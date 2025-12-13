Recent Headlines
FDB Panel Fittings Announce a Wide Range of Industrial Handles for Enclosures, Cabinets, and Drawers
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce the availability of an extensive range of industrial-grade handles for enclosures, cabinets, panels, and drawers - now offered ex-stock for immediate dispatch via the FDB Online Store. Designed to meet the needs of diverse industrial environments, the... - December 13, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
120 Deg. Stainless Steel Concealed Hinge – New from FDB Online
FDB Online are pleased to announce this 120 deg. stainless steel hinge, new to their range. Designed for concealed fitting, this AISI 304 hinge features a removable pin for door removal in assembly or later service. Explains MD Gary Miles, “This is a robust and long-lived hinge suitable for... - November 25, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
New from Fdb Panel Fittings – A Black Aluminium Rear-Mounted Handle
Ideally suited for industrial applications, this new 150mm rear mounted grab handle from FDB Panel Fittings features a broad oval section which provides a natural fit in the hand. - November 01, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Advanced Gasket Sealing Systems from FDB Panel Fittings Ensure Superior Ingress Protection
FDB Panel Fittings, specialists in industrial access hardware, announce an ex-stock range of gasket sealing systems optimised for enclosure doors and specialist vehicles. - October 23, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Online Offer Slam Latch Set with Inside Safety Release
FDB Online are pleased to announce this large format Surface-Mount Slam Latch Set. It offers an inside safety release which is widely required for large-size insulated enclosures, such as cold stores or containerised units, where a surface-mounted latch is preferable to avoid breaching the thermal... - September 14, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Industrial Lift-Off Hinges for Enclosures and Panels from FDBdb Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings have a great offering of externally mounting lift-off hinges in traditional style black diecast with stud fixing for improved security and aesthetic along with a torpedo/bullet style in chrome. - July 26, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
External Grab Handles Now Available Online from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to offer their ex-stock grab handles for industrial applications – enclosures, doors, drawers, access panels, carry cases, instrumentation, with good hand clearance and ergonomic design. - July 12, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings Announces Their Rocfast Service for Streamlined Lock Assembly and Logistics
The Rocfast customer service program, available from FDB Panel Fittings, is designed to save time, reduce costs, and eliminate ordering errors, whilst guiding engineers and buyers through the complete process of lock assembly. - May 21, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Hinges for Electronic Enclosures Available from FDB Panel Fittings
The range of premium hinges from FDB Panel Fittings are designed to enhance the functionality and protection of enclosures across a wide variety of applications. - May 12, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Electrical Expands High-Quality Range of Enclosed Electrical Protection Devices for Industrial, Rail and MOD Applications
As the UK’s construction and infrastructure projects regain momentum, FDB Electrical Online is proud to announce an extensive range of enclosed electrical protection devices. These high-performance solutions are designed for industrial and commercial sites, utilities, healthcare facilities,... - May 04, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
GKG Industry Expands to the US, Bringing Two Decades of Structural Steel and Scaffolding Expertise to a Growing Market
GKG Industry, a trusted third-generation Indian manufacturer of high-quality structural steel products, scaffolding, and formworks, announces its official expansion into the US market. With over 20 years of global experience and exports to Europe and Australia, the company is now set to meet rising demand across the American construction and infrastructure sectors. - May 01, 2025 - GKG Industry
Enclosure and Cabinet Hardware Update from FDB Panel Fittings for Specialist Panel Builders
Gary Miles, MD at FDB Panel Fittings, discusses the latest updates in enclosure and cabinet hardware for specialist panel builders. - March 28, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Ex-Stock HG-TS Series Stainless Steel Torque Hinges from FDBPanel Fittings Online Shop
FDB Panel Fittings now have HG-TS series torque hinges available on their online store. These stainless steel hinges are suitable for marine applications and other harsh environments. - March 06, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
BCTS Series Stainless Steel Ball Catches Now from FDB Panel Fittings Online Shop
The versatile BCTS series of double ball catches from the FDB Panel Fittings Online store are designed for harsh environments and generally used for interior doors where rapid access is required. - February 14, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Industrial Threaded Product's Acquisition of Bristol Machine Company
ITP Celebrates First Quarter Ownership of Bristol Machine Company - Expanding Capabilities and Strengthening Market Position in the Fastener Industry - February 04, 2025 - Industrial Threaded Products Inc.
Small Lift-Off Enclosure Hinges Available Ex-Stock from FDB Panel Fittings Online Shop
FDB Panel Fittings now offer small lift-off enclosure hinges ex-stock. They have been designed particularly to suit small enclosures as used in electrical/electronic controls and distribution systems located in industrial facilities. - February 01, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Industrial Threaded Products Celebrates 1st Anniversary of Ababa Bolt Ownership
ITP Marks First Anniversary of Ababa Bolt Acquisition - a Year of Innovation, Growth, and Strengthened Industry Leadership - January 29, 2025 - Industrial Threaded Products Inc.
