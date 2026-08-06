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Mortellaro Law Celebrates New Location at The Villages with August 14 Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Mortellaro Law, an Elder Law and Estate Planning firm is expanding its statewide presence with a new office serving The Villages. The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. - August 06, 2026 - Mortellaro Law
CB Trial Issues Fire Preparedness and Insurance Claim Guidance for Homeowners and Businesses
As wildfire season continues across Colorado and other parts of the West, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is encouraging homeowners, property managers, and business owners to prepare now—and to know what steps to take if a fire damages their property. The firm’s insurance litigation team... - July 31, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Author Richard B. Alman Unveils Real Roadmap for Continental Integration in New Book: North American Unity Plan (NAUP)
A Bold Strategy to Secure Economic Resilience, Fortify Geopolitical Defense, and Foster Social Cohesion Across the US, Canada, and Mexico. - July 30, 2026 - RecruiterNetworks.com
Lauren Johnson-Norris Selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers List
Johnson Criminal Law Group is proud to announce that founder Lauren Johnson-Norris has been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list, a distinction awarded to no more than five percent of attorneys in Southern California. - July 29, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, Featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, is featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine's July 2026 issue. Her practice focuses on criminal defense and juvenile dependency law. With over two decades of experience, she has served as appellate counsel in landmark cases including In re Drake M. and chairs the Orange County Human Relations Commission. - July 26, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
CB Trial Issues Safety Guidelines & Policyholder Action Steps Ahead of Impending Tropical Storm Bertha
As Tropical Storm Bertha moves across the Gulf toward Southeast Texas, CB Trial (Callender Bowlin) is urging homeowners, commercial property managers, and business owners to prepare for potential coastal flooding, heavy rain, and wind gusts. The litigation team at CB Trial offers critical tips on how property owners can prepare before the storm hits and how to safeguard insurance claims if damage occurs. - July 23, 2026 - Callender Bowlin
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Laura Ward From R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Earns U.S. Department of Justice Accreditation to Represent Immigrants in Immigration Proceedings
Laura Ward has officially been recognized as a Department of Justice (DOJ) Accredited Representative, a significant professional achievement that expands her ability to assist individuals and families navigating the United States immigration system. - July 21, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
As Foreclosure Filings Rise, Lawyers Realty Group Launches Free California Foreclosure Prevention Review
Attorney-owned brokerage helps homeowners review lender notices, equity, title, loan-mod issues, investor offers, and scam risks before deadlines narrow. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group
Lawyers Realty Group Warns California Homeowners About the "Loan Modification Document Trap"
Educational campaign helps California homeowners distinguish between paperwork activity and genuine progress toward loan modification approval. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group
Lawyers Realty Group Issues California Advisory on Home Equity Investment Payoff Risks Before Sale or Refinance
Attorney-owned brokerage urges homeowners to review equity-sharing agreements, shared-appreciation formulas, recorded documents, and payoff demands before a sale, refinance, or foreclosure resolution is affected. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group
Lawyers Realty Group Publishes California Advisory on Reverse Mortgage Foreclosure Risks After a Borrower’s Death
New guidance explains key deadlines, valuation issues, and short sale options for heirs when reverse mortgage balances exceed home values. - July 20, 2026 - Lawyers Realty Group
The Kryder Law Group Expands Throughout Illinois With Multiple Chicago and Metro-Area Offices to Better Serve Illinois Communities in Need of Personal Injury Services
The Kryder Law Group focuses its law practice on personal injury claims including wrongful death, falls, equipment injuries, construction accidents, work injuries, airplane crashes and transportation injuries related to car, truck and motorcycle accidents. The firm has at least one, seven figure recovery in each of these categories. The firm is consistently recognized as a leading Illinois personal injury law firm. - July 11, 2026 - The Kryder Law Group
