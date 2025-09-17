Recent Headlines
Tesoro VC Launches Global AI + Semiconductor Accelerator and Startup Hub
Tesoro Venture Capital today announced landmark startup initiatives in Phoenix, AZ, where it will serve as the lead operator to oversee accelerator programs and design-center operations. Tesoro Venture Capital will collaborate closely with industry partners, including Amkor, Cadence and TSMC, as well as the City of Phoenix and Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC). - September 17, 2025 - Tesoro Venture Capital
Kasuo Electronics Integrates AI to Enhance Internal Workflow
Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd., a leading distributor of electronic components, has integrated advanced AI technologies, including Character AI, AI image generator, and AI-driven automation, to optimize its internal workflow and improve operational efficiency. By leveraging AI stock analysis,... - April 09, 2025 - Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd.
Nanomotion Stages for Semiconductor Equipment Can Now Achieve Sub-Nanometer Stability
Nanomotion can now demonstrate sub-nanometer position stability for its stages, used in semiconductor equipment for mask and wafer manufacturing, metrology, inspection and repair. - January 26, 2025 - Nanomotion
U.S. DoD's Choice to Reward Failed Intel Illustrates the Pathetic State of U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing Says The Information Network
The U.S. Department of Defense’s choice to award Intel $3.5 billion reveals a broader issue: the weakened state of U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. This raises concerns not just about Intel’s manufacturing performance, but the overall fragility of U.S. semiconductor capabilities,... - October 12, 2024 - The Information Network
China Tightens Stranglehold on Rare Earths To Prevent Western Expansion Says The Information Network
China has come to control 67% of mining, 91% of refining activity, 87% of oxide separation and 94% of magnet production, and now is further tightening its stranglehold on the Rare Earth market, according to the report “Rare Earths Elements in High-Tech Industries: Market Analysis and... - September 29, 2024 - The Information Network
KLAC – Benefitting From Stronger Sanctions Against ASML Says The Information Network
U.S. Sanctions against ASML, which bar the company from servicing its lithography equipment in China, can have several consequences for Chinese semiconductor manufacturers. These consequences underscore the potential benefits for KLA Corporation (KLAC), according to The Information Network’s... - September 13, 2024 - The Information Network
Semiconductor Equipment Market Pointing to Negative Growth in 2024 Says The Information Network
Wafer Front End (WFE) spending by major semiconductor manufacturers is projected to decrease by 5.5% in 2024, indicating a potential slowdown in equipment investments, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,” recently... - September 10, 2024 - The Information Network
Intel’s $10 Billion Cost Reduction Plan Drops Semiconductor Equipment Growth to -6.1% in 2024 Says the Information Network
Intel plans to cut costs by $10 billion by 2025, including laying off approximately 15,000 employees. Intel's capex cut will add an additional 5% to the total WFE market in 2024, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,”... - September 04, 2024 - The Information Network
Applied Materials Losing CMP Equipment Share to China’s Huahai Qingke Says The Information Network
Applied Materials’ CMP equipment market share dropped more than10% to under 50% share in 2023, as China’s Huahai Qingke gained, according to the report “CMP Equipment and Consumables: Market Analysis and Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network,... - September 04, 2024 - The Information Network
Fujifilm Electronic Material Takes Lead in CMP Slurry Market for HBM Says The Information Network
Fujifilm has strengthened its position, in the copper slurry segment, for the explosive HBM market. according to the report “CMP Equipment and Consumables: Market Analysis and Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based... - September 03, 2024 - The Information Network
Applied Materials’ Metrology/Inspection Share Plummets 30% in 2023 Hurt by China Sanctions, Says the Information Network
AMAT's revenue change in the metrology/inspection segment of the overall WFE equipment market, was -30%. This compares to AMAT's overall WFE growth of +0.1%, according to The Information Network's report "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market... - May 11, 2024 - The Information Network
Applied Materials’ Equipment Market Share Plummets 5% Below ASML in 2023 Says The Information Network
Applied Materials relinquishment of its top position - a status it maintained for two decades, with the exception of 2019 when ASML previously claimed the lead, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,” recently published by... - March 07, 2024 - The Information Network
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) Raising Prices 8.7% in 2024 as Revenue Growth Underperforms Customers Says The Information Network
TSMC, a Taiwanese semiconductor foundry, makes artificial intelligence processors for Nvidia and AMD. Yet its revenue growth and stock price performance underperformed that of its two customers, according to the report “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market... - March 06, 2024 - The Information Network
Semiconductor Equipment Downturn Will Continue Through H1 2024 Says The Information Network
A significant slowdown in semiconductor equipment sales over the past two years will continue to slow in the first half of 2024, according to the report entitled “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts.” recently published by The Information Network,... - February 01, 2024 - The Information Network
Applied Materials Dethroned as Semiconductor Equipment Leader by ASML Says The Information Network
ASML overtook Applied Materials as the top wafer front end (WFE) Semiconductor Equipment supplier in 2023, according to the report entitled Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company. - January 15, 2024 - The Information Network
A 2024 EV Slowdown Will be Negative Silicon Carbide Chip Market Says the Information Network
The increasing adoption of EVs is driving a surge in demand for advanced chips, particularly those manufactured with silicon carbide (SiC). Some segments of the EV industry are slowing, reducing demand for SIC devices, according to the report entitled "Power Semiconductors: Markets, Materials... - January 15, 2024 - The Information Network
ASML to Top WFE Semiconductor Equipment in 2023, Overtaking Applied Materials Says The Information Network
ASML will overtake Applied Materials as the top WFE Semiconductor Equipment supplier in 2023, according to the report entitled Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts.” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a New... - September 29, 2023 - The Information Network
Enova Launches Its TCG OPAL2.0 End Point Protection Solution for USB3.x
Including OPAL2.0 host management software and FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certified single chip cryptographic module - November 24, 2022 - Enova Technology Corporation
Award Winning Multimeter Showing at Upcoming Trade Shows in Canada and USA
The LCR-Reader family of multimeters will be showing at three trade shows this spring: EDS Summit in Las Vegas, NV, DMEMS in San Diego, CA and 12TMC in Ottawa, Canada. - April 15, 2022 - Siborg Systems Inc.
