Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020 Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network

ASML Will Take Semiconductor Equipment Lead from Applied Materials in 2019 Says The Information Network For the first time since 1990, Applied Materials is poised to lose its lead in the semiconductor equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - November 27, 2019 - The Information Network

Shipments of 5G Smartphones Will Surge to 900 Million Units in 2024 Says The Information Network 5G smartphones will increase from just 13 million units in 2019 to 900 million in 2024, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New... - November 01, 2019 - The Information Network

Memory Companies Muting Semiconductor Equipment Growth in 2020 Says The Information Network On the heels of a 14% growth in semiconductor equipment growth in 2018, the market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019 to $54 billion, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com)... - October 15, 2019 - The Information Network

Mission Microwave Enables Intellian Ka-Band Terminals for HTS and LEO Satellite Networks Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications selected for Intellian’s Next Generation of Advanced Platforms. - September 10, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Mission Microwave Announces New Ka-Band Products for LEO/MEO/GEO Satellite Networks Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications announces new Ka-Band products to support multiple satellite network architectures in a single terminal design. - May 03, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Mission Microwave Supplying High Power X, Ku, & Ka-Band BUCs in Support of the Warfighter Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Has Booked Orders Totaling Over $12 Million in the First Quarter of 2019 - April 30, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Mission Microwave Supports INSTER on Train Satellite System Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Selected for Satellite Connectivity Solution for Trains - April 10, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Mission Microwave Confirms Ka Band Wins Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Confirms over $2,000,000 in recent orders for High Power Ka Band BUCs. - November 14, 2018 - Mission Microwave

Mission Microwave Updates Orders and Progress Innovative Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Confirms Major Orders and Design Wins. - September 12, 2018 - Mission Microwave

Palomar Technologies Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certificate Maintaining a long history of focus on continuous improvement - September 12, 2018 - Palomar Technologies

Siborg Hosting Beginning of Summer Holidays Sale on Tweezer-Based Multimeters LCR-Reader, LCR-Reader-MP and other SMT testing tool are on sale in the LCR-Reader Store until July 6th, 2018. - July 01, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.

Siborg Meets with Manufacturers in Shenzhen, China; Creates Local Sales Office The director of Siborg Systems Inc. recently visited China to meet with new manufacturers and create a sales office for all of Southeast Asia. - June 07, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.

Siborg Systems Inc Featured in Manufacturing Today; LCR-Reader Devices on Sale Siborg's director outlines the future of LCR-Reader including a new model and refocusing on their software division. - May 31, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.

Mission Microwave and Sat-Lite Demonstrate Lightweight High Performance Uplink for Satellite News Gathering Vehicles 400 Watt Redundant Ku Band Solid State Block Up Converters for Ku-Band SNG / Vehicular Installations Mounts on Feed Boom of Carbon Fiber 1.5m Antenna at NAB Show®, Las Vegas. - April 08, 2018 - Mission Microwave

Mission Microwave Announces New Highly Integrated GaN BUCS for the Next Generation of Portable SATCOM Terminals New Flatpack and Cube Solid State Block Upconverters enable new applications for multiple antenna configurations including flat panel, airborne and man-portable terminals - March 11, 2018 - Mission Microwave

Mission Microwave Announces Availability of 400 Watt Ku-Band BUC/SSPA New Ku Band Gallium Nitride (GaN) based Solid State Power Amplifier / Block Upconverter Raises the Bar for Efficiency and Size – Ideal for TWT replacement in Broadcast Links - March 07, 2018 - Mission Microwave

New Complete PCB Debugging Tool with High Accuracy and Wide Range of Test Modes: LCR-Reader-MP Siborg Systems Inc. has released their newest model of LCR-Reader, the MP which features 0.1% Basic Accuracy, wide range of features and traceable NIST calibration. - February 06, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.

Mission Microwave Ramps Production Deliveries of 200 Watt Ka-Band Solid State Power Amplifiers Now shipping - State-of-the-art 30 GHz Gallium Nitride Power Amplifier for Satellite Communications redefines expectations for efficiency and compact size / weight - February 05, 2018 - Mission Microwave

New Reset IC by Kinetic Technologies Extends Battery Life and Improves User Experience - All in a Tiny Package KTS1612: Dual input push-button reset IC with two discharge paths. - January 23, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies Presents at 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference More Than 300 Growth Companies Discussed Industry Trends for 2018 and Beyond - January 20, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies

New LCD Power Solution from Kinetic Technologies Increases Performance and Reduces Overall Size by 70 Percent KTZ8850: High Efficiency Step-Up LED Driver with Dual Output LCD Bias Power - January 11, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies Addresses Qi Compliant Wireless Power at 2017 Wireless Power Consortium Dave Wilson, Kinetic Technologies system architecture director, presents the design flow for successful implementation of Qi compliant Receiver and Transmitter products. - November 24, 2017 - Kinetic Technologies

Enova Technology Receives FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Validation for X-Wall MX+ Cryptographic Modules Enova Technology announced its X-Wall MX+ xF and X-Wall MX+ xN advanced single chip cryptographic modules capable of encrypting entire SATA disk drive (SSD included) in-line at SATA 6Gbps speed have gained full approval from the NIST and CSE CMVP for Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Level 3 and Level 2 validation respectively. - October 27, 2017 - Enova Technology Corporation

Standex-Meder Electronics Announces New Distributor Partnership with Heilind Electronics, Aligning to Its Global Growth Strategy New partnership allows for the expanded footprint of Standex-Meder Electronics’ sensor product line - October 25, 2017 - Standex Electronics

Buehler and JH Technologies Form New Partnership An agreement has been made between JH Technologies and Buehler for distribution rights in 11 US states. - June 22, 2017 - JH Technologies

Reconfigurable Electronics & IO Extension with jInvent's Preprogrammed, Low Cost FPGA Board jInvent's new and revolutionary breakout board aims to be the ultimate IO interface for microcontroller applications, and add unprecedented flexibility to new product designs. - February 14, 2017 - jInvent

Global EDM Inc. of Mason, Ohio to Focus on EDM / ECM Machines Global EDM to focus on growth of EDM / ECM Machines business following recent Consumables Merger. Global EDM, Inc. is pleased to announce its continued focus and commitment in solidifying and growing its EDM machine business following the merger of its EDM consumables division with SST, Makino’s... - February 06, 2017 - Global EDM

Year-End Sale on Handheld LCR- and ESR-Meters Including LCR-Reader, from Siborg Systems Inc. Siborg Systems Inc. is hosting a year end sale for LCR-Reader and other tweezer-based multimeters and accessories. - December 23, 2016 - Siborg Systems Inc.

yieldWerx Helps Azoteq Shorten Time to Market and Achieve 98% Yield Goal yieldWerx, one of the top semiconductor yield management solution providers, has successfully applied its yield management software at Azoteq. - November 21, 2016 - yieldWerx

TransSiP’s Desmond Wong Named ACE Awards Finalist UBM Publishing has announced that Desmond Wong, Founder and CEO of TransSiP Inc. has been chosen as a 2016 ACE Awards Finalist. The ACE (Annual Creativity in Electronics) Awards, in partnership with EE Times and EDN, showcase the best of the best in today's electronics industry. ACE celebrates the promise of new talent and innovation, as well as paying tribute to the lifetime achievement of a top industry veteran. - November 14, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.

TransSiP's JC-PFM™ DC-DC Conversion Solution and Harmony™ SNJ Conditioner Named 2016 ECN IMPACT Awards Finalist ECN/Electronic Component News has announced that TransSiP’s submission to the 2016 ECN IMPACT Awards has been named a 2016 ECN IMPACT Awards Finalist. The ECN IMPACT Awards recognize the top products and services in 17 categories across the design engineering landscape. The competition seeks to... - September 25, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.

All LCR and ESR Meters and Test Tweezers on Sale Until September 30, 2016 from Siborg Siborg is offering a discount on all of their LCR and ESR meters and Test Tweezers devices on their online store and Amazon sales channles. - September 25, 2016 - Siborg Systems Inc.

TransSiP Announces Breakthrough in DC-DC Converter for IoT/Wireless Power and Performance Baseline With the unveiling of patent-pending JC-PFM DC-DC technology at the APEC (Long Beach) last March, simultaneously achieving long battery life for IoT/Wireless devices with no compromise in maximum system performance at all conditions became reality. - July 16, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.

New LCR-Reader Task Kit: LCR-Reader Professional with Pre-Calibrated Device and Accessories Siborg Systems Inc. has begun offering a new task kit in the LCR-Reader Store that will be on sale until the end of June. - June 19, 2016 - Siborg Systems Inc.