Huntsville Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected to Mid-South Super Lawyers List for Thirteenth Consecutive Year
The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2026 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This marks the 13th consecutive year for his inclusion on the list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Jeff Blackwell has been selected... - July 02, 2026 - Blackwell Law Firm
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services in Smyrna, TN, welcomes Attorney Kim Baker to its team. Her addition enhances their capacity to provide professional, ethical immigration services for families navigating the U.S. system. Director Laura Ward reaffirms their mission to expand access while maintaining high standards. R.I.S.E., a non-profit, assists with family petitions, humanitarian cases, citizenship, and work permits. - July 01, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
Osage Capital Closes $25 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Accelerate Growth and Expand Capital Solutions for Law Firms
Houston based specialty finance firm secures institutional capital to deepen partnerships with law firms and broaden its product offering across the United States. - June 30, 2026 - Osage Capital
Parrish Bail Bonds Launches 24/7 Bail Bond Services in Doral, FL – Fast Release for Miami-Dade County
Parrish Bail Bonds now offers round-the-clock bail bond assistance in Doral, FL. Serving Miami-Dade County with fast, professional service for DUI, drug charges, assault, domestic violence, and more. Available 24/7 including holidays. - June 25, 2026 - Parrish Bail Bonds
Johnson Criminal Law Group Continues Growth with the Addition of Associate Attorney Gracie Tran
Johnson Criminal Law Group welcomes Gracie Tran as Associate Attorney, strengthening its juvenile dependency and criminal defense practice. A Cal State Fullerton and Western State College of Law Cum Laude graduate, Ms. Tran brings experience from the Orange County Public Defender's Office and representing indigent families in dependency proceedings. She joins founder Lauren Johnson-Norris and the firm's team serving clients statewide in criminal defense, CPS defense, and child welfare matters. - June 18, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Kryder Law Group Opens Office in Wisconsin
The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. - May 30, 2026 - The Kryder Law Group
The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida Has Selected Kurt E. Alexander, Esq. 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year
The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida has selected Kurt E. Alexander, double Board Certified in Civil Trial Law, and recently elected to the Board of Governors of The Florida Bar, its 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year. - May 20, 2026 - Alexander Trial Law LLC
New York Immigration Attorney Alena Shautsova Secures Rare Gubernatorial Pardon for Immigration Client
Immigration attorney Alena Shautsova successfully secured a rare and extraordinary gubernatorial pardon for her client as part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent clemency initiative, in which only 19 individuals statewide received pardons. The pardon grants critical relief from the... - May 13, 2026 - Law Office of Alena Shautsova
Axencis Formalises Public Human-Verification Standard for Every Takedown
Brand protection company Axencis has formalised a public commitment that every flagged listing receives human review by a trained analyst before any takedown action is initiated. The standard responds to growing industry scrutiny over false positives in automated enforcement that have hit legitimate sellers, authorised distributors, and unrelated businesses. Brands can now request audit logs of the verification process for any specific case. - May 08, 2026 - Axencis Inc.
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Harris & Harris Expands Revenue Cycle Solutions with Frost-Arnett Acquisition
Combines two trusted leaders in healthcare revenue cycle and accounts receivable management, expanding scale, analytics, and patient-first engagement to help providers improve financial performance and reduce revenue leakage. - May 04, 2026 - Harris & Harris
Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review
Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector. - May 01, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Southwest Virginia Attorney Whitney Pennington Earns National Recognition for Putting the Human Being Back Into Family Law
Abingdon family law attorney Whitney Pennington of Pennington Law Firm, PLLC was recently featured in the International Business Times for her compassionate, client-first approach to divorce and family law in Southwest Virginia. With a background as a Virginia Assistant Attorney General and a top law school graduate, Pennington believes everyone deserves to be fought for. Now accepting new clients. Call (276) 477-1422 or visit penningtonlawfirmva.com. - April 29, 2026 - Pennington Law Firm, PLLC
