PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Celebrating 25 Year Anniversary at Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy is celebrating the 25 year anniversary. Allegro is proud to provide all students, regardless of age or level, the skills to enjoy music, dance and etiquette for a lifetime. Allegro has given over 100 music recitals and concerts to the Sarasota community and... - December 13, 2019 - Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy

Make Art Day is November 17 Make Art Day is a new event organized by Portland Open Studios where the public is invited to come make artworks on Sunday November 17 from 12-4pm at the Portland Arts and Learning Studios with the guidance of professional artists in Portland, Oregon. - November 09, 2019 - Portland Open Studios

Chamberlain Ballet Announces Special Guest Artists for Thanksgiving Weekend Production of The Nutcracker Chamberlain Ballet announces this year’s special guest artists appearing in their annual production of The Nutcracker. New York City Ballet Principal Dancer, Tiler Peck, will perform as the Sugarplum Fairy. Her Cavalier for the performances is guest artist Tyler Angle, also a Principal Dancer for... - October 25, 2019 - Chamberlain Ballet

Neighborhood Music School to Honor Music Trailblazer, Community Partner and Local Business Leader at Annual Gala on October 12 Boyle Heights-Based Nonprofit Organization Celebrates Individuals Commitment to Music Education and Beyond. - October 08, 2019 - Neighborhood Music School

Old School Square Announces 2019-2020 Season Launch Party, Friday Night Fever Friday Night Fever celebrates the opening of Old School Square’s 2019-2020 season on October 4, 2019. - September 15, 2019 - Old School Square

San Diego Early Music Society 2019-2020 International Concert Series Now in its 38th season, the San Diego Early Music Society has presented some of the biggest names in early music and historically informed performance in the world today. This season, the Society will feature some returning artists as well as three long-anticipated San Diego debuts. In addition, the Society is pleased to bring one of its concerts to a new location - the PHAME! Center at Patrick Henry High School. - August 23, 2019 - San Diego Early Music Society

Announcing LEMPA - The Light Eros Muse Photography Arts Conference in NYC LEMPA is the world's first and only conference dedicated to erotic, fetish and fine art nude photography. Special emphasis on models rights and best practices will be moderated by Marne Lucas. Reception party, full day of conference with mini-trade show and then limited student 12 hour workshop make LEMPA the leader in this genre. - July 22, 2019 - Suspect Photography LLC

Mainstage Center for the Arts Announces the List of Upcoming Events Summer of Dance Camps, Theater Auditions, Stage Auditions Already Underway - July 09, 2019 - Mainstage Center for the Arts

South Florida Artist Skip Hartzell Creates Unique Art Inspired by Man's Best Friend If his charcoal drawings, oil paintings and four-legged sculptures aren't enough of a hint, yes, Skip Hartzell is nuts about dogs. The canine-inspired artworks that he creates are figments of his artistic imagination and creative vision. - June 23, 2019 - Miami Art Scene

Shorecrest Shines at Broadway Star of the Future Awards The Shorecrest Upper School Performing Arts production of "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" was named Outstanding Musical at the 2019 Broadway Star of the Future Awards Showcase on June 2. Its cast and directors took home numerous additional honors, including a Best Actress win for Senna... - June 09, 2019 - Shorecrest Preparatory School

Lakeside Pottery Studio Wins 2019 Delaware BBB Torch Award for Ethics Lakeside Pottery Ceramic and Art Restoration Studio is pleased to announce that they have been selected as a recipient of the 2019 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics. This is the 54th year that the BBB of Delaware has honored four companies for their outstanding example of ethical business practices. - June 07, 2019 - Lakeside Pottery Ceramic School and Studio

80's Musical FOOTLOOSE to Hit the Stage at Pewaukee High School, Presented by Sudbrink Performance Academy Everybody Cut Loose! Life in small-town Bomont is peaceful until City boy, Ren, arrives. Breaking every taboo, Ren brings dance back to the heart of a town held back by the memory of a tragedy. Based on the hit 80s movie, FOOTLOOSE has become a stage musical phenomenon, and with a Tony-nominated top... - May 31, 2019 - Sudbrink Performance Academy

