Shackelford Law Firm Hires Three Attorneys for Affordable Housing Team Dallas-based law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added three attorneys to its affordable housing team. Donald Cunningham, Jr. will head up their new Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. Kara Hargrove and Esther Lee will work in Dallas. Mr. Cunningham has vast legal expertise in public... - December 19, 2019 - Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP

Family Members of Sanchi Oil Tanker Crew Bring an Action Against National Iranian Tanker Company Family members brought an action under the Alien Tort Claim Act (“ATS”) and the Torture Victims Protection Act (“TVPA”) against National Iranian Tanker Company (“NITC”), Mr. Ali Rabiei and Mr. Alaedin Boroujerdi, alleging that defendants were engaged in a cover up and the report they provided to families, stating that all crew members were dead within minutes of the accident, is completely baseless. - December 17, 2019 - Herischi & Associates LLC

Arken.legal (UK) Ltd Makes Private Client Sector Up to 50% More Productive with New Digital Fact Find Tool: Arken Acquire New efficiency tool sends a link to your clients to capture information prior to interview; Seamless transfer of data straight into Arken Professional; Significantly reduces data capture time; Allocate the most appropriate resource to the requirement; Effective lead generation tool; Available with an Arken Professional or Arken Enterprise plan. - December 15, 2019 - Arken.legal

ALA Announces Resignation of Executive Director The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership. “Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators

Parnall & Adams Law Unveils New Website Design Parnall & Adams Law, a New Mexico personal injury law firm, recently unveiled their new website. The site contains improved navigation and other functionalities to provide a better browsing experience for visitors. Prior to the redesign, the Parnall & Adams website contained limited information... - December 12, 2019 - Parnall & Adams Law

Northern Virginia Immigration Attorney Educates Readers on Form I-130 A Northern Virginia immigration attorney at Johnson & Masumi recently released a blog educating readers on form I-130 and who it is specifically meant for. The form I-130 is primarily used to establish a real familial relationship exists between a U.S. citizen or green card holder and a family member... - December 11, 2019 - Johnson & Masumi, P.C.

Feeling Overwhelmed by Estate Planning & Elder Law? Scott Squillace, Esq. of Squillace & Associates, P.C. Shares Answers to Common Questions in His Latest Book Now available: "The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide," featuring contributing author Scott E. Squillace, Esq. Anyone who is trying to navigate the complicated landscape of estate planning will find helpful answers to common questions in this book. You'll find information on estate planning basics, tax planning, planning for unmarried and same-sex couples, elder law, asset protection planning, charitable planning and everything in-between. - December 09, 2019 - Squillace & Associates, P.C.

Matthew Prinn to Moderate Webinar with RFP360 on How to Incorporate Technology Into Your RFP Response Process Upcoming webinar: RFP technology for faster legal proposals will explore RFP technology and how to leverage it to improve efficiency, consistency. - December 08, 2019 - RFP Advisory Group LLC

Castle Wealth Group Celebrates Milestone with Forbes Finance Council Christopher Berry, Founder of Castle Wealth Group, is celebrating a one-year anniversary as a member of the Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only organization for senior leaders to publish original content, connect and excel. - December 06, 2019 - Castle Wealth Group

Matthew Prinn of RFP Advisory Group Co-Authors Chapter in Global Law and Business, Titled, "Business Development: A Practical Handbook for Lawyers, Second Edition" "Business Development: A Practical Handbook for Lawyers" is a one stop-shop on business development for law firms, marketing teams and lawyers in private practice. It will also be of interest to in-house lawyers, academics and other professional services providers. - December 05, 2019 - RFP Advisory Group LLC

Capitol Digital & Califorensics is Now ArcherHall Rebranding Announcement - December 03, 2019 - ArcherHall

Green and Spiegel Secures Grenadian E-2 Visa for Chinese Client Matthew Galati of Green and Spiegel, LLC has leveraged a creative solution allowing a Chinese businessman to obtain a Grenadian passport, E-2 Visa, and launch a company in the United States. - December 02, 2019 - Green and Spiegel, LLC

Citizens Commission on Human Rights Premieres New Documentary in Nashville The Citizens Commission on Human Rights Nashville Chapter (CCHR Nashville) recently held the premiere of the new gripping documentary ECT: Therapy or Torture, in which victims of ECT tell of the irreparable damage of blasting a person’s brain with as much as 640 volts of electricity. One victim... - November 29, 2019 - CCHR Nashville

Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange Are Proud to Support Old Newsboys Charity in St. Louis Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange are proud to support Old Newsboys. Old Newsboys is a non-profit organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of area children's charities in St. Louis. - November 21, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Melissa B. Brisman Wins Lifetime Achievement Stevie® Award in 2019 Stevie Awards for Women in Business Melissa Brisman, owner and founder of Reproductive Possibilities, LLC and Melissa B. Brisman, Esq. LLC, has been named the winner of a Lifetime Achievement Stevie® Award in the Gold category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Reproductive Possibilities, LLC also won in the Silver... - November 21, 2019 - Reproductive Possibilities

Kirk Stange and Jillian Wood Co-Author Two Chapter Supplements to the Missouri Bar Deskbook on Family Law in 2019 Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that Founding Partner, Kirk Stange, and Managing Partner, Jillian Wood, co-authored Cumulative Supplements to two chapters of the Missouri Bar Deskbook on Family Law. These Cumulative Supplements were released in 2019. The two Cumulative Supplements that Kirk... - November 20, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Stange Law Firm, PC Lawyers Listed in Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine for 2019 Stange Law Firm, PC is proud that Kirk Stange is on the list of Super Lawyers for Family Law by Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine. Paola Stange and Jillian Wood are on the list of Rising Stars for Family Law. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Kirk Stange of Stange Law Firm, PC is Now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that founding partner Kirk Stange is now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Fairfax Title Company Educates Readers on the Home Buying Process Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog listing the important steps in the home buying process. - November 16, 2019 - Mathis Title Company

Linda Alpay Joins Counsellors Title Agency Linda Alpay is joining Counsellors Title Agency bringing a wide-range of experience including new business development, new agent training, caravan marketing and more. - November 13, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Cognia Law Announces Further Collaboration with Ashurst and Launch of Cognia Flex Leading international law firm Ashurst LLP today announced the launch of a new flexible resourcing platform as part of its Ashurst Advance capability in a further collaboration with law company Cognia Law. This service utilises Cognia’s flexible resourcing platform, "Cognia Flex," with Ashurst as its first large scale anchor client. - November 10, 2019 - Cognia Law

Fairfax Title Company Answers What is a Real Estate Settlement Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog answering the question "What is a real estate settlement?" This is the final step in the home buying or selling process that must be completed in order to end the transaction. A real estate settlement, or closing, consists... - November 09, 2019 - Mathis Title Company

Florida Litigation Attorney Amanda Sharkey Ross Discusses Legal Ethics and More in Fort Myers Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that on Tuesday, November 5, Litigation Attorney Amanda Sharkey Ross was among an esteemed list of speakers discussing “Advanced Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Law” at the Crowne Plaza in Fort Myers. She presented “Effective... - November 09, 2019 - Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Sound Royalties Defies Stereotype, Revolutionizes Music Financing in the Artist-Driven Digital Economy Embraced by Creatives, Business Model Offers a Quality Alternative to Traditional Banks - November 07, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected for 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers List The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Super Lawyers is a national rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained the highest degree... - November 07, 2019 - Blackwell Law Firm

Frisina, LLC Merges with Buckley King LPA The law firm Buckley King is pleased to announce that Frisina, LLC, a boutique intellectual property law firm, has merged into the Firm. The merger offers expanded resources and legal skills to Frisina's client base, and enhances Buckley King's service offerings to clients, particularly in the area of... - November 07, 2019 - Buckley King

Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo Ranked in 2020 “Best Law Firms” for Tenth Consecutive Year - Recognized in Workers’ Compensation Law U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® recently announced the "Best Law Firms" rankings for 2020, which included Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo, P.C. being recognized regionally for Workers’ Compensation Law. The Northfield, NJ based law firm celebrates a milestone with this... - November 04, 2019 - Petro Cohen

Family Law Attorney Lindsay H. Childs Appointed to Subcommittee of Family Justice Advisory Board Family law attorney Lindsay H. Childs was appointed to serve on a subcommittee of the Family Justice Advisory Board. - November 01, 2019 - Vetrano & Vetrano

33rd Street Bail Bonds Warns Consumers That Halloween Pranks Can Lead to Jail Time Orlando, Florida bail bond agency cites common crimes that occur during Halloween. - October 31, 2019 - 33rd Street Bail Bonds

Los Angeles Jury Awards $823K in Rear-End Accident Collision Law Offices of Jennie Levin P.C. Receives a Jury Award Over $823K in Alleged Rear-End Accident with Back Injuries for Two Clients. Case # BC594703 - October 29, 2019 - Law Offices of Jennie Levin

Fairfax Title Company Answers What is Owner’s Title Insurance Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog answering the question "What is owner's title insurance?" for new homeowners. Owner's title insurance is not discussed often, but it is important to consider purchasing during the home-buying process. After purchasing... - October 26, 2019 - Mathis Title Company

