in digital textile printing, advances sustainable and healthy practices with its 8.2" Single Head A4 DTF Printer. The printer uses eco-friendly, human-safe inks and powders free of hazardous air pollutants and low in volatile organic compounds. Unlike traditional methods, DTF printing optimizes water and ink usage, reducing waste. The printer's high-quality, vibrant prints and safety measures make it a top choice for businesses aiming to reduce their environmental footprint. - May 13, 2023 - Procolored
Major Branding Update Announced by LTI
Labels, Tags & Inserts, an innovative leader in flexographic printing, announced today that it has completed a major updating of its corporate branding for the 40-year-old family-owned business. The new visual branding includes a new logo, tagline, and website with implementation on all... - February 22, 2023 - LTI - Labels, Tags & Inserts, Inc.
Alder Color Solutions and Strategic Partner Fluid Color Present 4-Part Webinar Series "Exploring UV Inkjet & Large Color Gamut Solutions"
Alder Color Solutions, an industry leader in color IT solutions, will be hosting a free 4-part live webinar series on "Exploring UV Inkjet & Large Color Gamut Solutions" in partnership with wide-format UV technology company, Fluid Color. These presentations will introduce commercial... - July 28, 2021 - Alder Color Solutions
Graph-Tech USA Adapts COVID-19 Passport System for Immediate Implementation
Responding to the current commercial environment, in just a few weeks Graph-Tech USA (GTUS®) modifies and delivers a COVID-19 Passport System that prints IQ-R barcodes for COVID-19 identification cards in Hungary. The system is now producing more than 1,000,000 cards per week. - June 29, 2021 - Graph-Tech USA, LLC
Alder Color Solutions Announced as Exclusive Distributor for ChromaChecker’s Individual Color Conformance Inspectors
Alder Color Solutions in partnership with ChromaChecker, has been selected as the exclusive distributor of ChromaChecker’s individual inspector tools. The premier inspector tools of the Color Conformance Platform can now be individually purchased, through the Alder Color Assurance Program. - March 24, 2021 - Alder Color Solutions
Alder Color Solutions Names Marty Davis as New Co-President
Experienced leader in the color industry, Marty Davis is named Co-President of Alder Color Solutions, to work alongside current President, Keith Voigt, effective March 15, 2021. - March 17, 2021 - Alder Color Solutions
Poteet Printing Systems, LLC Celebrates 20th Anniversary
Innovative independent business pleased with longevity, innovation and continued growth. - February 14, 2018 - Poteet Printing Systems, LLC
Introducing the CobaltONE Fiber Laser by Inkcups
Inkcups’ new fiber laser incorporates everything learned over the years into one, groundbreaking machine. - August 25, 2017 - Inkcups
The Helix by Inkcups Offers New Features for Enhanced Printing Techniques
Inkcups’ new rotary inkjet printer, The Helix, has made an immense impact in the industrial printing market since its release. This new and improved printer allows the user to print a clear, accurate, and contoured (if applicable) image in any direction and on any straight-walled or tapered... - August 13, 2017 - Inkcups
Atlantic Inkjet Celebrates Over 15 Years of Quality Service
Atlantic Inkjet is happy to celebrate so many years of service and wishes to thank their customer base directly. - April 27, 2017 - Atlantic Inkjet Cartridges
Inkcups Now Develops New Machine for Rotary Inkjet Printing
Inkcups Now has developed the Helix, a machine designed for printing on straight-walled or tapered cylinders. The Helix prints high-quality, single or multi-colored images onto products like drink-ware, cosmetics, and industrial cylinders. - May 21, 2016 - Inkcups
Canada Powder Releases a Newly Formulated 3D Printing Powder for Zcorp and ProJet X60 Powder Based Printers
Canada Powder is releasing a newly formulated CP-518 3D modelling powder, with an improved formula for Zcorp and ProJet x60 powder based printers. It’s chemically unique, is fast setting and shows great strength, and has tested to be equal in many parameters to OEM powder at a fraction of the price. - May 18, 2016 - Digital Sign Technologies
New Upgrades Boost Performance of Print Head Doctor Machines
Digital Sign Technologies Inc., with over 15 years in the wide-format printing industry, has redesigned its flagship product Print Head Doctor to be controlled from mobile devices and connected to the cloud. They are adding new upgrade options to their machines to improve the user experience. - May 04, 2016 - Digital Sign Technologies
Inkcups.com Website Goes Bilingual: Adds Spanish Version
Your resource for Specialty Printing Machines and Supplies is now in English and Spanish. Inkcups Now Corp. added a Spanish-language version to company website, www.inkcups.com – to support company’s rapid expansion into the Mexico, Central and South America markets. The information... - July 29, 2015 - Inkcups
