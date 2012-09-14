PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Surgical Appliance & Supplies Manufacturing
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Alpha Omega Alpha Omega Nazareth Illit, Israel
Alpha Omega develops and manufactures cutting-edge biomedical research and clinical equipment used worldwide in various neurological fields. 
Dynamics West Dynamics West Camarillo, CA
Dynamics West is a Microsoft Dynamics NAV reseller with superior expertise in NAV implementations, customizations, training and support. 
Eden Spine, LLC Eden Spine, LLC Altamonte Springs, FL
Eden Spine LLC is a privately held, technology driven, spine organization. The Eden Spine Group is headquartered in Florida, with a wholly... 
GPC Medical Ltd. GPC Medical Ltd. New Delhi, India
Exporters and manufacturers of Surgical and Medical Instruments from India.  Welcome to the world of GPC - most probably the fastest... 
InfeKta Packaging International InfeKta Packaging International Lake Forest, IL
InfeKta Packaging International is a strong leader in providing strong and durable goods to the medical industry. Our diagnostic and biohazardous... 
Medifix Medifix Guildford, United Kingdom
Medifix has been established by two UK doctors to make common surgical procedures simple, easy to perform and less traumatic. Medifix has... 
Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc. Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc. Rochester, NH
Phase 2 Medical Manufacturing, Inc., based in Rochester, NH, is the innovative leader and turnkey contract manufacturer of single-use disposable... 
RONCO RONCO Concord, Canada
Established in 1996, Ronco specializes in superior protective solutions.  With a focus on quality products and outstanding customer... 
