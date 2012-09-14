PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

POJJO® Launches Vanity Valet Uro POJJO releases their new hair tool storage product, the Vanity Valet Uro that mounts inside the bathroom cabinet and stores up to four hair tools while organizing all hair appliance cords. - December 11, 2019 - POJJO

How One Local Entrepreneur Turned Her Hobby Into a Career Jennifer Williams, owner of Saint Louis Closet Co., was recently featured in Thrive Global’s interview series, “From Avocation To Vocation: How I Turned My Hobby Into A Career” by Phil La Duke. In her interview, Jennifer discusses how she started her company with a dream, desire, and... - December 11, 2019 - Saint Louis Closet Co.

UrbanRIP Celebrates the Day of the Dead November 1 and 2 celebrate the Day of the Dead; all over the world we remember and celebrate the lives of our departed loved ones. - November 03, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

Toys for Tots’ Drive to Kick Off at Maplewood’s Saint Louis Closet Co. Since 2013, Saint Louis Closet Co., who locally designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems, has been an official drop-off site for the annual Toys for Tots program. This year, they are kicking off their toy drive on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at 2626... - October 30, 2019 - Saint Louis Closet Co.

Instapure Sponsored 3rd Annual Charity Softball Game in Sunny California Instapure, the original tap water filtration system and online retailer, dusted off gloves, laced up cleats, and headed to Southern California. - October 17, 2019 - Instapure Brands Inc.

Ozense Designs Nature Into Your Life. The Elegant, Self-Watering Ozense Hive Garden is Launching on Kickstarter Now. After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense

Cremation Disrupted by Design; A Toronto Startup Signals the Passing of the Traditional Urn Cremation and disruption typically don’t go hand in hand but UrbanRIP Inc., a design startup, is doing exactly that. Born out of the necessity to fill a gap in the market, UrbanRIP unveils a discreet urn option, the Candlestick Egg Urn, for ash-sharing that fits seamlessly within a home’s décor. - September 18, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

Shaker Card Products by Markets of Sunshine Markets of Sunshine Launches 3 New Shaker Collection Products on Etsy. - June 06, 2019 - Markets Of Sunshine

Intertek Launches Virtual Audit Assurance Solution Intertek Launches Virtual Audit Assurance Solution for interactive remote auditing of management system and supply chain assurance services. - May 23, 2019 - Intertek

Safeguard Self Storage Expands Again in Chicago Safeguard Self Storage announced this month the opening of a new facility in the Chicago market in Edison Park. This is the company’s 16th facility in the Chicago metropolitan market area and its 73rd nationwide. - May 23, 2019 - Safeguard Self Storage

Rebels Halo Glass Art Presents Fallen Hero Wall Project Rebels Halo Glass Art will present Fallen Hero Wall Project, taking place at now on www.rebelshaloglass.art featuring a free 11x14 Framed Fallen Hero hand-carved glass art for immediate family members of a Fallen Police Officer, Fallen Firefighter, or Fallen Military Service Member. The owner and artist... - April 19, 2019 - Rebels Halo Glass Art

Safeguard Self Storage Expands Again in New York Safeguard Self Storage announces the opening on Friday, February 15th 2019, of a new facility in the New York market on West Merrick Road in Valley Stream. This is the company’s 28th facility in the New York metropolitan market area and its 72nd nationwide. - March 13, 2019 - Safeguard Self Storage

The IPSLP Association Announces the Date for Its 15th Annual Product Safety & Product Liability Conference The International Product Safety & Liability Prevention Association will be holding its Annual Conference at the Downtown Marriott in Milwaukee on May 21-22, 2019. - February 21, 2019 - Goodden Enterprises LLC

Randall Goodden International Announces New Product Safety & Product Liability Seminars for Manufacturing Executives Very unique and highly informative seminars for manufacturing management teams. You will learn not only all the procedures that need to be in place in each area of management and how they should be written, but you will also learn from recall incidents and product liability lawsuits cases discussed to see where other manufacturers failed, what they should have done, and what it ended up costing them. - February 20, 2019 - Goodden Enterprises LLC

Mecca Candle Co. is Certified by WBENC Mecca Candle Co., a business specializing in 100% soy candles, is proud to announce national certification or re-certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Name of RPO, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). - February 17, 2019 - Mecca Candle Co.

