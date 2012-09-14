PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Relay & Industrial Control Manufacturing
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
AMCI AMCI Terryville, CT
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) is a U.S. based industrial controls manufacturer specializing in the design, manufacturing, and sales of PLC-based position sensing and motion... 
Digi-Com Electronics Digi-Com Electronics Richmond, CA
Digi-Com Electronics offfers electronic contract manufacturing services. Digi-Com Electronics has been in business since 1982 and is certified... 
Electronic Design & Research Electronic Design & Research Louisville, KY
Electronic Design & Research Inc. is a small high-tech company that develops and manufactures high-performance solid-state modules,... 
online-devices online-devices netanya, Israel
Online-Devices is a professional, high technology online provider specializing in high quality industrial communication products, Industrial... 
PexUniverse.Com PexUniverse.Com Hempstead, NY
PexUniverse.com is the best place online to shop for your hydronic underfloor heating, HVAC and plumbing supplies. We stock Plumbing supplies,... 