Inkcups Now Gains Okeo-Tex Standard 100 Product Class 1 Certification
Inkcups Now receives Okeo-tex Standard 100 Product Class 1 certification for the Sapphire Series SB tagless ink line. Inkcups Now Corporation is a leader in the Tagless industry providing innovative equipment and supplies such as: pad printing machines, affordable laser plate makers and ink. For... - July 29, 2015 - Inkcups
Inkcups Now Expands in Asia – Inkcups Now Hong Kong Limited
Opens new office, demo room and warehouse. Inkcups Now Corporation opens a brand new direct sales office in Hong Kong. Inkcups Now Hong Kong Limited is an officially incorporated branch of Inkcups Now Corporation. The Hong Kong office specializes in innovative printing equipment, supplies and... - July 29, 2015 - Inkcups
Innovative New Product by Canada Powder Saves Money and Time for 3D Printing Business Owners
Canada Powder, a subsidiary of Digital Sign Technologies, is releasing a brand new product that provides a sleek, easy to use and mess-free way to refill binder cartridges for Zcorp and ProJet x60 Printers, with the brand new 3D Cartridge Filler and Refill Kit. - May 27, 2015 - Digital Sign Technologies
Inkcups Now Creates Low Cost C02 Laser Etching Machine
The simplest and most affordable of all C02 laser engravers. - May 21, 2015 - Inkcups
Inkcups Now Introduces the X2 EdiJET Edible Inkjet Printer
A high-speed, industrial inkjet printer for edible ink applications. - March 28, 2015 - Inkcups
Inkcups Now Featured in Tagless Printing Article from SGIA Journal
President & CEO of Inkcups Now, Ben Adner, explains the tagless printing process. - March 28, 2015 - Inkcups
Inkcups Now Expands SI Series Silicone Ink Line
SI Series silicone ink line has doubled its size to include 9 more standard colors. - March 28, 2015 - Inkcups
Low-Cost Alternative to Mimaki Inks from Inkcups Now the X-220 UV LED Ink Cartridge
UV LED ink for the Mimaki UJF-3042 and UJF-6042 inkjet printers. - March 27, 2015 - Inkcups
Inkcups Now J3 Sapphire Series Medical Grade Pad Printing Ink
Glossy, quick drying, versatile one or two component screen/pad printing ink safe for medical use - March 20, 2015 - Inkcups
Inkcups Now Engineers Design Industry-Changing Laser Plate Maker
The most affordable pad printing plate maker available on the market today. - March 20, 2015 - Inkcups
The Ink Hub Helps Companies Save Money on Generic Ink & Toner Supplies
Save money by buying generic ink and laser toners through The Ink Hub or theinkhub.com The Ink Hub is founded by people who are committed to customer satisfaction. The Ink Hub's ink & toner products are highly compatible with most printers in the market today such as HP, Lexmark, Brother, Dell, Samsung, Canon, IBM, Okidata, Source Technologies and Xerox. They take great pride about the high quality of their products that are all sourced from their business partners in the United States - February 23, 2015 - The Ink Hub
Renowned EDDM Printer Offers Customers Free Business Cards
55printing.com offers an unprecedented offer: 500 free business cards with free shipping. - January 03, 2015 - 55Printing.com
Inkcups Now Introduces BT Series Opaque Pad Printing Ink
High gloss, easy to process, all purpose, one or two component screen/pad printing ink. - August 06, 2014 - Inkcups
Epson Print Head Recovery Made Easy
Digital Sign Technologies Inc. is releasing cartridges for on-the-printer print head cleaning, maintenance and recovery. - July 31, 2014 - Digital Sign Technologies
Inkcups Now Expands Pad Printing Laser Platemaking Department
Inkcups Now Expands Laser Platemaking Department for Faster Turnaround. - July 26, 2014 - Inkcups
DST Launches New Textile Inks on DyeSub.Ink
New website www.DyeSub.Ink is launched with a brand new product line of dye sublimation inks, with specially formulated degassed ink that shows great output quality without clogging or damaging print heads. - July 25, 2014 - Digital Sign Technologies
New Pad Printing Ink Application Chart from Inkcups Now
Easily Identify the Best Pad or Screen Printing Ink for your Product. - July 24, 2014 - Inkcups
Inkcups Now Hires Karen Harris as Manager of Finance
Karen Harris assumes position of Manager of Finance at pad printing company Inkcups Now. - July 24, 2014 - Inkcups
Inkcups Now Introduces CrystaLAZE Laser Plates for Low Wattage CO2 Lasers
CrystaLAZE laser engravable plates are ideal for extremely finely detailed etches with low wattage lasers. - July 23, 2014 - Inkcups
Introducing the X2 Flatbed UV Printer from Inkcups Now Corporation
Inkcups Now introduces the fast, new X2 flatbed printer. - July 23, 2014 - Inkcups
Inkcups Now Creates Advanced Drop Control System v3.2 for XJet Industrial Inkjet Printer
Allows Complete Control over Each Drop of UV Ink. - July 23, 2014 - Inkcups
Inkcups Now Expands, Opens Larger Guatemala Office and Warehouse
Offers Effective Tagless Printing Solutions - July 23, 2014 - Inkcups
Inkcups Now Corporation Expands to Asia Sales
Offers Turnkey Garment Tag Printing Solutions. - July 23, 2014 - Inkcups