Poriferous, LLC Announces Publication of U.S. Patent Application for Dura-Bloc™ Technology

Poriferous, LLC today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has published U.S. patent application US-20230165682-A1, covering their Dura-Bloc™ Patient Specific Cranial Implants. The publication of this patent application further reinforces Poriferous' standing... - March 19, 2026 - Poriferous, LLC

Poriferous, LLC Granted U.S. Patent for Porous Polyethylene One Piece Ears

Poriferous has secured a patent for a porous polyethylene ear that allows for an ear reconstruction, typically in cases of microtia or trauma, to take place in as little as one surgery. This, along with their Patient- Specific program, places Poriferous and their SU-POR line of implants at the forefront of ear reconstruction technology. - January 30, 2026 - Poriferous, LLC

FSN Medical Technologies Launches FM-E3205D Series, Its First MiniLED Medical-Grade Display

FSN Medical Technologies announced the release of the FM-E3205D Series, the company’s first miniLED medical-grade monitor. Designed for surgical and clinical use, the display delivers improved brightness uniformity, contrast control, and image stability to support accurate medical imaging in demanding healthcare environments. - December 28, 2025 - FSN Medical Technologies

SIMSTECH AI Tracking Technology Captures Major Market Attention; Targets Q4 EU Partnership

SIMSTECH AI Tracking Technology Captures Major Market Attention; Targets Q4 EU Partnership

SIMSTECH, a leading developer of AI-driven reusable surgical instrument tracking solutions, showcased its ClariTrace™ and EverTrace™ systems, which are defining a new benchmark for surgical instrument traceability. At two simultaneous major exhibitions—the Gangwon Medical... - September 28, 2025 - SIMSTECH Inc.

Poriferous, LLC Achieves Coveted EU MDR Regulatory Certification for Porous Polyethylene Implants

Poriferous, LLC Achieves Coveted EU MDR Regulatory Certification for Porous Polyethylene Implants

Poriferous, LLC, manufacturers of SUPOR Craniomaxillofacial Implants gain EU MDR Regulatory Certification. - August 18, 2025 - Poriferous, LLC

ReLiftMD Reports Over 2,000 Successful Patient Treatments -- Re•Lift Me™ One-Hour Facial Rejuvenation Procedures Deliver Decade-Younger Looks Under Local Anesthesia

ReLiftMD LLC is changing the aesthetic landscape with its novel Re•Lift Me™ minimally invasive, long-lasting facial rejuvenation procedures. These procedures enable individuals to achieve a naturally youthful appearance, looking up to ten years younger, through a simple, one-hour procedure performed under local anesthesia. - May 07, 2025 - ReLiftMD, LLC

Dragonfly™ Pancreaticobiliary Scope System Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the World’s First and Only 360° Rotatable Pancreaticobiliary Scope

Novel device enhances visualization, precision, and therapeutic capabilities for complex pancreaticobiliary conditions. - April 22, 2025 - Dragonfly Endoscopy Inc.

Spotlight on heart&core Sports and Medical’s Shirl Post-Surgical Bra, Uniquely Designed for Heart Surgery

Spotlight on heart&core Sports and Medical’s Shirl Post-Surgical Bra, Uniquely Designed for Heart Surgery

A big highlight for February’s American Heart Month, heart&core's newest bra features a patent-pending double zipper for two sizing options and easy closure to deliver secure compression as a heart surgery patient heals. While breast surgery patients are aware they need a surgical bra, not as many heart patients are informed of surgical bra options. Our bra was designed with help from heart specialists and addresses specific needs post-heart surgery. - February 03, 2025 - heart&core

Operative Experience Awarded Second Procurement from the Air National Guard to Equip 57 Bases Throughout the US with High-Fidelity Tactical Trauma Care Simulators

Operative Experience Awarded Second Procurement from the Air National Guard to Equip 57 Bases Throughout the US with High-Fidelity Tactical Trauma Care Simulators

Operative Experience Inc.(OEI), a global leader in healthcare simulation and tactical medicine, announced today that it had secured a second procurement from the Air National Guard (ANG) to complete the installation of OEI’s latest high-fidelity, male and female TCCS Plus Pro patient simulators at 103 ANG sites throughout the US. - November 20, 2024 - Operative Experience, Inc.

