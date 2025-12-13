Recent Headlines
ASIX Launches AX88279A for Smart Networking and Edge Computing
ASIX officially launches the AX88279A USB 3.2-to-2.5G Ethernet controller, delivering high-speed, low-latency, and stable wired connectivity for smart devices and edge computing. - December 13, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches Next-Generation AX58101 EtherCAT SubDevice Controller
AX58101 integrates dual Fast Ethernet PHYs and dual MII interfaces, and supports ESC port 0/2 switching, offering greater flexibility and cost efficiency for multi-branch EtherCAT network topology designs. - October 11, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Communication and USB PTP Timestamp Technologies at IAS 2025
ASIX is set to showcase its latest industrial Ethernet ICs, multifunction I/O bridges, IO-Link software stack, and USB PTP hardware timestamp solutions at IAS 2025 in Shanghai. - September 12, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
AMCI Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation
AMCI celebrates their 40th birthday. - April 03, 2025 - AMCI
AMCI Ethernet Device Scanner
AMCI announces the release of a new software tool designed to be a straight forward process of discovering and configuring the IP address of AMCI E2 network devices. This easy-to-use software makes managing IP address conflicts and subnet issues more efficient, without the need for complex network... - March 13, 2025 - AMCI
HBControls Expands Solid-State Portfolio with cULus Listed Solid-State Contactors
Introducing the Compact, cULus Listed HBC-xZ Series for Enhanced Safety and Efficiency in Industrial Applications - November 23, 2024 - HBControls
ASIX to Showcase Latest IO-Link Software Stacks Solutions at IAS 2024
ASIX Electronics is set to showcase its latest ASIX IO-Link Master & Device Software Stacks, AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway integrated with ASIX IO-Link Master Software Stack, and AXM57104A TSN PCIe NIC solutions at IAS 2024 in Shanghai. - September 22, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
1756 ControlLogix Integrated Motion Module Migration
AMCI is now manufacturing a drop-in replacement for Rockwell Automations 1756 M02AE ControlLogix Module - August 03, 2024 - AMCI
AMCI Sales Rep Across the Globe
Baronsview Ltd. is now representing AMCI across Europe. - June 12, 2024 - AMCI
Nycote Laboratories Expands Its Capabilities and Growth Potential with the Acquisition of a New Californian Headquarters
Nycote Laboratories Expands its Capabilities and Growth Potential with the acquisition of a new Californian headquarters. - June 10, 2024 - Nycote Laboratories
AMCI PLC Module Selection Assistance
AMCI is now a part of ProposalWorks Proposal Builder. Rockwell Automation's ProposalWorks is a software tool that simplifies the creation of project proposals for automated solutions. It offers pre-configured templates, enabling you to quickly generate proposals tailored to the projects needs. - May 10, 2024 - AMCI
ASIX Unveils New Generation PCIe to Multi I/O Controller
ASIX Electronics unveils the new generation "AX99100A PCIe to Multi I/O (4S, 2S+1P, 2S+SPI, LB) Controller," providing a cost-effective PCIe to multiple serial/parallel ports & I/O bridge controller solution. Using this solution, customers can easily support multiple serial ports, parallel ports, SPI or local bus I/O interface through the PCIe interface for industrial computers, medical equipment and embedded system applications. - February 01, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils New IO-Link Device Software Stack Solution
ASIX Electronics presents a comprehensive solution, incorporating the EtherCAT to IO-Link Master Gateway and IO-Link Device Software Protocol Stack solutions. This enables customers to seamlessly integrate the latest IO-Link smart sensors and actuators into EtherCAT industrial Ethernet networks, thereby achieving a more flexible and efficient smart factory production environment. - January 18, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils USB Ethernet iPXE Solution for Network Booting
ASIX USB Ethernet iPXE solution integrates the iPXE network booting technology with ASIX’s latest USB Ethernet controllers to provide users with a new powerful, flexible, and efficient iPXE network booting experience. - December 14, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils AX88772E: a Low-Power, Driverless USB 2.0 Fast Ethernet Controller
ASIX launches the latest AX88772E USB 2.0 to 10/100M Fast Ethernet Controller, featuring a small form factor, low power consumption, and driverless capabilities, which not only satisfies customers' demands for energy-saving and carbon-reducing products, but also enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience. - November 29, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils AX88179B: Instantly Experience Driverless USB Ethernet Connectivity
ASIX launches the new generation of driverless USB Ethernet controller solution - “AX88179B USB 3.2 Gen1 to Gigabit Ethernet Controller.” This solution eliminates the need for annoying driver download and installation steps, enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience. - October 21, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Ethernet Total Solution at IAS 2023
