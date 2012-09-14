PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Elbe Valley Medical is Virtually Merging with the Optimal Outcome Ecosystem
An LOI for up to $10M (USD) has been signed with Optimal Outcome Solutions for Breakthrough Cancer Treatment on completion of their Virtual Merger. - November 29, 2019 - Elbe Valley Medical
Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients
TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.
Academy Medical
Academy Medical Has Announced a New Partnership with Cognivue
Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Cognivue. Cognivue, the first FDA-cleared computerized test of cognitive function. It objectively, quantitatively and reliably identifies changes in cognitive function that could be indicative of an impairment that may be optimally treated or managed. - November 18, 2019 - Academy Medical
Academy Medical
Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, RenovoDerm Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract
Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, RenovoDerm has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, RenovoDerm will market their Phoenix Wound Matrix and Rotium Bioresorbable Wick products to DoD medical facilities. - November 06, 2019 - Academy Medical
Academy Medical
Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, Stryker’s Product Clarifix Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract
Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical
Academy Medical
PSS Urology is Now on Academy Medical’s DoD DAPA Contract
Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, PSS Urology has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, PSS Urology will market their line of Urology Surgical Devices including their QuickFire Series(TM) Bipolar Electrodes, Cables & Instrument Sets, Laser... - October 08, 2019 - Academy Medical
Ortho Development
Utah Medical Device Company Celebrates 25 Years in the Orthopedic Business
Ortho Development® Corporation Celebrates 25 Years; Utah medical device company celebrates 25 years in the orthopedic business. - September 15, 2019 - Ortho Development
Academy Medical is Pleased to Announce Their Partnership with Medtronic Spine
Academy Medical is pleased to announce their partnership with Medtronic Spine. Medtronic Spine's extensive portfolio of spinal products will now be available on Academy Medical's SAC Top 18 contract, providing VA clinicians the tools necessary to provide optimum care for veterans. Headquartered in Dublin,... - September 10, 2019 - Academy Medical
Innovit Expands Internationally with the Opening of Two New European Offices - Initial Expansion Focuses on Germany and the Netherlands
Innovit, a global software company specializing in Master Data Management (MDM), Product Information Management (PIM), Global Data Synchronization (GDSN) and UDI compliance solutions, has announced their plans for additional offices in Europe. - September 05, 2019 - Innovit
Academy Medical's New Partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc.
Academy Medical has announced a new partnership with Hans Rudolph, Inc., a world leader in the design and manufacturer of respiratory valves and respiratory products. Hans Rudolph offers custom designs for Original Equipment Manufacturers, Distributors and Retail Customers. Their innovative research... - August 29, 2019 - Academy Medical
Academy Medical and Skye Biologics Partner to Strengthen Offering in Federally Funded Medical Facilities
Academy Medical is pleased to announce that Skye Biologics, a national leader in biotechnology, have joined forces to bring validated BioECM tissue biologics to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs (VA), Department of Defense, and Department of Health and Human Services medical centers across the country. - February 07, 2019 - Academy Medical
Operative Experience Announces TCCS Plus, a High-Fidelity Training Simulator for Medical Provider Level Tactical Casualty Care
Operative Experience Inc., (OEI) a company that develops the world’s only hands-in-the-body medical simulators for obstetrics, trauma and surgical training, today announced the launch of TCCS Plus, a military grade, high-fidelity simulator designed to provide hyper-real, clinically-responsive trauma... - January 22, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.
CleanCut Technologies
CleanCut Technologies Honored as “2018 Top Workplace in Orange County” by the Orange County Register
CleanCut Technologies, a leader in medical device packaging, is proud to announce the company was recently named as a “2018 Top Workplace” by Southern California's Orange County Register. The O.C. Register honors companies that have strengthened the economy and community and genuinely care about their employees. - December 11, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies
Medlantis and VEITHsymposium™ Sign Global Promotion Agreement for World’s-First Endovascular Surgical “Internet Point of Care CME” for Video
On Oct. 10th 2018, Medlantis, a pioneer in digital multi-media education for physicians, technologists and nurses, signed a joint promotion agreement with VEITHsymposium™, the world’s leading academic medical conference and content creator for endovascular and vascular surgery. Medlantis... - November 08, 2018 - Medlantis Inc.