OEI’s PCCS Pro Pro Female Becomes the First Female Trauma Care Simulator Accredited and Authorized for Procurement by the U.S. Army

OEI’s PCCS Pro Pro Female Becomes the First Female Trauma Care Simulator Accredited and Authorized for Procurement by the U.S. Army

Operative Experience (OEI), a leader in healthcare simulation solutions, announced today that its Prolonged Casualty Care (PCCS Pro) Female simulator for trauma care training recently passed operational testing and has been accredited and authorized for procurement by the U.S. Army. - September 27, 2024 - Operative Experience, Inc.

RoddyMedical Selected for Mayo Clinic & ASU MedTech Accelerator Program

RoddyMedical Selected for Mayo Clinic & ASU MedTech Accelerator Program

Company Meets with Top Experts and Brings Home Audience Choice Award - May 23, 2024 - RoddyMedical Inc.

New Multiview FHD Surgical Medical Grade Display Monitors by FSN

FSN Medical Technologies is now offering FHD 22" to 32" medical-grade monitors. These monitors also come in touchscreens. - May 17, 2024 - FSN Medical Technologies

AirLife and OralKleen Announce a Strategic Distribution Partnership

AirLife and OralKleen Announce a Strategic Distribution Partnership

AirLife, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care formerly known as SunMed, and OralKleen, a medical device company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and reducing ventilator-associated pneumonia through... - September 08, 2023 - SunMed/AirLife

EndoGlow Revolutionizes Fluorescence-Guided Minimally Invasive Surgery with the GreenEgg™ Fluorescent Manipulator

EndoGlow Revolutionizes Fluorescence-Guided Minimally Invasive Surgery with the GreenEgg™ Fluorescent Manipulator

EndoGlow, a pioneering medical technology company, proudly announces the launch of its breakthrough product, the GreenEgg™ fluorescent manipulator. Designed to revolutionize fluorescence-guided minimally invasive surgeries, the GreenEgg™ brings a new level of capability and innovation... - August 16, 2023 - EndoGlow

SunMed Receives the European Union (EU) Medical Device Regulation (MDR) Certification

SunMed, a global leader in consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care, has received Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification from the European Union (EU) on nine categories of its medical devices. SunMed, a significant provider of medical products, celebrates its EU MDR... - September 16, 2022 - SunMed/AirLife

Hartford HealthCare’s Heart & Vascular Institute Becomes National Leader on the Scalable Utilization of Value-Based Contracts for Medical Devices

Hartford HealthCare implements automated value-based contract monitoring using Mondopoint technology platform. - November 29, 2021 - Mondopoint

Mika Medical, a Korean Manufacturer Specializing in Syringe Technology, Has Completed Clinical Trials with Yonsei University Severance Hospital and Catania University

The research team injected insulin to 20 test subjects selected according to certain criteria using Comfort-in and a general pen-type syringe. As a result of comparing injection effects of a general pen-type insulin syringe, the injection-type insulin injection method demonstrated faster effects of increasing the level of fast-acting insulin in the blood and lowering blood sugar, compared to the standard insulin injection method. - May 13, 2021 - Mika Medical

New Chief Information Security Officer Named at Lifelines Neuro

Rafael Garrido brings cloud security expertise for expansion of Rendr Platform EEG software. - April 15, 2021 - Lifelines Neuro

Mika Medical Launches Comfort-M, a New Continuous Needleless Injection System in Korea

Mika Medical succeeded in developing Comfort-M, a new continuous needleless injection system in Korea. Founded in 1990, Mika Medical developed Korea’s first patented needleless injection (Comfort-In) technology, used for diabetes, local anesthesia, and hormone injections. Comfort-In helped... - April 14, 2021 - Mika Medical

Mika Medical, the First Developer and Manufacturer of Needlefree Injection System (Comfort-in) in Korea, is Entering the Global Market

Mika Medical's needle free injection system is suitable for people who fear needle pain and diabetic patients in need of frequent insulin administration. Micro-sized holes on the surface of the nozzles, strong spring pressure, and a high-velocity jets of medication, allow medication to penetrate... - March 19, 2021 - Mika Medical

New Product Protects Medical Personnel on the COVID-19 Frontlines

New Product Protects Medical Personnel on the COVID-19 Frontlines

C2Dx announces partnership with Schupan to distribute Aero|Guard Protection Barrier - April 30, 2020 - C2Dx, Inc.

Surgical Mask Supplier: SoMedicalSupplies Daily Production Capacity Up to 3 Million

The demand for surgical masks will continue to drastically rise given the situation the entire world is in today. The increasing number of reported cases of the Coronavirus disease in many countries has caused people to be more mindful of their hygiene and protection against sicknesses as well. - March 17, 2020 - SoMedical

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients

TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue

Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or... - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, RenovoDerm Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, RenovoDerm Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract

Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, RenovoDerm has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, RenovoDerm will market their Phoenix Wound Matrix and Rotium Bioresorbable Wick products to DoD medical facilities. - November 06, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, Stryker’s Product Clarifix Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, Stryker’s Product Clarifix Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract

Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical

PSS Urology is Now on Academy Medical’s DoD DAPA Contract

PSS Urology is Now on Academy Medical’s DoD DAPA Contract

Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, PSS Urology has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, PSS Urology will market their line of Urology Surgical Devices including their QuickFire Series(TM) Bipolar Electrodes, Cables & Instrument Sets,... - October 08, 2019 - Academy Medical

Utah Medical Device Company Celebrates 25 Years in the Orthopedic Business

Utah Medical Device Company Celebrates 25 Years in the Orthopedic Business

Ortho Development® Corporation Celebrates 25 Years; Utah medical device company celebrates 25 years in the orthopedic business. - September 15, 2019 - Ortho Development

Academy Medical is Pleased to Announce Their Partnership with Medtronic Spine

Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans. Headquartered in... - September 10, 2019 - Academy Medical

Innovit Expands Internationally with the Opening of Two New European Offices - Initial Expansion Focuses on Germany and the Netherlands

Innovit, a global software company specializing in Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM), Global Data Synchronization (GDSN) and UDI compliance solutions, has announced their plans for additional offices in Europe. - September 05, 2019 - Innovit

Academy Medical's New Partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc.

Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacturer of respiratory valves and respiratory products. Hans Rudolph offers custom designs for Original Equipment Manufacturers, Distributors and Retail Customers. Their innovative... - August 29, 2019 - Academy Medical

C2Dx Acquires STIC Intra-Compartmental Pressure Monitoring System from Stryker Corporation

C2Dx Acquires STIC Intra-Compartmental Pressure Monitoring System from Stryker Corporation

Critical Care Diagnostics, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company dedicated to providing world class products and service to healthcare professionals, while driving costs out of the healthcare continuum. - June 28, 2019 - C2Dx, Inc.

Academy Medical and Skye Biologics Partner to Strengthen Offering in Federally Funded Medical Facilities

Academy Medical is pleased to announce that Skye Biologics, a national leader in biotechnology, have joined forces to bring validated BioECM tissue biologics to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA), Department of Defense, and Department of Health and Human Services medical centers across the country. - February 07, 2019 - Academy Medical

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Plus, a High-Fidelity Training Simulator for Medical Provider Level Tactical Casualty Care

Operative Experience Inc., (OEI) a company that develops the world’s only hands-in-the-body medical simulators for obstetrics, trauma and surgical training, today announced the launch of TCCS Plus, a military grade, high-fidelity simulator designed to provide hyper-real, clinically-responsive... - January 22, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

CleanCut Technologies Honored as “2018 Top Workplace in Orange County” by the Orange County Register

CleanCut Technologies Honored as “2018 Top Workplace in Orange County” by the Orange County Register

CleanCut Technologies, a leader in medical device packaging, is proud to announce the company was recently named as a “2018 Top Workplace” by Southern California's Orange County Register. The O.C. Register honors companies that have strengthened the economy and community and genuinely care about their employees. - December 11, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

New Medical Device Packaging Solutions Offers Strength and Stability Without Rigid Packaging Materials

New Medical Device Packaging Solutions Offers Strength and Stability Without Rigid Packaging Materials

CleanCut's new, patent pending Quick Tray with Pop ‘N Lock Technology is a pouch card product designed to give medical device manufacturers a packaging solution that offers strength, rigidity and stability without having to utilize rigid packaging materials. By manufacturing an HDPE pouch card with reinforced side rails, and using their easy Pop ‘N Lock Technology, the enhanced pouch card now becomes a sturdy Quick Tray for heavy or light devices. - November 06, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

CleanCut Technologies' "Dual Hoop Catheter DISK" Honored with Dow's Gold Award for Packaging Innovation

CleanCut Technologies' "Dual Hoop Catheter DISK" Honored with Dow's Gold Award for Packaging Innovation

CleanCut Technologies’ Dual Hoop Catheter DISK continues to be on the cutting edge of medical device packaging design and was honored as a Gold Winner in Dow Chemical Company’s “2018 30th Annual Award for Packaging Innovation.” The award winners, announced on September 11,... - September 13, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

