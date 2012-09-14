PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

New at Online-Devices.com: IA-2668-E - Ethernet Controlled & Ready to Go Online-Devices.com is excited with the newest Intelligent-Appliance Ethernet controlled edition to our stock. - November 20, 2019 - online-devices

Integrated Servo Motor Cuts Costs & Saves Space AMCI's new SV160E2 integrated servo motor eliminates the need for a separate servo drive, controller, motor, and cabling. No software is needed either. All programming is done using the PLC's native software, so there’s nothing to buy or learn. - November 10, 2019 - AMCI

A New Tiny 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O Device is Now Available at Online-Devices: IA-1214-U A new enhanced 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O device designed by Intelligent Appliance, is now available for purchase on Online-Devices.com. - November 06, 2019 - online-devices

Mencom Offers New Easy Access, 5 Port Ethernet Switch / Panel Interface Connector Solution Mencom’s NEW LP1-E45UM-5 Low profile Panel interface connector has combined two of the most common and versatile components utilized by today’s integrators, machine builders, and panel shops. - October 09, 2019 - Mencom Corporation

AMCI Receives 2019 Control Design Readers’ Choice Award AMCI ranked among the top 3 stepper motor suppliers in Control Design's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, based on the unaided votes from more than 13,000 individuals. AMCI's SMD Series integrated stepper motor has received a significant amount of attention in 2019 thanks to its money saving integrated design. - October 05, 2019 - AMCI

ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave SoC Solution in Q4 2019 After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

ASIX Exhibits New EtherCAT + IO-Link Master Protocol Stack Solution ASIX Electronics Corp. is going to exhibit its new EtherCAT + IO-Link Master protocol stack solution at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (TIIAE) 2019. - August 16, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Mencom Introduces New M32 Bulkhead Mounting Size 21.21 Rectangular Base Introducing a new addition to the cost effective, space saving, size 21.21 metal housings from ILME. The new MKAX-IF bulkhead mounting base is designed for ease of installation with the convenience of a round mounting thread. - July 27, 2019 - Mencom Corporation

1,000 Fuel Cell Electric Heavy Vehicles for Cleaner Port Operations - Powered by Horizon Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies has announced the signing of an MOU to supply 1,000 units of 100kW and higher automotive fuel cell systems for heavy duty trucks within three years, with the first units to be delivered in the second half of 2019. This represents one of the largest deployments of fuel cell... - July 11, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

8-ch "Dry-Contact" Tiny USB I/O Device, 4-ch Relay, 4-ch Input The tiny multipurpose I/O device, that includes Dry-Contact I/O, 4 channels Dry-Contact inputs and enhanced Relays output with both Normally Open and Normally Close contacts on each channel, tiny sized, easy mounted, USB powered and controlled. - June 23, 2019 - online-devices

Horizon Fuel Cell Announces Breakthrough in Automotive Fuel Cells Ultra-thin bipolar plates from Horizon deliver high power density, and offer exciting cost-reduction potential in PEM fuel cells. - May 24, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Compact, Absolute Multi-Turn Analog Rotary Shaft Encoder AMCI announces the release of their compact, resolver-based absolute multi-turn analog rotary encoder. The smaller, 60mm package is very convenient compared to the 4.25” package customers have purchased in the past. Additionally, it comes standard with IP67 protection rating, and optional full stainless steel. - April 11, 2019 - AMCI

The First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at Hannover Messe 2019 ASIX Electronics presents the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area at Hannover Messe 2019 ETG Joint Booth. - March 22, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

ASIX Exhibits the First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at SIAF 2019 ASIX Electronics exhibits complete industrial Ethernet EtherCAT solutions at SPS Industrial Automation Fair (SIAF) Guangzhou 2019. - March 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Horizon Fuel Cell Targets Proven US Market for Material Handling Horizon leverages industry-leading Fuel Cell cost position to enter proven US market for Material Handling applications. - February 27, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Integrated Stepper Controller/Drive with Ethernet Interface AMCI releases a new networked integrated stepper controller/drive package that is compatible with any PLC using either EtherNet/IP, Modbus-TCP, or Profinet networks, and move commands are easily programmed through the host PLC’s software. - February 24, 2019 - AMCI

Cost Effective Motion Control for CompactLogix® 5380 Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) announces their ANG1(E) integrated stepper controller/drive that connects directly to Rockwell Automation’s new CompactLogix® 5380, providing a low cost, sophisticated motion control solution. The ANG1(E) “2-in-1” product design integrates a stepper... - October 31, 2018 - AMCI

Mencom Introduced Industrial Protocol Gateways for Legacy Systems Integration Mencom Protocol Gateways provide easy, reliable and cost-effective solutions for multi-protocol networks. - October 31, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Introduces New 3 and 4 Pole (Size 21.21) Compact SQUICH Rectangular Inserts Mencom Has Expanded Tooless SQUICH Technology to Include 3 and 4 Pole (Size 21.21) Inserts. - October 30, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

The Latest Innovation from Horizon Packs Quite a Punch in High Power Fuel Cell Stacks Scientists at Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies announce a breakthrough in ultra-thin, high performance graphite bipolar plate technology, laying the foundation to power next generation automotive Fuel Cells. Bipolar plates play an important role in Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cells, as they deliver... - October 16, 2018 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Integrated Stepper Motion Control Packages Now Smaller AMCI's popular SMD Series integrated stepper motor + drive + controller is now available in a smaller frame size, NEMA 17. With the addition of the smaller frame size, the SMD Series family now offers packages with torque ranging from 80 oz-in (0.56 N-m) to 1,100 oz-in (7.77 N-m). - October 04, 2018 - AMCI

IA-3155-E: A New ATE Building Block A new industrial relay controller designed for controlling automated testing equipment (ATE) was announced lately, and is now available on Online-Devices.com. - August 29, 2018 - online-devices

New E2 Technology for SMD Series Integrated Motors Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI), releases their new “E2 Technology” within the company’s lineup of PLC-based SMD Series “all-in-one” stepper motor + drive + controllers. AMCI's new E2 Technology makes moving from one industrial Ethernet protocol to another simple; without... - August 23, 2018 - AMCI

Mencom Redesigned MIN Size III Cordsets to Improve Connectivity and Usability IMTS 2018 – Visit Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3 - August 10, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

SHPSA-650A103F08, a +/-650V, 1,000 Amps Solid State Switching Apparatus (SHPSA) for Various Power Tests Delivered to MET Laboratories, Inc. Santa Clara, CA USA On June 30, 2018, Electronic Design & Research shipped out a more powerful SHPSA that generates up to 2,500 Amps /650V or 300kW (average) and 1.6MW pulses, assembled in a 19"W x 39"L x 72"H rack cabinet. A controller configures several SPST-NO switches as a single SPCO switch. A discharging capacitor array (SDCA-08) or V-battery is capable of discharging 2,500 Amps in 200ns and less. - July 25, 2018 - Electronic Design & Research

IA-3134-U2i-P Same Powerful Rich Feature Solution, Compact & Space Saving Online-Devices presenting a new, space saving solution from Intelligent-Appliance. - July 07, 2018 - online-devices

Modular KADL Cable Entry System Mencom Introduces Tight but Flexible Modular KADL Cable Entry System at IMTS 2018 – Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3. - July 05, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Announces Easy, Flexible and Reliable Modbus Gateways for Seamless Conversions in Harsh Environments From simple to complex applications, Mencom offers a wide variety of Modbus Gateway solutions at IMTS 2018 – Booth # 134752 in IAMD USA - East Building, Level 3. - May 31, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Specialty-I/O Modules for GE PACSystems RX3i & RX7i AMCI, a long standing and trusted manufacturer of specialty PLC modules for GE PLCs since 1994, announces plug-in modules that are 100% compatible with GE PACSystems RX3i & RX7i controllers. Specialty functions include Resolver, SSI, LDT, & PLS control. - May 06, 2018 - AMCI

New Industrial Grade, 48 Channel, Isolated USB Relay Controller Online-Devices announces the newest in its product line: A digital I/O industrial controller IA-3217S-U2i, by Intelligent-Appliance, a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent relay modules, specializing in Industrial Data Acquisition and Control Systems. - May 05, 2018 - online-devices

Mencom Serial Device Servers for Legacy-Devices Integration to a New Network Infrastructure Mencom Serial Device Server series covers all the needs that end-users may have in converting Ethernet to Serial port (RS-232, RS-485, RS-422). - April 18, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Ship Containerised 200kW Fuel Cell System to South Korea, for Deployment at Ulsan Technopark UTP in South Korea is now implementing the first phase of their foray into hydrogen power from waste hydrogen streams, improving energy independence and capturing great environmental benefits. - April 05, 2018 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Fiber Connectivity is No Longer a Problem in Industrial Networks with Mencom Media Converters Mencom offers a wide range of Media Converters from entry-level media converters to smart media converters that support redundant-power and automatic speed negotiation. - March 23, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