ASIX to showcase their latest AXM57104 TSN Development Platform & AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway over TSN total solution, AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot Solution, as well as various EtherCAT slave typical application scenarios at IAS 2023 in Shanghai. - September 14, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Explore the 2.5G Ethernet World with ASIX’s New AX88279 USB Chip
ASIX AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller supports advanced driverless and plug-and-play features by supporting in-box network drivers on different platforms such as macOS, Windows 11/10/8.x, Linux/Android/Chrome OS and Nintendo Switch, etc. - August 24, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
AMCI Now with Safe Torque Off (STO)
Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI), E2 products now with Safe Torque Off (STO)! Our space saving motion solutions are now available with built-in safety functionality. - August 21, 2023 - AMCI
AMCI Sales Rep Territory Expands West
AMCI is expanding their coverage from coast to coast in order to manage the demand within the automation industry. Contour Motion, Inc. is now representing Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) In California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico. - July 20, 2023 - AMCI
Integrated Servo Motors Get More Torque
AMCI is releasing the SV400E2 Integrated Servo Motor, expanding the torque options available within the integrated servo family. By incorporating a servo motor, drive, and controller in a single package they offer a smaller control system which benefits your bottom line and production time. - September 20, 2022 - AMCI
AMCI Sales Rep Territory Expands Through Midwest
AMCI sales reps work directly with customers, as well as with local distributors, and the territory expansion will help support growth the company is seeing across the Midwest United States. - February 25, 2022 - AMCI
ASIX Launches New EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway Solution
Optimistic about the prospects of IO-Link intelligent communication technology, ASIX Electronics launches the newest "AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway Solution," which combines EtherCAT industrial Ethernet fieldbus technology and IO-Link intelligent communication technology. - January 13, 2022 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave Controller with Dual-Core MCU Solution
ASIX AX58400 EtherCAT Slave Controller with Dual-Core MCU is equipped with the highest-performing 480MHz ARM® Cortex®-M7 core, 240MHz ARM® Cortex®-M4 core, and EtherCAT Slave Controller integrated with two embedded Fast Ethernet PHYs. - November 26, 2021 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot Solution
Using ASIX AX58200 AxRobot EtherCAT slave servo drive modular design to effectively reduce the motor drive board PCB space and hardware design cost for each robotic arm joint. - June 25, 2021 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Dinkle DKU Barrier Terminal Blocks Provide Upgraded Benefits
Dinkle DKU series barrier screw type terminal blocks incorporate enhancements for easier installation and better performance than traditional designs. - June 05, 2021 - Dinkle
New Wi-Fi Modbus Data Concentrator, MDC-211-WF, from ICP DAS USA
ICP DAS USA announces the release of the wireless Modbus RTU data concentrator, MDC-211-WF. - April 02, 2021 - ICP DAS USA
ICP DAS USA Announces New Website Design
The tech and marketing teams at ICP DAS USA are working harder than ever to bring customers a new and improved online experience. - March 13, 2021 - ICP DAS USA
New DL-100S Series Remote Temperature & Humidity Data Logger with LCD Screen & IP66 Housing
This new product, the DL-100S, series comes with a combination of temperature, humidity and dew point sensors with a live LCD display all in a tough IP66 enclosure. The DL-100S series is a perfect solution for greenhouse and agricultural applications, building automation and anywhere accurate environmental data, both real-time & historical, is crucial to the operation. - February 25, 2021 - ICP DAS USA
High Speed Ethernet Data Acquisition Module from ICP DAS USA
ICP DAS USA is excited to offer a new solution for high speed data collection for heavy industry, manufacturing, aerospace and laboratory settings. PET-7H16M is the latest in ICP DAS USA's line of tough, easy-to-use Ethernet DAQ modules; designed for high speed ethernet communication in harsh outdoor/industrial conditions. - February 23, 2021 - ICP DAS USA
ASIX Launches New Quad Port TSN Gigabit Ethernet PCIe NIC Solution
The combination of TSN with OPC UA provides the key technology to realize the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) (known as Industrial Internet), and will become a rising star of next generation industrial communication technologies in the coming future. - August 13, 2020 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
New at Online-Devices: IA-2124-E: A New Web Controlled, Multi-performance Digital I/O Module
Online-Devices is pleased to announce the newest addition to its stock - the new Intelligent-Appliance digital I/O module, the IA-2124-E featuring expanded features in order to enhance its dialog efficiency and produce width- controlled pulses. - June 17, 2020 - online-devices