SBBO Attorneys Honored as Barrister’s Best 2019 Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson partners Christian Otteson and Stephen Shapiro have been honored as Barrister's Best 2019 by Law Week Colorado - October 26, 2019 - Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP

Henderson Franklin Expands International Trust and Estate Team Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Gregory Herman-Giddens has joined the firm as a stockholder in the Estate Planning & Trust Administration department based out of the Naples office. Prior to joining the firm, he ran his own law firm in Chapel Hill, North... - October 26, 2019 - Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Jennie Levin Selected as Top 3 Los Angeles Personal Injury Lawyer Jennie Levin was recognized as a top 3 Los Angeles personal injury attorney by Three Best Rated. - October 25, 2019 - Law Offices of Jennie Levin

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Appeal by Jehovah’s Witnesses of 2015 California Trial Court Order The Supreme Court rejected the Appeal of a 2015 Civil Lawsuit Filed by the Zalkin Law Firm on Behalf of their client who alleges they were sexually molested as a child by a JW church leader. The appeal concerned the lower court order for the Watchtower to produce child sexual molestation files in this sexual abuse Civil lawsuit. - October 24, 2019 - The Zalkin Law Firm

Indie Artists Leverage Streaming Royalties to Finance Creative Production and Drive Earnings in Music’s Digital Age Sound Royalties Helps New Jersey Hip Hop Veteran, Mesa, Produce New Tracks for a Global Audience - October 24, 2019 - Sound Royalties

Fairfax Title Company Lists Top Home Decor Ideas in 2019 Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog listing “Top Home Decor Ideas in 2019” for new and current homeowners. - October 24, 2019 - Mathis Title Company

Vetrano Family Lawyer Sarinia Feinman Was Guest Speaker at Event Vetrano family lawyer Sarinia M. Feinman was a guest speaker and course planner at a panel discussion and networking reception for law students. The panel was held on October 15 at the Kline Institute of Trial Advocacy at Drexel University in Philadelphia, and was organized by Ms. Feinman as Co-Chair... - October 23, 2019 - Vetrano & Vetrano

iManage RAVN and Cognia Law Partner Globally to Enable Organizations to Leverage AI for Business Advantage and Innovation Cognia Law, a next-generation provider of legal, compliance and risk management services headquatered in London, today announced a partnership with iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work. Law firms, in-house legal departments and financial institutions will greatly benefit from this joint service offering, deploying AI solutions that can solve real world business problems. - October 20, 2019 - Cognia Law

Vetrano Family Law Attorneys Voted as 2019 Top Lawyers by Main Line Today Vetrano attorneys Kate Vetrano, Anthony Vetrano and Lindsay Childs were recognized as 2019 Top Lawyers by Main Line Today. - October 18, 2019 - Vetrano & Vetrano

Attorney and Mediator Brenda Waugh to Facilitate Restorative Justice Workshop for Newly Formed Greenbrier County Maternal Health Group Providing Support for Addictions Brenda Waugh, attorney, and mediator with Waugh Law & Mediation, will be teaming up with staff and volunteers at the West Virginia Healing Home in Ronceverte, West Virginia, to facilitate a workshop, "Restorative Justice for Children and Families." WVHH is a new organization in Greenbrier... - October 16, 2019 - Brenda Waugh

Buckley King Welcomes Attorney Paul M. Shipp White-collar criminal lawyer, Paul M. Shipp, joins Buckley King's Cleveland office. - October 11, 2019 - Buckley King

Sausser Summers, PC Awards Intellectual Property Scholarship to Chicago-Kent College of Law Student Sausser Summers, PC, one of the leading trademark filing law firms in the United States, is pleased to announce that Bridget Murphy of Chicago-Kent College of Law has been selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship as she pursues a career in Intellectual Property Law. College students submitted applications... - October 10, 2019 - Sausser Summers PC - Online Trademark Attorneys

Eileen Nicosia Joins Counsellors Title Agency Eileen Nicosia joins Counsellors Title as part of the agency's extensive sales expansion into major New Jersey real estate markets including Ocean, Monmouth, Middlesex and Bergen counties. - October 09, 2019 - Counsellors Title

Whistleblower Lawsuit Recently Unsealed A recently unsealed lawsuit (unsealed going forward from July 30, 2019) in Federal Court alleges healthcare fraud by Stanford and Stanford Healthcare in Palo Alto, California. Stanford General Counsel and Vice President Debra Zumwalt is a named Defendant for her alleged knowledge and cover-up of the... - October 08, 2019 - GJLaw