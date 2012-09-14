PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Bollinger Motors announces they will show their all-electric B1 sport utility truck at the 2017 LA Auto Show. - November 14, 2017 - Bollinger Motors
Bollinger Motors hires Detroit veteran to lead production efforts for B1 electric sport utility truck. - October 10, 2017 - Bollinger Motors
Air Time Critical announces its new business case study: "Emergency Air Freight Romania to England: Keeping Costs Down." In this series of logistics business cases, Air Time Critical - European freight forwarder specialising in emergency logistics for the automotive industry - offers an insider’s... - June 06, 2017 - Air Time Critical
Diesel Emissions Service (DES), a leading provider of emission control devices, announced today that it had signed a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of A-Z Emissions Solutions. DES will continue providing great service and emissions solutions to their current customer base. “We are... - February 24, 2016 - Diesel Emissions Service
Softing Automotive is strategically extending its global sales team with Muzafar Moshref as Director Business Development for the North American market. - August 08, 2015 - Softing Automotive
Same carbon technology, designed for relaxed city and urban riding - March 13, 2015 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation, a global diversified manufacturer of industrial and automotive products, announced today that it will expand its Iola, Kansas manufacturing facility to accommodate its new line of oil & gas hose products. The 82,000 square foot expansion will increase the size of the company’s... - February 05, 2015 - Gates Corporation
The Board of Directors of LOR, Inc., Hydradyne's parent company, named David Parks the President of Hydradyne, LLC in the 4th quarter of 2014. - January 23, 2015 - Hydradyne, LLC
Red is the new black for stylish urban bicyclists. - December 06, 2014 - Gates Corporation
Gates Poly Chain® Carbon™ Volt™ belt is engineered to reduce safety risks in explosive environments by providing longer-lasting static conductivity. - October 31, 2014 - Gates Corporation
32 Channel Temperature Scanner Indicator by The Sensor Connection, a division of Harold G. Schaevitz Industries LLC. - October 10, 2014 - Harold G Schaveitz Industries
Gates Corporation’s Carbon Drive business unit increases its UK presence, releases a new IGH instructional video, launches a new Carbon Drive Owner’s Manual, expands its product line, and signs with a new distributor in Spain. - May 24, 2014 - Gates Corporation
The streamlined new Gates.com provides industry-leading automotive and industrial belt, hose, and hydraulic solutions in an intuitive way. - April 11, 2014 - Gates Corporation
The industrial leader will have more than 50 experts on hand to reveal a new naming and color-coding system for industrial hose, and demonstrate its MegaSys® hydraulic hose line, Hotline™ SCR hose system, and new GC32-TSi™ tablet-controlled hose crimper. - February 13, 2014 - Gates Corporation
Gates Mectrol will showcase its new 48” FlatClean™ food grade belts in 2mm and 3mm thicknesses at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE). - January 23, 2014 - Gates Corporation
E&B Racing team is looking forward to the 2014 season. E&B is a Nostalgia Drag Racing team that competes in the NHRA Heritage and ANRA series. With 2013 wrapped up and in the books, "E&B is happy with finishing in the top half of the ANRA series with a few round wins and missing a Simi... - December 24, 2013 - E and B Racing
The automotive aftermarket manufacturer expands its product line with 181 additional SKUs including new Ford turbocharger hose kits and textile-covered fuel line hose. - December 04, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Bush is honored for educating students using Gates Tools for Schools and Gates Performance Center, and for his ASE certification. - November 23, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Bassett is honored for his commitment to automotive aftermarket training, education, and excellence. - November 07, 2013 - Gates Corporation
The automotive aftermarket division of Gates will demo the new GC32TSi Crimper, PIC Gauge 2.0 smartphone app, and the eCrimp mobile app as well as innovative products from several of their key lines at the expo. - October 31, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates is targeting the electric bike market, which is the fastest-growing category for its bicycle belt drives - October 13, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates expands its aftermarket coverage with the addition of 394 SKUs across its product line, including new turbocharger hose, branched radiator hose, timing component kits with water pump, and small I.D. & molded hose. - September 20, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Other new products to be introduced at Eurobike 2013 (Aug. 27-31) include Gates cranks and sprockets for Di2 electronic shifters and Pinion gearboxes - August 22, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates creates new short-form content based on extensive industry research to show busy beverage managers how they can save up to $312,000 on downtime per year. - August 15, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates appoints Jeff Brekke as Executive Vice President of Global Aftermarket and Jack Ramsey as Senior Vice President of North America Aftermarket. - June 23, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates expands its aftermarket coverage with SKU additions across its product line, adding 128 parts for maximum coverage on late model vehicles as well as the all-new PolarSeal® II Clamp Assortment and PolarSeal II Male Flareless Assemblies for A/C repair. - June 20, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Rocky Mountain Fix will be promoted on the back of several million beer cans and in select Whole Foods and Kroger supermarkets. - June 07, 2013 - Gates Corporation
The high-pressure iLok coupling reduces time, cost, and risk in moving longwall mining machinery. - May 31, 2013 - Gates Corporation
"ECU Chip Simulation" is a new technology that allows users to simulate and optimize native engine controller code on a PC. QTronic presents applications of this technology at the 7th International Design of Experiments (DoE) Conference in Berlin, Germany. - May 21, 2013 - QTronic
Gates Automotive Aftermarket Recognized for “Best In Class” Electronic Catalog Data Excellence by Customers and Peers. - May 02, 2013 - Gates Corporation
The Gates PolarSeal II kit provides all the necessary tools to build in-field A/C barrier hose assemblies in a versatile repair system. - April 18, 2013 - Gates Corporation
The new site was created to build brand awareness and demonstrate that Carbon Drive™ belt systems make cycling cleaner, easier, and more fashionable. - March 22, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates continues to expand its vehicle application coverage with automotive aftermarket SKU additions across its product line, including the release of a new Micro-V® Component Kit and Turbocharger Hose. - March 20, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Gates will show fleet managers and other attendees its PIC Gauge™ Belt Wear App, FleetRunner® Hi-Temp Straight Coolant Hose, and PowerClean™ Flush Tool. - March 13, 2013 - Gates Corporation
The Gates Racing Performance Muscle (RPM) website provides information about Gates advanced performance products and creates interaction among automotive enthusiasts. - February 23, 2013 - Gates Corporation
The automotive aftermarket leader introduces the first ever drop-in carbon tensile cord CVT belt for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), utility vehicles (UTVs), and snowmobiles. - February 16, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Tejay van Garderen and Marco Pinotti, along with BMC staff and mechanics, get belted with Gates Carbon Drive. - February 14, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Every purchase of a Source Two bicycle with Gates Carbon Drive and Automatix shifter results in the donation of a bike to rural health workers in Africa. - January 26, 2013 - Gates Corporation
The leader in Fleet and Heavy-Duty solutions announces a new high-temperature, peroxide-cured EPDM coolant hose that outperforms more expensive silicone and sulphur-cured EPDM hose alternatives. - January 23, 2013 - Gates Corporation
Out of more than 150,000 automotive service professionals, Conner earned top honors in the Master Automobile & L1 Technician category. - November 14, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation will supply belts and sprockets to replace chains typically used in the international competition. - November 08, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Parts Image Capture (PIC) Gauge Belt Wear App is now available on both iPhone® and Android™ smartphones. - October 31, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates expands its successful NaviGates interactive parts catalog by providing instant access to Gates product information on the Web. - October 26, 2012 - Gates Corporation
The automotive manufacturer was recognized by the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) for its educational contributions to the organization. - August 17, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates engineers provide detailed technical information about the impact load-carrying capacity has on the shafts and bearings of speed reducers attached to belt drives. - July 27, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Corporation has awarded scholarships to six high school seniors who competed in the 2012 FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) and used Gates belt drives on their competition robots. - July 25, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Parts Image Capture (PIC) Gauge Belt Wear App is the automotive aftermarket’s first digital belt wear tool designed for professionals. - June 06, 2012 - Gates Corporation
The educational tool demonstrates how servicing entire belt drive system ensures optimum performance. - May 31, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates POWERCLEAN Flush Tool performs a thorough cooling system flush, an important part of proper automotive cooling system maintenance. - May 18, 2012 - Gates Corporation
Gates Automotive Aftermarket Recognized for Catalog Excellence by Peers and Customers - May 03, 2012 - Gates Corporation