CleanCut Technologies
New Medical Device Packaging Solutions Offers Strength and Stability Without Rigid Packaging Materials
CleanCut's new, patent pending Quick Tray with Pop ‘N Lock Technology is a pouch card product designed to give medical device manufacturers a packaging solution that offers strength, rigidity and stability without having to utilize rigid packaging materials. By manufacturing an HDPE pouch card with reinforced side rails, and using their easy Pop ‘N Lock Technology, the enhanced pouch card now becomes a sturdy Quick Tray for heavy or light devices. - November 06, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies
CleanCut Technologies
CleanCut Technologies' "Dual Hoop Catheter DISK" Honored with Dow's Gold Award for Packaging Innovation
CleanCut Technologies’ Dual Hoop Catheter DISK continues to be on the cutting edge of medical device packaging design and was honored as a Gold Winner in Dow Chemical Company’s “2018 30th Annual Award for Packaging Innovation.” The award winners, announced on September 11, 2018,... - September 13, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies
Tidy Workplace and Precise Dispensing Results from preeflow® eco-PEN450 for Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric, a leading international manufacturer of water and fuel pumps, needed to optimise their dispensing processes to reduce the waste of UV curing material during the application process. A preeflow eco-PEN450 provided the precise dispensing they were after. - September 02, 2018 - Intertronics
WACKER Elastosil ® N9111 Tin Free Silicone from Intertronics Avoids Conflicting Chemistries and Speeds Assembly Time
WACKER ELASTOSIL® N9111 from Intertronics is a tin-free single part RTV silicone adhesive sealant. It is suitable for electronics manufacturing, especially for gap filling, component ruggedisation, and form-in-place gasketing. - August 19, 2018 - Intertronics
Preeflow Precision Dispensing System from Intertronics Improves Quality and Reduces Rejects of Automobile Parts
The automobile manufacturing industry places high demands on suppliers with regard to process reliability, quality and efficiency. To meet these challenges, a preeflow customer had to optimise his application of a two-part sealant to make a form-in-place (FIP) gasket through precision dispensing with the preeflow® eco-DUO600 from Intertronics. - July 28, 2018 - Intertronics
New Guidance from Intertronics – How to Specify a Dispensing Robot to Increase Quality and Cut Costs
As selection of a dispensing robot is sometimes a daunting task, Intertronics, a specialist adhesives and dispensing company, has compiled a short piece of guidance on how to specify a dispensing robot. - July 05, 2018 - Intertronics
Gensco Pharma’s Transdermal Colchicine, ColciGel®, for Treatment of Acute Gout Flares with Negligible Systemic Absorption Improving Tolerability with Less Side Effects
New transdermal therapy available for gout sufferers with negligible systemic absorption improving tolerability and minimizing side effects. ColciGel for Acute Gout Flares is now available at your participating local retail pharmacy. - June 26, 2018 - Gensco Pharma
WACKER Signs Up Intertronics for Silicone Distribution
Munich based chemical company WACKER and Intertronics are pleased to announce the signing of a distribution contract under which Intertronics will sell WACKER’s products to customers in the UK and Ireland. - June 20, 2018 - Intertronics
Automated Sealant Dispensing Proves a Winner for Innovative Golfing Product
An automated sealant dispensing system from Intertronics provided consistent and reliable results in this wearable technology application. - April 28, 2018 - Intertronics
New F4500N Large Area Benchtop Dispensing Robot from Intertronics
New from Intertronics is the Fisnar F4500N Dispensing Robot, a full function robot that enables cost effective automation of liquid dispensing operations, allowing increased productivity and consistent output. - April 15, 2018 - Intertronics
Intertronics Launch Affordable Mixing Machine for Liquids, Pastes and Powders
The new Thinky ARM-310 mixer from Intertronics provides consistent mixing results for many engineering, pharmaceutical or cosmetic compounds, which can comprise of liquids, pastes, powders or fillers in any combination. - March 31, 2018 - Intertronics
CIA Medical Scholarship Program Honors Superheroes of Healthcare
The CIA Medical scholarship encourages students to “unmask” the unsung superheroes of healthcare by writing an essay about how a healthcare worker made a difference in their life. Most healthcare stories today focus on costs, but CIA Medical is more interested in the caring professionals who work tirelessly to restore their patients’ physical and emotional well-being. - March 14, 2018 - Central Infusion Alliance, Inc.
Intertronics - Thinky Mixers and Precision Dosing on Show at the Making Pharmaceuticals Exhibition
On the Intertronics Making Pharmaceuticals stand no. 108 (24-25th April 2018 at Ricoh Arena, Coventry), there will be a range Thinky mixers on show which offer non-invasive mixing in a repeatable controlled planetary process. - March 04, 2018 - Intertronics
CleanCut Technologies
New Easy Loading Fixture "ELF" Helps Medical Device Manufacturers Reduce Assembly Time and Increase Output
The ELF is a time-saving fixture designed to reduce assembly time and increase output for medical device manufacturers. It is a custom-designed fixture that simultaneously releases retention elements on a pouch card within seconds. Without the need for assembly teams to perform this manually, medical device manufacturers can expect their output to increase significantly. - February 27, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies
New eco-PEN330 Dispenser from Intertronics
The new preeflow® eco-PEN330 volumetric dosing pump from Intertronics offers manufacturers precision application of fluids and pastes from a minimum of 0.002ml, at rates of up to 3.3 ml/min. - February 03, 2018 - Intertronics
Free UV Curing Guide Offers Top Tips from Intertronics
The free UV Curing Guide, available from Intertronics, discusses some of the differences between conventional UV curing lamps and the latest lamps based on LED technology. - January 11, 2018 - Intertronics
CleanCut Technologies
CleanCut Technologies Demonstrates Medical Device Packaging Solutions and Offers Facility Tour During MD&M West 2018 Show
CleanCut Technologies will be showcasing their innovative line of medical device packaging products and services in Booth #1473 at the MD&M West 2018 Show on February 6-8 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. The company is inviting interested medical device manufacturers and packaging... - January 03, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies
MarketLab Re-Introduces the Titan Cart Family to Its Line of Mobile Healthcare Solutions
MarketLab is pleased to re-introduce the Titan family of draw carts to its comprehensive offering of unique and hard-to-find products for healthcare professionals. The new and improved carts are now available with an auto-lift height adjustment mechanism to accommodate all clinicians’ heights... - December 15, 2017 - MarketLab, Inc.
CleanCut Technologies
CleanCut Technologies Named "2017 Top Workplace in Orange County" by the O.C Register
CleanCut Technologies (www.cleancuttek.com), a leader in medical device packaging, is proud to announce the company was recently named as a “2017 Top Workplace” by the Orange County Register. The company ranks number 20 out of 80 in small business category. - December 13, 2017 - CleanCut Technologies
Precision Liquid Dispensing – Ultra-Fast, Super Accurate Jetting Valve from Intertronics
Two non-contact jetting valves for low and medium viscosity liquids have been launched in the UK by Intertronics. The Vermes MDS 3010+ and Vermes MDS 3020+ microdispensing jetting valves are designed for precision dispensing of material in small volumes at fast speeds with extremely high accuracy and... - December 08, 2017 - Intertronics
New LED Flood Curing System for UV/Light Cure Materials from Intertronics
The new BlueWave® MX-250™ flood curing system from Intertronics offers the benefits of curing using UV LED technology, in a flood lamp configuration which has the power and control suitable for production. - November 29, 2017 - Intertronics
New Intertronics Duster Available to Meet 2018 F-Gas Regulations
The new Vortex 360° Renew Duster available from Intertronics is an answer for companies facing the restriction on technical aerosols using HFCs with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) greater than 150, which comes into effect on January 1 2018. - November 05, 2017 - Intertronics
CleanCut Technologies
CleanCut Technologies to Demonstrate Medical Device Packaging Innovations at BIOMEDevice 2017
Medical device manufacturers will have the opportunity to discover CleanCut Technologies’ innovative line of custom medical device packaging products in Booth #529 at the BIOMEDevice 2017 Show on December 6-7 at the San Jose Convention Center. CleanCut Technologies continues its effort to design... - October 30, 2017 - CleanCut Technologies
Intertronics Advance Superior Adhesive Performance Through Plasma Surface Treatment
Intertronics explain how substantial increases in bond strength is achievable with the use of plasma surface treatment, which can improve adhesion on many substrates, including those which are seen as difficult to bond. - October 22, 2017 - Intertronics
Operative Experience Receives a $1 Million Phase 2 SBIR Grant to Develop a Female Patient Simulator for Tactical Trauma Care
The award will support the development of a high-fidelity female patient simulator to train U.S. Armed Forces personnel in the management of severely injured female combat casualties at the point of injury. - October 17, 2017 - Operative Experience, Inc.
