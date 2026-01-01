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Fine Arts Schools

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WovenSmart

WovenSmart

At WovenSmart, we believe creativity isn’t just for artists—it’s a powerful tool for everyone. Engaging in creative pursuits builds innovation, problem-solving skills, and...

Company Profiles

David Lehman - Film Acting Coach

David Lehman - Film Acting Coach

David Lehman began his career in radio broadcasting and theater (winning awards for his talent as an actor), and then went on into film and television before being asked to become a teacher at the...

David's Art Academy

David's Art Academy

Artist David, has been teaching children techniques and showing them how to create their own artwork in classrooms since 1995. As a father of 3 girls, he understands children's comprehension and...

EI, School of Professional Makeup

EI, School of Professional Makeup

EI, School of Professional Makeup 1622 N. Highland Ave. Los Angeles, CA. 90028 www.ei.edu 323-871-8318

Lynette McNeill Studio

Lynette McNeill Studio

We are an Acting School offering Acting Classes in a private Acting Studio environment. We offer Scene Study, On Camera, and Casting Director Workshops on Audition techniques. We also offer...

New Mexico Photography Field School, LLC.

New Mexico Photography Field School, LLC.

Since 1986, the New Mexico Photography Field School is unique in its offerings: hands-on photography workshops in the Southwest’s canyons, hills and villages. Participants out every day to...

SmeilingOne

SmeilingOne

SMEILINGone is an independent endeavor...to bring the art of drawing the body with its divine nature and elegance...into the light of our lives so that each of us may appreciate the physical housing...

Tattoos By Lisa Tattoo School

Tattoos By Lisa Tattoo School

Tattoos By Lisa Tattoo School: an artful alternative to traditional education. Tattoos By Lisa Tattoo School was founded to fill the dire need for actual "hands-on" instruction in a...

The North Fulton School of Music

The North Fulton School of Music

PSSM has offered traditional music lessons and high quality performance opportunities for music students of every age, ability level and genre since 1988. We offer piano, voice, guitar, violin, song...

Zador schools of Spanish Alicante and Vitoria

Zador schools of Spanish Alicante and Vitoria

ZADOR, schools of Spanish in Spain, in Alicante and Vitoria, offers a varied program of Intensive Spanish Courses to foreigners to learn Spanish in Spain with a communicative approach; several types...

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