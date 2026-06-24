Recent Headlines
Rubber B Announces Swiss-Made Vulcanized Rubber Strap System for Tudor Pelagos FXD
Rubber B has launched a Swiss-Made vulcanized rubber strap system engineered specifically for the fixed-bar architecture of the Tudor Pelagos FXD. Featuring a proprietary "blocked integration" design, the strap provides a flawless, flush fit without requiring a pass-through method or any physical modifications to the watch case. Manufactured in Switzerland, the saltwater- and UV-resistant straps are available in Black, Navy Blue, Military Green, and White. - June 24, 2026 - Rubber B LCC
Accofrisk Has Trained Its AI to Help Manage the Physical and Mental Health of Children
The Akcofrisk team has taken an important step in developing their Artificial Intelligence for the health and well-being of children and parents. - October 10, 2025 - Accofrisk
Accofrisk AI Introduces New Women’s Health Section in Its Non-Invasive Smartwatch App
Accofrisk announces a major update to the Accofrisk smartwatch app: a new dedicated Women’s Health section designed to support menstrual health, overall wellbeing, and personalized self-care. - September 21, 2025 - Accofrisk
Introducing Rubber B CONNECTED
Rubber B has launched Rubber B CONNECTED, the first luxury watch strap with integrated tap-to-pay technology. The Swiss-made vulcanized rubber strap contains a passive NFC chip, allowing wearers of select luxury watches, particularly Rolex, to make secure, contactless payments directly from their wrist. - September 02, 2025 - Rubber B LCC
Accofrisk Platform Will Measure More Than 100 Health Parameters Remotely
Accofrisk has announced the global launch of its remote non-invasive health monitoring platform. - March 22, 2025 - Accofrisk
Accofrisk Has Started Developing Non-Invasive Pocket Devices for Health Monitoring
Accofrisk announced the start of development of pocket-sized wearable devices for non-invasive health monitoring. - March 07, 2025 - Accofrisk
Rubber B Announces Grand Opening of New Store Location in Paris, France
Rubber B opens a new store in Paris, providing an immersive shopping experience with a diverse selection of rubber watch straps. The brand aspires to be a global leader in luxury rubber straps, focusing on innovation and superior craftsmanship. - July 24, 2023 - Rubber B LCC
WEarth - The First Climate Positive Wooden Watch
WEarth Recently Launches Its First Climate Positive Wooden Watch as It Aims to Increase Awareness About Responsible Consumption - February 19, 2021 - WEarth
New Product Line Launched at Watchtower Sale – Online Shopping Store
Watchtower Sale is excited to announce the launch of a brand new series of luxury watches for men and women, available at the best sales price. Shop watches online from their shopping store filled with exclusive offers. The premium collection is available in different colors to customize with your... - December 17, 2020 - Watchtower Sale LLC
Special Father's Day Pricing on iBeam Watches; Turn Your Dad Into James Bond
The patented watch with a 3X pop up magnifying lens and powerful LED flashlight all at the press of a button. - May 29, 2020 - iBeam Watches
Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches
Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company
Bolong Watches Inks Business Cooperation with DHL on Supply Chain Service
One of the top Chinese watch OEM, ODM manufacturers and suppliers, Bolong Watches signed cooperation contract with DHL to help their customers get faster and more cost effective shipping costs. - March 26, 2019 - Bolong International Supply Chain Group Co., Ltd.
Chelsea Clock Celebrates National Clock Month with 31-Day Contest; America’s Oldest Clock Maker Invites Owners to Share Their Photos
October is National Clock Month and Chelsea Clock is celebrating by inviting friends to post pictures of themselves with their favorite Chelsea and become eligible to win an authentic Chelsea timepiece. - September 25, 2018 - Chelsea Clock
INCEPTION – Moonlight Inspired Timepieces by MEIA LUA Watches
The MEIA LUA journey starts now - Exclusive automatic timepieces with upscale features. Pilot influenced. Moonlight inspired. - September 17, 2018 - MEIA LUA Watches
New Charging Stand Product Announced by TagStands.com
TagStands.com today announced a new product designed specifically for the Tag Hauer Connected 45 Smart Watch. The company set out to provide an accessory said to missing from the Tag Hauer line of watch accessories, namely a charging stand to hold the Connected 45 while it charges. Features of the... - September 18, 2017 - TAGStands
Passion Meets Fashion Right on Time
Todd & Marlon Luxury Watches to Support EMERGENCY’s Worldwide Medical Assistance. - July 25, 2017 - Todd & Marlon LLC
Grayton Automatic Watches Announces New Radiance Collection by Constantin de Slizewicz
Remi Chabrat, CEO, and Founder of Grayton Automatic Watches met Constantin de Slizewicz while experiencing the Caravane Liotard. He was profoundly inspired by exploring the wild beauty of these untouched territories. It was in this place of boundless beauty that the Radiance Collection was born. It’s time to travel under starry skies. - July 22, 2017 - Grayton Automatic Watches
DNX Co to Launch Carah, the Smart Safety Watch for Women, on Kickstarter
A new hybrid smart safety watch, Carah, will launch on August 1st on Kickstarter. It boasts an SOS function that immediately notifies pre-selected guardians of the wearers location and sounds an alarm if the wearer holds down the watch face for longer than 2 seconds. Carah aims to provide back up for women who want to live their lives more freely and securely without sacrificing their style or comfort. - July 06, 2017 - DNX
Glass Watch by Orsto™ on Kickstarter
UK wrist watch manufacturer Orsto Ltd, specialists in unique horology design are launching their latest wrist watch model with a Kickstarter campaign titled 1st Affordable Glass Luxury Swiss Mechanical Skeleton Watch. - June 26, 2017 - Orsto Ltd
Revival by Martin & Co. Launches New Website, Announces $25,000 WaterAid Donation
New website offers customers beautiful, unique, handcrafted wood watches, with 25% of proceeds donated to clean water initiative. - March 08, 2017 - Revival by Martin & Co.