Ronco Will Participate at the A+A in Dusseldorf
Ronco is pleased to announce its participation at A+A, Dusseldorf from October 17th to 20th. A+A is world’s leading international trade forum for safety, security and health at work. More than 65,000 visitors from 86 countries around the globe are expected to visit the show. At the show, Ronco... - October 13, 2017 - RONCO
MarketLab Introduces the Electrostatic Sprayer to Its Healthcare Network to Improve Infection Prevention
The cordless ESS's electrostatic technology reduces infection risks by providing 360° disinfecting coverage. It’s ideal for disinfecting curved and hard-to-reach surfaces. - October 07, 2017 - MarketLab, Inc.
MarketLab Introduces Vein-Eye™ to Its Healthcare Customers to Save Time and Improve Patient Satisfaction
MarketLab recently added the Vein-Eye™ near-infrared vein locator to its extensive offering of unique and hard-to-find products for healthcare professionals. Vein-Eye is ideal for use with virtually all patients, regardless of age or skin color. Its harmless, near-infrared LED light locates veins... - October 01, 2017 - MarketLab, Inc.
CleanCut Technologies
CleanCut Technologies Announces "Vault" Packaging System for Medical Devices
CleanCut Technologies “Vault” packaging system is an innovative alternative to pouch-style packaging that protects and retains medical devices. The system combines a universal thermoformed tray with the flexibility and versatility of CleanCut’s HDPE pouch cards. - September 19, 2017 - CleanCut Technologies
MarketLab Introduces MotoMop to Its Worldwide Network of Healthcare Professionals
MarketLab is pleased to introduce MotoMop™ to its comprehensive offering of unique and hard-to-find products for healthcare professionals. MotoMop removes up to 98% more soil than traditional alternatives and eliminates the wet floors and the cross-contamination risks associated with your average... - September 10, 2017 - MarketLab, Inc.
Intertronics Precision Dispensing Helps Electrical Manufacturer to Reduce Waste
Precision epoxy dispensing from Intertronics helps electrical manufacturer to reduce waste by improving quality and yield. - August 25, 2017 - Intertronics
wee MEDICAL Announces New Products for Newborns and Infants Undergoing Circumcision and Other Minor Procedures
wee MEDICAL is now offering safer, more diverse products for use in circumcisions and other minor surgical procedures. - August 24, 2017 - wee MEDICAL
Intertronics Launch New Handheld Dispensing Valves for Cyanoacrylate Adhesives
New from Intertronics are two new dispensing valves suitable for cyanoacrylate adhesives as well as other volatile and/or low viscosity materials such as UV cure adhesives, solvents, varnishes, lacquers or inks. - August 11, 2017 - Intertronics
Academy Medical and Brain Sentinel Partner to Strengthen Offering in Federally Funded Medical Facilities
Government partnership will expand access to Academy Medical’s product portfolio within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), and Indian Health Services (IHS) for patients and clinicians. - August 02, 2017 - Academy Medical
New Low Viscosity Conformal Coating from Intertronics Cures with Light
The new Dymax 9452-FC low viscosity conformal coating from Intertronics is an advanced electronics conformal coating and offers an instant UV and visible light cure with secondary heat cure for shadow areas within electronic assemblies. - July 28, 2017 - Intertronics
Automated Dispensing from Intertronics Helps Security Manufacturer Increase Throughput and Quality
Intertronics Fisnar Dispensing Robot with a pneumatic dispensing valve and the preeflow eco-PEN 600 precision volumetric, positive displacement dispensing pump, provides automated dispensing solution for GJD Manufacturing. - July 16, 2017 - Intertronics
Press Releases 1 - 50 of 418 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help