Kahana Feld Opens Long Island Office, Marking 18 Locations Nationwide
Kahana Feld is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in Long Island, NY, marking the firm’s 18th location nationwide. The expansion strengthens the firm’s presence in the Northeast and enhances its ability to serve clients throughout New York and the surrounding... - April 17, 2026 - Kahana Feld
Ross Feller Casey Announces Attorney Kevin J. McHale Has Joined the Firm
Ross Feller Casey, LLP, one of the nation’s leading personal injury and medical malpractice law firms, today announced that Kevin J. McHale has joined the firm as an associate attorney, where he will represent catastrophically injured individuals and their families in complex personal injury... - April 15, 2026 - Ross Feller Casey LLP
Rooted Practice: A Path to Becoming a Restorative Lawyer, June 18–20, 2026, Slaty Fork, West Virginia
Legal professionals seeking a more meaningful, sustainable, and impactful approach to their work are invited to attend Rooted Practice: A Path to Becoming a Restorative Lawyer, a transformative 3-day retreat led by Brenda Waugh. Taking place June 18–20, 2026, in the serene mountain setting of... - April 15, 2026 - Brenda Waugh
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Distinguished Family Law Attorney Maria Estela de Orduna as Senior Trial Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a premier California Family Law firm advocating for fathers’ rights in family law, is proud to announce the addition of Maria Estela de Orduna to the firm as a Senior Trial Attorney. Ms. de Orduna brings decades of experience in complex, high-stakes litigation and a... - April 07, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Fisher Island Day School Sued; Complaint Alleges Improper Policies, Negative Reporting, and Retaliation Against Parents
Fisher Island Day School, Head of School Arthur “Art” Viscusi, and Board Chair Jana Neff are being sued in Miami-Dade Court. The complaint alleges the school targeted a sixth-grade student, used an “Academic Watch” designation not found in written policy, and directed changes to narrative reporting. The suit also references housing provided to Viscusi by a school-affiliated entity. - April 05, 2026 - Montgomery Law Group
Reel Fathers Rights APC Ranked No. 9 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific List
Inc. magazine revealed that Reel Fathers Rights APC is No. 9 on its 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska - April 01, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Las Vegas Divorce Attorneys Spends $10,000 a Month on "Bold" Billboards Promoting Cheap Divorces?
Right Lawyers, a Las Vegas divorce firm, is spending $10,000 monthly on billboards promoting "No Fight Divorces." Managing Partner Rock Rocheleau believes couples should avoid costly court battles, as divorce divides assets rather than creates winners. The firm prioritizes client savings over firm revenue. - April 01, 2026 - Right Lawyers
EvenSteven Legal AI Launches as the First Legal AI Platform Built Specifically for Pro Se Litigants
A new AI-powered platform helps self-represented individuals organize court records, analyze legal arguments, and build structured case strategies — while supporting justice reform. - March 29, 2026 - EvenStevenAI
Reel Fathers Rights Announces Partnership with Ontario Tower Buzzers in their Inaugural Season
Reel Fathers Rights, a Southern California family law firm dedicated to representing men and fathers in Family Court, is proud to announce an official partnership with the Ontario Tower Buzzers, the newest Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This collaboration aims to bring awareness and... - March 28, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Kahana Feld Announces Key Partner Addition and Expansion Into Pennsylvania
Kahana Feld is pleased to announce partner Nicholas M. Donzuso has joined the firm, adding a strategic presence in the Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey market. “We are thrilled to have Nick join the Kahana Feld team. This will allow us to better serve clients in Pennsylvania and southern... - March 27, 2026 - Kahana Feld
Mama Justice Partners with Local Restaurants for "Dine for Disaster" to Support American Red Cross Relief Efforts
Mama Justice is partnering with the American Red Cross for the 2026 "Dine for Disaster" initiative. From March 23 to 30, residents in Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama are encouraged to eat at participating restaurants to raise funds for disaster relief. As a primary sponsor, the firm aims to support families by helping the Red Cross provide hot meals, blankets, and safe housing. - March 23, 2026 - Mama Justice
Signature Resolution Expands Nationally with Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc.