PowerAmerica Announces New Funding for Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Power Electronics Development PowerAmerica, a private-public partnership between the U.S. Department of Energy, industry and academia, has released a new call for projects to advance wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor manufacturing and to accelerate the adoption of WBG semiconductor power electronics applications. Issued October 2nd,... - October 08, 2015 - PowerAmerica

Ben Eynon to Address UPW Micro 2015 Benjamin Eynon, the senior director of engineering development at Samsung Austin Semiconductor, will be the keynote speaker at UPW Micro 2015’s opening session Tuesday, Oct. 27. - July 26, 2015 - Ultrapure Water Journal

SolarPA's NanoCoat Now on Kickstarter Nanomaterial spray-on coating increases output of solar panels 15%. - July 24, 2015 - The Information Network

Mainland China’s IC Production Makes Little Headway on Meeting IC Demand Despite massive investments in China’s semiconductor industry, production is making minimal impact on meeting growing demand, according to the report “Mainland China’s Semiconductor and Equipment Markets: A Complete Analysis Of The Technical, Economic, and Political Issues,” recently published by The Information Network. - May 29, 2015 - The Information Network

Enova Announces X-Wall MX+, SATA Gen 3 Real-Time Encryption Chip Operating at 6 Gbps Enova, the leading cryptographic ASIC engineering company, introduces X-Wall MX+, SATA-to-SATA (Gen 3, 2 & 1) Real-Time Cryptographic ASIC Protecting “Data-in-Transit” and “Data-at-Rest” with AES ECB/CBC/XTS 256-bit Strength. The X-Wall® MX+, the 10th generation of patented[1]... - March 14, 2015 - Enova Technology Corporation

Intel is Not Moving Smart Enough in the Smart Devices/IoT Market Says The Information Network According to The Information Network’s latest report Convergence of Semiconductors and Smart Technology – A Market Analysis, microcontrollers (MCUs) used in Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Industry, Smart Health, and Smart Transport (a subset of the Internet of Things (IoT)), represented... - January 29, 2015 - The Information Network

Microcontroller Market for Smart Technology Reaching $1 Billion in 2020 Representing just 1.4% of the overall microcontroller (MCU) market in 2014, Smart Technology, will utilize $1 billion in MCUs in 2020, representing 4.5% of the total market, according to the latest report “Convergence of Semiconductors and Smart Technology – A Market Analysis,” published by The Information Network. This report focuses on Smart Cities, Smart Homes, Smart Industry, Smart Health, and Smart Transport. - January 09, 2015 - The Information Network

Large Equipment Companies – Applied Materials, Lam Research, and KLA-Tencor Losing Market Share to Smaller Companies in 2014 Says The Information Network Large semiconductor equipment manufacturers are losing market share in 2014 to much smaller companies as customers focus on technology and customer service rather than size, according to the report Applied Materials: Competing for World Dominance, recently published by The Information Network (www.theinformationnet.com),... - December 05, 2014 - The Information Network

Gate Driver Board and SPICE Models for Silicon Carbide Junction Transistors (SJT) Released Gate Driver Board optimized for high switching speeds and behavior-based models enable power electronic design engineers to verify and quantify benefits of SJTs in board-level evaluation and circuit simulation. - November 21, 2014 - GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

Fragmentation in the 3D Industry Will Augment Its Growth 3D printing industry remains highly fragmented across different printers, materials, and software. This fragmentation in the 3D industry will be a catalyst for growth, as no single company controls the majority of the market, according to the latest report “3D Printing: Material and Equipment Opportunities,... - November 18, 2014 - The Information Network

GeneSiC Releases 25 mOhm/1700 V Silicon Carbide Transistors SiC switches offering lowest conduction losses and superior short circuit capability released for High Frequency Power Circuits - October 29, 2014 - GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc.

Infineon Maintains Leading Position in Power Semiconductors But Edged Out of MOSFET Sector by International Rectifier Says The Information Network International Rectifier led the $6 billion MOSFET sector in 2013, just ahead of Infineon, while Mitsubishi Electric dominated the IGBT sector, well ahead of Infineon. But Infineon’s combined revenues in both sectors was enough to maintain its lead in the overall power semiconductor market, according... - October 17, 2014 - The Information Network

Semiconductor Content of Wearables to Reach $9 Billion in 2019 Semiconductor revenues will reach $9 billion in 2019, led by wearable devices in the healthcare sector, according to a new report, Wearable Sensor and Electronic Market, recently published by The Information Network, a New Tripoli, PA market research company. High end connectivity devices for WiFi,... - October 16, 2014 - The Information Network

Japanese Companies Dominate Top Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Equipment Rankings Says The Information Network The TFT-LCD equipment market has been on a roller coaster ride for the past ten years, as Japanese companies dominate the industry, according to the report LCD Market: Technology Directions and Market Analysis, recently published by The Information Network, a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company. AKT,... - October 01, 2014 - The Information Network