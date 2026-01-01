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Electric Lamp Bulb & Part Manufacturing

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Q-Tran

Q-Tran

Q-Tran, Inc. is an industry leader in the architectural lighting space. As a family-owned business since its founding in 1993, the company has since expanded its product offering beyond transformers...

Company Profiles

Aihua America, Inc.

Aihua America, Inc.

Manufacture a variety of High Intensity Discharge (HID) bulbs including metal halide and high pressure sodium lamps. AIHUA America has also developed a super high pressure mercury (AHP) lamp used in...

Creup Technologies Ltd.

Creup Technologies Ltd.

CREUP is a world leading brand specializing in the green energy field. As resources on the earth are increasingly becoming scarce, energy and pollution problems have drawn more and more attention...

Haichang Optotech Co., Limited

Haichang Optotech Co., Limited

Since 2008, Haichang Optotech has been a professional LED lighting manufacturer, exporter and supplier in China. Our main products are LED Tubes, LED Panel Lights, LED downlights, LED light Bulbs,...

Lumastrobe Warning Lights

Lumastrobe Warning Lights

Lumastrobe Warning Lights has been in business for 20 years specializing in safety warning lights that have a wide array of uses in a multitude of industries. From flightlines to construction zones,...

Nanjing Jright Illuminating Source Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Jright Illuminating Source Co., Ltd.

CCFL lamp manufactuer - Jright CCFL Products China Manufacturer and exporter of CCFL, Cold Cathode Light, CCFL Lamp, EEFL (External Electrode Fluorescent Lamp), CCFL inverter, UV Lamp, uv ccfl,...

Ningbo Foryard Optoelectronics Co., Ltd

Ningbo Foryard Optoelectronics Co., Ltd

Ningbo Foryard Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer specialized in LED area in China, located in Ningbo Jiangdong Hi-tech Park. The products cover LED lamps, LED Numeric display, LED Dot...

US Lighting Group

US Lighting Group

US Lighting Group designs and manufactures high quality LED light bulbs. Through a combination of innovation and expert engineering, we were able to create a one-of-a-kind LED bulb that lasts longer...

Yancheng Golden Idea Neon Light Factory

Yancheng Golden Idea Neon Light Factory

Yancheng Golden Idea Neon Light Factory, established in 1998, is a professional manufacturer/exporter of sign & display products. Our main products include neon/LED signs, LED Channel Letters,...

Zhenjiang Welkin Electronics Co., Ltd

Zhenjiang Welkin Electronics Co., Ltd

Welkin Electronics, a F32T8 (T8, 32W, 120V/277V) Electronic Liner Fluorescent Ballasts manufacturer in China, plans to seek good cooperators from USA, especially who engages in commercial fluorescent...

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