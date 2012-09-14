PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Computer & Electronic Product Manufacturing > Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, & Control Instruments Manufacturing
 
Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, & Control Instruments Manufacturing
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Analytical Laboratory Instrument Manufacturing
Automatic Environmental Control Manufacturing for Residential, Commercial, & Appliance Use
Electromedical & Electrotherapeutic Apparatus Manufacturing
Instrument Manufacturing for Measuring & Testing Electricity & Electrical Signals
Instruments & Related Products Manufacturing for Measuring, Displaying, & Controlling Industrial Process Variables
Irradiation Apparatus Manufacturing
Search, Detection, Navigation, Guidance, Aeronautical, & Nautical System & Instrument Manufacturing
Totalizing Fluid Meter & Counting Device Manufacturing
Watch, Clock, & Part Manufacturing
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, & Control Instruments Manufacturing
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
AMCI AMCI Terryville, CT
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) is a U.S. based industrial controls manufacturer specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sales of PLC-based position sensing and motion... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
ACR Systems ACR Systems Surrey, Canada
ACR Systems manufactures a premium line of compact, portable, self-contained data loggers. With a 10-year warranty, ACR’s data loggers... 
Alpha Omega Alpha Omega Nazareth Illit, Israel
Alpha Omega develops and manufactures cutting-edge biomedical research and clinical equipment used worldwide in various neurological fields. 
American Time & Signal Co. American Time & Signal Co. Dassel, MN
Schools, colleges, universities, healthcare and government facilities across the country count on American Time & Signal Co. to keep... 
AW Company AW Company Franksville, WI
AW Company is a manufacturer of positive displacement, turbine and mass coriolis flowmeters. These cost effective products provide accurate... 
CTR Computer & Technology Rentals CTR Computer & Technology Rentals Mississauga, Canada
CTR specializes in short term rentals and sales of electronic and electrical equipment for commercial businesses and industry. Short term... 
Electronic Design & Research Electronic Design & Research Louisville, KY
Electronic Design & Research Inc. is a small high-tech company that develops and manufactures high-performance solid-state modules,... 
Gresham Gas Sampling Gresham Gas Sampling Camberley, United Kingdom
Gresham Gas Sampling manufacture single & multi-point gas sampling equipment for environmental & industrial applications such as... 
Hanse Environmental, Inc. Hanse Environmental, Inc. Allegan, MI
Hanse environmental is a leading manufacture of HALT/HASS acclerated life testing systems.  Their US Patent Pending 100 Grms six-degree-of... 
Ningbo Yinzhou SD Machining Part Manufacturer Ningbo Yinzhou SD Machining Part Manufac... ningbo, China
Ningbo Yingzhou SD Machining Part Manufacturer is specialized in making precision machining parts used in many fields ranging from scientific... 
online-devices online-devices netanya, Israel
Online-Devices is a professional, high technology online provider specializing in high quality industrial communication products, Industrial... 
ProTrac Franchise Systems, Inc. ProTrac Franchise Systems, Inc. Palm Beach Gardens, FL
ProTrac Franchise Systems, Inc., is the emerging leader in golf GPS systems. ProTracGPS features full-color graphics and a simple “no-touch”... 
QuEST QuEST bangalore, India
QuEST is a leading provider of product development and product engineering solutions having its presence from Bangalore in India, China,... 
Quinting Quinting Geneva, Switzerland
Quinting has assumed a place in history by conceptualizing and creating the first transparent wrist-watch which is unique worldwide.Quinting,... 
Scientifix, LLC. Scientifix, LLC. Plainfield, NJ
Scientifix' mission is to ... 
TestEquity LLC TestEquity LLC Moorpark, CA
Since 1971, TestEquity LLC has prided itself in being a "customer first" company, providing premium service and innovative solutions... 
The Billable Hour Company The Billable Hour Company NY
The Billable Hour Company sells watches and clocks especially for lawyers and legal professionals. Their timepieces feature dials marked... 
TRENTON Systems, Inc. TRENTON Systems, Inc. Gainesville, GA
Established in 1977, Trenton Systems has become a global leader in the design and manufacture of board level products and integrated computer... 
Viet Nam Green Environment Company Viet Nam Green Environment Company Hochiminh, Vietnam
Vietnam Green - Vngreen, The first environmental technology company in Viet Nam had achieved the certification of the quality management... 
Companies 1 - 19 of 19 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help