The Unicork Unicorn Bottle Opener & Corkscrew Brings a Smile While Opening Beer & Wine in Time for Christmas Kirk McGinnis and Digital Airships LLC launch their first product, the Unicork, a fun unicorn bottle opener and corkscrew intended as a sturdy decoration that is also functional. The creator discusses the inspiration for the item as well as how it differentiates from the competition. - December 19, 2018 - Digital Airships LLC

HumiForm™ Patented Cigar Humidifier is Available for Distribution HumiForm™ is partially fabricated and assembled in the USA and is a rustic looking product aimed at the consumer who wants a low maintenance humidifying solution. - December 04, 2018 - Origineer Design

Silipint to Donate 5% of Holiday Sales to Leave No Trace Patented silicone drinkware company teams up to give back this holiday season donating 5% of website sales to the national not for profit, Leave No Trace Center For Outdoor Ethics. - November 19, 2018 - Silipint

GarageFloorCoating.com Announces Revolutionary “Clean” Mica and Its New Bagari Stone Effects Coating System GarageFloorCoating.com (www.garagefloorcoating.com) is announcing its exclusive and proprietary “clean” mica and its new epoxy coating system called Bagari Stone Effects. Mica is a shimmering silicate mineral found as minute crystals in granite and other rocks. It is available in several... - November 07, 2018 - GarageFloorCoating.com

Blindsgalore Announces Partnership with National Interior Design Organization San Diego e-commerce company joins the American Society of Interior Designers as a National Industry Partner. - October 31, 2018 - Blindsgalore

Louisville Ladder Focuses on Users with New LeanGreen Technology Customers asked, and Louisville Ladder is delivering. In 2016, Louisville Ladder set a new industry standard when they designed the 2 in 1 Step and Leaning Cross Step Ladder. The Cross Step’s innovative design solved one of the biggest issues in the industry, leaning a step ladder. Before the Cross... - October 22, 2018 - Louisville Ladder, Inc

Rick Pal with zuhnë Wins GHBA’s Humanitarian of the Year Rick Pal with zuhnë has been recognized with the Humanitarian of the Year Award from The Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA). zuhnë, a manufacturer and distributor of kitchen/bath fixtures and accessories was recognized for its charitable efforts in Houston and beyond. GHBA Houston’s... - October 19, 2018 - zuhnë

TQ-Max Brings New Life to an Old Game with the Launch of Gogo Jacks TQ-Max has put considerable effort into re-imagining the simple game of Funnybones, to release a modern take on one of the oldest of all games. Gogo Jacks is now being distributed in the USA by TQ-Max. - October 06, 2018 - Paint-Savers TQ-Max, LLC.

Sienna Products Introduces World's First Steam-Producing Grill Cleaner Lightweight and easy to use, Grilltastic is the world’s first steam-producing BBQ grill cleaner. Unlike products that simply spray water and rely on a hot grill to produce steam, Grilltastic generates 1500 watts of continuous, direct steam. As a result, the steam not only maintains temperature consistency, it can be used on a cold grill. Grilltastic cleans and sanitizes the grill surface, removing 99.9% of harmful germs and bacteria. And it uses no caustic chemicals, meaning it is ecofriendly. - October 04, 2018 - Anvid Products

Paint-Savers Introduces a New Product That Will Help People Save Money by Preserving Leftover Paints Paint-Savers have introduced an innovative new product that will help people to save money by properly storing leftover paints and keep them in a usable condition for a much longer time in storage. - September 18, 2018 - Paint-Savers TQ-Max, LLC.

Intertek Earns Accreditation to ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems Standard Under UKAS Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has earned accreditation from the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), the national accreditation body for the United Kingdom, for ISO 37001:2016 anti-bribery management systems certification. Published in October 2016,... - August 15, 2018 - Intertek

Safeguard Self Storage Completes the Purchase of Land for a New Facility at 1522 Old Country Road in Plainview, New York Safeguard Self Storage has announced the purchase, on July 26th, 2018, of a land parcel on which it will build a new self-storage facility. - August 08, 2018 - Safeguard Self Storage

Intertek Earns Accreditation from UKAS to ISO 45001 Occupational Health & Safety Standard Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has earned accreditation from United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), the national accreditation body for the UK, for ISO 45001 Occupational Health & Safety management systems standard. The new standard was published... - August 04, 2018 - Intertek

Midori’s New 2018 Bridal & Spring/Summer Intros Midori is Introducing Several New 2018 Bridal & Spring/Summer Ribbon Lines/Colorways. - April 05, 2018 - Midori Inc.

Avocado Tool in Time for Cinco De Mayo Responding to the tremendous popularity of avocados in North America and addressing slippery issues about how to easily prep this highly nutritious and tasty fruit without injury, Microplane® introduces the all-in-one Avocado Tool. Cleverly designed to cut, pit and slice avocados with ease, the... - April 03, 2018 - Microplane

BitGift Announces Full Launch of Their Website BitGift Announces Full Launch of Their Website to Make Gifting Bitcoin as Simple as a Single Click. - April 03, 2018 - BitGift

Blue Key World Manufactures Cable Sleeves – an Innovative Gift Idea to Achieve Clutter-Free Homes and Offices The online brand that sells cable organizer that helps in maintaining an orderly and productive homes and offices. - March 22, 2018 - Blue Key World

Fruit Sticker Catalog Now Available on Colnect Fruit sticker collectors can now trade fruit stickers and manage their collections using Colnect's new centralized wiki-like fruit sticker catalog. - March 19, 2018 - Colnect Collectors Community

