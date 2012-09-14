PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

Bolong Watches Inks Business Cooperation with DHL on Supply Chain Service One of the top Chinese watch OEM, ODM manufacturers and suppliers, Bolong Watches signed cooperation contract with DHL to help their customers get faster and more cost effective shipping costs. - March 26, 2019 - Bolong International Supply Chain Group Co., Ltd.

Chelsea Clock Celebrates National Clock Month with 31-Day Contest; America’s Oldest Clock Maker Invites Owners to Share Their Photos October is National Clock Month and Chelsea Clock is celebrating by inviting friends to post pictures of themselves with their favorite Chelsea and become eligible to win an authentic Chelsea timepiece. - September 25, 2018 - Chelsea Clock

INCEPTION – Moonlight Inspired Timepieces by MEIA LUA Watches The MEIA LUA journey starts now - Exclusive automatic timepieces with upscale features. Pilot influenced. Moonlight inspired. - September 17, 2018 - MEIA LUA Watches

New Charging Stand Product Announced by TagStands.com TagStands.com today announced a new product designed specifically for the Tag Hauer Connected 45 Smart Watch. The company set out to provide an accessory said to missing from the Tag Hauer line of watch accessories, namely a charging stand to hold the Connected 45 while it charges. Features of the stand... - September 18, 2017 - TAGStands

Passion Meets Fashion Right on Time Todd & Marlon Luxury Watches to Support EMERGENCY’s Worldwide Medical Assistance. - July 25, 2017 - Todd & Marlon LLC

Grayton Automatic Watches Announces New Radiance Collection by Constantin de Slizewicz Remi Chabrat, CEO, and Founder of Grayton Automatic Watches met Constantin de Slizewicz while experiencing the Caravane Liotard. He was profoundly inspired by exploring the wild beauty of these untouched territories. It was in this place of boundless beauty that the Radiance Collection was born. It’s time to travel under starry skies. - July 22, 2017 - Grayton Automatic Watches

DNX Co to Launch Carah, the Smart Safety Watch for Women, on Kickstarter A new hybrid smart safety watch, Carah, will launch on August 1st on Kickstarter. It boasts an SOS function that immediately notifies pre-selected guardians of the wearers location and sounds an alarm if the wearer holds down the watch face for longer than 2 seconds. Carah aims to provide back up for women who want to live their lives more freely and securely without sacrificing their style or comfort. - July 06, 2017 - DNX

Glass Watch by Orsto™ on Kickstarter UK wrist watch manufacturer Orsto Ltd, specialists in unique horology design are launching their latest wrist watch model with a Kickstarter campaign titled 1st Affordable Glass Luxury Swiss Mechanical Skeleton Watch. - June 26, 2017 - Orsto Ltd

Revival by Martin & Co. Launches New Website, Announces $25,000 WaterAid Donation New website offers customers beautiful, unique, handcrafted wood watches, with 25% of proceeds donated to clean water initiative. - March 08, 2017 - Revival by Martin & Co.

JewelryBund Inc., a Professional and Innovative Wholesale Jewelry Supplier Offers 20,000+ Fashion Jewelry Styles Leading wholesale jewelry supplier offers 20,000+ wide range of jewelry collections and innovatively develop according to the world jewelry trends so as to serve buyers worldwide. - February 24, 2017 - JewelryBund Inc.

Todd & Marlon and THE SUMMIT Collaboration Todd & Marlon new communication campaign features THE SUMMIT to bring to life the effortless elegance of the past. - November 05, 2016 - Todd & Marlon LLC

Todd & Marlon Introduces the Dean Martin Exclusive Edition Timepiece Evoking some of Mr. Martin’s style cues and passions the timepiece has been designed to be the perfect companion for the contemporary man. - October 22, 2016 - Todd & Marlon LLC

Todd & Marlon and Dean Martin Collaboration Unprecedented collaboration between the boutique luxury watchmaker Todd & Marlon and Dean Martin to develop an exclusive timepiece edition. - September 15, 2016 - Todd & Marlon LLC

Bathys Hawaii Releases COSC Chronometer Hawaii-Based watch company Bathys Hawaii releases its first COSC-certified chronometer. - May 01, 2016 - Bathys Hawaii Watch Co.

