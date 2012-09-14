PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE BACTEK PEEK LUMBAR CAGE, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
THE BACTEK™ PLIF & TLIF Cages have been designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), their modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging...
GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement GIZA Vertebral Body Replacement, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
The GIZA™ is the latest generation of titanium expandable Vertebral Body Replacement Systems. It allows surgeons to perform lumbar or thoracic Corpectomy procedures, and has been specifically developed...
Microsoft Dynamics NAV Microsoft Dynamics NAV, from Dynamics West
Product
Microsoft Dynamics NAV is a business management solution that provides you and your people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant even for the most highly specialized industries and...
NECTEK ANTERIOR CERVICAL PLATE NECTEK ANTERIOR CERVICAL PLATE, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
THE NECTEK™ anterior cervical plate is designed to easily fit the contour of the vertebrae to provide the necessary vertical & horizontal stability during fusion. Its pre-curved shape is consistent...
NEXIAL PEEK CERVICAL CAGE NEXIAL PEEK CERVICAL CAGE, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
THE NEXIAL™ cervical cage is specifically designed by surgeons for surgeons. Made of PEEK (Poly Ether Ether Ketone), its modulus of elasticity closely approximates cortical bone, encouraging load...
PERFX-2 DYNAMIC PEDICLE SCREW SYSTEM PERFX-2 DYNAMIC PEDICLE SCREW SYSTEM, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
HE PERFX-2™ is a low profile Polyvalent Polyaxial Pedicle Screw System with rigid rod for spinal fusions and dynamic rods for dynamic stabilization indications, specifically designed to perfect the...
PERFX-2 Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Based Dynamic Stabilization System PERFX-2 Polyaxial Pedicle Screw Based Dynamic Stabilization System, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
Eden Spine’s new dynamic posterior stabilization system, the PERFX-2™, is the result of 15 years of clinical and biomechanical research with dynamic devices. Mourad B. Mokhtar, with the support...
WELLEX DYNAMIC INTERSPINOUS TECHNOLOGY WELLEX DYNAMIC INTERSPINOUS TECHNOLOGY, from Eden Spine, LLC
Product
The WELLEX™ Interspinous Process Technology aims at perfecting the balance between motion and stability by restoring the posterior tension band, the facet congruence and the foraminal height. The...