New Industrial Grade, Cost-Effective, RS-485 Relay Controller Online-Devices announces a new Industrial Grade, cost effective Relay Controller – the IA-2216-5 by Intelligent-Appliance, a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent relay modules, specializing in Industrial Data Acquisition and Control Systems. - March 21, 2018 - online-devices

The Impact of Opioids on Manufacturing: Groundbreaking Research from the MAPI Foundation The intersection of the opioid crisis and manufacturing is poised to be a drag on U.S. competitiveness. Each addict and overdose death is one less non-disabled adult in the labor market, but the undermining power of the drug crisis also hits manufacturing’s existing workforce too. Nearly one in 20 employees will misuse opioid prescriptions in some way this year, and this makes them susceptible to addiction. - February 23, 2018 - Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI)

Online Devices Now Carries New 64/32/16 Channels - Single/Dual/Quad Line - Relay Multiplexer: User-Friendly and Intuitive A new Industrial Relay Multiplexer board by Intelligent-Appliance announced today - the IA-3133-BEP module. This multiplexer is the long-waited ethernet controlled version of the successful USB controlled multiplexer - IA-3133-U2i. The new ethernet controlled version functionality is completely compatible with the original USB controlled version, with an additional ability to handle 64x1 channels. - January 24, 2018 - online-devices

New Approach to Wiring Industrial Relay Controllers, Extendable and Compact - Find It on Online Devices' Website The wiring has been an issue when using relay boards. IA-3172-U2i-P introduces a new approach to this issue in order to create a "wiring-friendly" solution. - January 23, 2018 - online-devices

Mencom Now Offers Unique Inside-Outlet GFCI Power Port for Panel Interface Connectors Mencom’s unique Inside-Outlet (GFDP1) Power Port features three GFCI-protected receptacles; two outside and one inside the panel to provide a simple solution to comply with NFPA 79, The Control Panel Utility Receptacle Standard. In order to comply with the standard, 1. All utility receptacles... - January 13, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Offers Industry-Specific Ethernet Switches for Easy Power/Railway Networking The IEC 61850 for utility automation is the international standard to regulate a unified and standardized communication protocol for electrical substation and power grid automation. The new IEC 61850 standard focuses its domain knowledge on the electrical power grid system. It is an object-oriented protocol... - December 09, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Corporation Introduces New Low-Profile Housings for Panel Interface Connectors The PIC, also known as programming ports or programming interfaces, provides the ability to communicate with a device inside a cabinet without opening the cabinet door. - November 08, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

Modbus-RTU Added to Integrated Motion Control AMCI's integrated motion control products are available with built-in Modbus-TCP. - October 27, 2017 - AMCI

Embedded Ethernet Switch Added to Integrated Stepper Drives AMCI added an embedded Ethernet switch to their line of integrated stepper drive/controllers, eliminating the need for an external switch and reducing cabling costs. DLR is also now supported with the enhanced integrated drives. - September 17, 2017 - AMCI

Mencom’s Panel Interface Connectors, Port Adapters, and E45V3 Connectors Are UL Listed/Recognized Mencom Corporation is participating in the PACK EXPO 2017 (September 25-27) in Las Vegas–Booth S-5972 in the South Lower Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center. - September 02, 2017 - Mencom Corporation

Long Distance, CAT5 Wired, Dry-Contact I/O, Peer to Peer Ready Intelligent-Appliance announced a new I/O device, IA-3886-5, featuring 8 Isolated Digital Inputs and 8 Relays, making the use of Cat5 easy wiring both for powering and communication purposes, and is capable of maintaining a secured operation through a distance of over 1KM. - July 18, 2017 - online-devices

AMCI Expands Sales Force Throughout Mid-Atlantic & Southeast One of AMCI's Sales Rep Agencies, Automation Support Group, has expanded to support AMCI's growth in the Mid-Atlantic & Southeast states. - July 05, 2017 - AMCI

New Flexible Electronic Testing and Measurement Equipment Online-Devices is pleased to announce the new 96-ch highly featured Digital I/O device by Intelligent Appliance, IA-2660-E. - June 15, 2017 - online-devices

All-in-One Stepper Motion Control Available in More Sizes AMCI has expanded their selection of SMD Series integrated stepper motors to include larger motor sizes to satisfy a broader range of torque requirements. - June 14, 2017 - AMCI

Entry-Level Unmanaged Ethernet Switches for Harsh Industrial Environments Mencom Corporation Announces Plug and Play Entry-Level Unmanaged Ethernet Switches for Harsh Industrial Environments at Pack Expo 2017 – Booth #S-5972 in the South Lower Hall. - June 10, 2017 - Mencom Corporation