JewelryBund Inc., a Professional and Innovative Wholesale Jewelry Supplier Offers 20,000+ Fashion Jewelry Styles
Leading wholesale jewelry supplier offers 20,000+ wide range of jewelry collections and innovatively develop according to the world jewelry trends so as to serve buyers worldwide. - February 24, 2017 - JewelryBund Inc.
Todd & Marlon and THE SUMMIT Collaboration
Todd & Marlon new communication campaign features THE SUMMIT to bring to life the effortless elegance of the past. - November 05, 2016 - Todd & Marlon LLC
Todd & Marlon Introduces the Dean Martin Exclusive Edition Timepiece
Evoking some of Mr. Martin’s style cues and passions the timepiece has been designed to be the perfect companion for the contemporary man. - October 22, 2016 - Todd & Marlon LLC
Todd & Marlon and Dean Martin Collaboration
Unprecedented collaboration between the boutique luxury watchmaker Todd & Marlon and Dean Martin to develop an exclusive timepiece edition. - September 15, 2016 - Todd & Marlon LLC
Bathys Hawaii Releases COSC Chronometer
Hawaii-Based watch company Bathys Hawaii releases its first COSC-certified chronometer. - May 01, 2016 - Bathys Hawaii Watch Co.
Pellikaan Timing Introduces a New Watch, the Hendrik Lorentz "Speed of Light"
For two years the Hendrik Lorentz by Pellikaan Timing has been for sale with a pearled silver dial. Now the version with a black dial is introduced, nicknamed “speed of light”. Next to the bigger and more robust Flying Dutchman models the smaller Hendrik Lorentz is a welcome addition to... - April 16, 2016 - Pellikaan Timing BV
Todd & Marlon - New Luxury Watch Company
Todd & Marlon LLC, established in June 2015, announces today the start of the commercialization of their first collection of luxury timepieces #YOURTIME. The collection will be initially available via a pre-sales campaign on Kickstarter while the production runs in parallel. Then, in summer... - April 08, 2016 - Todd & Marlon LLC
No-Watch Proudly Launches Its Unusual and Rare Models of Timepiece
No-Watch is a Greenwich, United Kingdom based small and modern company that was involved in low quantity production of limited number of watches. In 2013, after a careful study of the market, the company took a drastic management decision to establish its own brand and attend to the needs and... - March 26, 2016 - No-Watch UK Limited
Luxury Timepieces with an Entrepreneurial Heart
Todd & Marlon LLC luxury watch brand inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit and Spark MicroGrants non-profit organization focused on enabling community-driven entrepreneurial projects, today proudly announce a collaboration aimed at helping entrepreneurs where they need the most. Spark... - March 13, 2016 - Todd & Marlon LLC
Unimatic Modello Uno - A Vintage Inspired Limited Edition Automatic Diver Watch
Unimatic's first design "Modello Uno" is a professional diver watch made in Italy in collaboration by the best suppliers available, to ensure superlative performance and durability. It comes in a limited edition of 300 pieces, singularly numbered, with a solid links stainless steel bracelet featuring a safety clasp complete with a hidden diving extension. The watch is covered by a 24 month warranty and is available directly on www.unimaticwatches.com - December 25, 2015 - unimatic watches
Parr & Co. Upgrades Classic Watch Style with Interchangeable Straps
Subtle, sophisticated unisex watches with interchangeable straps designed for every occasion, now available on Kickstarter. - October 01, 2015 - Parr & Co
The First Watch that Measures and Manages Stress Launched by a Canadian-Russian Startup
Darta Systems, a Canadian-Russian biomedical startup, launched their Emvio watch today on Kickstarter. The Emvio watch measures stress and helps users to simplify everyday stress management. Emvio uses heart rate variability and a proprietary algorithm to calculate stress levels, and is meant to be used all day, every day. It is this algorithm and the sensitivity of the optical sensors that make Emvio unique among other stress wearables that have come onto the market. - March 23, 2015 - Darta Systems
Online Company Fights Back Against Early Black Friday Sales
Online retail watch company Bathys Hawaii has decided to fight against the trend towards early Black Friday Sales by increasing their prices 100% for Thanksgiving Day. - November 22, 2014 - Bathys Hawaii Watch Co.
