Recent Headlines
Luminit Welcomes Baeddan Hill as Director of Materials Engineering
Luminit hires Director of Materials Engineering, Baeddan Hill, to spearhead its development and commercialization of integrated optical films for “Smart Glass” applications. - February 04, 2025 - Luminit Inc.
Luminit Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking Optical Solutions at Photonics West 2025, Including a Revolutionary Windshield HUD and Advanced Micro-Optic Technologies
Transformative Innovations Set to Redefine Vehicle Displays and Light Management Solutions - January 21, 2025 - Luminit Inc.
Leadership Transition at Luminit: Dr. Mitch Jansen Assumes CEO Role as Dr. Engin Arik remains as Chairman of the Board
Luminit's CEO, Dr. Engin Arik, steps down, appointing Dr. Mitch Jansen as the new CEO of the company. Dr. Arik will continue to serve as Charman of the Board. He expresses confidence in Dr. Jansen's leadership, which aligns with Luminit's vision of growth and innovation. - April 24, 2024 - Luminit Inc.
Bring Nature Indoors with Active Grow’s Next-Gen Walden White 3-Tier Grow Tents
Active Grow, the leader in sustainable horticultural lighting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the 2nd generation of its bestselling 3-Tier Walden White Grow Tent and LED Grow Tent Kits for both home and commercial grows. This revolutionary grow tent series was redesigned based on... - March 27, 2024 - Active Grow
Luminit Names Jonathan Waldern as Chief Technology Officer
Luminit Gears Up for Technological Transformation with the Appointment of Dr. Jonathan Waldern as Chief Technology Officer, a Visionary Leader with Over Two Decades of Pioneering Product Innovation and Manufacturing Scale-Up, including AR/VR and "Smart Glass." - January 16, 2024 - Luminit Inc.
Here Comes the BOOM
Q-Tran revolutionizes its product portfolio with BOOM, a suspended fixture with a unique profile, impressive performance, and endless design options. - June 30, 2022 - Q-Tran
Grow Food at Home with Active Grow 3-Tier LED Walden Grow Tent Kits for Fruits & Vegetables
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of two new 3-Tier LED Walden Grow Tent Kits: The Flowers and Fruits High Intensity Kit and The Vegetables and Greens High Intensity Kit. These innovative and easy-to-use systems allow growers of all... - June 08, 2022 - Active Grow
Active Grow Completely Redesigns the T5 HO LED Grow Light Fixture
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its T5 HO 2.0 LED Grow Light Fixture. This new take on the classic fluorescent grow light provides growers with the lightest and thinnest T5 HO LED grow light fixture in the industry. With a... - May 14, 2022 - Active Grow
Active Grow Launches New 3-Tier Walden Grow Tent Racking System, Seed Starting & Microgreens LED Grow Tent Kits
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its new 3-Tier Walden Grow Tent along with its Essentials, Seed Starting and Microgreen 3-Tier Walden LED Grow Tent Kits. This innovative grow tent series was designed from the ground up for... - April 30, 2022 - Active Grow
PrintForm – Prototype to Production Ranks No. 86 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Southeast list had an average growth rate of 147% percent. - March 18, 2022 - PrintForm
Luminit Government Services Gains Several SBIR Wins
Recent SBIR wins allow Luminit Government Services LLC to advance Holographic Transparent Component technologies for military applications. - September 21, 2021 - Luminit Inc.
Luminit Automotive Technologies Announces Latest Design Win with North American OEM
Luminit Automotive Technologies’ Curved Injection Molded Microstructures are positioned to transform rear combination lights with 3D diffusion technology. - August 25, 2021 - Luminit Inc.
