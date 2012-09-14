PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
The Taiwan-based firm’s Curved Injection Molded parts will be designed into a high-end European vehicle for 3D diffusion on daytime running and rear combination lights. - December 13, 2019 - Luminit
The wholly-owned subsidiary will oversee all of Luminit’s aerospace and defense-related business beginning January 2020. - October 22, 2019 - Luminit
One of the fastest-growing cinema lamps suppliers has now started catering to Indian Cinema Theaters, Film Production Houses, Movie Distributors and Digital Cinema System Integrators. - September 19, 2019 - MaestroLamps.com
The HLG 550 V2 Rspec made by the Horticulture Lighting Group, in the US, is now available in the United Kingdom and Europe via their Distributor HLG-UK-Europe. - July 24, 2019 - HLG-UK-Europe
The new light-management film increases the brightness of LCD displays used in automotive, avionics and consumer. - April 30, 2019 - Luminit
Taiwan-based Luminit Automotive Technologies will develop and manufacture optical solutions for automotive taillights and next-generation light sources for LiDAR and HUD applications. - January 24, 2019 - Luminit
The company now offers in-house direct-writing of masters to bring custom micro-optics design from conception to high volume production. - August 09, 2018 - Luminit
The company’s automotive-grade diffuser material has been accepted by AMECA as meeting the three-year weathering test for plastics used in optical lenses and reflex reflectors. - April 20, 2018 - Luminit
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the selection of 8 products by the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) for the 2017 Progress Report. These high-performance LED lamps replace a combination of incandescent, halogen and HID light sources.
The Progress... - November 22, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
Green Frog Systems will be exhibiting at the Adelaide 2017 Australian Smart Communities Conference, May 29-31. The exhibit will be showcasing the latest product developments in intelligent street lighting using Cimcon LightingGale lighting control systems and applications. - May 30, 2017 - Green Frog Systems
LEDchip Indus Pvt. Ltd, a Kwality Photonics group company became the first LED packaging manufacturer in India to get LM-80 certification. - May 18, 2017 - LEDchip Indus Pvt.Ltd.
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its STRIP 4’ 38.5W and STRIP 4’ 22.5W linear fixtures. - March 25, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, recently had its MR16 8.5W HIGH CRI selected as a winner in the Commercial-Quality SSL Lamp Design Category of LEDs Magazine annual Sapphire Awards. - March 12, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its Panel 2X4’ 38W and Panel 2X2’ 30W luminaires. - March 09, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its 95W, 130W and 185W High Bay LED luminaires. - February 24, 2017 - GREEN CREATIVE
Safety light with passive infrared motion sensor. Ideal for warehouses and busy work zones. Also great for distribution facilities. Lumastrobe Warning Lights has received repeated requests for a motion sensor safety light. Reduce liability and claims! Protect workers in small spaces and aisles with the Sentinel, the ideal safety warning light for busy work zones. There is also the potential for accidents. Hidden aisles and spaces in a warehouse could spell disaster. - January 14, 2017 - Lumastrobe Warning Lights
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its BR40 10.5W and R20 6.5W Warm Dim LED lamps. - December 30, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its MR16 8.5W HIGH CRI LED lamp. - November 18, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
The Smart City Management system with iCloud realizes core functions such as smart lighting, smart security and protection, wireless city and information relay system. - November 11, 2016 - Yaming
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its THINFIT Series 6’’ and 4’’ new construction downlights. - October 19, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the launch of its T5 12W HE 3FT. DIR & T5 8W HE 2FT. DIR and LED tubes. - September 28, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer, proudly announces the release of its 1x4’ troffer. - September 22, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE announces Ken Hawley as the company’s new Vice President of Sales. - September 21, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
Global Tech LED has released new MSRP Price Book containing USA made, DLC qualified LED retrofits and fixtures that ship within 5 business days. All of the greatest LED retrofit kits are included in this program. Stop waiting weeks for LED retrofits and fixtures. - September 07, 2016 - Global Tech LED
US Lighting Group is pleased to announce that their high-efficacy BH4 LED bulb was recently approved to be listed on the Department of Energy’s LED Lighting Facts website. This website showcases LED lighting products that have proven to be efficient, high-quality, and long-lasting. - August 19, 2016 - US Lighting Group