Bill Alter Closes on Another Self Storage Facility in Arizona Bill Alter of Rein & Grossoehme Commercial Real Estate represented both the seller and the buyer on the sale of Arizona Storage Inns, which was his 161st successful self storage closing in 32 years as a specialist in this property type. The sale closed on March 12, 2018 for $8,900,000. - March 13, 2018 - Bill Alter, Agent at Rein & Grossoehme

Design Ideas Announces a Revolution in Home Shelving with Its Debut of MeshWorks® Shelving Units Leading gift and housewares company, Design Ideas, announces a revolution in home shelving. MeshWorks® shelving combines the dust free properties of traditional wire shelving with the flat surface traditionally associated with solid metal or wood. The patented secret to this innovation is the expanded... - February 21, 2018 - Design Ideas

Bespoke Innovative Lithophane Products Can Also be Used for Corporate Gifting, Birthdays, Anniversary or as a Charming Valentine Gift VURO, an emerging 3D Printing and Designing platform with a range of innovative products, has recently launched a new line for personalised gifting - lithophane products. These include a variety of products which comprise of 3D printed lithophane key chains, lamps, night bulbs, backlit photo frames and cylindrical lamps. - February 03, 2018 - VURO

Closets For Life Earns Angie’s List Super Service Award Fifth Year in a Row Apple Valley business, Closets For Life, has earned a 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award reflecting an exemplary year of service provided to members of Angie’s List. This is the fifth year in a row Closets For Life has received the award. - January 26, 2018 - Closets For Life

700,007 Stamps on Colnect Colnect's free online wiki stamp catalog now lists more than 700,007 stamps from 374 past and present territories. - January 14, 2018 - Colnect Collectors Community

PLB Sports, Leader in Athlete-Endorsed Food Products, Launches Brand-New WWE Fruit Snacks Featuring Top Names in Wrestling PLB Sports, the premier food marketing company specializing in matching professional athletes with superior product lines, announced the launch of their brand new WWE Fruit Snacks. Joining a realm of other unique food products representing professional sports like WWE, hockey, baseball, and more, WWE... - January 11, 2018 - PLB Sports

15,000+ Listings on Colnect Marketplace The amount of collectibles offered for sale is growing rapidly on Colnect's newborn marketplace. Sellers now create more then 1,000 every day. - January 08, 2018 - Colnect Collectors Community

Colnect Marketplace Has Been Launched The Colnect marketplace is now available for everybody interested in trading mass-produced collectibles. The catalog descriptions of items are available in the sales on the Colnect Marketplace. - December 27, 2017 - Colnect Collectors Community

Home Cinema Center Leaps Into the Top 500 of Internet Retailers After placing #652 in Internet Retailer Top 1000 in 2016, Home Cinema Center has risen 155 places to #497, rapidly climbing the list of the America's top performing ecommerce retailers. Members of the Top 500 drove nearly 85% of the nearly $400 billion in online sales in 2016. At number 497, Home Cinema... - December 22, 2017 - Home Cinema Center

EasyLock Launches Plastic Cereal Container Series EasyLock, the trusted plastic/glass food storage containers manufacturer, announced the launch of the latest plastic cereal containers series. - December 16, 2017 - Easylock - Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

LANGRIA Launches Its Most Solidary Christmas Campaign Ever to Put a Smile on Kid’s Faces This year's Christmas, unlike any previous ones, is special for LANGRIA - an affordable home furnishing brand based in China. The brand plans to give back and donate to Children's Cancer Research Fund to put a smile on kids who are affected by any form of childhood cancer. - December 08, 2017 - LANGRIA

GGBAILEY Offers High Quality Custom-Fit Mats for the Holidays to be Enjoyed Everyday The Holiday season is here, which means gift-giving season is in high gear. GGBAILEY.com has a variety of car and trunk mat options for most automotive makes and models. GGBAILEY offers the highest quality, custom-fit car mats with a wide variety of designs available, including: · Design Your... - December 07, 2017 - GGBAILEY

Extraordinary 1890 Baseball Players’ League Signed Documents for First Player Revolt Discovered and to be Auctioned by Memory Lane Inc. Memory Lane Inc., the leading dealer of sports collectibles, today announced the discovery and upcoming auction of historical 1890 baseball Players’ League signed documents that represent the inaugural players revolt against team management for players’ rights formed on Dec. 17, 1889. Including extremely rare signatures of Tim Keefe, Buck Ewing and John Montgomery Ward that have been authenticated by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA). - December 02, 2017 - Expos Unlimited

Announcing New Tilt N Store from Lift and Store Lift and Store, the leader in overhead and wall mounted storage with more than 10,000 installations in the US and Canada, today announced the introduction of Version 3.0 of the Tilt N Store Wall Mounted Lifting System. - November 30, 2017 - Lift and Store, LLC