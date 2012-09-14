Post Profile for Your Business
>
Manufacturing
>
Electrical Equipment, Appliance, & Component Manufacturing
>
Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing
> Electric Lamp Bulb & Part Manufacturing
Electric Lamp Bulb & Part Manufacturing
Electric Lamp Bulb & Part Manufacturing
Aihua America, Inc.
Bohemia, NY
Manufacture a variety of High Intensity Discharge (HID) bulbs including metal halide and high pressure sodium lamps. AIHUA America has...
Creup Technologies Ltd.
Shenzhen, China
CREUP is a world leading brand specializing in the green energy field. As resources on the earth are increasingly becoming scarce, energy...
Haichang Optotech Co., Limited
Shenzhen, China
Since 2008, Haichang Optotech has been a professional LED lighting manufacturer, exporter and supplier in China. Our main products are LED...
Lumastrobe Warning Lights
Midland Park, NJ
Lumastrobe Warning Lights has been in business for 20 years specializing in safety warning lights that have a wide array of uses in a multitude...
Nanjing Jright Illuminating Source Co., ...
JiangSu, China
CCFL lamp manufactuer - Jright CCFL Products China Manufacturer and exporter of CCFL, Cold Cathode Light, CCFL Lamp, EEFL (External...
Ningbo Foryard Optoelectronics Co., Ltd
NINGBO, China
Ningbo Foryard Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer specialized in LED area in China, located in Ningbo Jiangdong Hi-tech Park. The...
US Lighting Group
(LXRT) Eastlake, OH
US Lighting Group designs and manufactures high quality LED light bulbs. Through a combination of innovation and expert engineering, we...
Yancheng Golden Idea Neon Light Factory
Yancheng, China
Yancheng Golden Idea Neon Light Factory, established in 1998, is a professional manufacturer/exporter of sign & display products. Our...
Zhenjiang Welkin Electronics Co., Ltd
zhenjiang, China
Welkin Electronics, a F32T8 (T8, 32W, 120V/277V) Electronic Liner Fluorescent Ballasts manufacturer in China, plans to seek good cooperators...