Signature Resolution announced its expansion to the East Coast through the addition of Massachusetts-based Commonwealth Mediation and Conciliation, Inc. (CMCI). The transition brings CMCI’s experienced and results-driven panel of neutrals to Signature Resolution, strengthening the firm’s ability to serve attorneys and clients handling complex civil disputes across New England and beyond while supporting its growth as a national provider of alternative dispute resolution services. - March 13, 2026 - Signature Resolution
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Elias Vazquez Jr. as Associate Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers’ rights, is pleased to announce the addition of Elias Vazquez Jr. to the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Vazquez brings a unique blend of fresh legal insight and over seven years of dedicated experience in the... - March 09, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Temecula Private Investigator Featured on Cover of National Industry Magazine
Justin D. Hodson, CPI, Recognized by Working PI Magazine for Leadership and Business Growth - March 03, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Andrew Chute as Associate Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers’ rights, is pleased to announce the addition of Andrew Chute to the firm as an Associate Attorney. Mr. Chute brings a strategic and compassionate approach to his clients' cases, grounded in a background of civil... - March 03, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Brandon C. Hall Joins Board of Directors of Upstate International
Brandon Hall Joins Board of Upstate International, Reinforcing Commitment to Immigrant Communities in the Upstate Attorney Brandon Hall has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Upstate International, further strengthening his commitment to supporting immigrant and international communities... - February 26, 2026 - Hall Trial Lawyers, PLLC
Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to Senior Trial Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to the position of Senior Trial Attorney at the firm’s Corona office. This promotion recognizes her as a "rising star" and a "fierce advocate" for fathers' rights within the California legal system. - February 18, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Amir Ismail & Associates Releases Critical Analysis: How Canada is Capturing US Tech Talent Amid New $100,000 H-1B Fees
Amir Ismail & Associates releases a critical analysis on the 2026 immigration shift. With new US H-1B fees hitting $100,000, Canada’s $155 open work permits are attracting global tech talent. This report explores why 10,000 spots filled in 48 hours, the reality of the 46% wage gap, and how Canada is becoming the primary destination for skilled workers. Read the full release for details on this historic reversal. - February 13, 2026 - Amir Ismail & Associates
AMZ Sellers Attorney® Named "Best Legal Services in Beverly Hills 2025" by BusinessRate
AMZ Sellers Attorney® named Best Legal Services Beverly Hills 2025 by BusinessRate, based on verified Google reviews, client satisfaction, and reputation, reinforcing leadership in e-commerce law worldwide. - February 12, 2026 - AMZ Sellers Attorney
Campbell Flannery, P.C. Announces Rebrand to Campbell Casto Clark, P.C.
Campbell Flannery, P.C., a premier law firm serving the greater Washington Metropolitan area and West Virginia has rebranded as Campbell Casto Clark, P.C. This change reflects the firm’s evolving leadership and the significant contributions of Shareholders Daniel M. Casto and Matthew L. Clark, alongside Founding Shareholder James P. Campbell. - February 10, 2026 - Campbell Casto Clark, P.C.
Leitner Warywoda Welcomes Trial Attorney Michael P. Napolitano as Senior Litigation Counsel
Leitner Warywoda is proud to announce that seasoned New York trial attorney Michael P. Napolitano has joined the firm as Senior Litigation Counsel, further strengthening its position as a go‑to firm for high‑stakes personal injury litigation. - February 07, 2026 - Leitner Warywoda PLLC
Kahana Feld Continues National Growth Strategy with the Addition of Five New Partners
Kahana Feld is pleased to announce that Kirk Jenkins, Sean Dowsing, Elisabeth Morris, Leslie McMillan, and Stephen Baker have joined the firm as partners. - February 07, 2026 - Kahana Feld
Hodson PI, LLC Names Nikki Tinsman 2025 Employee of the Year and Recipient of the Above and Beyond CEO Award
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce Nikki Tinsman as the company’s 2025 Employee of the Year, as well as the recipient of the 2025 Above and Beyond CEO Award, the firm’s highest internal honor recognizing extraordinary commitment, leadership, and impact. - February 04, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Three New Attorneys to Their Family Law Practice
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading law firm dedicated to advocating for fathers in family law matters, is pleased to announce the addition of three attorneys to its legal team: Brian D. Mullen, Laura Alvarez, and Nina Tahsini. The arrival of these attorneys further strengthens the firm’s... - February 03, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights