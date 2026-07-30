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Southridge Storage at The Falls Brings Temperature-Controlled Storage to Kennewick’s Southridge Area
Southridge Storage at The Falls is now offering a modern, temperature-controlled storage option inside The Falls on 24th, a mixed-use apartment community in Kennewick’s Southridge area. Located at 4112 W 24th Ave, the facility provides convenient indoor storage for apartment residents, nearby... - July 30, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Store Here Self Storage Offers Up to Two Months Free to Menasha-Area Residents Affected by July 27 Tornado
Relief Offer Available Through August 15 for Storm-Impacted Customers Needing a Place for Their Belongings - July 28, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Earns Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry, a division of Artisan Interiors Group, earned an Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards for its custom home office project. The national recognition highlights the company's commitment to innovative design, furniture quality craftsmanship, and custom manufacturing. The award reflects the team's dedication to creating exceptional custom interiors throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic. - July 14, 2026 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Grand Mound Facility Serving Rochester and South Thurston County
West Coast Self-Storage has opened a new self-storage facility in the Grand Mound area near Rochester, Washington, expanding storage options for local residents and businesses with a modern, customer-focused property. Located at 5942 196th Ave SW, West Coast Self-Storage Grand Mound offers... - July 11, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Kasentex Home Bedding Launches New Mobile Wallpaper App to Inspire Interior Design Enthusiasts and DIYers
Kasentex, a recognized leader in premium home bedding, today announced the launch of its new mobile application, "Home & Bedding Wallpapers." This mobile-first platform offers design enthusiasts, professional interior decorators, and DIY homeowners a curated collection of... - June 21, 2026 - Kasentex
West Coast Self-Storage Opens Renovated Jurupa Valley Facility
Following a full renovation and rebuild of the property, West Coast Self-Storage is has opened a newly upgraded storage facility in Jurupa Valley. Located at 6515 Clay St, West Coast Self-Storage Jurupa Valley offers modern features, expanded convenience, and a wide range of storage options for... - June 03, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Store Here Self Storage Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Menasha, Wisconsin
Area’s Only All-Temperature-Controlled Storage Facility Now Open with Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 29, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Named 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards Finalist and Best of Coastal Style Nominee
Top Shelf Design Awards presented by Woodworking Network and a nomination for Best of Coastal Style. Known for luxury custom cabinetry, architectural built-ins, and furniture-inspired interiors, the company continues to elevate residential design throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic through thoughtful craftsmanship, real wood cabinetry, and locally fabricated bespoke interiors. - May 27, 2026 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
Nogales Self Storage Supports and Expands Cross-Border Business with Package Acceptance, Mailbox Service, and Bilingual Onsite Support
Part of the Store Here Family of Self Storage Facilities, the Nogales, AZ, Location, Now Offers FedEx and UPS Package Acceptance, USPS Mailboxes, U‑Haul Truck Rentals, 24/7 Package Access, and Limited‑Time Move‑In Specials of Up to Two Months Free. - May 23, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Carlisle, PA
Community Invited to Tour New Facility, Enjoy Snacks, and Take Advantage of Exclusive Rental Discounts on May 21. - May 17, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage Awarded Management of Albany, Georgia Storage Facility
Newly Staffed Albany Location at 1636 Philema Rd Brings a Professional Onsite Manager, Live Camera Monitoring, RV and Boat Parking, Retail Spaces, and Limited-Time Move-In Specials of Up to Two Months Free - May 08, 2026 - Store Here Self Storage
West Coast Self-Storage to Exhibit at WA-SSA Conference & Trade Show
West Coast Self-Storage will exhibit at the Washington Self Storage Association’s 2026 WA-SSA Conference & Trade Show on May 1, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center in Seattle. The company will be available at Booth #6 to meet with... - April 26, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
West Coast Self-Storage Auburn Launches Food Donation Drive in Support of Auburn Food Bank
