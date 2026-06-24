The New Orleans Watch Company launches the first watch to ever be created in the city on May 3rd, 2012, dubbed "Official Watch Day" in New Orleans. The gala launch party will benefit the New Orleans Musicians Assistance Fund and the New Orleans Musicians Clinic. The hand crafted watch contains materials and symbols inherent to New Orleans including ivory from a French Quarter piano found in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, the crescent shape of the city and the fleur de lis. - April 28, 2012 - New Orleans Watch Company