Concealed Diecast Enclosure Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings Online Store
The FDB Panel Fittings Online store now offer these concealed enclosure hinges in natural finish zinc die, for use “as they are” or for overpainting to suit the cabinet. - January 18, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Black Diecast Butt Hinge from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce this clean design hinge for external mounting of doors on cabinets and enclosures in industrial environments. These robust hinges are part of the FDB Online ex-stock offering for specialist panel builders and custom enclosure manufacturers working with... - January 16, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings Online Offer Heavy Duty Pedestal Hinge
Specialist panel builders will be pleased to learn that the FDB Panel Fittings Online store now has ex-stock availability of pedestal style hinges for enclosure and cabinet doors. The asymmetric design of the hinge lends extra support to enhance door rigidity of large doors on cabinets and... - December 26, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Slam Latch Set by Weston Body Hardware Available from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce this Surface-Mount Slam Latch Set made by leading manufacturer Weston Body Hardware. It offers a fluorescent “mushroom” inside safety release which is widely required for large-size insulated enclosures. - November 30, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Enclosure Door Support Stays Available from FDB Panel Fittings
The experienced team at FDB Panel Fittings have recently announced these enclosure door support stays which form part of the FDB Online offering of ex-stock stays, including telescopic stays. - November 10, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
New Grab Rails and Handles from FDB Panel Fittings
Newly announced by FDB Panel Fittings are these grab rails and handles, offering robust construction and simple front fixing with screws. - October 28, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Spanner Locks from FDB Panel Fittings Now Available on Their Online Store
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce that their online store now offers many “spanner locks” ex-stock for industrial applications. These locks feature internationally recognised operating keys based on a tool, spanner or coin and so are widely referred to as “spanner... - October 05, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Practical Bridge Handles from FDB Panel Fittings
Simple in style, robust and ergonomic in use, these practical bridge handles now offered by FDB Panel Fittings, offer a “fit and forget” solution to many manual opening situations. - August 30, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Universal Budget Latches from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce Universal Budget latches to a Deadbolt design from their sales partner Weston Body Hardware – these are available ex-stock from the FDB Online store to a traditional industry standard format in mild steel or stainless steel for home and industrial... - August 24, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings Offers Camlocks for Typical Locking Needs
FDB offer a select range of camlocks in 11mm, 16mm and 20mm sizes. Round and square format housing styles are available – complete with lock nut and assembled flat cam for immediate fitment into a pre-punched industry-standard cut-out. - August 17, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Small T Handles Now Available from the FDB Online Store
These T handles from FDB Panel Fittings sales partner Lowe & Fletcher are a great choice for cabinet handles, especially where there is plenty of space for people to pass, where their extra convenience is valued, or where it is important to match an existing installation. Gary Miles – MD... - August 08, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Locking L Handle from FDB Panel Fittings for Cabinets and Enclosures Now Ex-Stock
FDB Panel Fittings are delighted to offer traditional L handles for specialist cabinet manufacturers which are now available ex-stock and online from the FDB Online Store – one example being the Lowe & Fletcher 1602 locking L-Handle. Now available from their Online store this handle is... - July 19, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Robust Mid and High-Range Locks from FDB Panel Fittings with Excellent IP Sealing
The FDB Online store now offers ex-stock mid and high-range enclosure lock programs which include quarter turn latches, locks, wing-knobs, spanner locks, all with excellent IP ratings, typically to IP65 degrees of sealing. - June 28, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Lift-Off and Other Diecast Hinges for Heavy Enclosure Doors - from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce that they now offer traditional style diecast hinges for use on the outside of enclosures where they can facilitate lift-off operation, to ensure easy removal of doors for access to internal equipment during installation or maintenance. They provide a... - June 20, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
IP65/67 Quarter Turn L and T Handles Online from FDB Panel Fittings
The team at FDB Panel Fittings Online store is delighted to announce that they now have full stock of easy to fit traditional L and T style lock handles for all types of generic industrial applications, from production line to office, specialist vehicles to marine, offshore to hangers, control... - June 08, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Quarter Turns from FDB Panel Fittings - Thousands of Possible Combinations Simplified with Rocfast Assembly
The team at FDB Panel Fittings have calculated that there are now over 116,000 possible combinations of standard components available at their Online store. - March 29, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
Fdb Panel Fittings Offer a Latch Solution to Keep Supply Chains Open, Flexible and Working Fas
The Online team at FDB Panel Fittings are delighted to announce their solution to keeping supply chains open, flexible and working fast, with their ex-stock urgent delivery of a wide range of Cam latches with barrel body and inserts. These often resemble a nut or screwhead and so are referred to as a “spanner” lock, a type of quarter turn mechanism for secure closure of cabinet and enclosure doors. - January 10, 2024 - FDB Panel Fittings
New Stainless Compression Latches with Wing Knob Inserts Available from FDB Panel Fittings
New stainless steel compression latches to IP65/67 now from the DIRAK/FDB Panel Fittings sales partnership allow flexible use, especially in outdoor situations where their wing knob inserts enable quick and easy operation even with a gloved hand. - November 09, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings Handles – Bridge, Bow, Grab, Lift and "D" Styles
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce that their online store now has an extensive stock of handles for doors, drawers, panels, equipment and cases from a range of manufacturers, in various materials. Handles of this type are often the last component to be fitted and can be needed as a matter... - October 20, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
New DIRAK Flush Compression Rotary Latches in Stainless Steel from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce a new flush-mounted design of compression rotary latch in stainless steel with precise compression. They are now rated to IP65 and up to IP69K for protection from dust and water. Typically, this series is suitable for doors and panels in public places... - October 14, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
New Safety Latch Locks from FDB Panel Fittings
New Safety Latch Locks from FDB Panel Fittings enable internal unlocking in the event that a person might accidentally become shut inside housing. - August 17, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
Clean Locking Hardware from FDB Panel Fittings for the food processing industry
FDB Panel Fittings, together with their sales partner DIRAK, now offer a range of clean locking solutions for the secure closure of housings and equipment in the food processing industries. - August 16, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
A New Solution to 2D and 3D Hinge Alignment from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings announce a new visible 2D adjustable hinge for nested doors from sales partner Dirak which is designed to save time and simplify correct alignment of larger doors. - July 14, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
WingIts® Presents: ShowerLuxe™
ShowerLuxe™ shower doors are the finishing touch for a complete bathroom from industry titan WingIts®. With two door styles and multiple finish options, ShowerLuxe™ is a versatile fit for any space with the guaranteed quality of WingIts®. - July 13, 2023 - WingIts
New Toggle Latch in Polyamide with Tool-Less Assembly from FDB Panel Fittings
The new Dirak 6-240 over-centre toggle latch in polyamide from FDB Panel Fittings offers a low cost and very quick way to install this convenient unit which can be push fit into matched rectangular pre-punched holes in the frame and door/access panel. - July 01, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
New Stainless Steel Over-Centre Toggle Latches announced by FDB Panel Fittings
The new Dirak 7-320 series toggle latches announced by FDB Panel Fittings offer secure tightening and locking of twin components in AISI 304 stainless steel. - June 22, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
New Over-Centre Toggle Latches with Slider Release or Padlock Facility from FDB Panel Fittings
The new DIRAK over-centre toggle latches available from FDB Panel Fittings offer slider release or padlocking operation, and feature a stainless-steel toggle loop. - June 03, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
Components for the Mechanical Engineering Environment and Protective Security Solutions from FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Panel Fittings now offer a full range of DIRAK hardware components for the mechanical engineering environment, and as protective security solutions. - May 20, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
New Over-Centre Toggle Latches from FDB Panel Fittings
These new DIRAK over-centre toggle latches from FDB Panel Fittings offer a high retaining force with low manual effort, simply by tightening two spring loaded components together and locking them: This is what the clip-on PA Over Center Toggle Latch 6-240 provides, plus tool-less installation. The... - April 23, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
New Articulated Feet Available from FDB Panel Fittings for Industrial and Office Equipment
FDB Panel Fittings announce an innovative new series of leveling feet from Dirak for machines, instruments, conveyor systems, work tables, furniture, and fluid process equipment. - March 24, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
WingIts Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Georgetown County
WingIts, a specialty designer and manufacturer of bathroom accessories, fastening systems and Americans with Disabilities (ADA)-compliant products, held its ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday at a brand new facility in the Georgetown County Business Center. The company started its hiring efforts... - February 21, 2023 - WingIts
Standard Cams from FDB Panel Fittings Now Available Ex-Stock in Double and Triple Point Designs for Rod Systems
FDB Panel Fittings make the installation of cabinet hardware simple and efficient by offering a wide range of standard ex-stock cams and rod sets in single, double and triple point configuration. - February 14, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings
FDB Swinghandles Address the Needs of Electronic Installations Far and Wide
In considering hardware for electronic enclosures and cabinets, FDB Panel Fittings have seen an increasing need for end-user applications involving more secure closure of data cabinets and modules. - January 19, 2023 - FDB Panel Fittings