The storage facility becomes the fifth drop-off location in the Auburn, Washington area. - March 28, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Best Storage NW Becomes Food Donation Collection Site for Sumner Community Food Bank
Best Storage NW, located at 16290 Auto Lane in Sumner, is now serving as a food donation collection location in support of the Sumner Community Food Bank, helping make it easier for local residents and storage customers to give back to families in need in the Sumner community. Through this effort,... - March 27, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
27th Avenue Self Storage Rebrands as Sound Storage of Kennewick
27th Avenue Self Storage announced today that it is now operating as Sound Storage of Kennewick, marking the facility’s transition into the Sound Storage family of locations. The property remains at 3112 W 27th Ave, Kennewick, WA 99337 and continues serving the Canyon Lakes area and greater... - March 11, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
West Coast Self-Storage Lake Oswego – West Announces Facility Enhancements Focused on Security and Customer Access
West Coast Self-Storage Lake Oswego – West announced an enhanced customer experience at its Tualatin facility, highlighting layered security measures and simplified access designed to help renters store with added confidence and convenience. Located near I-5 and Lower Boones Ferry Road, the... - February 13, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Walla Walla Self Storage Announces Student-Friendly Storage Options Ahead of Summer Moves
Walla Walla Self Storage is enhancing its student-friendly storage offerings across six local facilities as college students plan for end-of-semester move-outs and summer break. The six Walla Walla locations, under the West Coast Self-Storage umbrella, emphasize flexible leasing, extended access... - January 24, 2026 - West Coast Self-Storage
Vintage Media Grading Appoints Ryan Sabga to Board of Advisors
Vintage Media Grading (VMG) has appointed Ryan Sabga to its Board of Advisors as the company enters its next stage of growth. Sabga brings leadership experience from Collectors, PSA, and as Interim CEO of Wata Games, with deep expertise in scaling trust-based grading platforms. His appointment supports VMG’s mission to advance graded vinyl as a serious collectible and investible asset. - January 17, 2026 - Vintage Media Grading
Award-Winning Kitchen Textile Company Kay Dee Designs Celebrates 75 Years in Business While Launching New 2026 Everyday & Holiday Collections
Kay Dee Designs, an award-winning wholesale supplier of kitchen textiles, is celebrating its 75th year in business with the release of its 2026 everyday & holiday catalogs, showcasing patriotic designs honoring America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, eco-conscious towels and drying mats made from recycled plastic bottles, and Flowers Everywhere, a new animal-themed portrait series by artist Mia Charro. - January 10, 2026 - Kay Dee Designs, Inc.
CapaBunga Launches Innovative Interlocking Trivets
Protect fragile kitchen counters and tables from heat with CapaBunga Interlocking Trivets. The innovative design allows you to create a custom size protective space on your countertops to fit any size of cookware. The beautiful design also serves as a functional table runner at the dinner table. - January 08, 2026 - CapaBunga
Boston-Area Couple Flushes Boring Bathrooms Away with the “Throne Topper” — The Quirky New Home Product That Turns Every Flush Into a Moment of Joy
Flush-Activated Fun: Throne Topper Cures Boring Bathrooms. Boston-area couple Evan and Lisa Einstein launched Throne Topper, the interactive accessory that sits on your toilet tank. It springs to life with every flush—spinning, moving, and playing catchy hand-washing jingles. It's the unique, fun, and practical gift for the holiday season. - December 02, 2025 - Throne Topper
On-Site Storage Solutions Launches New Leveling Kit and High-Security Package to Improve Shipping Container Safety and Performance
On-Site Storage Solutions has introduced two innovations: the Leveling Kit, designed to correct misaligned container doors, and the High Security Package, which enhances on-site protection. These new products address common storage challenges, helping customers improve safety, efficiency, and container longevity. - November 13, 2025 - On-Site Storage Solutions
Arrow Sewing Furniture Introduces Four New Cabinets Designed for Today’s Sewists
Arrow Sewing Furniture has introduced four new cabinets designed to enhance comfort and efficiency for home sewists: the AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Melbourne Sewing Cabinet, Adelaide Storage Cabinet, and Kangaroo XL & Joey. Each features smart storage, ergonomic design, and flexible configurations to support creativity in any space. All models are available November 1, 2025, through Arrow’s authorized retailers and at ArrowSewing.com. - November 01, 2025 - Arrow Sewing