Pellikaan Timing Introduces a New Watch, the Hendrik Lorentz "Speed of Light" For two years the Hendrik Lorentz by Pellikaan Timing has been for sale with a pearled silver dial. Now the version with a black dial is introduced, nicknamed “speed of light”. Next to the bigger and more robust Flying Dutchman models the smaller Hendrik Lorentz is a welcome addition to the... - April 16, 2016 - Pellikaan Timing BV

Todd & Marlon - New Luxury Watch Company Todd & Marlon LLC, established in June 2015, announces today the start of the commercialization of their first collection of luxury timepieces #YOURTIME. The collection will be initially available via a pre-sales campaign on Kickstarter while the production runs in parallel. Then, in summer 2016,... - April 08, 2016 - Todd & Marlon LLC

No-Watch Proudly Launches Its Unusual and Rare Models of Timepiece No-Watch is a Greenwich, United Kingdom based small and modern company that was involved in low quantity production of limited number of watches. In 2013, after a careful study of the market, the company took a drastic management decision to establish its own brand and attend to the needs and aspirations... - March 26, 2016 - No-Watch UK Limited

Luxury Timepieces with an Entrepreneurial Heart Todd & Marlon LLC luxury watch brand inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit and Spark MicroGrants non-profit organization focused on enabling community-driven entrepreneurial projects, today proudly announce a collaboration aimed at helping entrepreneurs where they need the most. Spark MicroGrants... - March 13, 2016 - Todd & Marlon LLC

Unimatic Modello Uno - A Vintage Inspired Limited Edition Automatic Diver Watch Unimatic's first design "Modello Uno" is a professional diver watch made in Italy in collaboration by the best suppliers available, to ensure superlative performance and durability. It comes in a limited edition of 300 pieces, singularly numbered, with a solid links stainless steel bracelet featuring a safety clasp complete with a hidden diving extension. The watch is covered by a 24 month warranty and is available directly on www.unimaticwatches.com - December 25, 2015 - unimatic watches

Parr & Co. Upgrades Classic Watch Style with Interchangeable Straps Subtle, sophisticated unisex watches with interchangeable straps designed for every occasion, now available on Kickstarter. - October 01, 2015 - Parr & Co

The First Watch that Measures and Manages Stress Launched by a Canadian-Russian Startup Darta Systems, a Canadian-Russian biomedical startup, launched their Emvio watch today on Kickstarter. The Emvio watch measures stress and helps users to simplify everyday stress management. Emvio uses heart rate variability and a proprietary algorithm to calculate stress levels, and is meant to be used all day, every day. It is this algorithm and the sensitivity of the optical sensors that make Emvio unique among other stress wearables that have come onto the market. - March 23, 2015 - Darta Systems

Online Company Fights Back Against Early Black Friday Sales Online retail watch company Bathys Hawaii has decided to fight against the trend towards early Black Friday Sales by increasing their prices 100% for Thanksgiving Day. - November 22, 2014 - Bathys Hawaii Watch Co.

Ladies’ Dive Watch from Women Divers Seeks Crowdfunding The Abingdon Co. - a boutique producer of ladies' adventure watches designed exclusively by women involved in those activities - has chosen Kickstarter to fund production of its new SCUBA watch line. - November 14, 2014 - The Abingdon Co

As Unique as Their Wall Clocks - Volanus Announces the Launch of Their New Website The Company that pioneered wall clock manufacturing has now announced the launch of their new website. - August 15, 2013 - Volanus

New Dive Watch Bands Now Offered at Total Watch Repair Total Watch Repair has announced its new department addition of new dive watch bands offered online. - June 22, 2012 - Total Watch Repair

New Orleans Watch Company Launches First Watch to be Created in New Orleans at French Quarter Reception The New Orleans Watch Company launches the first watch to ever be created in the city on May 3rd, 2012, dubbed "Official Watch Day" in New Orleans. The gala launch party will benefit the New Orleans Musicians Assistance Fund and the New Orleans Musicians Clinic. The hand crafted watch contains materials and symbols inherent to New Orleans including ivory from a French Quarter piano found in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, the crescent shape of the city and the fleur de lis. - April 28, 2012 - New Orleans Watch Company

Wrist Clocks Showcases Exclusive Discounts for Limited Time on Edox Watches High end watch retailer, Wrist Clocks, featuring Weil watches and Longines Mens Watches is promoting super sales up to 63% off the MSRP on Edox watches. - March 02, 2012 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

Online Watch Retailer Wrist Clocks Offers New Limited-Time Discounts on Weil Watches Wrist Clocks, a specialty watch retailer online, is promoting limited-time offers on its extensive selection of Raymond Weil watches. - February 02, 2012 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

Timepiece Merchandiser Wrist Clocks Offers Short-Term Discounts on Its U Boat Watch Collection Luxury timepiece seller Wrist Clocks is currently showcasing its discounted U Boat watch collection. - January 27, 2012 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

Wrist Clocks Announces New Limited-Time Discounts on Edox and Longines Mens Watches Wrist Clocks is showcasing its newly discounted prices on Edox and Longines mens watches. - January 21, 2012 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

Wrist Clocks Announces New Discounts on Enhanced Selection of Longines Mens Watches Online watch retailer Wrist Clocks is offering discounts up to 53% off the manufacturer’s prices on its selection of Longines mens watches, as well as a number of discounts on womens styles. Featuring more than 300 different styles, Wrist Clocks is offering a minimum of 20% off all of its Longines styles, from the brand's chronographs to its classic heritage designs. - January 06, 2012 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