PrintForm-Prototype to Production Ranks No. 1054 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 459 Percent
For the 1st time, PrintForm-Prototype to Production Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1054 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 459 Percent - August 20, 2021 - PrintForm
Q-Tran Releases MICRO 5 Flexible Fixtures
Enlightened Thinking: The Future is Here - August 18, 2021 - Q-Tran
Active Grow’s T5 LED Horticultural Strip Light Now Available in New Blue Sun Spectrum for Aquariums, Mushrooms and Red Lettuce Varieties
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its 22W T5 4FT LED Horticultural Strip Light in the new Blue Sun Spectrum. This versatile, heavy-blue spectrum with an average 11,500K CCT and a high CRI 85, is designed specifically for growing... - August 18, 2021 - Active Grow
Matthew Schwam Design Launches Wishing Lights
Matthew Schwam Design is proud to launch his innovative decorative lighting company called Wishing Lights. Hotels, restaurants, bars, event planners, landscape architects and retail are taking notice. Pendant lights are custom designed, hand-made by Artisans and manufactured for indoor or outdoor use. The unique ability to offer preprogrammed light scenes is one of many custom features. www.thewishinglights.com - August 05, 2021 - Wishing Lights
Q-Tran Releases the MICRO 5 Series
Illuminating Innovation with the Power of MICRO Light - May 26, 2021 - Q-Tran
High Intensity Cob Light with Flex Base
Lumastrobe Warning Lights is excited to introduce their new Cob LED spotlight with magnetized flexible tri-pod base. The new "Spider" flex Cob light from Lumastrobe has a high quality, durable flexible tri-pod base that can be mounted on any flat surface, stuck to a metal surface, or... - May 13, 2021 - Lumastrobe Warning Lights
Active Grow Releases Updated Horticulture Lighting Terms Page
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, has released an updated Horticulture Lighting Terms page to help its customers make better-informed decisions when purchasing LED grow lights. Active Grow knows buying grow lights can be a confusing and daunting task, especially as... - April 01, 2021 - Active Grow
Active Grow DLC Listed LoPro Max LED Grow Lights Video: Watch and Learn About Far-Red Wavelengths, High CRI Benefits and the PBAR Spectral Range
Watch the video for Active Grow's DesignLights Consortium® (DLC) Listed LoPro Max LED Luminaires and learn about horticultural lighting concepts like the benefits of high CRI light, the impact of far-red wavelengths, the Emerson Effect and why the extended PBAR (280-800 nm) spectral range may... - March 25, 2021 - Active Grow
Luminit Government Services Awarded Phase 1 SBIR Grant from the Air Force Testing Center
The grant will support LGS’ continued efforts to develop Diffuser-based Combiner Screens for cryogenic environments. - March 06, 2021 - Luminit Inc.
Luminit Government Services Names Dr. Lev Sadovnik CEO
The aerospace industry veteran and expert in optics and RF research brings over 40 years of experience in developing innovative technologies for government agencies. - March 06, 2021 - Luminit Inc.
Active Grow Launches New 100% EcoWhite PEVA Walden LED Grow Tents
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its new Walden Grow Tents. The 2’x4’ and 4’x4’ Walden Grow Tents are designed for professional indoor growers who are not afraid of showing off their garden and do not want... - February 12, 2021 - Active Grow
Active Grow’s New T5 HO Ballast Bypass LED Horticultural Lamp Selected for the IES 2020 Progress Report
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the selection of its new 25W T5 HO Ballast Bypass 4FT LED Horticultural Lamp by the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) for the 2020 Progress Report. The IES Progress Committee’s mission is to stay... - October 04, 2020 - Active Grow
Albo Pepper, The Urbanized Grower, Reviews the New Active Grow LoPro Max Horticultural Luminaires
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, recently had its new LoPro Max Series Luminaires reviewed by Al Gracian of Albo Pepper Urbanized Growing. Gracian’s website, albopepper.com, is for urban gardeners who enjoy the science of plant growing and features independent... - July 02, 2020 - Active Grow
Active Grow Launches UL Listed LoPro Max Horticultural Luminaires as HPS Replacements for Commercial and Home Growers
Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its LoPro Max 640W and 320W horticultural luminaires. These lightweight, UL Listed fixtures conveniently replace 600-1000W and 400-600W HPS lights in vertical racking or sea of green commercial... - June 18, 2020 - Active Grow
"Disinfecting of Schools Like Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities Will be the New Norm Going Forward" - DisinfectSchools.com
Standard routine chemical cleaning and sanitizing are not enough to battle the pathogens found in many different work environments. UV-C surface and air treatments can be used as an additional measure to combat dangerous pathogens as its done in hospitals. DisinfectSchools.com is dedicated to... - April 10, 2020 - DisinfectSchools
IKIO LED Lighting Launches Its Hazardous Location Lighting Range
IKIO LED Lighting, a leading LED Light manufacturer, announces the launch of its Hazardous Location Lighting Range. The company, well known for its exhaustive range of high-efficiency Commercial, Industrial and Hospitality / Multi-Housing lighting, has recently forayed into this lighting segment... - March 11, 2020 - IKIO LED Lighting
Luminit Automotive Technologies Signs Contract with Top Tier 1 Automotive Lighting Supplier
The Taiwan-based firm’s Curved Injection Molded parts will be designed into a high-end European vehicle for 3D diffusion on daytime running and rear combination lights. - December 13, 2019 - Luminit Inc.
Luminit Government Services Established to Serve Aerospace and Defense Customer Base
The wholly-owned subsidiary will oversee all of Luminit’s aerospace and defense-related business beginning January 2020. - October 22, 2019 - Luminit Inc.
