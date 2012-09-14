PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Earthing and Joining of Enclosure/Cabinet Panels - a Quick and Easy Solution from DIRAK/FDB Panel Fittings The task of joining metal panels while creating an earth point is made easier with the new grounding cage nut from FDB Panel Fittings which is designed especially for use in electronic equipment, 19” racks, server cabinets and similar. It enables quick, simple joining of panels and creates a stable... - December 19, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Elesa Opens the Door for Newgate Secure Access Solutions Elesa UK supply tubular and bridge handles to Newgate for their pedestrian gates and barrier and gate drive units. - December 11, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa UK Pushes the Boundaries in the World of Metal Standard Elements Elesa is well known for high quality technopolymer machine elements and is committed to maintaining the quality aspect of all their products. Many new stainless steel products are listed in the new Elesa 166.1 catalogue supplement. - December 05, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New PINET 90° Stainless Steel Concealed Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings Two new 90° opening stainless steel and steel hinges for concealed installation have been introduced by FDB Panel Fittings. - November 30, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Expanding Machine Element Range from Elesa UK - New Catalogue Supplement Elesa’s range of machine elements is expanding year-on-year and now includes an extensive selection of magnets, grub screws, thrust pads, rings, washers, cam locking levers, roller and ball transfer units, bull’s eye fluid levels, also locking/joining components and vibration-damping elements. - November 14, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

WestRock Linkx Systems and Elesa Reduce Packaging Machine Change Over Times – Reduce Errors - Giving Repeatable Savings WestRock Linkx Systems have adopted the Elesa RF wireless electronic position indicator system as a standard option across their range of machines and integrated lines for shelf-ready packaging. - October 26, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New DIRAK Slam Latch from FDB Panel Fittings for Sliding Doors and Panels FDB Panel Fittings has launched a new slam latch with sales partner DIRAK for sliding doors and panels. The latch has been designed for sliding doors used on specialist vehicles, caravans, motorhomes, railways, office cabinets, domestic light doors, cupboards and storage units. - October 25, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New DIRAK Flush Mounted Stainless Steel Compression Latch from FDB Panel Fittings The new DIRAK compression latch from FDB Panel Fittings meets the need for a flush latch with compression/anti-vibration characteristics often found in rail transport, HVAC and furniture applications. The 7-086 and 7-087 provide discrete closure with visual indicator. - October 11, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Elesa – Standard Elements at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition, NEC, 30-31 October, Stand No. A2 Elesa UK will feature flagship machine elements at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition 2019, including the LM series stainless steel levelling feet with EHEDG certification, GLA roller slide guides, VB three-arm hand knobs, MVAS safety vertical toggle clamps, and the UC-RF control unit. - September 29, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

FDB Panel Fittings Announce New PINET Aluminium Barrel Bolts Small PINET aluminium barrel bolts are now available from FDB Panel Fittings. Otherwise known as door or sash bolts, they are made to slide into a cylindrical socket providing a simple low-cost security solution. - September 28, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Elesa at PPMA Exhibition, 1-3 October at the NEC, Stand No. E03 Elesa UK will be exhibiting their flagship machine elements at the 2019 PPMA Exhibition, including LM series stainless steel levelling feet with EHEDG certification, GLA roller slide guides for use as conveyor side guides, VB three-arm hand knobs for clamping/adjustment of equipment – also MVAS safety vertical toggle clamps and the UC-RF control unit for DD series RF electronic position indicators. - September 08, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New PINET Aluminium Profile Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings The new PINET 30mm aluminium profile hinges available from FDB Panel Fittings are for use as pairs or together with a matching friction, detent or spring hinge to modify door opening characteristics. They are suitable for enclosures, cabinets and cupboards from factory floor to domestic furniture. - September 06, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New FinAlu® Lightweight Range of PINET Aluminium Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings The new FinAlu® range of PINET hinges launched by FDB Panel Fittings provide light and tough service in applications such as medical equipment, electronic enclosures, food equipment and vehicle cabinets. - August 25, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Elesa Unique Ergostyle® Design – A Market Responsive Approach Shorter lines of communication with their customers allows Elesa to focus their manufacturing expertise on rapid response and highly detailed product designs, as shown with the provision of their Ergostyle® brand, coupled with the elecolors™ program. - August 24, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

The Elesa RE Series of Castors and Wheels Offer a Broad Range of Types and Materials for Industrial Purposes Market-leading component supplier Elesa are delighted to offer their RE series castors and wheels in a variety of materials specifically oriented toward dealing with industrial surfaces, loads, operational requirements and environmental demands such as chemicals and temperatures. - August 08, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa Levelling Feet Match Industrial Applications and Aggressive Environments Elesa UK is delighted to offer high quality levelling feet for all industrial purposes from simple desks and workstations to vibration damping and non-slip for heavy machines, food industry and biohazard applications. - July 28, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Soft-Close and Lift-Off Doors with PINET Dampening Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings These new PINET dampening hinges from FDB Panel Fittings have soft-close and lift-off facilities which enable easy equipment installation and access in workshop, office or domestic environments. - July 27, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New Elesa ZCR and ZCL Modular Gear Racks and Spur Gears Elesa ZCR and ZCL rack and spur gear transmission elements are ideal for applications where, in addition to mechanical resistance, even quiet operations are required, with no need for lubrication maintenance. Over the last few decades, the evolution in engineering plastics and technopolymers has led... - July 19, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

PINET Soft-Close Aluminium Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings Prevent “Slam-Shut” FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to launch the new PINET dampening hinges in aluminium which offer a 115° soft-close in three configurations. - July 02, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New from FDB Panel Fittings – Sprung and Un-Sprung Concealed PINET Hinges These new PINET 7 axis multi-link hinges from FDB Panel Fittings offer concealed and sprung door opening for overlay and nested doors. - June 27, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

ELECOLOR® Machine Tool Components from Elesa UK Offers Corporate Compatibility for Machine Tools and Other OEM Machinery Top Automazioni in Italy have chosen a selection of Elesa standard components with yellow inserts to represent its corporate colour, as well as to improve the aesthetics of its range of machines. - June 24, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New PINET Concealed Parallelogram Hinges Available from FDB Panel Fittings This new range of PINET concealed internally mounting parallelogram hinges was launched recently by sales partner FDB Panel Fittings for the specialist panel building and related industries. For example, payment terminals, vending machines, timetable boards, special vehicles, gaming machines and of course... - June 01, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Elesa Save Aquaflame Time and Money – and Ease Production Issues Elesa UK supply EPR-PF handles to Aquaflame Systems for their gas generating units, saving time, money and easing production issues. - May 31, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Protect Your Quarter-Turn Locks with the New Spring-Loaded Flap Lid from FDB Panel Fittings Enclosure hardware specialist FDB have introduced a very neat spring-loaded flap lid which greatly aids protection of quarter-turn locks. - May 17, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Elesa Roller Tracks Make Moving the Load Easy The Elesa ELEROLL package of rollers and ball transfer modules is designed to greatly simplify installation and use of this type of widely used conveyor system. The modular ELEROLL roller conveyors allow easy and quick joining of units to create loading and unloading areas in the construction of machines,... - May 11, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Innovative New DIRAK Hinge Launched by FDB Panel Fittings The new DIRAK hinge Pr01 now launched by FDB Panel Fittings marks an innovative approach to the time-saving installation of IP65/67 hinging for specialist enclosures. DIRAK believe that to meet the requirements of industrial applications, panel hinges must be sturdy, robust and durable. Additionally,... - May 03, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New Indexing Plunger from FDB Panel Fittings The new indexing plunger from FDB is spring-loaded for ease of set/reset to enable the quick and accurate location of covers and flaps, workpieces and panels in pre-defined positions. New from sales partner DIRAK, this plunger allows removal and accurate replacement of tooling, jigs and equipment –... - April 19, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Hygienic Knobs and Handles from Elesa UK in Stainless Steel with FDA Compliant Sealing ELESA’s hygienic knobs and handles in stainless steel now come with FDA compliant sealing and compliment their adjustable levelling feet to complete a series which is ideally suited to medical, pharmaceutical, food processing and related industrial applications. - March 30, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New High Load Capacity Corner Hinge from FDB Panel Fittings The new high load capacity corner hinge from FDB Panel Fittings offers specialist panel builders a simple way to quickly and effectively mount heavy doors. - March 23, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

FEMCO Holdings, LLC Acquires ELMCO Engineering, Inc. FEMCO HOLDINGS, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, announced today that it has acquired ELMCO Engineering, Inc., an Indianapolis, Indiana based company. ELMCO Engineering is a leading manufacturer and repair facility for powdered metal compacting presses. ELMCO Engineering... - March 18, 2019 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC

ELESA Hygiene Levelling Feet Are Now EHEDG Certified ELESA’s LM.F-HD-SST series of levelling feet in stainless steel with permanent floor mounting facility are now EHEDG certified (European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group). This means that they offer significant advantages in improved hygiene and reduced cleaning time (and resources), so... - March 15, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New DIRAK D-Snap Technology in Stainless Steel from FDB Panel Fittings The new DIRAK stainless steel DST fastener from FDB Panel Fittings suits a 30x10 cutout, bringing DST assembly to cabinets for external environments. - March 11, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New Range of Magnetic Catches Available from FDB Panel Fittings FDB Panel Fittings has introduced a new range of small and powerful magnetic catches from their sales partner Sugatsune. - February 14, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Clean by Design New AISI 316 Stainless Steel 180° Panel Hinges from FDB The new AISI 316 stainless steel 180° hinges from FDB Panel Fittings provide secure rear mounted installation along with an easy clean dirt resistant style. Their AISI 316 construction ensures a high degree of resistance to weather, corrosion and chemicals. - January 24, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Elesa UK Announce Standard Machine Components for 2019 Elesa UK will continue to expand their own range of standard machine components in 2019 with items in high grade plastics such as the recently introduced rack and gear range, EHEDG certified products and their Elecolours variety option. - January 20, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

New Extra-Length Bridge Handles from FDB Panel Fittings The new extra-length bridge handles from FDB Panel Fittings are available to an extended 220mm length and provide ultimate comfort and convenience, for example when wearing work gloves. - January 11, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Elesa at Southern Manufacturing Exhibition, FIVE, Farnborough, 5th – 7th February 2019, Stand No.: F250 An extensive range of standard machine elements from Elesa UK will be on display at the 2019 Southern Manufacturing Exhibition which takes place in Farnborough on 5th - 7th February. - January 08, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

FDB Panel Fittings Announce Specialist Hinges from Their Online Shop The FDB online shop now includes a selection of spring hinges, friction hinges and torque hinges for the many and extensive specialist enclosures and panels used in industrial and office furniture applications. - December 19, 2018 - FDB Panel Fittings

New Non-Contact Magnetic Measuring System from Elesa UK Speeds Machinery Processes and Adds Precision The new MPI-15 magnetic measuring system from Elesa UK allows precise alignment and positioning of workpieces so reducing time of machinery processes to a minimum, saving costs and speeding the whole production cycle. - December 15, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Elesa Soft-Touch Components Provide Comfort and Control Soft-touch components from Elesa are designed for equipment where high performance is crucial – like fitness, rehab and disability equipment, high precision instruments and environments experiencing unfavourable climatic conditions. - December 07, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Husky Brings to Market Two Environmentally-Friendly Products to Their Family of Products at the Same Time That Their Technical Service Engineer Adds to His Family Husky Corporation is a leading manufacturer of equipment for the petroleum dispensing industry, and has developed a product for oil spills: Oil Baron and Oil Baron Plus. - December 06, 2018 - Husky Corporation

New Soft Polyurethane Wheeled Castors from Elesa Continuously moving loads will benefit from these soft polyurethane wheeled castors from Elesa with exceptionally smooth rollability coupled with excellent maneuverability and zero maintenance. - November 24, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Bridge Handles Now Available on the FDB Online Store Traditional bridge handles are now available from the FDB Online store and provide one-handed operation of doors, draws, access panels, cases and instruments. - November 17, 2018 - FDB Panel Fittings

New Standard Components – Modular Racks and Spur Gears from Elesa The new ZCR and ZCL modular gear racks and spur gears from Elesa UK are suitable for assembly equipment, production workstations, instrumentation, inspection systems or other situations where quick linear movement is required. - November 09, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Insert Dish Handles from FDB Panel Fittings Now Available at Their Online Store Recessed pull handles from FDB Panel Fittings with a clip-in fix, flush fit and a comfortable grip are now available from their online store. - November 01, 2018 - FDB Panel Fittings

Elesa Level Monitoring Accessories and Labelling Provision Simplify Hydraulic Systems HCX column level indicators and HGFT screw-in window level indicators from Elesa provide simple solutions to monitoring of oil and other fluids, and labels with graphic symbols can now be provided for their aluminium oil plugs. - October 27, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Wireless Spindle Positioning System from Elesa Speeds Accurate Machine Set Up The Elesa wireless spindle positioning system enables faster and more reliable machine set up by use of a wireless connected profile controller, which displays the initial set up values on each of up to 36 electronic position indicators. - October 12, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

IP65/67 Compression Latch from FDB Panel Fittings is Now Available in Black The standard DIRAK compression latch from FDB Panel Fittings is now also available in black to pair with black hinges and other enclosure hardware. The black finish with white insert markings offers a particularly clear indication of the latch position. This IP65/67 latch offers a full 6mm of compression... - September 28, 2018 - FDB Panel Fittings

Elesa LMHD Levelling Feet – Meeting Hygiene Standards, Cleaning Quickly and Efficiently LMHD levelling feet from Elesa are part of a special series of standard components that meet the requirements of the EHEDG and the 3-A Sanitary Standards manufactured with FDA and EU compliant plastics and elastomers. - September 28, 2018 - ELESA (UK) Ltd