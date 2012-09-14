PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Elbe Valley Medical is Virtually Merging with the Optimal Outcome Ecosystem An LOI for up to $10M (USD) has been signed with Optimal Outcome Solutions for Breakthrough Cancer Treatment on completion of their Virtual Merger. - November 29, 2019 - Elbe Valley Medical

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, RenovoDerm Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, RenovoDerm has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, RenovoDerm will market their Phoenix Wound Matrix and Rotium Bioresorbable Wick products to DoD medical facilities. - November 06, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, Stryker’s Product Clarifix Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical

PSS Urology is Now on Academy Medical’s DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, PSS Urology has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, PSS Urology will market their line of Urology Surgical Devices including their QuickFire Series(TM) Bipolar Electrodes, Cables & Instrument Sets, Laser... - October 08, 2019 - Academy Medical

Utah Medical Device Company Celebrates 25 Years in the Orthopedic Business Ortho Development® Corporation Celebrates 25 Years; Utah medical device company celebrates 25 years in the orthopedic business. - September 15, 2019 - Ortho Development

Academy Medical is Pleased to Announce Their Partnership with Medtronic Spine Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans. Headquartered in Dublin,... - September 10, 2019 - Academy Medical

Innovit Expands Internationally with the Opening of Two New European Offices - Initial Expansion Focuses on Germany and the Netherlands Innovit, a global software company specializing in Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM), Global Data Synchronization (GDSN) and UDI compliance solutions, has announced their plans for additional offices in Europe. - September 05, 2019 - Innovit

Academy Medical's New Partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc. Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacturer of respiratory valves and respiratory products. Hans Rudolph offers custom designs for Original Equipment Manufacturers, Distributors and Retail Customers. Their innovative research... - August 29, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical and Skye Biologics Partner to Strengthen Offering in Federally Funded Medical Facilities Academy Medical is pleased to announce that Skye Biologics, a national leader in biotechnology, have joined forces to bring validated BioECM tissue biologics to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA), Department of Defense, and Department of Health and Human Services medical centers across the country. - February 07, 2019 - Academy Medical

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Plus, a High-Fidelity Training Simulator for Medical Provider Level Tactical Casualty Care Operative Experience Inc., (OEI) a company that develops the world’s only hands-in-the-body medical simulators for obstetrics, trauma and surgical training, today announced the launch of TCCS Plus, a military grade, high-fidelity simulator designed to provide hyper-real, clinically-responsive trauma... - January 22, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

CleanCut Technologies Honored as “2018 Top Workplace in Orange County” by the Orange County Register CleanCut Technologies, a leader in medical device packaging, is proud to announce the company was recently named as a “2018 Top Workplace” by Southern California's Orange County Register. The O.C. Register honors companies that have strengthened the economy and community and genuinely care about their employees. - December 11, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

Medlantis and VEITHsymposium™ Sign Global Promotion Agreement for World’s-First Endovascular Surgical “Internet Point of Care CME” for Video On Oct. 10th 2018, Medlantis, a pioneer in digital multi-media education for physicians, technologists and nurses, signed a joint promotion agreement with VEITHsymposium™, the world’s leading academic medical conference and content creator for endovascular and vascular surgery. Medlantis... - November 08, 2018 - Medlantis Inc.

New Medical Device Packaging Solutions Offers Strength and Stability Without Rigid Packaging Materials CleanCut's new, patent pending Quick Tray with Pop ‘N Lock Technology is a pouch card product designed to give medical device manufacturers a packaging solution that offers strength, rigidity and stability without having to utilize rigid packaging materials. By manufacturing an HDPE pouch card with reinforced side rails, and using their easy Pop ‘N Lock Technology, the enhanced pouch card now becomes a sturdy Quick Tray for heavy or light devices. - November 06, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

CleanCut Technologies' "Dual Hoop Catheter DISK" Honored with Dow's Gold Award for Packaging Innovation CleanCut Technologies’ Dual Hoop Catheter DISK continues to be on the cutting edge of medical device packaging design and was honored as a Gold Winner in Dow Chemical Company’s “2018 30th Annual Award for Packaging Innovation.” The award winners, announced on September 11, 2018,... - September 13, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

Tidy Workplace and Precise Dispensing Results from preeflow® eco-PEN450 for Franklin Electric Franklin Electric, a leading international manufacturer of water and fuel pumps, needed to optimise their dispensing processes to reduce the waste of UV curing material during the application process. A preeflow eco-PEN450 provided the precise dispensing they were after. - September 02, 2018 - Intertronics

WACKER Elastosil ® N9111 Tin Free Silicone from Intertronics Avoids Conflicting Chemistries and Speeds Assembly Time WACKER ELASTOSIL® N9111 from Intertronics is a tin-free single part RTV silicone adhesive sealant. It is suitable for electronics manufacturing, especially for gap filling, component ruggedisation, and form-in-place gasketing. - August 19, 2018 - Intertronics