Designer Watch Retailer Wrist Clocks Promotes Enhanced Collection of Raymond Weil Watches Luxury watch merchandiser Wrist Clocks is promoting its line of Raymond Weil watches this season, offering Super Savings! discounts and extended returns. - January 06, 2012 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

New Welder by U Boat Watch Sale Launches at WristClocks.com Designer watch site Wrist Clocks is offering over 50% off on select items from its U Boat watch collection. - December 14, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

Maurice Lacroix Watch Sale Offers Savings of Up to 68% at WristClocks.com Luxury timepiece retailer Wrist Clocks is offering short-term savings on its Maurice Lacroix watch inventory with layaway payments and extended holiday shipping available on all purchases. - December 07, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

Edox Watches Now Available with Holiday Return Policy at Wrist Clocks Wrist Clocks is celebrating the holiday season with discounts on Edox watches; the company has also brought back its extended return policy to help consumers shop with confidence. - November 30, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

Wrist Clocks Revamps Lineup of Mens Bulova Watches in Anticipation of Holiday Gift-Giving Season Watch and jewelry wholesaler Wrist Clocks is promoting its expanded selection of womens and mens Bulova watches at savings of up to 60% off listing prices. - November 24, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

Wrist Clocks Showcases Limited Time Sale on Welder U Boat Watches Wrist Clocks is promoting limited time discounts on its U Boat Welder watches, which are made even more affordable through the retailer’s layaway program. - November 12, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

Deep Discounts on Luxury Edox Watches Now Available at Online Retailer Wrist Clocks Online watch retailer Wrist Clocks is now offering a wide selection of Edox watches for discounts of up to 50% for a limited time. - October 13, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

WristClocks.com Promotes New Sale on U Boat Watches Wrist Clocks is promoting a short-term sale on U Boat watches, all of which are now discounted to more than 50% off their original MSRP prices. - October 09, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

Shop Sales Up to 50% Off on Edox Watches at Wrist Clocks for a Limited Time For a limited time, WristClocks.com is presenting sales of up to 50% off on Edox watches. - September 16, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

WristClocks.com Presents Sales on Ladies and Mens Bulova Watches For a limited time, designer timepiece seller Wrist Clocks is offering Bulova ladies watches, as well as sporty timepieces for men, at discounts up to 80% off their listed prices. - September 06, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

Maurice Lacroix Timepieces on Sale for a Limited Time at WristClocks.com Wrist Clocks, the luxury timepiece retailer, is offering limited-time discounts on a number of Maurice Lacroix watches. - September 05, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches

Time and Gems Announces New Partnerships with Leading Luxury Goods Retailers - Brings Pre-Owned Rolex Watches to the Mass Market Time and Gems, the largest online retailer of pre-owned Rolex watches, has just partnered with some of the top luxury retail portals on the internet, selling both Swiss watches and fine luxury goods including: Portero.com, Jameslist.com, Chrono24.com and Amazon.com. - August 22, 2011 - Time and Gems

Time and Gems Announces Over One Thousand Rolex Watches in Stock - Currently the World's Largest Online Rolex Retailer Time and Gems, an independent retailer of pre-owned Rolex watches, has just added approximately three hundred additional Rolex watches to their online retail store, at TimeandGems.com, bringing their inventory to over one thousand Rolex watches in stock making them the largest online retailer in the world for used Rolex watches. - August 21, 2011 - Time and Gems

Time and Gems Offers Black PVD / DLC Coating Services for Swiss Watches Worldwide Time and Gems, a leader in Rolex customization based in Los Angeles' Jewelry District, is now offering their Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) and Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating services worldwide which coats a stainless steel watch with a black scratch-resistant and weather resistant coating. - August 20, 2011 - Time and Gems

Time and Gems Offers Rolex Service and Repair Center for Customers Worldwide Time and Gems, one of the largest independent retailers of pre-owned Rolex watches in the world based in the heart of Los Angeles' Jewelry District, has just opened up their Rolex Servicing and Repair Center, giving the public access to their master watchmakers who have over 100 years combined experience in the Swiss watch repair industry. - August 19, 2011 - Time and Gems

Time and Gems Announces Rolex Buying Services for Cash Time and Gems, one of the largest independent retailers of preowned Rolex watches in the world, based out of Los Angeles, has just launched their Rolex buying service which allows people to easily sell their Rolex for quick cash. Their site TimeandGems.com allows you to get a free quote in a specific... - August 17, 2011 - Time and Gems

ELYSEE Notices Return of Retailer Confidence at Baselworld 2011 Surge in North American Retailer Attendance at Booth and Strong Demand for New Styles. - April 06, 2011 - ELYSEE Watches