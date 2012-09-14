PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
POJJO releases their new hair tool storage product, the Vanity Valet Uro that mounts inside the bathroom cabinet and stores up to four hair tools while organizing all hair appliance cords. - December 11, 2019 - POJJO
Jennifer Williams, owner of Saint Louis Closet Co., was recently featured in Thrive Global’s interview series, “From Avocation To Vocation: How I Turned My Hobby Into A Career” by Phil La Duke. In her interview, Jennifer discusses how she started her company with a dream, desire, and... - December 11, 2019 - Saint Louis Closet Co.
November 1 and 2 celebrate the Day of the Dead; all over the world we remember and celebrate the lives of our departed loved ones. - November 03, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.
Since 2013, Saint Louis Closet Co., who locally designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems, has been an official drop-off site for the annual Toys for Tots program. This year, they are kicking off their toy drive on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at 2626... - October 30, 2019 - Saint Louis Closet Co.
Instapure, the original tap water filtration system and online retailer, dusted off gloves, laced up cleats, and headed to Southern California. - October 17, 2019 - Instapure Brands Inc.
After over 3 years of researching, experimenting and prototyping, Ozense is launching the ideal indoor garden on Kickstarter. The Ozense Hive Garden is a sustainably designed, wall-mounted system, that elegantly organizes your indoor plants in a self-watering ecosystem. The water reservoir is built in, providing enough water for up to one month. This innovative modular oasis which allows anyone; green thumb or not; to transform any living space. - October 08, 2019 - Ozense
Cremation and disruption typically don’t go hand in hand but UrbanRIP Inc., a design startup, is doing exactly that. Born out of the necessity to fill a gap in the market, UrbanRIP unveils a discreet urn option, the Candlestick Egg Urn, for ash-sharing that fits seamlessly within a home’s décor. - September 18, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.
Markets of Sunshine Launches 3 New Shaker Collection Products on Etsy. - June 06, 2019 - Markets Of Sunshine
Intertek Launches Virtual Audit Assurance Solution for interactive remote auditing of management system and supply chain assurance services. - May 23, 2019 - Intertek
Safeguard Self Storage announced this month the opening of a new facility in the Chicago market in Edison Park. This is the company’s 16th facility in the Chicago metropolitan market area and its 73rd nationwide. - May 23, 2019 - Safeguard Self Storage
Rebels Halo Glass Art will present Fallen Hero Wall Project, taking place at now on www.rebelshaloglass.art featuring a free 11x14 Framed Fallen Hero hand-carved glass art for immediate family members of a Fallen Police Officer, Fallen Firefighter, or Fallen Military Service Member.
The owner and artist... - April 19, 2019 - Rebels Halo Glass Art
Safeguard Self Storage announces the opening on Friday, February 15th 2019, of a new facility in the New York market on West Merrick Road in Valley Stream. This is the company’s 28th facility in the New York metropolitan market area and its 72nd nationwide. - March 13, 2019 - Safeguard Self Storage
The International Product Safety & Liability Prevention Association will be holding its Annual Conference at the Downtown Marriott in Milwaukee on May 21-22, 2019. - February 21, 2019 - Goodden Enterprises LLC
Very unique and highly informative seminars for manufacturing management teams. You will learn not only all the procedures that need to be in place in each area of management and how they should be written, but you will also learn from recall incidents and product liability lawsuits cases discussed to see where other manufacturers failed, what they should have done, and what it ended up costing them. - February 20, 2019 - Goodden Enterprises LLC
Mecca Candle Co., a business specializing in 100% soy candles, is proud to announce national certification or re-certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Name of RPO, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). - February 17, 2019 - Mecca Candle Co.
Kirk McGinnis and Digital Airships LLC launch their first product, the Unicork, a fun unicorn bottle opener and corkscrew intended as a sturdy decoration that is also functional. The creator discusses the inspiration for the item as well as how it differentiates from the competition. - December 19, 2018 - Digital Airships LLC
HumiForm™ is partially fabricated and assembled in the USA and is a rustic looking product aimed at the consumer who wants a low maintenance humidifying solution. - December 04, 2018 - Origineer Design
Patented silicone drinkware company teams up to give back this holiday season donating 5% of website sales to the national not for profit, Leave No Trace Center For Outdoor Ethics. - November 19, 2018 - Silipint
GarageFloorCoating.com (www.garagefloorcoating.com) is announcing its exclusive and proprietary “clean” mica and its new epoxy coating system called Bagari Stone Effects.
Mica is a shimmering silicate mineral found as minute crystals in granite and other rocks. It is available in several... - November 07, 2018 - GarageFloorCoating.com
San Diego e-commerce company joins the American Society of Interior Designers as a National Industry Partner. - October 31, 2018 - Blindsgalore
Customers asked, and Louisville Ladder is delivering. In 2016, Louisville Ladder set a new industry standard when they designed the 2 in 1 Step and Leaning Cross Step Ladder. The Cross Step’s innovative design solved one of the biggest issues in the industry, leaning a step ladder. Before the Cross... - October 22, 2018 - Louisville Ladder, Inc
Rick Pal with zuhnë has been recognized with the Humanitarian of the Year Award from The Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA). zuhnë, a manufacturer and distributor of kitchen/bath fixtures and accessories was recognized for its charitable efforts in Houston and beyond.
GHBA Houston’s... - October 19, 2018 - zuhnë
TQ-Max has put considerable effort into re-imagining the simple game of Funnybones, to release a modern take on one of the oldest of all games. Gogo Jacks is now being distributed in the USA by TQ-Max. - October 06, 2018 - Paint-Savers TQ-Max, LLC.
Lightweight and easy to use, Grilltastic is the world’s first steam-producing BBQ grill cleaner. Unlike products that simply spray water and rely on a hot grill to produce steam, Grilltastic generates 1500 watts of continuous, direct steam. As a result, the steam not only maintains temperature consistency, it can be used on a cold grill. Grilltastic cleans and sanitizes the grill surface, removing 99.9% of harmful germs and bacteria. And it uses no caustic chemicals, meaning it is ecofriendly. - October 04, 2018 - Anvid Products
Paint-Savers have introduced an innovative new product that will help people to save money by properly storing leftover paints and keep them in a usable condition for a much longer time in storage. - September 18, 2018 - Paint-Savers TQ-Max, LLC.
Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has earned accreditation from the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), the national accreditation body for the United Kingdom, for ISO 37001:2016 anti-bribery management systems certification. Published in October 2016,... - August 15, 2018 - Intertek
Safeguard Self Storage has announced the purchase, on July 26th, 2018, of a land parcel on which it will build a new self-storage facility. - August 08, 2018 - Safeguard Self Storage
Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has earned accreditation from United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), the national accreditation body for the UK, for ISO 45001 Occupational Health & Safety management systems standard. The new standard was published... - August 04, 2018 - Intertek
Well known for his collaborations with award-winning director and animator, Masaaki Yuasa, AYMRC’s pop-anime-style artwork now enters the puzzling world. - May 23, 2018 - Playing Grounded Ltd.
Midori is Introducing Several New 2018 Bridal & Spring/Summer Ribbon Lines/Colorways. - April 05, 2018 - Midori Inc.
Responding to the tremendous popularity of avocados in North America and addressing slippery issues about how to easily prep this highly nutritious and tasty fruit without injury, Microplane® introduces the all-in-one Avocado Tool.
Cleverly designed to cut, pit and slice avocados with ease, the... - April 03, 2018 - Microplane
BitGift Announces Full Launch of Their Website to Make Gifting Bitcoin as Simple as a Single Click. - April 03, 2018 - BitGift
The online brand that sells cable organizer that helps in maintaining an orderly and productive homes and offices. - March 22, 2018 - Blue Key World
Fruit sticker collectors can now trade fruit stickers and manage their collections using Colnect's new centralized wiki-like fruit sticker catalog. - March 19, 2018 - Colnect Collectors Community
Bill Alter of Rein & Grossoehme Commercial Real Estate represented both the seller and the buyer on the sale of Arizona Storage Inns, which was his 161st successful self storage closing in 32 years as a specialist in this property type. The sale closed on March 12, 2018 for $8,900,000. - March 13, 2018 - Bill Alter, Agent at Rein & Grossoehme
Leading gift and housewares company, Design Ideas, announces a revolution in home shelving. MeshWorks® shelving combines the dust free properties of traditional wire shelving with the flat surface traditionally associated with solid metal or wood. The patented secret to this innovation is the expanded... - February 21, 2018 - Design Ideas
VURO, an emerging 3D Printing and Designing platform with a range of innovative products, has recently launched a new line for personalised gifting - lithophane products. These include a variety of products which comprise of 3D printed lithophane key chains, lamps, night bulbs, backlit photo frames and cylindrical lamps. - February 03, 2018 - VURO
Apple Valley business, Closets For Life, has earned a 2017 Angie’s List Super Service Award reflecting an exemplary year of service provided to members of Angie’s List. This is the fifth year in a row Closets For Life has received the award. - January 26, 2018 - Closets For Life
Colnect's free online wiki stamp catalog now lists more than 700,007 stamps from 374 past and present territories. - January 14, 2018 - Colnect Collectors Community
PLB Sports, the premier food marketing company specializing in matching professional athletes with superior product lines, announced the launch of their brand new WWE Fruit Snacks. Joining a realm of other unique food products representing professional sports like WWE, hockey, baseball, and more, WWE... - January 11, 2018 - PLB Sports
The amount of collectibles offered for sale is growing rapidly on Colnect's newborn marketplace. Sellers now create more then 1,000 every day. - January 08, 2018 - Colnect Collectors Community
The Colnect marketplace is now available for everybody interested in trading mass-produced collectibles. The catalog descriptions of items are available in the sales on the Colnect Marketplace. - December 27, 2017 - Colnect Collectors Community
After placing #652 in Internet Retailer Top 1000 in 2016, Home Cinema Center has risen 155 places to #497, rapidly climbing the list of the America's top performing ecommerce retailers. Members of the Top 500 drove nearly 85% of the nearly $400 billion in online sales in 2016. At number 497, Home Cinema... - December 22, 2017 - Home Cinema Center
EasyLock, the trusted plastic/glass food storage containers manufacturer, announced the launch of the latest plastic cereal containers series. - December 16, 2017 - Easylock - Shantou Leqishi Plastic Products Co., Ltd.
This year's Christmas, unlike any previous ones, is special for LANGRIA - an affordable home furnishing brand based in China. The brand plans to give back and donate to Children's Cancer Research Fund to put a smile on kids who are affected by any form of childhood cancer. - December 08, 2017 - LANGRIA
The Holiday season is here, which means gift-giving season is in high gear. GGBAILEY.com has a variety of car and trunk mat options for most automotive makes and models.
GGBAILEY offers the highest quality, custom-fit car mats with a wide variety of designs available, including:
· Design Your... - December 07, 2017 - GGBAILEY
Memory Lane Inc., the leading dealer of sports collectibles, today announced the discovery and upcoming auction of historical 1890 baseball Players’ League signed documents that represent the inaugural players revolt against team management for players’ rights formed on Dec. 17, 1889. Including extremely rare signatures of Tim Keefe, Buck Ewing and John Montgomery Ward that have been authenticated by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA). - December 02, 2017 - Expos Unlimited
Lift and Store, the leader in overhead and wall mounted storage with more than 10,000 installations in the US and Canada, today announced the introduction of Version 3.0 of the Tilt N Store Wall Mounted Lifting System. - November 30, 2017 - Lift and Store, LLC
The Annex Marks Ventura County’s New Home for the “Locally Grown” - November 22, 2017 - The Collection
HomeCinemaCenter.com, a leading online supplier of high-quality home furnishings, announced today that it has launched a new Bedroom, Dining, Home Office, and Entertainment Furniture lines with Liberty Furniture. This integration will allow customers to purchase across many product categories just in... - November 18, 2017 - Home Cinema Center