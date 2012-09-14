PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bollinger B1 to Exhibit at Los Angeles Auto Show Bollinger Motors announces they will show their all-electric B1 sport utility truck at the 2017 LA Auto Show. - November 14, 2017 - Bollinger Motors

Bollinger Motors Names Head of Production Bollinger Motors hires Detroit veteran to lead production efforts for B1 electric sport utility truck. - October 10, 2017 - Bollinger Motors

New Business Case Study: Automotive Emergency Shipments, How to Keep the Costs Down by Air Time Critical Air Time Critical announces its new business case study: "Emergency Air Freight Romania to England: Keeping Costs Down." In this series of logistics business cases, Air Time Critical - European freight forwarder specialising in emergency logistics for the automotive industry - offers an insider’s... - June 06, 2017 - Air Time Critical

Diesel Emissions Service Announces Purchase of A-Z Emissions Solutions Diesel Emissions Service (DES), a leading provider of emission control devices, announced today that it had signed a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of A-Z Emissions Solutions. DES will continue providing great service and emissions solutions to their current customer base. “We are... - February 24, 2016 - Diesel Emissions Service

Softing Automotive - Extended Operative Presence in the US with Muzafar Moshref Softing Automotive is strategically extending its global sales team with Muzafar Moshref as Director Business Development for the North American market. - August 08, 2015 - Softing Automotive

Gates Carbon Drive Launches Lower Priced Belt Drive for City Bikes Same carbon technology, designed for relaxed city and urban riding - March 13, 2015 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation Announces Expansion of Iola, Kansas Facility Gates Corporation, a global diversified manufacturer of industrial and automotive products, announced today that it will expand its Iola, Kansas manufacturing facility to accommodate its new line of oil & gas hose products. The 82,000 square foot expansion will increase the size of the company’s... - February 05, 2015 - Gates Corporation

Hydradyne, LLC Names David Parks Company President The Board of Directors of LOR, Inc., Hydradyne's parent company, named David Parks the President of Hydradyne, LLC in the 4th quarter of 2014. - January 23, 2015 - Hydradyne, LLC

Gates Launches "Carbon Drive Red" Limited Edition Red Belts Red is the new black for stylish urban bicyclists. - December 06, 2014 - Gates Corporation

New Antistatic Power Transmission Belt from the Gates Corporation Provides Unmatched Safety in Volatile Environments Gates Poly Chain® Carbon™ Volt™ belt is engineered to reduce safety risks in explosive environments by providing longer-lasting static conductivity. - October 31, 2014 - Gates Corporation

PMD-MXT Series 32 Channel Temperature Scanner Indicator for Industrial Applications 32 Channel Temperature Scanner Indicator by The Sensor Connection, a division of Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC. - October 10, 2014 - Harold G Schaveitz Industries

Gates Carbon Drive Expands in UK with New Distribution Partnership with Velorution Gates Corporation’s Carbon Drive business unit increases its UK presence, releases a new IGH instructional video, launches a new Carbon Drive Owner’s Manual, expands its product line, and signs with a new distributor in Spain. - May 24, 2014 - Gates Corporation

The Gates Corporation Launches New Corporate Website for North America The streamlined new Gates.com provides industry-leading automotive and industrial belt, hose, and hydraulic solutions in an intuitive way. - April 11, 2014 - Gates Corporation

The Gates Corporation to Showcase Newly Rebranded Industrial Hose Solutions at CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE 2014 The industrial leader will have more than 50 experts on hand to reveal a new naming and color-coding system for industrial hose, and demonstrate its MegaSys® hydraulic hose line, Hotline™ SCR hose system, and new GC32-TSi™ tablet-controlled hose crimper. - February 13, 2014 - Gates Corporation

The Gates Corporation to Introduce New 48” FlatClean™ Food Grade Belts at 2014 International Production & Processing Expo Gates Mectrol will showcase its new 48” FlatClean™ food grade belts in 2mm and 3mm thicknesses at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE). - January 23, 2014 - Gates Corporation