MaestroLamps.com Strengthens Its Presence in the India Digital Cinema Industry
One of the fastest-growing cinema lamps suppliers has now started catering to Indian Cinema Theaters, Film Production Houses, Movie Distributors and Digital Cinema System Integrators. - September 19, 2019 - MaestroLamps.com
Horticulture Lighting Group, Through Its Distributor HLG-UK-Europe, Recently Launched an Upgraded Commercial Version of the HLG 550 V2
The HLG 550 V2 Rspec made by the Horticulture Lighting Group, in the US, is now available in the United Kingdom and Europe via their Distributor HLG-UK-Europe. - July 24, 2019 - HLG-UK-Europe
Luminit Launches Display Brightness Film for LCD Displays
The new light-management film increases the brightness of LCD displays used in automotive, avionics and consumer. - April 30, 2019 - Luminit Inc.
Luminit LLC Announces Joint Venture with RiT Display for Next-Gen Automotive Optics
Taiwan-based Luminit Automotive Technologies will develop and manufacture optical solutions for automotive taillights and next-generation light sources for LiDAR and HUD applications. - January 24, 2019 - Luminit Inc.
Luminit Announces Light Shaping Micro Optics Capabilities for LIDAR, Time of Flight, Facial ID and Eye/Head Tracking
The company now offers in-house direct-writing of masters to bring custom micro-optics design from conception to high volume production. - August 09, 2018 - Luminit Inc.
Luminit Light Shaping Diffusers® Material Added to AMECA’s List of Acceptable Plastics in Automotive Exterior Lighting
The company’s automotive-grade diffuser material has been accepted by AMECA as meeting the three-year weathering test for plastics used in optical lenses and reflex reflectors. - April 20, 2018 - Luminit Inc.
Eight GREEN CREATIVE Products Selected for the IES 2017 Progress Report
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the selection of 8 products by the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) for the 2017 Progress Report. These high-performance LED lamps replace a combination of incandescent, halogen and HID light sources. The... - November 22, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
Green Frog Systems to Exhibit at the Adelaide 2017 Australian Smart Communities Conference (ASCC) in May
Green Frog Systems will be exhibiting at the Adelaide 2017 Australian Smart Communities Conference, May 29-31. The exhibit will be showcasing the latest product developments in intelligent street lighting using Cimcon LightingGale lighting control systems and applications. - May 30, 2017 - Green Frog Systems
Kwality Photonics & LEDchip Indus Obtains LM-80 Report for Its SMD LED 2835 (0.2W, 0.5W, 1W) and SMD LED 3030 with 6000-hr IESNA LM-80 Certification
LEDchip Indus Pvt. Ltd, a Kwality Photonics group company became the first LED packaging manufacturer in India to get LM-80 certification. - May 18, 2017 - LEDchip Indus Pvt.Ltd.
GREEN CREATIVE Launches STIRP QWIKLINK Series LED Luminaires
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its STRIP 4’ 38.5W and STRIP 4’ 22.5W linear fixtures. - March 25, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE's MR16 8.5W High CRI LED Lamp Wins Big at LEDs Magazine Sapphire Awards
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, recently had its MR16 8.5W HIGH CRI selected as a winner in the Commercial-Quality SSL Lamp Design Category of LEDs Magazine annual Sapphire Awards. - March 12, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE Launches ELEVATE SERIES Panel LED Luminaires
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its Panel 2X4’ 38W and Panel 2X2’ 30W luminaires. - March 09, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE Launches DLC Qualified HYPERBAY Series High Bay Luminaires
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its 95W, 130W and 185W High Bay LED luminaires. - February 24, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
Lumastrobe Warning Light Creates the Sentinel, a Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Safety Light
Safety light with passive infrared motion sensor. Ideal for warehouses and busy work zones. Also great for distribution facilities. Lumastrobe Warning Lights has received repeated requests for a motion sensor safety light. Reduce liability and claims! Protect workers in small spaces and aisles with the Sentinel, the ideal safety warning light for busy work zones. There is also the potential for accidents. Hidden aisles and spaces in a warehouse could spell disaster. - January 14, 2017 - Lumastrobe Warning Lights
GREEN CREATIVE Releases New BR40 & R20 Warm Dim LED Lamps
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its BR40 10.5W and R20 6.5W Warm Dim LED lamps. - December 30, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE Releases New ENERGY STAR Certified 75W Halogen Replacement High CRI MR16 Lamp
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its MR16 8.5W HIGH CRI LED lamp. - November 18, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
Shanghai Yaming Unveils Its New Smart Lighting Solutions for GCC & MEA
The Smart City Management system with iCloud realizes core functions such as smart lighting, smart security and protection, wireless city and information relay system. - November 11, 2016 - Yaming
GREEN CREATIVE Releases ENERGY STAR Certified New Construction THINFIT Series 6 Inch and 4 Inch Downlights
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its THINFIT Series 6’’ and 4’’ new construction downlights. - October 19, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE Releases Plug and Play T5 HE DIR 3FT. & 2FT. LED Tubes
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its T5 12W HE 3FT. DIR & T5 8W HE 2FT. DIR and LED tubes. - September 28, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE Launches DLC Qualified ELEVATE Series LED 1x4’ Troffer
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its 1x4’ troffer. - September 22, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE