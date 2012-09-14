PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Luminit Automotive Technologies Signs Contract with Top Tier 1 Automotive Lighting Supplier The Taiwan-based firm’s Curved Injection Molded parts will be designed into a high-end European vehicle for 3D diffusion on daytime running and rear combination lights. - December 13, 2019 - Luminit

Luminit Government Services Established to Serve Aerospace and Defense Customer Base The wholly-owned subsidiary will oversee all of Luminit’s aerospace and defense-related business beginning January 2020. - October 22, 2019 - Luminit

MaestroLamps.com Strengthens Its Presence in the India Digital Cinema Industry One of the fastest-growing cinema lamps suppliers has now started catering to Indian Cinema Theaters, Film Production Houses, Movie Distributors and Digital Cinema System Integrators. - September 19, 2019 - MaestroLamps.com

Horticulture Lighting Group, Through Its Distributor HLG-UK-Europe, Recently Launched an Upgraded Commercial Version of the HLG 550 V2 The HLG 550 V2 Rspec made by the Horticulture Lighting Group, in the US, is now available in the United Kingdom and Europe via their Distributor HLG-UK-Europe. - July 24, 2019 - HLG-UK-Europe

Luminit Launches Display Brightness Film for LCD Displays The new light-management film increases the brightness of LCD displays used in automotive, avionics and consumer. - April 30, 2019 - Luminit

Luminit LLC Announces Joint Venture with RiT Display for Next-Gen Automotive Optics Taiwan-based Luminit Automotive Technologies will develop and manufacture optical solutions for automotive taillights and next-generation light sources for LiDAR and HUD applications. - January 24, 2019 - Luminit

Luminit Light Shaping Diffusers® Material Added to AMECA’s List of Acceptable Plastics in Automotive Exterior Lighting The company’s automotive-grade diffuser material has been accepted by AMECA as meeting the three-year weathering test for plastics used in optical lenses and reflex reflectors. - April 20, 2018 - Luminit

Eight GREEN CREATIVE Products Selected for the IES 2017 Progress Report GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the selection of 8 products by the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) for the 2017 Progress Report. These high-performance LED lamps replace a combination of incandescent, halogen and HID light sources. The Progress... - November 22, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE

Green Frog Systems to Exhibit at the Adelaide 2017 Australian Smart Communities Conference (ASCC) in May Green Frog Systems will be exhibiting at the Adelaide 2017 Australian Smart Communities Conference, May 29-31. The exhibit will be showcasing the latest product developments in intelligent street lighting using Cimcon LightingGale lighting control systems and applications. - May 30, 2017 - Green Frog Systems

Kwality Photonics & LEDchip Indus Obtains LM-80 Report for Its SMD LED 2835 (0.2W, 0.5W, 1W) and SMD LED 3030 with 6000-hr IESNA LM-80 Certification LEDchip Indus Pvt. Ltd, a Kwality Photonics group company became the first LED packaging manufacturer in India to get LM-80 certification. - May 18, 2017 - LEDchip Indus Pvt.Ltd.

GREEN CREATIVE Launches STIRP QWIKLINK Series LED Luminaires GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its STRIP 4’ 38.5W and STRIP 4’ 22.5W linear fixtures. - March 25, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE's MR16 8.5W High CRI LED Lamp Wins Big at LEDs Magazine Sapphire Awards GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, recently had its MR16 8.5W HIGH CRI selected as a winner in the Commercial-Quality SSL Lamp Design Category of LEDs Magazine annual Sapphire Awards. - March 12, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Launches ELEVATE SERIES Panel LED Luminaires GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its Panel 2X4’ 38W and Panel 2X2’ 30W luminaires. - March 09, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Launches DLC Qualified HYPERBAY Series High Bay Luminaires GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its 95W, 130W and 185W High Bay LED luminaires. - February 24, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE

Lumastrobe Warning Light Creates the Sentinel, a Passive Infrared Motion Sensor Safety Light Safety light with passive infrared motion sensor. Ideal for warehouses and busy work zones. Also great for distribution facilities. Lumastrobe Warning Lights has received repeated requests for a motion sensor safety light. Reduce liability and claims! Protect workers in small spaces and aisles with the Sentinel, the ideal safety warning light for busy work zones. There is also the potential for accidents. Hidden aisles and spaces in a warehouse could spell disaster. - January 14, 2017 - Lumastrobe Warning Lights

GREEN CREATIVE Releases New BR40 & R20 Warm Dim LED Lamps GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its BR40 10.5W and R20 6.5W Warm Dim LED lamps. - December 30, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Releases New ENERGY STAR Certified 75W Halogen Replacement High CRI MR16 Lamp GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its MR16 8.5W HIGH CRI LED lamp. - November 18, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

Shanghai Yaming Unveils Its New Smart Lighting Solutions for GCC & MEA The Smart City Management system with iCloud realizes core functions such as smart lighting, smart security and protection, wireless city and information relay system. - November 11, 2016 - Yaming

GREEN CREATIVE Releases ENERGY STAR Certified New Construction THINFIT Series 6 Inch and 4 Inch Downlights GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its THINFIT Series 6’’ and 4’’ new construction downlights. - October 19, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Releases Plug and Play T5 HE DIR 3FT. & 2FT. LED Tubes GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its T5 12W HE 3FT. DIR & T5 8W HE 2FT. DIR and LED tubes. - September 28, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Launches DLC Qualified ELEVATE Series LED 1x4’ Troffer GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its 1x4’ troffer. - September 22, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

Ken Hawley Joins GREEN CREATIVE as Vice President of Sales GREEN CREATIVE announces Ken Hawley as the company’s new Vice President of Sales. - September 21, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

New USA Made DLC Quick Ship LED Retrofits and Fixtures MSRP Price Book Global Tech LED has released new MSRP Price Book containing USA made, DLC qualified LED retrofits and fixtures that ship within 5 business days. All of the greatest LED retrofit kits are included in this program. Stop waiting weeks for LED retrofits and fixtures. - September 07, 2016 - Global Tech LED

US Lighting Group’s High-Efficiency BH4 Bulb is Now Listed on the LED Lighting Facts Website US Lighting Group is pleased to announce that their high-efficacy BH4 LED bulb was recently approved to be listed on the Department of Energy’s LED Lighting Facts website. This website showcases LED lighting products that have proven to be efficient, high-quality, and long-lasting. - August 19, 2016 - US Lighting Group

ALT Overcame the Technical Barrier, LEDs in High Temperature is No Longer a Dream ALTLED has developed the LED Heat-Resistant Lamp which can be operated in harsh environments. - August 11, 2016 - Aeon Lighting Technology

Lumastrobe is Vastly Expanding Its Vehicle Safety Warning Light Product Line; Finding the Brightest and Most Suitable Warning Light Has Never Been Easier. Lumastrobe Warning Lights has recently updated their website with new light bars and quality vehicle safety beacons. Most of Lumastrobe's new lights are revised to fit industry demands, such as cord length, intensity, and strong magnetic strength for the base. Regardless of the application, Lumastrobe Warning Lights has the durable, dependable and versatile warning lights and flashing beacons you are looking for, for your maintenance truck, forklift, commercial vehicle and utility trucks. - August 10, 2016 - Lumastrobe Warning Lights

US Lighting Group Announces a New Addition to Their Growing Family The Cleveland-based LED lighting manufacturer, US Lighting Group, has just announced a new distribution partnership with Mid-South LED. - August 05, 2016 - US Lighting Group

GREEN CREATIVE Releases PL EDGE SERIES DIRect and BYPass LED Lamps with New 13-18W Replacement Options GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its next generation of PL DIRect and BYPass lamps for horizontal and vertical installations. - July 31, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

ALTLED Anti-Explosive Lamps Aim to Secure All of the Unnoticed Extreme Working Environment To minimize the probability of explosion accidents occurring, ALTLED released Anti-Explosion Lamps, which have earned ATEX/IECEx certifications. - July 16, 2016 - Aeon Lighting Technology

US Lighting Group to Appear at Next Week’s RNC in Cleveland The Trump organization has personally invited Paul Spivak, CEO of US Lighting Group, to appear at next week’s Republican National Convention after a member of the Trump team met with Mr. Spivak and his team at their Eastlake, Ohio facility a few weeks ago. - July 15, 2016 - US Lighting Group

Lumastrobe Warning Lights, the Leader in Safety Warning Lights, Launches New Website with New Diverse Range of Products, Custom Orders and Top Professional Service Lumastrobe Warning Lights invites all safety professionals to visit www.lumastrobe.com to see their improved line of tried and tested safety warning light products. Growing everyday Lumastrobe continues to set the precedent in providing only the best quality products to safety professionals and is looking to expand its reach even further. With more products to come and a vast following of satisfied customers Lumastrobe Warning Lights is reaching new heights. - July 11, 2016 - Lumastrobe Warning Lights

Everlight Manufacturing Introduces “ELM-8232 Remote/Manual Control Tap Light with 5 SMD2835 LED” Everlight Manufacturing is known for their high-quality industrial and residential LED Light products ranging from simple LED flashlights to sophisticated plastic electronics. - July 04, 2016 - Everlight Manufacturing

GREEN CREATIVE Launches Full Line of Filament LED Lamps GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its new Filament Series LED lamps. - July 02, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Launches Warm Dim Series LED Lamps GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the release of its new Warm Dim Series lamps. - June 15, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Launches Award Winning Energy Star Certified Commercial Downlights with Adjustable Lumen Output GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the release of its new 9.5’’, 8’’, 6’’ and 4’’ commercial downlights. - May 14, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

US Lighting Group Announces a More Affordable Alternative to Their Best Selling BH4 Series LED Bulbs US Lighting Group has announced the arrival of their GFY LED bulb series; a more affordable alternative to their other 4-foot LED bulb line. - May 13, 2016 - US Lighting Group

Vividlite Wireless LED Company Announces Debut of ShadowBox ShadowBox is a rechargeable wireless LED smart lamp packed full of features and the power found in event lighting, streamlined into portable and magnetic lamps with the ability to go anywhere and capable of long range phone/device app-control. - April 22, 2016 - Vividlite

GREEN CREATIVE Releases DLC Qualified HID Replacement Universal Voltage Lamps GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its HID LED 45W and HID LED 27W universal voltage lamps. - April 22, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

US Lighting Group Recently Helped to Bring a Beloved Cleveland Organization Into the Future with a Full LED Retrofit Late in 2015, US Lighting Group worked with Cleveland’s Lake Erie Nature and Science Center to improve their lighting situation and help them cut energy costs. - April 14, 2016 - US Lighting Group

GREEN CREATIVE Releases All New PLS HYB and BYP LED Lamps GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its new PLS V 7W HYB, PLS 5.5W HYB, PLS 3.5W HYB, PLS 5.5W BYP and PLS 3.5W BYP lamps. - April 07, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

Everlight Manufacturing Introduces Yellow LED Work Lamps The LED lights are new age lighting solutions that are being rapidly adopted by many households and industry leaders. - April 02, 2016 - Everlight Manufacturing

ALTLED Square Downlight Earns UL Certification ALTLED square downlight passes compicated tests of UL Certification to ensure users' security and products' quality. - March 20, 2016 - Aeon Lighting Technology

GREEN CREATIVE Releases DLC Qualified Plug and Play T5 HO DIR LED tube GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its T5 24W HO DIR LED tube. - March 17, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

Eleven GREEN CREATIVE Products Selected for the Illuminating Engineering Society 2015 Progress Report GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the selection of 11 products by the Illuminating Engineering Society for the 2015 Progress Report. This year GREEN CREATIVE saw a combination of incandescent, halogen and fluorescent lamps and fixtures chosen. - February 05, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Launches ENERGY STAR Certified 60W Incandescent Replacement LED Candles GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its new 60W replacement candles. - January 28, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

U.S Lighting Group Announces New Energy Efficient Bulb U.S Lighting Group has just announced their new bulb; the most energy efficient bulb currently commercially available. - January 26, 2016 - US Lighting Group

GREEN CREATIVE Releases A21 High Output 277V Universal Voltage LED Lamp for Incandescent and HID Replacement GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its LED A21 HO 277V universal voltage lamp. - January 17, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE

GREEN CREATIVE Releases PAR38 High Output Universal Voltage LED Lamp GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its PAR38 High Output 277V LED universal voltage lamp. - December 08, 2015 - GREEN CREATIVE