Recent Headlines
Poriferous, LLC Announces Publication of U.S. Patent Application for Dura-Bloc™ Technology
Poriferous, LLC today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has published U.S. patent application US-20230165682-A1, covering their Dura-Bloc™ Patient Specific Cranial Implants. The publication of this patent application further reinforces Poriferous' standing... - March 19, 2026 - Poriferous, LLC
Poriferous, LLC Granted U.S. Patent for Porous Polyethylene One Piece Ears
Poriferous has secured a patent for a porous polyethylene ear that allows for an ear reconstruction, typically in cases of microtia or trauma, to take place in as little as one surgery. This, along with their Patient- Specific program, places Poriferous and their SU-POR line of implants at the forefront of ear reconstruction technology. - January 30, 2026 - Poriferous, LLC
FSN Medical Technologies Launches FM-E3205D Series, Its First MiniLED Medical-Grade Display
FSN Medical Technologies announced the release of the FM-E3205D Series, the company’s first miniLED medical-grade monitor. Designed for surgical and clinical use, the display delivers improved brightness uniformity, contrast control, and image stability to support accurate medical imaging in demanding healthcare environments. - December 28, 2025 - FSN Medical Technologies
SIMSTECH AI Tracking Technology Captures Major Market Attention; Targets Q4 EU Partnership
SIMSTECH, a leading developer of AI-driven reusable surgical instrument tracking solutions, showcased its ClariTrace™ and EverTrace™ systems, which are defining a new benchmark for surgical instrument traceability. At two simultaneous major exhibitions—the Gangwon Medical... - September 28, 2025 - SIMSTECH Inc.
Poriferous, LLC Achieves Coveted EU MDR Regulatory Certification for Porous Polyethylene Implants
Poriferous, LLC, manufacturers of SUPOR Craniomaxillofacial Implants gain EU MDR Regulatory Certification. - August 18, 2025 - Poriferous, LLC
ReLiftMD Reports Over 2,000 Successful Patient Treatments -- Re•Lift Me™ One-Hour Facial Rejuvenation Procedures Deliver Decade-Younger Looks Under Local Anesthesia
ReLiftMD LLC is changing the aesthetic landscape with its novel Re•Lift Me™ minimally invasive, long-lasting facial rejuvenation procedures. These procedures enable individuals to achieve a naturally youthful appearance, looking up to ten years younger, through a simple, one-hour procedure performed under local anesthesia. - May 07, 2025 - ReLiftMD, LLC
Dragonfly™ Pancreaticobiliary Scope System Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the World’s First and Only 360° Rotatable Pancreaticobiliary Scope
Novel device enhances visualization, precision, and therapeutic capabilities for complex pancreaticobiliary conditions. - April 22, 2025 - Dragonfly Endoscopy Inc.
Spotlight on heart&core Sports and Medical’s Shirl Post-Surgical Bra, Uniquely Designed for Heart Surgery
A big highlight for February’s American Heart Month, heart&core's newest bra features a patent-pending double zipper for two sizing options and easy closure to deliver secure compression as a heart surgery patient heals. While breast surgery patients are aware they need a surgical bra, not as many heart patients are informed of surgical bra options. Our bra was designed with help from heart specialists and addresses specific needs post-heart surgery. - February 03, 2025 - heart&core
Operative Experience Awarded Second Procurement from the Air National Guard to Equip 57 Bases Throughout the US with High-Fidelity Tactical Trauma Care Simulators
Operative Experience Inc.(OEI), a global leader in healthcare simulation and tactical medicine, announced today that it had secured a second procurement from the Air National Guard (ANG) to complete the installation of OEI’s latest high-fidelity, male and female TCCS Plus Pro patient simulators at 103 ANG sites throughout the US. - November 20, 2024 - Operative Experience, Inc.
OEI’s PCCS Pro Pro Female Becomes the First Female Trauma Care Simulator Accredited and Authorized for Procurement by the U.S. Army
Operative Experience (OEI), a leader in healthcare simulation solutions, announced today that its Prolonged Casualty Care (PCCS Pro) Female simulator for trauma care training recently passed operational testing and has been accredited and authorized for procurement by the U.S. Army. - September 27, 2024 - Operative Experience, Inc.