ALTLED has developed the LED Heat-Resistant Lamp which can be operated in harsh environments. - August 11, 2016 - Aeon Lighting Technology
Lumastrobe Warning Lights has recently updated their website with new light bars and quality vehicle safety beacons. Most of Lumastrobe's new lights are revised to fit industry demands, such as cord length, intensity, and strong magnetic strength for the base. Regardless of the application, Lumastrobe Warning Lights has the durable, dependable and versatile warning lights and flashing beacons you are looking for, for your maintenance truck, forklift, commercial vehicle and utility trucks. - August 10, 2016 - Lumastrobe Warning Lights
The Cleveland-based LED lighting manufacturer, US Lighting Group, has just announced a new distribution partnership with Mid-South LED. - August 05, 2016 - US Lighting Group
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its next generation of PL DIRect and BYPass lamps for horizontal and vertical installations. - July 31, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
To minimize the probability of explosion accidents occurring, ALTLED released Anti-Explosion Lamps, which have earned ATEX/IECEx certifications. - July 16, 2016 - Aeon Lighting Technology
The Trump organization has personally invited Paul Spivak, CEO of US Lighting Group, to appear at next week’s Republican National Convention after a member of the Trump team met with Mr. Spivak and his team at their Eastlake, Ohio facility a few weeks ago. - July 15, 2016 - US Lighting Group
Lumastrobe Warning Lights invites all safety professionals to visit www.lumastrobe.com to see their improved line of tried and tested safety warning light products. Growing everyday Lumastrobe continues to set the precedent in providing only the best quality products to safety professionals and is looking to expand its reach even further. With more products to come and a vast following of satisfied customers Lumastrobe Warning Lights is reaching new heights. - July 11, 2016 - Lumastrobe Warning Lights
Everlight Manufacturing is known for their high-quality industrial and residential LED Light products ranging from simple LED flashlights to sophisticated plastic electronics. - July 04, 2016 - Everlight Manufacturing
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its new Filament Series LED lamps. - July 02, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the release of its new Warm Dim Series lamps. - June 15, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the release of its new 9.5’’, 8’’, 6’’ and 4’’ commercial downlights. - May 14, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
US Lighting Group has announced the arrival of their GFY LED bulb series; a more affordable alternative to their other 4-foot LED bulb line. - May 13, 2016 - US Lighting Group
ShadowBox is a rechargeable wireless LED smart lamp packed full of features and the power found in event lighting, streamlined into portable and magnetic lamps with the ability to go anywhere and capable of long range phone/device app-control. - April 22, 2016 - Vividlite
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its HID LED 45W and HID LED 27W universal voltage lamps. - April 22, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
Late in 2015, US Lighting Group worked with Cleveland’s Lake Erie Nature and Science Center to improve their lighting situation and help them cut energy costs. - April 14, 2016 - US Lighting Group
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its new PLS V 7W HYB, PLS 5.5W HYB, PLS 3.5W HYB, PLS 5.5W BYP and PLS 3.5W BYP lamps. - April 07, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
The LED lights are new age lighting solutions that are being rapidly adopted by many households and industry leaders. - April 02, 2016 - Everlight Manufacturing
ALTLED square downlight passes compicated tests of UL Certification to ensure users' security and products' quality. - March 20, 2016 - Aeon Lighting Technology
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its T5 24W HO DIR LED tube. - March 17, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the selection of 11 products by the Illuminating Engineering Society for the 2015 Progress Report. This year GREEN CREATIVE saw a combination of incandescent, halogen and fluorescent lamps and fixtures chosen. - February 05, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its new 60W replacement candles. - January 28, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
U.S Lighting Group has just announced their new bulb; the most energy efficient bulb currently commercially available. - January 26, 2016 - US Lighting Group
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its LED A21 HO 277V universal voltage lamp. - January 17, 2016 - GREEN CREATIVE
GREEN CREATIVE, the commercial grade LED lighting manufacturer proudly announces the launch of its PAR38 High Output 277V LED universal voltage lamp. - December 08, 2015 - GREEN CREATIVE
Light Online Australia, a company that is focused on customer satisfaction in lighting and Australia’s one of the best LED light provider, has just launched its new and easy-to-navigate website. The site, www.lightonline.com.au, features in-depth information about the wide range of LED lights that... - November 30, 2015 - Light Online Australia