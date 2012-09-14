PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Fine Arts Schools
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
David Lehman - Film Acting Coach David Lehman - Film Acting Coach Burbank, CA
David Lehman began his career in radio broadcasting and theater (winning awards for his talent as an actor), and then went on into film... 
David's Art Academy David's Art Academy
Artist David, has been teaching children techniques and showing them how to create their own artwork in classrooms since 1995. As a father... 
EI, School of Professional Makeup EI, School of Professional Makeup Los Angeles, CA
EI, School of Professional Makeup 1622 N. Highland Ave. Los Angeles, CA. 90028 www.ei.edu 323-871-8318 
Lynette McNeill Studio Lynette McNeill Studio Beverly Hills, CA
We are an Acting School offering Acting Classes in a private Acting Studio environment. We offer Scene Study, On Camera, and Casting Director... 
New Mexico Photography Field School, LLC. New Mexico Photography Field School, LLC... Santa Fe, NM
Since 1986, the New Mexico Photography Field School is unique in its offerings: hands-on photography workshops in the Southwest’s... 
SmeilingOne SmeilingOne Houston, TX
SMEILINGone is an independent endeavor...to bring the art of drawing the body with its divine nature and elegance...into the light of our... 
Tattoos By Lisa Tattoo School Tattoos By Lisa Tattoo School Altamont, NY
Tattoos By Lisa Tattoo School: an artful alternative to traditional education. Tattoos By Lisa Tattoo School was founded to fill the... 
The North Fulton School of Music The North Fulton School of Music Alpharetta, GA
PSSM has offered traditional music lessons and high quality performance opportunities for music students of every age, ability level and... 
Zador schools of Spanish Alicante and Vitoria Zador schools of Spanish Alicante and Vi... Vitoria, Spain
ZADOR, schools of Spanish in Spain, in Alicante and Vitoria, offers a varied program of Intensive Spanish Courses to foreigners to learn... 