RoddyMedical Selected for Mayo Clinic & ASU MedTech Accelerator Program
Company Meets with Top Experts and Brings Home Audience Choice Award - May 23, 2024 - RoddyMedical Inc.
New Multiview FHD Surgical Medical Grade Display Monitors by FSN
FSN Medical Technologies is now offering FHD 22" to 32" medical-grade monitors. These monitors also come in touchscreens. - May 17, 2024 - FSN Medical Technologies
AirLife and OralKleen Announce a Strategic Distribution Partnership
AirLife, a leading North American manufacturer and distributor of consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care formerly known as SunMed, and OralKleen, a medical device company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and reducing ventilator-associated pneumonia through... - September 08, 2023 - SunMed/AirLife
EndoGlow Revolutionizes Fluorescence-Guided Minimally Invasive Surgery with the GreenEgg™ Fluorescent Manipulator
EndoGlow, a pioneering medical technology company, proudly announces the launch of its breakthrough product, the GreenEgg™ fluorescent manipulator. Designed to revolutionize fluorescence-guided minimally invasive surgeries, the GreenEgg™ brings a new level of capability and innovation... - August 16, 2023 - EndoGlow
SunMed Receives the European Union (EU) Medical Device Regulation (MDR) Certification
SunMed, a global leader in consumable medical devices for anesthesia and respiratory care, has received Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification from the European Union (EU) on nine categories of its medical devices. SunMed, a significant provider of medical products, celebrates its EU MDR... - September 16, 2022 - SunMed/AirLife
Hartford HealthCare’s Heart & Vascular Institute Becomes National Leader on the Scalable Utilization of Value-Based Contracts for Medical Devices
Hartford HealthCare implements automated value-based contract monitoring using Mondopoint technology platform. - November 29, 2021 - Mondopoint
Mika Medical, a Korean Manufacturer Specializing in Syringe Technology, Has Completed Clinical Trials with Yonsei University Severance Hospital and Catania University
The research team injected insulin to 20 test subjects selected according to certain criteria using Comfort-in and a general pen-type syringe. As a result of comparing injection effects of a general pen-type insulin syringe, the injection-type insulin injection method demonstrated faster effects of increasing the level of fast-acting insulin in the blood and lowering blood sugar, compared to the standard insulin injection method. - May 13, 2021 - Mika Medical
New Chief Information Security Officer Named at Lifelines Neuro
Rafael Garrido brings cloud security expertise for expansion of Rendr Platform EEG software. - April 15, 2021 - Lifelines Neuro
Mika Medical Launches Comfort-M, a New Continuous Needleless Injection System in Korea
Mika Medical succeeded in developing Comfort-M, a new continuous needleless injection system in Korea. Founded in 1990, Mika Medical developed Korea’s first patented needleless injection (Comfort-In) technology, used for diabetes, local anesthesia, and hormone injections. Comfort-In helped... - April 14, 2021 - Mika Medical
Mika Medical, the First Developer and Manufacturer of Needlefree Injection System (Comfort-in) in Korea, is Entering the Global Market
Mika Medical's needle free injection system is suitable for people who fear needle pain and diabetic patients in need of frequent insulin administration. Micro-sized holes on the surface of the nozzles, strong spring pressure, and a high-velocity jets of medication, allow medication to penetrate... - March 19, 2021 - Mika Medical
New Product Protects Medical Personnel on the COVID-19 Frontlines
C2Dx announces partnership with Schupan to distribute Aero|Guard Protection Barrier - April 30, 2020 - C2Dx, Inc.
Surgical Mask Supplier: SoMedicalSupplies Daily Production Capacity Up to 3 Million
The demand for surgical masks will continue to drastically rise given the situation the entire world is in today. The increasing number of reported cases of the Coronavirus disease in many countries has caused people to be more mindful of their hygiene and protection against sicknesses as well. - March 17, 2020 - SoMedical
Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients
TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.
Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue
Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or... - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical
Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, RenovoDerm Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract
Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, RenovoDerm has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, RenovoDerm will market their Phoenix Wound Matrix and Rotium Bioresorbable Wick products to DoD medical facilities. - November 06, 2019 - Academy Medical
Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, Stryker’s Product Clarifix Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract
Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical
PSS Urology is Now on Academy Medical’s DoD DAPA Contract
Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, PSS Urology has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, PSS Urology will market their line of Urology Surgical Devices including their QuickFire Series(TM) Bipolar Electrodes, Cables & Instrument Sets,... - October 08, 2019 - Academy Medical
Utah Medical Device Company Celebrates 25 Years in the Orthopedic Business
Ortho Development® Corporation Celebrates 25 Years; Utah medical device company celebrates 25 years in the orthopedic business. - September 15, 2019 - Ortho Development
Academy Medical is Pleased to Announce Their Partnership with Medtronic Spine
Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans. Headquartered in... - September 10, 2019 - Academy Medical
Innovit Expands Internationally with the Opening of Two New European Offices - Initial Expansion Focuses on Germany and the Netherlands
Innovit, a global software company specializing in Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM), Global Data Synchronization (GDSN) and UDI compliance solutions, has announced their plans for additional offices in Europe. - September 05, 2019 - Innovit
Academy Medical's New Partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc.
Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacturer of respiratory valves and respiratory products. Hans Rudolph offers custom designs for Original Equipment Manufacturers, Distributors and Retail Customers. Their innovative... - August 29, 2019 - Academy Medical
C2Dx Acquires STIC Intra-Compartmental Pressure Monitoring System from Stryker Corporation
Critical Care Diagnostics, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company dedicated to providing world class products and service to healthcare professionals, while driving costs out of the healthcare continuum. - June 28, 2019 - C2Dx, Inc.
Academy Medical and Skye Biologics Partner to Strengthen Offering in Federally Funded Medical Facilities
Academy Medical is pleased to announce that Skye Biologics, a national leader in biotechnology, have joined forces to bring validated BioECM tissue biologics to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA), Department of Defense, and Department of Health and Human Services medical centers across the country. - February 07, 2019 - Academy Medical
Operative Experience Announces TCCS Plus, a High-Fidelity Training Simulator for Medical Provider Level Tactical Casualty Care
Operative Experience Inc., (OEI) a company that develops the world’s only hands-in-the-body medical simulators for obstetrics, trauma and surgical training, today announced the launch of TCCS Plus, a military grade, high-fidelity simulator designed to provide hyper-real, clinically-responsive... - January 22, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.
CleanCut Technologies Honored as “2018 Top Workplace in Orange County” by the Orange County Register
CleanCut Technologies, a leader in medical device packaging, is proud to announce the company was recently named as a “2018 Top Workplace” by Southern California's Orange County Register. The O.C. Register honors companies that have strengthened the economy and community and genuinely care about their employees. - December 11, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies
New Medical Device Packaging Solutions Offers Strength and Stability Without Rigid Packaging Materials
CleanCut's new, patent pending Quick Tray with Pop ‘N Lock Technology is a pouch card product designed to give medical device manufacturers a packaging solution that offers strength, rigidity and stability without having to utilize rigid packaging materials. By manufacturing an HDPE pouch card with reinforced side rails, and using their easy Pop ‘N Lock Technology, the enhanced pouch card now becomes a sturdy Quick Tray for heavy or light devices. - November 06, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies
CleanCut Technologies' "Dual Hoop Catheter DISK" Honored with Dow's Gold Award for Packaging Innovation
CleanCut Technologies’ Dual Hoop Catheter DISK continues to be on the cutting edge of medical device packaging design and was honored as a Gold Winner in Dow Chemical Company’s “2018 30th Annual Award for Packaging Innovation.” The award winners, announced on September 11,... - September 13, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies
Tidy Workplace and Precise Dispensing Results from preeflow® eco-PEN450 for Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric, a leading international manufacturer of water and fuel pumps, needed to optimise their dispensing processes to reduce the waste of UV curing material during the application process. A preeflow eco-PEN450 provided the precise dispensing they were after. - September 02, 2018 - Intertronics
WACKER Elastosil ® N9111 Tin Free Silicone from Intertronics Avoids Conflicting Chemistries and Speeds Assembly Time
WACKER ELASTOSIL® N9111 from Intertronics is a tin-free single part RTV silicone adhesive sealant. It is suitable for electronics manufacturing, especially for gap filling, component ruggedisation, and form-in-place gasketing. - August 19, 2018 - Intertronics
Preeflow Precision Dispensing System from Intertronics Improves Quality and Reduces Rejects of Automobile Parts
The automobile manufacturing industry places high demands on suppliers with regard to process reliability, quality and efficiency. To meet these challenges, a preeflow customer had to optimise his application of a two-part sealant to make a form-in-place (FIP) gasket through precision dispensing with the preeflow® eco-DUO600 from Intertronics. - July 28, 2018 - Intertronics
New Guidance from Intertronics – How to Specify a Dispensing Robot to Increase Quality and Cut Costs
As selection of a dispensing robot is sometimes a daunting task, Intertronics, a specialist adhesives and dispensing company, has compiled a short piece of guidance on how to specify a dispensing robot. - July 05, 2018 - Intertronics
Gensco Pharma’s Transdermal Colchicine, ColciGel®, for Treatment of Acute Gout Flares with Negligible Systemic Absorption Improving Tolerability with Less Side Effects
New transdermal therapy available for gout sufferers with negligible systemic absorption improving tolerability and minimizing side effects. ColciGel for Acute Gout Flares is now available at your participating local retail pharmacy. - June 26, 2018 - Gensco Pharma
WACKER Signs Up Intertronics for Silicone Distribution
Munich based chemical company WACKER and Intertronics are pleased to announce the signing of a distribution contract under which Intertronics will sell WACKER’s products to customers in the UK and Ireland. - June 20, 2018 - Intertronics
Automated Sealant Dispensing Proves a Winner for Innovative Golfing Product
An automated sealant dispensing system from Intertronics provided consistent and reliable results in this wearable technology application. - April 28, 2018 - Intertronics
New F4500N Large Area Benchtop Dispensing Robot from Intertronics
New from Intertronics is the Fisnar F4500N Dispensing Robot, a full function robot that enables cost effective automation of liquid dispensing operations, allowing increased productivity and consistent output. - April 15, 2018 - Intertronics
Intertronics Launch Affordable Mixing Machine for Liquids, Pastes and Powders
The new Thinky ARM-310 mixer from Intertronics provides consistent mixing results for many engineering, pharmaceutical or cosmetic compounds, which can comprise of liquids, pastes, powders or fillers in any combination. - March 31, 2018 - Intertronics
CIA Medical Scholarship Program Honors Superheroes of Healthcare
The CIA Medical scholarship encourages students to “unmask” the unsung superheroes of healthcare by writing an essay about how a healthcare worker made a difference in their life. Most healthcare stories today focus on costs, but CIA Medical is more interested in the caring professionals who work tirelessly to restore their patients’ physical and emotional well-being. - March 14, 2018 - Central Infusion Alliance, Inc.
Intertronics - Thinky Mixers and Precision Dosing on Show at the Making Pharmaceuticals Exhibition
On the Intertronics Making Pharmaceuticals stand no. 108 (24-25th April 2018 at Ricoh Arena, Coventry), there will be a range Thinky mixers on show which offer non-invasive mixing in a repeatable controlled planetary process. - March 04, 2018 - Intertronics
New Easy Loading Fixture "ELF" Helps Medical Device Manufacturers Reduce Assembly Time and Increase Output
The ELF is a time-saving fixture designed to reduce assembly time and increase output for medical device manufacturers. It is a custom-designed fixture that simultaneously releases retention elements on a pouch card within seconds. Without the need for assembly teams to perform this manually, medical device manufacturers can expect their output to increase significantly. - February 27, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies
New eco-PEN330 Dispenser from Intertronics
The new preeflow® eco-PEN330 volumetric dosing pump from Intertronics offers manufacturers precision application of fluids and pastes from a minimum of 0.002ml, at rates of up to 3.3 ml/min. - February 03, 2018 - Intertronics