Ladies’ Dive Watch from Women Divers Seeks Crowdfunding
The Abingdon Co. - a boutique producer of ladies' adventure watches designed exclusively by women involved in those activities - has chosen Kickstarter to fund production of its new SCUBA watch line. - November 14, 2014 - The Abingdon Co
As Unique as Their Wall Clocks - Volanus Announces the Launch of Their New Website
The Company that pioneered wall clock manufacturing has now announced the launch of their new website. - August 15, 2013 - Volanus
New Dive Watch Bands Now Offered at Total Watch Repair
Total Watch Repair has announced its new department addition of new dive watch bands offered online. - June 22, 2012 - Total Watch Repair
New Orleans Watch Company Launches First Watch to be Created in New Orleans at French Quarter Reception
The New Orleans Watch Company launches the first watch to ever be created in the city on May 3rd, 2012, dubbed "Official Watch Day" in New Orleans. The gala launch party will benefit the New Orleans Musicians Assistance Fund and the New Orleans Musicians Clinic. The hand crafted watch contains materials and symbols inherent to New Orleans including ivory from a French Quarter piano found in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, the crescent shape of the city and the fleur de lis. - April 28, 2012 - New Orleans Watch Company
Wrist Clocks Showcases Exclusive Discounts for Limited Time on Edox Watches
High end watch retailer, Wrist Clocks, featuring Weil watches and Longines Mens Watches is promoting super sales up to 63% off the MSRP on Edox watches. - March 02, 2012 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches
Online Watch Retailer Wrist Clocks Offers New Limited-Time Discounts on Weil Watches
Wrist Clocks, a specialty watch retailer online, is promoting limited-time offers on its extensive selection of Raymond Weil watches. - February 02, 2012 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches
Timepiece Merchandiser Wrist Clocks Offers Short-Term Discounts on Its U Boat Watch Collection
Luxury timepiece seller Wrist Clocks is currently showcasing its discounted U Boat watch collection. - January 27, 2012 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches
Wrist Clocks Announces New Limited-Time Discounts on Edox and Longines Mens Watches
Wrist Clocks is showcasing its newly discounted prices on Edox and Longines mens watches. - January 21, 2012 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches
Wrist Clocks Announces New Discounts on Enhanced Selection of Longines Mens Watches
Online watch retailer Wrist Clocks is offering discounts up to 53% off the manufacturer’s prices on its selection of Longines mens watches, as well as a number of discounts on womens styles. Featuring more than 300 different styles, Wrist Clocks is offering a minimum of 20% off all of its Longines styles, from the brand's chronographs to its classic heritage designs. - January 06, 2012 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches
Designer Watch Retailer Wrist Clocks Promotes Enhanced Collection of Raymond Weil Watches
Luxury watch merchandiser Wrist Clocks is promoting its line of Raymond Weil watches this season, offering Super Savings! discounts and extended returns. - January 06, 2012 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches
New Welder by U Boat Watch Sale Launches at WristClocks.com
Designer watch site Wrist Clocks is offering over 50% off on select items from its U Boat watch collection. - December 14, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches
Maurice Lacroix Watch Sale Offers Savings of Up to 68% at WristClocks.com
Luxury timepiece retailer Wrist Clocks is offering short-term savings on its Maurice Lacroix watch inventory with layaway payments and extended holiday shipping available on all purchases. - December 07, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches
Edox Watches Now Available with Holiday Return Policy at Wrist Clocks
Wrist Clocks is celebrating the holiday season with discounts on Edox watches; the company has also brought back its extended return policy to help consumers shop with confidence. - November 30, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches
Wrist Clocks Revamps Lineup of Mens Bulova Watches in Anticipation of Holiday Gift-Giving Season
Watch and jewelry wholesaler Wrist Clocks is promoting its expanded selection of womens and mens Bulova watches at savings of up to 60% off listing prices. - November 24, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches
Wrist Clocks Showcases Limited Time Sale on Welder U Boat Watches
Wrist Clocks is promoting limited time discounts on its U Boat Welder watches, which are made even more affordable through the retailer’s layaway program. - November 12, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches
Deep Discounts on Luxury Edox Watches Now Available at Online Retailer Wrist Clocks
Online watch retailer Wrist Clocks is now offering a wide selection of Edox watches for discounts of up to 50% for a limited time. - October 13, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches
WristClocks.com Promotes New Sale on U Boat Watches
Wrist Clocks is promoting a short-term sale on U Boat watches, all of which are now discounted to more than 50% off their original MSRP prices. - October 09, 2011 - Wrist Clocks - Edox Watches