BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE , from Eden Spine, LLC

THE BACTEK™ PLIF & TLIF Cages have been designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), their modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging...

GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement , from Eden Spine, LLC

The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems. It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically developed...

Microsoft Dynamics NAV , from Dynamics West

Microsoft Dynamics NAV is a business management solution that provides you and your people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant even for the most highly specialized industries and...

NECTEK ANTERIOR CERVICAL PLATE , from Eden Spine, LLC

THE NECTEK™ anterior cervical plate is designed to easily fit the contour of the vertebrae to provide the necessary vertical & horizontal stability during fusion. Its pre-curved shape is consistent...

NEXIAL PEEK CERVICAL CAGE , from Eden Spine, LLC

THE NEXIAL™ cervical cage is specifically designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), its modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging load...

PERFX-2 DYNAMIC PEDICLE SCREW SYSTEM , from Eden Spine, LLC

HE PERFX-2™ is a low profile Polyvalent Polyaxial Pedicle Screw System with rigid rod for spinal fusions and dynamic rods for dynamic stabilization indications, specifically designed to perfect the...

PERFX-2 Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Based Dynamic Stabilization System , from Eden Spine, LLC

Eden Spine’s new dynamic posterior stabilization system, the PERFX-2™, is the result of 15 years of clinical and biomechanical research with dynamic devices. Mourad B. Mokhtar, with the support...

WELLEX DYNAMIC INTERSPINOUS TECHNOLOGY , from Eden Spine, LLC

The WELLEX™ Interspinous Process Technology aims at perfecting the balance between motion and stability by restoring the posterior tension band, the facet congruence and the foraminal height. The...