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Scheduled for West Coast Self-Storage Indio
West Coast Self-Storage is proud to announce a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newest facility, West Coast Self-Storage Indio, located at 83534 Doctor Carreon Blvd, Indio, CA 92201. The event will take place on Tuesday, October 14, at 1:00 PM, hosted by the City of Indio’s Indio Business... - October 09, 2025 - West Coast Self-Storage
Store Here Self Storage Purchases Snoqualmie Ridge Self Storage
Store Here Self Storage, a leading national operator in the self storage industry, is proud to announce the acquisition of Snoqualmie Ridge Self Storage, in partnership with a fund managed by Westport Capital Partners. - September 17, 2025 - Store Here Self Storage
West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Facility in Indio, CA
West Coast Self-Storage, a leading self-storage property management company, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest facility, West Coast Self-Storage Indio, located at 83534 Dr. Carreon Blvd. in Indio, CA at the corner of Calhoun Street and Dr Carreon Blvd. The new facility is designed to... - September 01, 2025 - West Coast Self-Storage
West Coast Self-Storage Opens Sound Storage of Snohomish
West Coast Self-Storage, a leading self-storage property management company, is pleased to announce the opening of Sound Storage of Snohomish, a brand-new storage facility located at 8929 148th St. SE in Snohomish, Washington. Developed and owned by Sound Storage of Snohomish LLC and constructed... - July 17, 2025 - West Coast Self-Storage
Foodie Box Love Launches New "Hot & Spicy" Gift Subscription Box: A Curated Selection for Those Who Appreciate Bold Flavors Delivered Monthly
Foodie Box Love, LLC, a leading e-commerce business specializing in artisan food gift subscriptions, is pleased to announce the launch of its "Hot & Spicy" box. This new offering provides a distinctive culinary experience directly to the doors of heat enthusiasts and flavor explorers. - July 10, 2025 - Foodie Box Love
Tiuous Introduces Custom Embroidery Services to Address Demand for Personalized Apparel
Company combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design to address market shift toward individualized fashion. - June 09, 2025 - Tiuous
Pullman Storage Facility Joins West Coast Self-Storage Portfolio
West Coast Self-Storage Group, a leading self-storage property management company, is pleased to announce that it has begun managing West Coast Self-Storage Pullman, formerly known as Express Storage-Pullman. This addition strengthens West Coast Self-Storage’s presence in Eastern Washington... - June 01, 2025 - West Coast Self-Storage
West Coast Self-Storage Partners with Nova Storage to Manage 10 SoCal Facilities
West Coast Self-Storage is pleased to announce a new management partnership with Nova Storage, a portfolio of 10 well-established self-storage facilities serving communities across Southern California. Founded in 1979, Nova Storage has earned a trusted reputation in the communities it serves,... - May 19, 2025 - West Coast Self-Storage
West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Location in Palm Springs, CA
West Coast Self-Storage is excited to announce the opening of its newest self-storage facility in Palm Springs, California. West Coast Self-Storage Palm Springs, located at 890 N. Gene Autry Trail at the corner of Tamarisk Road, sits directly across from Palm Springs International Airport,... - May 14, 2025 - West Coast Self-Storage
Storage Solutions Appleway Announces Grand Opening Celebration in Spokane Valley
Storage Solutions invites the Spokane Valley community to celebrate the grand opening of its newest state-of-the-art facility, Storage Solutions Appleway. The celebration will take place on Thursday, May 1, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the facility, located at 19311 E Appleway Ave., Spokane Valley,... - April 19, 2025 - West Coast Self-Storage
BuyBestKitchenware.com Launches to Provide Comprehensive Reviews and Guides for All Kitchen Users
The new site, buybestkitchenware.com, was launched to help home cooks choose the best kitchen tools. It offers expert reviews, comparisons, and buying guides. - April 07, 2025 - Buy Best Kitchenware
ABC Mini Storage Expands Modern, Secure Storage Solutions to Auburn, Benroy, and Lakeland Hills
ABC Mini Storage, a leading provider of secure self-storage solutions in Pacific, WA, is excited to announce the expansion of its offerings to better serve the neighboring communities of Auburn, Benroy, and Lakeland Hills. As demand for convenient, flexible storage continues to rise, ABC Mini... - March 20, 2025 - West Coast Self-Storage
Swiss Diamond Cookware Enters US Corporate Incentive Market
Unlike most consumer brands distributed in the corporate marketplace for incentives, rewards, and recognition, this maker of premium cookware has entered the market with a corporate sales web site linked from its home page. - March 16, 2025 - Swiss Made Brands USA., Inc.