Preeflow Precision Dispensing System from Intertronics Improves Quality and Reduces Rejects of Automobile Parts The automobile manufacturing industry places high demands on suppliers with regard to process reliability, quality and efficiency. To meet these challenges, a preeflow customer had to optimise his application of a two-part sealant to make a form-in-place (FIP) gasket through precision dispensing with the preeflow® eco-DUO600 from Intertronics. - July 28, 2018 - Intertronics

New Guidance from Intertronics – How to Specify a Dispensing Robot to Increase Quality and Cut Costs As selection of a dispensing robot is sometimes a daunting task, Intertronics, a specialist adhesives and dispensing company, has compiled a short piece of guidance on how to specify a dispensing robot. - July 05, 2018 - Intertronics

Gensco Pharma’s Transdermal Colchicine, ColciGel®, for Treatment of Acute Gout Flares with Negligible Systemic Absorption Improving Tolerability with Less Side Effects New transdermal therapy available for gout sufferers with negligible systemic absorption improving tolerability and minimizing side effects. ColciGel for Acute Gout Flares is now available at your participating local retail pharmacy. - June 26, 2018 - Gensco Pharma

WACKER Signs Up Intertronics for Silicone Distribution Munich based chemical company WACKER and Intertronics are pleased to announce the signing of a distribution contract under which Intertronics will sell WACKER’s products to customers in the UK and Ireland. - June 20, 2018 - Intertronics

Automated Sealant Dispensing Proves a Winner for Innovative Golfing Product An automated sealant dispensing system from Intertronics provided consistent and reliable results in this wearable technology application. - April 28, 2018 - Intertronics

New F4500N Large Area Benchtop Dispensing Robot from Intertronics New from Intertronics is the Fisnar F4500N Dispensing Robot, a full function robot that enables cost effective automation of liquid dispensing operations, allowing increased productivity and consistent output. - April 15, 2018 - Intertronics

Intertronics Launch Affordable Mixing Machine for Liquids, Pastes and Powders The new Thinky ARM-310 mixer from Intertronics provides consistent mixing results for many engineering, pharmaceutical or cosmetic compounds, which can comprise of liquids, pastes, powders or fillers in any combination. - March 31, 2018 - Intertronics

CIA Medical Scholarship Program Honors Superheroes of Healthcare The CIA Medical scholarship encourages students to “unmask” the unsung superheroes of healthcare by writing an essay about how a healthcare worker made a difference in their life. Most healthcare stories today focus on costs, but CIA Medical is more interested in the caring professionals who work tirelessly to restore their patients’ physical and emotional well-being. - March 14, 2018 - Central Infusion Alliance, Inc.

Intertronics - Thinky Mixers and Precision Dosing on Show at the Making Pharmaceuticals Exhibition On the Intertronics Making Pharmaceuticals stand no. 108 (24-25th April 2018 at Ricoh Arena, Coventry), there will be a range Thinky mixers on show which offer non-invasive mixing in a repeatable controlled planetary process. - March 04, 2018 - Intertronics

New Easy Loading Fixture "ELF" Helps Medical Device Manufacturers Reduce Assembly Time and Increase Output The ELF is a time-saving fixture designed to reduce assembly time and increase output for medical device manufacturers. It is a custom-designed fixture that simultaneously releases retention elements on a pouch card within seconds. Without the need for assembly teams to perform this manually, medical device manufacturers can expect their output to increase significantly. - February 27, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

New eco-PEN330 Dispenser from Intertronics The new preeflow® eco-PEN330 volumetric dosing pump from Intertronics offers manufacturers precision application of fluids and pastes from a minimum of 0.002ml, at rates of up to 3.3 ml/min. - February 03, 2018 - Intertronics

Free UV Curing Guide Offers Top Tips from Intertronics The free UV Curing Guide, available from Intertronics, discusses some of the differences between conventional UV curing lamps and the latest lamps based on LED technology. - January 11, 2018 - Intertronics

CleanCut Technologies Demonstrates Medical Device Packaging Solutions and Offers Facility Tour During MD&M West 2018 Show CleanCut Technologies will be showcasing their innovative line of medical device packaging products and services in Booth #1473 at the MD&M West 2018 Show on February 6-8 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. The company is inviting interested medical device manufacturers and packaging... - January 03, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

MarketLab Re-Introduces the Titan Cart Family to Its Line of Mobile Healthcare Solutions MarketLab is pleased to re-introduce the Titan family of draw carts to its comprehensive offering of unique and hard-to-find products for healthcare professionals. The new and improved carts are now available with an auto-lift height adjustment mechanism to accommodate all clinicians’ heights... - December 15, 2017 - MarketLab, Inc.

