|
|
|
|
BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
THE BACTEK™ PLIF & TLIF Cages have been designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), their modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging...
|
|
|
|
GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems.
It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically developed...
|
|
|
|
GIZA VERTEBRAL BODY REPLACEMENT, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems.
It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically developed...
|
|
|
|
Microsoft Dynamics NAV, from Dynamics West
Product
Microsoft Dynamics NAV is a business management solution that provides you and your people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant even for the most highly specialized industries and...
|
|
|
|
NECTEK ANTERIOR CERVICAL PLATE, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
THE NECTEK™ anterior cervical plate is designed to easily fit the contour of the vertebrae to provide the necessary vertical & horizontal stability during fusion. Its pre-curved shape is consistent...
|
|
|
|
NEXIAL PEEK CERVICAL CAGE, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
THE NEXIAL™ cervical cage is specifically designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), its modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging load...
|
|
|
|
PERFX-2 DYNAMIC PEDICLE SCREW SYSTEM, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
HE PERFX-2™ is a low profile Polyvalent Polyaxial Pedicle Screw System with rigid rod for spinal fusions and dynamic rods for dynamic stabilization indications, specifically designed to perfect the...
|
|
|
|
|
WELLEX DYNAMIC INTERSPINOUS TECHNOLOGY, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
The WELLEX™ Interspinous Process Technology aims at perfecting the balance between motion and stability by restoring the posterior tension band, the facet congruence and the foraminal height. The...
|
|
|
|
WELLEX Interspinous Technology, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
www.edenspine.com The WELLEX™ Interspinous Process Technology aims at perfecting the balance between motion and stability by restoring the posterior tension band, the facet congruence and the foraminal...