PCIe 5.0 SerDes PHY & Controller IP Cores for Immediate Licensing
PCIe 5.0 SerDes PHY & Controller IP Cores for All High-End Serial Connect Interfaces in Advanced SoCs is Available for Immediate Licensing - March 09, 2022 - T2M
USB 3.1 Device & Host Controller Ip Cores is Available for Immediate Licensing
USB 3.1 Device & Host Controller IP Cores with Highly Configurable Design for Superspeed Data Transfers in All Kinds of Advanced SoCs is Available for Immediate Licensing. - February 28, 2022 - T2M
MIPI D-PHY Tx IP Core in 22nm Along with MIPI DSI-2 Tx Controller IpPCore is Available for Licensing
MIPI D-PHY Tx IP Core in 22nm along with MIPI DSI-2 Tx Controller IP Core for your High-End Camera and Display needs is available for immediate licensing. - February 23, 2022 - T2M
GbE (10/100/1000Base-T) PHY IP Core is Available for Immediate Licensing
GbE (10/100/1000Base-T) PHY IP Core is available for immediate licensing for Superfast and Low Power Ethernet interface. - February 16, 2022 - T2M
USB 3.0/ PCIe 3.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP in 12nm, 16nm and 22nm Process Nodes is Ready for Immediate Licensing - T2M-IP
T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s USB 3.0/ PCIe 3.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP with matching Controller Cores which is silicon proven and in mass production with full... - February 09, 2022 - T2M
Metrology/Inspection Semiconductor Equipment Driven by Sub-5nm Says the Information Network
Advanced state-of-the-art IC production at 5 nanometer dimensions will be a catalyst for strong growth in the semiconductor metrology/inspection equipment market in 2020 and 2021, according to the report "Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing," recently... - August 31, 2021 - The Information Network
Tracking a Likely Semiconductor Equipment Meltdown in 2023 Says The Information Network
A semiconductor "shortage" and plan for geographic self-sufficiency are catalysts for and oversupply of chips in 2023 and a meltdown of the equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently... - July 20, 2021 - The Information Network
LCR-Reader-MPA All-in-One Multimeter Wins Bronze Spot for Product of the Year 2020
Siborg's LCR-Reader-MPA multi tester wins bronze prize for Product of the Year presented by Plant Engineering; multimeter offers record high basic accuracy and unrivalled testing capabilities - May 30, 2021 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Versatile Multitester LCR-Reader-MPA is One of the Prize Winners for Product of the Year as Decided by Plant Engineering Subscribers
LCR-Reader-MPA do-it-all multimeter from Siborg Systems Inc. has been chosen as one of the winners of Product of the Year. - February 18, 2021 - Siborg Systems Inc.
All-in-One Multimeter in Finals for Product of the Year
LCR-Reader-MPA is a finalist for Plant Engineering’s Product of the Year; Digital multimeters offer high basic accuracy and no set-up between measurements. - January 23, 2021 - Siborg Systems Inc.
KINGSTAR Announces 4.0 Release Available as of October 26, 2020
KINGSTAR, a division of IntervalZero, announced the general availability launch of KINGSTAR 4.0. KINGSTAR is an all-software, complete “plug-and-play” PC-based Machine Automation platform and it offers the most open approach for building smart machine controllers that can deliver on the... - October 28, 2020 - IntervalZero
Jorjin Technologies Announcing J7EF, the Latest of Its J-Reality™ smartglasses Series & World First AR Product Built Upon Epson’s New High-Performance Optical Engine
Jorjin Technologies, a Taiwan company which started working on Augmented Reality (AR) when the technology was still in its infancy, has spent the last 12 months developing J7EF, the latest member of its J-Reality™ smartglasses family. J7EF, the world's first AR product based on Epson’s... - October 27, 2020 - Jorjin Technologies
Affordable Bluetooth Data Acquisition Tool with Pass/Fail Feature for SMT
New all-in-one multi tester offers remote measurement recording in real time, automatic pass/fail for components. - October 09, 2020 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Fall Sale on Multi Testers, Including New Bluetooth Data Acquisition Tool
Siborg Systems Inc. is offering a discount on their test equipment, including the line of LCR-Reader multimeters and new Bluetooth enabled model. - October 09, 2020 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Powerful All-in-One Multitester Will Soon Have Bluetooth Capabilities to Remotely Record Measurement Values in Real-Time
LCR-Reader-MPA already offers users a high basic accuracy and a wide range of features; soon the device will able to send and receive measurement data over the air. - January 25, 2020 - Siborg Systems Inc.