Cinnamon Rose Primitives Now Offering Deanne Fitzpatrick’s Exquisite Primitive Rug Hooking Kits
Cinnamon Rose Primitives, a beloved destination for high-quality handcrafted collectibles, is thrilled to announce the addition of Deanne Fitzpatrick’s primitive rug hooking kits to its carefully curated selection. Known for her artistry and mastery of traditional rug hooking, Deanne Fitzpatrick has become a leading name in the world of fiber arts, inspiring crafters with her beautiful designs and rich storytelling through textiles. - March 11, 2025 - Cinnamon Rose Primitives
Smart Renovation Strategies: YDV Construction’s Expert Tips for a Flawless House Conversion
YDV Construction offers expert strategies for cost-effective and seamless house conversions, specializing in basement renovations, garage conversions, and space optimization. With a reputation for quality craftsmanship and innovative design, they help homeowners maximize their space efficiently while ensuring top-notch results. - March 07, 2025 - YDV Construction
YDV Construction Unveils Expert Guide to Successful Loft Conversions
YDV Construction has launched an expert guide to help homeowners navigate loft conversions, offering insights on feasibility, design, regulations, budgeting, and contractor selection. The guide aims to educate homeowners on maximizing space and increasing property value. As a trusted London-based construction company, YDV Construction provides high-quality renovation services. The full guide is available on their website. - February 21, 2025 - YDV Construction
West Coast Self-Storage Introduces New Mobile App to Enrich Customer Experience
West Coast Self-Storage is pleased to announce the launch of the new West Coast Self-Storage App, now available to all 136 locations. The free app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and offers customers a convenient way to manage their storage experience. With the... - February 17, 2025 - West Coast Self-Storage
Sentinel Self-Storage Opens New Facility in Sherwood, OR
Sentinel Self-Storage is pleased to announce the opening of its newest facility at 15200 SW Century Drive in Sherwood, Oregon. This state-of-the-art property, part of the growing portfolio of Langer Family LLC, marks the fifth Sentinel location in Sherwood. The facility brings modern, secure... - January 09, 2025 - West Coast Self-Storage
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Welcomes Design Expert Emily Giebel to Their Team
Emily Giebel joins BCD with 13+ years in fashion and design. Renowned for tailored solutions and project expertise, she brings her passion for creating beautiful, functional spaces to every client. - November 19, 2024 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry Unveils Durable Polyaspartic Coating for Garage Floors
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry introduces Polyaspartic Coating, an advanced garage flooring option known for its durability and eco-friendly design. Ideal for multi-functional garages, the coating resists chemicals, UV damage, and heavy wear. Quick-curing and easy to maintain, it offers a durable and stylish foundation for garage spaces. To celebrate, Behind Closed Doors offers a limited-time promotion on polyaspartic flooring with qualifying cabinetry purchases. - November 07, 2024 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
Cinnamon Rose Primitives Celebrates Grand Opening with Handcrafted Collectibles
Cinnamon Rose Primitives, a new online business specializing in handcrafted primitive-style collectibles, is proud to announce its grand opening. Founded by Brenda Mize, the creator behind Brenda Mize Dolls, this venture is inspired by her passion for New England's natural beauty and her love of vintage and rustic charm. - November 01, 2024 - Cinnamon Rose Primitives
Arrow Sewing® Launches Innovative Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble Cabinets
Arrow Sewing® proudly launches the first-ever Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) cabinets, offering a seamless, ergonomic solution for sewing machine adjustments at the push of a button. This innovation – available on select models – enhances stability, comfort, and productivity. Combining affordability with premium features, Arrow Sewing continues to elevate the sewing experience with high-quality, easy-to-assemble furniture. - October 28, 2024 - Arrow Sewing
West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Location in Santa Rosa, CA
West Coast Self-Storage is excited to announce the opening of its brand-new self-storage facility in Santa Rosa, CA. West Coast Self-Storage Santa Rosa – Piner is located at 970 Piner Road in North Santa Rosa, and features 613 storage units encompassing 46,910 rentable square feet. The... - October 26, 2024 - West Coast Self-Storage
Kate Montgomery Debuts Her Novel “Southern Breeze & Mimosa Trees”
North Georgia transplant, Kate Montgomery’s debut fictional story “Southern Breeze & Mimosa Trees” quickly draws you into the life of Greer, raised by her Aunt Hattie in small-town coastal Georgia. Told in the first person by each of the characters, you are brought into this... - October 21, 2024 - K. Charm Design
West Coast Self-Storage Opens New Location in Palm Desert, CA
West Coast Self-Storage is excited to announce the opening of its brand-new self-storage facility in Palm Desert, CA. West Coast Self-Storage Palm Desert, located at 73761 Spyder Circle in Palm Desert, is designed to provide high-quality storage solutions to the local community. The facility... - October 11, 2024 - West Coast Self-Storage
Cozy Up with Adirondack Fragrance Farm’s New Soy Wax Melts
Adirondack Fragrance Farm introduces new soy wax melts in three scents: Balsam Fir, Balsam & Cedar, and Balsam & Lavender. Made with 100% soy wax and topped with botanical sprinkles, these melts evoke the beauty of the Adirondacks and provide a flameless way to enjoy cozy, natural fragrances. Perfect for the fall season, these melts are a beautiful addition to any home, offering a clean, long-lasting scent inspired by nature. Available now. - October 05, 2024 - Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Flags of the Fallen Launches Thirteen Heroes Spirits to Honor Fallen Kabul Heroes
Flags of the Fallen is pleased to announce the release of Thirteen Heroes, a new line of premium spirits in honor of the thirteen brave service members who lost their lives in the Kabul airport attack. Thirteen Heroes is a tribute to their ultimate sacrifice. Each bottle of Thirteen Heroes... - August 14, 2024 - Flags of the Fallen, Inc.