CleanCut Technologies Named "2017 Top Workplace in Orange County" by the O.C Register CleanCut Technologies (www.cleancuttek.com), a leader in medical device packaging, is proud to announce the company was recently named as a “2017 Top Workplace” by the Orange County Register. The company ranks number 20 out of 80 in small business category. - December 13, 2017 - CleanCut Technologies

Precision Liquid Dispensing – Ultra-Fast, Super Accurate Jetting Valve from Intertronics Two non-contact jetting valves for low and medium viscosity liquids have been launched in the UK by Intertronics. The Vermes MDS 3010+ and Vermes MDS 3020+ microdispensing jetting valves are designed for precision dispensing of material in small volumes at fast speeds with extremely high accuracy and... - December 08, 2017 - Intertronics

New LED Flood Curing System for UV/Light Cure Materials from Intertronics The new BlueWave® MX-250™ flood curing system from Intertronics offers the benefits of curing using UV LED technology, in a flood lamp configuration which has the power and control suitable for production. - November 29, 2017 - Intertronics

New Intertronics Duster Available to Meet 2018 F-Gas Regulations The new Vortex 360° Renew Duster available from Intertronics is an answer for companies facing the restriction on technical aerosols using HFCs with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) greater than 150, which comes into effect on January 1 2018. - November 05, 2017 - Intertronics

CleanCut Technologies to Demonstrate Medical Device Packaging Innovations at BIOMEDevice 2017 Medical device manufacturers will have the opportunity to discover CleanCut Technologies’ innovative line of custom medical device packaging products in Booth #529 at the BIOMEDevice 2017 Show on December 6-7 at the San Jose Convention Center. CleanCut Technologies continues its effort to design... - October 30, 2017 - CleanCut Technologies

Intertronics Advance Superior Adhesive Performance Through Plasma Surface Treatment Intertronics explain how substantial increases in bond strength is achievable with the use of plasma surface treatment, which can improve adhesion on many substrates, including those which are seen as difficult to bond. - October 22, 2017 - Intertronics

Operative Experience Receives a $1 Million Phase 2 SBIR Grant to Develop a Female Patient Simulator for Tactical Trauma Care The award will support the development of a high-fidelity female patient simulator to train U.S. Armed Forces personnel in the management of severely injured female combat casualties at the point of injury. - October 17, 2017 - Operative Experience, Inc.

Ronco Will Participate at the A+A in Dusseldorf Ronco is pleased to announce its participation at A+A, Dusseldorf from October 17th to 20th. A+A is world’s leading international trade forum for safety, security and health at work. More than 65,000 visitors from 86 countries around the globe are expected to visit the show. At the show, Ronco... - October 13, 2017 - RONCO

MarketLab Introduces the Electrostatic Sprayer to Its Healthcare Network to Improve Infection Prevention The cordless ESS's electrostatic technology reduces infection risks by providing 360° disinfecting coverage. It’s ideal for disinfecting curved and hard-to-reach surfaces. - October 07, 2017 - MarketLab, Inc.

MarketLab Introduces Vein-Eye™ to Its Healthcare Customers to Save Time and Improve Patient Satisfaction MarketLab recently added the Vein-Eye™ near-infrared vein locator to its extensive offering of unique and hard-to-find products for healthcare professionals. Vein-Eye is ideal for use with virtually all patients, regardless of age or skin color. Its harmless, near-infrared LED light locates veins... - October 01, 2017 - MarketLab, Inc.

CleanCut Technologies Announces "Vault" Packaging System for Medical Devices CleanCut Technologies “Vault” packaging system is an innovative alternative to pouch-style packaging that protects and retains medical devices. The system combines a universal thermoformed tray with the flexibility and versatility of CleanCut’s HDPE pouch cards. - September 19, 2017 - CleanCut Technologies

MarketLab Introduces MotoMop to Its Worldwide Network of Healthcare Professionals MarketLab is pleased to introduce MotoMop™ to its comprehensive offering of unique and hard-to-find products for healthcare professionals. MotoMop removes up to 98% more soil than traditional alternatives and eliminates the wet floors and the cross-contamination risks associated with your average... - September 10, 2017 - MarketLab, Inc.

Intertronics Precision Dispensing Helps Electrical Manufacturer to Reduce Waste Precision epoxy dispensing from Intertronics helps electrical manufacturer to reduce waste by improving quality and yield. - August 25, 2017 - Intertronics

wee MEDICAL Announces New Products for Newborns and Infants Undergoing Circumcision and Other Minor Procedures wee MEDICAL is now offering safer, more diverse products for use in circumcisions and other minor surgical procedures. - August 24, 2017 - wee MEDICAL

Intertronics Launch New Handheld Dispensing Valves for Cyanoacrylate Adhesives New from Intertronics are two new dispensing valves suitable for cyanoacrylate adhesives as well as other volatile and/or low viscosity materials such as UV cure adhesives, solvents, varnishes, lacquers or inks. - August 11, 2017 - Intertronics

Academy Medical and Brain Sentinel Partner to Strengthen Offering in Federally Funded Medical Facilities Government partnership will expand access to Academy Medical’s product portfolio within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), and Indian Health Services (IHS) for patients and clinicians. - August 02, 2017 - Academy Medical

New Low Viscosity Conformal Coating from Intertronics Cures with Light The new Dymax 9452-FC low viscosity conformal coating from Intertronics is an advanced electronics conformal coating and offers an instant UV and visible light cure with secondary heat cure for shadow areas within electronic assemblies. - July 28, 2017 - Intertronics