LCR-Reader-MPA Gets NIST Traceable Calibration Certificates
Siborg Systems Inc. has begun offering traceable calibration certificates for LCR-Reader-MPA; to be included in new Professional task kit that consists of high accuracy multimeter and accessories. - January 23, 2020 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Micron Technology Will Extend DRAM Technology Lead in 2020
Micron Technology, which is the only memory company manufacturing DRAMs at the 1z nm node in 2019, will extend its technology lead in 2020 by manufacturing DRAMs at the 1α nm node, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors,... - December 10, 2019 - The Information Network
ASML Will Take Semiconductor Equipment Lead from Applied Materials in 2019 Says The Information Network
For the first time since 1990, Applied Materials is poised to lose its lead in the semiconductor equipment market, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network,... - November 27, 2019 - The Information Network
Shipments of 5G Smartphones Will Surge to 900 Million Units in 2024 Says The Information Network
5G smartphones will increase from just 13 million units in 2019 to 900 million in 2024, according to the report “Hot ICs: A Market Analysis of Artificial Intelligence, 5G, CMOS Image Sensors, and Memory Chips,” recently published by The Information Network, (www.theinformationnet.com) a... - November 01, 2019 - The Information Network
Memory Companies Muting Semiconductor Equipment Growth in 2020 Says The Information Network
On the heels of a 14% growth in semiconductor equipment growth in 2018, the market is forecast to drop 17% in 2019 to $54 billion, according to the report “The Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” recently published by The Information Network,... - October 15, 2019 - The Information Network
Palomar Technologies Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certificate
Maintaining a long history of focus on continuous improvement - September 12, 2018 - Palomar Technologies
Siborg Hosting Beginning of Summer Holidays Sale on Tweezer-Based Multimeters
LCR-Reader, LCR-Reader-MP and other SMT testing tool are on sale in the LCR-Reader Store until July 6th, 2018. - July 01, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Siborg Meets with Manufacturers in Shenzhen, China; Creates Local Sales Office
The director of Siborg Systems Inc. recently visited China to meet with new manufacturers and create a sales office for all of Southeast Asia. - June 07, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
Siborg Systems Inc Featured in Manufacturing Today; LCR-Reader Devices on Sale
Siborg's director outlines the future of LCR-Reader including a new model and refocusing on their software division. - May 31, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
New Complete PCB Debugging Tool with High Accuracy and Wide Range of Test Modes: LCR-Reader-MP
Siborg Systems Inc. has released their newest model of LCR-Reader, the MP which features 0.1% Basic Accuracy, wide range of features and traceable NIST calibration. - February 06, 2018 - Siborg Systems Inc.
New Reset IC by Kinetic Technologies Extends Battery Life and Improves User Experience - All in a Tiny Package
KTS1612: Dual input push-button reset IC with two discharge paths. - January 23, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies
Kinetic Technologies Presents at 20th Annual Needham Growth Conference
More Than 300 Growth Companies Discussed Industry Trends for 2018 and Beyond - January 20, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies
New LCD Power Solution from Kinetic Technologies Increases Performance and Reduces Overall Size by 70 Percent
KTZ8850: High Efficiency Step-Up LED Driver with Dual Output LCD Bias Power - January 11, 2018 - Kinetic Technologies
Kinetic Technologies Addresses Qi Compliant Wireless Power at 2017 Wireless Power Consortium
Dave Wilson, Kinetic Technologies system architecture director, presents the design flow for successful implementation of Qi compliant Receiver and Transmitter products. - November 24, 2017 - Kinetic Technologies
Enova Technology Receives FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Validation for X-Wall MX+ Cryptographic Modules
Enova Technology announced its X-Wall MX+ xF and X-Wall MX+ xN advanced single chip cryptographic modules capable of encrypting entire SATA disk drive (SSD included) in-line at SATA 6Gbps speed have gained full approval from the NIST and CSE CMVP for Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Level 3 and Level 2 validation respectively. - October 27, 2017 - Enova Technology Corporation
Standex-Meder Electronics Announces New Distributor Partnership with Heilind Electronics, Aligning to Its Global Growth Strategy
New partnership allows for the expanded footprint of Standex-Meder Electronics’ sensor product line - October 25, 2017 - Standex Electronics