E&B Racing Team is Looking Forward to the 2014 Season E&B Racing team is looking forward to the 2014 season. E&B is a Nostalgia Drag Racing team that competes in the NHRA Heritage and ANRA series. With 2013 wrapped up and in the books, "E&B is happy with finishing in the top half of the ANRA series with a few round wins and missing a Simi... - December 24, 2013 - E and B Racing

The Gates Corporation Announces Release of 181 New Automotive Aftermarket Parts The automotive aftermarket manufacturer expands its product line with 181 additional SKUs including new Ford turbocharger hose kits and textile-covered fuel line hose. - December 04, 2013 - Gates Corporation

The Gates Corporation and the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Name Ronnie Bush, Sr. Instructor of the Year Bush is honored for educating students using Gates Tools for Schools and Gates Performance Center, and for his ASE certification. - November 23, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Robert Bassett of Gates Automotive Aftermarket Receives Prestigious Award at AAPEX Bassett is honored for his commitment to automotive aftermarket training, education, and excellence. - November 07, 2013 - Gates Corporation

The Gates Corporation Highlights Innovation with New Automotive Aftermarket Solutions at AAPEX The automotive aftermarket division of Gates will demo the new GC32TSi Crimper, PIC Gauge 2.0 smartphone app, and the eCrimp mobile app as well as innovative products from several of their key lines at the expo. - October 31, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Gates Carbon Drive™ Partners with Light Electric Vehicle Association to Push Belt Drive eBikes Gates is targeting the electric bike market, which is the fastest-growing category for its bicycle belt drives - October 13, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Gates Announces Release of New Products to Serve Automotive Aftermarket Gates expands its aftermarket coverage with the addition of 394 SKUs across its product line, including new turbocharger hose, branched radiator hose, timing component kits with water pump, and small I.D. & molded hose. - September 20, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Gates Carbon Drive™ Targets eBike Market with New Belt Systems for Bosch, SRAM, MPF, BionX, and Höganäs Motors Other new products to be introduced at Eurobike 2013 (Aug. 27-31) include Gates cranks and sprockets for Di2 electronic shifters and Pinion gearboxes - August 22, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation Helps Bottling Plant Managers Reduce Unnecessary Downtime Gates creates new short-form content based on extensive industry research to show busy beverage managers how they can save up to $312,000 on downtime per year. - August 15, 2013 - Gates Corporation

The Gates Corporation Announces Aftermarket Leadership Changes Gates appoints Jeff Brekke as Executive Vice President of Global Aftermarket and Jack Ramsey as Senior Vice President of North America Aftermarket. - June 23, 2013 - Gates Corporation

The Gates Corporation Releases New Aftermarket Parts Gates expands its aftermarket coverage with SKU additions across its product line, adding 128 parts for maximum coverage on late model vehicles as well as the all-new PolarSeal® II Clamp Assortment and PolarSeal II Male Flareless Assemblies for A/C repair. - June 20, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Gates Carbon Drive™ Partners with Leading Microbrewery and Top Outdoor Brands on Belt Drive Bike Contest Rocky Mountain Fix will be promoted on the back of several million beer cans and in select Whole Foods and Kroger supermarkets. - June 07, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation to Introduce New iLok™ Coupling for Underground Coal Mines at 2013 Longwall USA Exhibition & Conference The high-pressure iLok coupling reduces time, cost, and risk in moving longwall mining machinery. - May 31, 2013 - Gates Corporation

QTronic Releases a New Technology for the Optimization of Engine Parameters "ECU Chip Simulation" is a new technology that allows users to simulate and optimize native engine controller code on a PC. QTronic presents applications of this technology at the 7th International Design of Experiments (DoE) Conference in Berlin, Germany. - May 21, 2013 - QTronic

Gates Corporation Receives Four NCMA Awards Gates Automotive Aftermarket Recognized for “Best In Class” Electronic Catalog Data Excellence by Customers and Peers. - May 02, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation Releases PolarSeal® II Clamp Assortment, a Portable, Easy-to-Use A/C Barrier Hose Assembly Kit The Gates PolarSeal II kit provides all the necessary tools to build in-field A/C barrier hose assemblies in a versatile repair system. - April 18, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation Launches New Carbon Drive™ Website Highlighting the Lifestyle Advantages of Bicycle Belt Drives The new site was created to build brand awareness and demonstrate that Carbon Drive™ belt systems make cycling cleaner, easier, and more fashionable. - March 22, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation Releases 748 New Automotive Aftermarket Parts Gates continues to expand its vehicle application coverage with automotive aftermarket SKU additions across its product line, including the release of a new Micro-V® Component Kit and Turbocharger Hose. - March 20, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation to Attend Technology & Maintenance Council’s 2013 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition Gates will show fleet managers and other attendees its PIC Gauge™ Belt Wear App, FleetRunner® Hi-Temp Straight Coolant Hose, and PowerClean™ Flush Tool. - March 13, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation Launches New Automotive Racing Performance Website The Gates Racing Performance Muscle (RPM) website provides information about Gates advanced performance products and creates interaction among automotive enthusiasts. - February 23, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation Announces New G-Force™ C12™ Continuously Variable Transmission Belt The automotive aftermarket leader introduces the first ever drop-in carbon tensile cord CVT belt for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), utility vehicles (UTVs), and snowmobiles. - February 16, 2013 - Gates Corporation

BMC Racing Team Receives New Belt Drive Lifestyle Bikes for 2013 Season. Only UCI ProTeam with an Official Commuter Bike Tejay van Garderen and Marco Pinotti, along with BMC staff and mechanics, get belted with Gates Carbon Drive. - February 14, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Gates Partners with Specialized and SRAM on World Bicycle Relief Project Every purchase of a Source Two bicycle with Gates Carbon Drive and Automatix shifter results in the donation of a bike to rural health workers in Africa. - January 26, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation Introduces New FleetRunner® Hi-Temp Straight Coolant Hose for Heavy-Duty Applications The leader in Fleet and Heavy-Duty solutions announces a new high-temperature, peroxide-cured EPDM coolant hose that outperforms more expensive silicone and sulphur-cured EPDM hose alternatives. - January 23, 2013 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation and the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Name Brett Conner Technician of the Year Out of more than 150,000 automotive service professionals, Conner earned top honors in the Master Automobile & L1 Technician category. - November 14, 2012 - Gates Corporation

Gates Belts to Power 2013 FIRST Robotics Competition Gates Corporation will supply belts and sprockets to replace chains typically used in the international competition. - November 08, 2012 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation’s PIC Gauge Belt Wear App Now Available for Android™ Smartphones Gates Parts Image Capture (PIC) Gauge Belt Wear App is now available on both iPhone® and Android™ smartphones. - October 31, 2012 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation Enhances NaviGates Online Automotive Parts Catalog Gates expands its successful NaviGates interactive parts catalog by providing instant access to Gates product information on the Web. - October 26, 2012 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation Receives Friends of NACAT Award for Supporting and Promoting Automotive Education The automotive manufacturer was recognized by the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) for its educational contributions to the organization. - August 17, 2012 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation Releases New White Paper: “How Belt Drives Impact Overhung Load” Gates engineers provide detailed technical information about the impact load-carrying capacity has on the shafts and bearings of speed reducers attached to belt drives. - July 27, 2012 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation Awards Scholarships in FIRST Robotics Competition Gates Corporation has awarded scholarships to six high school seniors who competed in the 2012 FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) and used Gates belt drives on their competition robots. - July 25, 2012 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation Launches Smartphone App for Belt Wear Diagnostics Gates Parts Image Capture (PIC) Gauge Belt Wear App is the automotive aftermarket’s first digital belt wear tool designed for professionals. - June 06, 2012 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation Announces New Automotive Accessory Belt Drive System (ABDS) Display The educational tool demonstrates how servicing entire belt drive system ensures optimum performance. - May 31, 2012 - Gates Corporation

Gates Corporation Introduces POWERCLEAN™ Flush Tool and Launches Automotive Cooling System Maintenance Awareness Campaign Gates POWERCLEAN Flush Tool performs a thorough cooling system flush, an important part of proper automotive cooling system maintenance. - May 18, 2012 - Gates Corporation