Tidy Workplace and Precise Dispensing Results from preeflow® eco-PEN450 for Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric, a leading international manufacturer of water and fuel pumps, needed to optimise their dispensing processes to reduce the waste of UV curing material during the application process. A preeflow eco-PEN450 provided the precise dispensing they were after. - September 02, 2018 - Intertronics

WACKER Elastosil ® N9111 Tin Free Silicone from Intertronics Avoids Conflicting Chemistries and Speeds Assembly Time

WACKER ELASTOSIL® N9111 from Intertronics is a tin-free single part RTV silicone adhesive sealant. It is suitable for electronics manufacturing, especially for gap filling, component ruggedisation, and form-in-place gasketing. - August 19, 2018 - Intertronics

Preeflow Precision Dispensing System from Intertronics Improves Quality and Reduces Rejects of Automobile Parts

The automobile manufacturing industry places high demands on suppliers with regard to process reliability, quality and efficiency. To meet these challenges, a preeflow customer had to optimise his application of a two-part sealant to make a form-in-place (FIP) gasket through precision dispensing with the preeflow® eco-DUO600 from Intertronics. - July 28, 2018 - Intertronics

New Guidance from Intertronics – How to Specify a Dispensing Robot to Increase Quality and Cut Costs

As selection of a dispensing robot is sometimes a daunting task, Intertronics, a specialist adhesives and dispensing company, has compiled a short piece of guidance on how to specify a dispensing robot. - July 05, 2018 - Intertronics

Gensco Pharma’s Transdermal Colchicine, ColciGel®, for Treatment of Acute Gout Flares with Negligible Systemic Absorption Improving Tolerability with Less Side Effects

New transdermal therapy available for gout sufferers with negligible systemic absorption improving tolerability and minimizing side effects. ColciGel for Acute Gout Flares is now available at your participating local retail pharmacy. - June 26, 2018 - Gensco Pharma

WACKER Signs Up Intertronics for Silicone Distribution

Munich based chemical company WACKER and Intertronics are pleased to announce the signing of a distribution contract under which Intertronics will sell WACKER’s products to customers in the UK and Ireland. - June 20, 2018 - Intertronics

Automated Sealant Dispensing Proves a Winner for Innovative Golfing Product

An automated sealant dispensing system from Intertronics provided consistent and reliable results in this wearable technology application. - April 28, 2018 - Intertronics

New F4500N Large Area Benchtop Dispensing Robot from Intertronics

New from Intertronics is the Fisnar F4500N Dispensing Robot, a full function robot that enables cost effective automation of liquid dispensing operations, allowing increased productivity and consistent output. - April 15, 2018 - Intertronics

Intertronics Launch Affordable Mixing Machine for Liquids, Pastes and Powders

The new Thinky ARM-310 mixer from Intertronics provides consistent mixing results for many engineering, pharmaceutical or cosmetic compounds, which can comprise of liquids, pastes, powders or fillers in any combination. - March 31, 2018 - Intertronics

CIA Medical Scholarship Program Honors Superheroes of Healthcare

The CIA Medical scholarship encourages students to “unmask” the unsung superheroes of healthcare by writing an essay about how a healthcare worker made a difference in their life. Most healthcare stories today focus on costs, but CIA Medical is more interested in the caring professionals who work tirelessly to restore their patients’ physical and emotional well-being. - March 14, 2018 - Central Infusion Alliance, Inc.

Intertronics - Thinky Mixers and Precision Dosing on Show at the Making Pharmaceuticals Exhibition

On the Intertronics Making Pharmaceuticals stand no. 108 (24-25th April 2018 at Ricoh Arena, Coventry), there will be a range Thinky mixers on show which offer non-invasive mixing in a repeatable controlled planetary process. - March 04, 2018 - Intertronics

New Easy Loading Fixture "ELF" Helps Medical Device Manufacturers Reduce Assembly Time and Increase Output

New Easy Loading Fixture "ELF" Helps Medical Device Manufacturers Reduce Assembly Time and Increase Output

The ELF is a time-saving fixture designed to reduce assembly time and increase output for medical device manufacturers. It is a custom-designed fixture that simultaneously releases retention elements on a pouch card within seconds. Without the need for assembly teams to perform this manually, medical device manufacturers can expect their output to increase significantly. - February 27, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

New eco-PEN330 Dispenser from Intertronics

The new preeflow® eco-PEN330 volumetric dosing pump from Intertronics offers manufacturers precision application of fluids and pastes from a minimum of 0.002ml, at rates of up to 3.3 ml/min. - February 03, 2018 - Intertronics

Press Releases 1 - 50 of 437