Online-Devices Announces New IA-3125-U2i: Over-Current Protection on All Solid-State Outputs
Intelligent-Appliance 48-ch Digital I/O Controller, IA-3125-U2i, features pre settable ON time operation period on its Solid-State Relays in addition to random operation as well as Over-Current Protection on all its Solid-State Relays outputs. - June 15, 2020 - online-devices
COVID-19: ASIX Provides Great EtherCAT Slave IC Solutions for Smart Factory
The COVID-19 pneumonia epidemic has brought a huge impact on the global manufacturing industry, but it has also given global manufacturers a new opportunity to accelerate the development of smart factory industrial automation applications. - April 17, 2020 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
AMCI Integrated Steppers for COVID-19 Vaccine Vial Machines
AMCI's integrated stepper motors are being used in custom vaccine vial coating machines built by R&D Custom Automation. - April 15, 2020 - AMCI
Networked Rotary Encoders Boast New Features
AMCI adds features to their NR60E2 Ethernet encoders to include a hub shaft option, stainless steel version, and additional built in network. - February 01, 2020 - AMCI
KRRI to Deploy Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train, Powered by Horizon
KRRI will unveil their next-generation hydrogen powered electric trains using the latest Horizon PEM Fuel Cell systems. - January 23, 2020 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies
A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution
ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
New at Online-Devices.com: IA-2668-E - Ethernet Controlled & Ready to Go
Online-Devices.com is excited with the newest Intelligent-Appliance Ethernet controlled edition to our stock. - November 20, 2019 - online-devices
Integrated Servo Motor Cuts Costs & Saves Space
AMCI's new SV160E2 integrated servo motor eliminates the need for a separate servo drive, controller, motor, and cabling. No software is needed either. All programming is done using the PLC's native software, so there’s nothing to buy or learn. - November 10, 2019 - AMCI
A New Tiny 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O Device is Now Available at Online-Devices: IA-1214-U
A new enhanced 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O device designed by Intelligent Appliance, is now available for purchase on Online-Devices.com. - November 06, 2019 - online-devices
Mencom Offers New Easy Access, 5 Port Ethernet Switch / Panel Interface Connector Solution
Mencom’s NEW LP1-E45UM-5 Low profile Panel interface connector has combined two of the most common and versatile components utilized by today’s integrators, machine builders, and panel shops. - October 09, 2019 - Mencom Corporation
AMCI Receives 2019 Control Design Readers’ Choice Award
AMCI ranked among the top 3 stepper motor suppliers in Control Design's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, based on the unaided votes from more than 13,000 individuals. AMCI's SMD Series integrated stepper motor has received a significant amount of attention in 2019 thanks to its money saving integrated design. - October 05, 2019 - AMCI
ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave SoC Solution in Q4 2019
After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Exhibits New EtherCAT + IO-Link Master Protocol Stack Solution
ASIX Electronics Corp. is going to exhibit its new EtherCAT + IO-Link Master protocol stack solution at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (TIIAE) 2019. - August 16, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Mencom Introduces New M32 Bulkhead Mounting Size 21.21 Rectangular Base
Introducing a new addition to the cost effective, space saving, size 21.21 metal housings from ILME. The new MKAX-IF bulkhead mounting base is designed for ease of installation with the convenience of a round mounting thread. - July 27, 2019 - Mencom Corporation
1,000 Fuel Cell Electric Heavy Vehicles for Cleaner Port Operations - Powered by Horizon
Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies has announced the signing of an MOU to supply 1,000 units of 100kW and higher automotive fuel cell systems for heavy duty trucks within three years, with the first units to be delivered in the second half of 2019. This represents one of the largest deployments of fuel... - July 11, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies
8-ch "Dry-Contact" Tiny USB I/O Device, 4-ch Relay, 4-ch Input
The tiny multipurpose I/O device, that includes Dry-Contact I/O, 4 channels Dry-Contact inputs and enhanced Relays output with both Normally Open and Normally Close contacts on each channel, tiny sized, easy mounted, USB powered and controlled. - June 23, 2019 - online-devices
Horizon Fuel Cell Announces Breakthrough in Automotive Fuel Cells
Ultra-thin bipolar plates from Horizon deliver high power density, and offer exciting cost-reduction potential in PEM fuel cells. - May 24, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies
Compact, Absolute Multi-Turn Analog Rotary Shaft Encoder
AMCI announces the release of their compact, resolver-based absolute multi-turn analog rotary encoder. The smaller, 60mm package is very convenient compared to the 4.25” package customers have purchased in the past. Additionally, it comes standard with IP67 protection rating, and optional full stainless steel. - April 11, 2019 - AMCI