Kirk Cameron Speaks at Plumstead Christian School’s Ninth Annual Founders Forum & Second Annual Multi-School Assembly Each year Plumstead Christian School invites a nationally known Christian whose faith informs the way he or she lives. The 2019 Founders Forum keynote speaker, Kirk Cameron, is an actor, director, and producer best known for his early work on TV sitcom Growing Pains, the Left Behind movies, and Fireproof. Most recently Cameron has produced documentaries entitled Monumental and Connect, and he speaks on marriage and parenting in churches across the nation with his Living Room Reset. - May 28, 2019 - Plumstead Christian School

Nancy Spencer Named Shorecrest Head of School The Shorecrest Preparatory School Board of Trustees has appointed Nancy L. Spencer as its Head of School effective July 1, 2020. Spencer will succeed current Head of School Mike Murphy, who announced earlier this year that he would retire after a 14-year tenure, at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Shorecrest... - May 25, 2019 - Shorecrest Preparatory School

Shorecrest Graduates Achieve Top College Placement On Sunday, May 19, 2019, Shorecrest Preparatory School held its Commencement Ceremony for the 72-member Class of 2019 to Matriculate to 43 Colleges & Universities. - May 23, 2019 - Shorecrest Preparatory School

Global Rhythms is Presenting Their First Annual Dance Showcase on June 8th, 2019 Three of Nelson’s finest dance instructors, Sarah MacGregor, Corrine Bundschuh and Marilyn Hatfield have joined forces to craft Nelson’s first Global Rhythms Dance Showcase on Saturday, June 8, 7:30pm at the Capitol Theatre in Nelson. "There are so many excellent dance studios in Nelson,"... - May 06, 2019 - Kesavah BellyDance

An Abstract View of the World Through a Chinese Lens - Presented by Blue Hill Fine Arts With the official arrival of spring, Blue Hill Fine Arts (https://www.artsy.net/blue-hill-fine-arts) along with their partner, Artsy.net, is pleased to present the online exclusive show “An Abstract View of the World Through a Chinese Lens,” April 8-21, 2019. This show uncovers into the world of abstract painting in China by Chinese artist Yan Jiang. - April 12, 2019 - Blue Hill Fine Arts

Creative Brain Learning Celebrates PI Day in Adelanto with STEM Learning and Free Fruit Pies for All Students Adelanto students enrolled in Creative Brain Learning after school programs explored science and math, and enjoyed fruit pies on March 14. - March 29, 2019 - Creative Brain Learning

Creative Brain Learning Celebrates PI Day (pi=3.14...) with STEM Learning and Fruit Pies for All Creative Brian Learning After School program provider distributes thousands of fruit pies to students in celebration of PI Day. - March 28, 2019 - Creative Brain Learning

Atlanta Festival Academy Announces Chloe Chua as Featured Soloist in Finale Concert Winner of the 2018 Menuhin Competition - Junior Division to Make Her U.S. Debut Performance. - March 14, 2019 - Atlanta Festival Academy

Atlanta Festival Academy Announces WePartner Management as Presenting Concert Sponsor WePartner to be a Presenting Concert-level sponsor supporting the nine-day, inaugural Atlanta Festival Academy in July 2019. - March 02, 2019 - Atlanta Festival Academy

Four Atlanta Festival Academy Students to be Awarded Scholarships to HARPA International Music Academy in Iceland The Atlanta Festival Academy (AFA) announced that four of their students will have a rare opportunity to greatly enhance their quartet playing skills with a scholarship to the Harpa International Music Academy (HIMA) in Iceland in August 2019. The full tuition scholarships are offered through a partnership... - February 27, 2019 - WP Music Academy

Four Atlanta Festival Academy Students to be Awarded Scholarships to HARPA International Music Academy in Iceland Four AFA students will have a rare opportunity to greatly enhance their quartet playing skills with a scholarship to the Harpa International Music Academy (HIMA) Intensive String Quartet seminar from August 1 through 6, 2019. The full tuition scholarships are offered through a partnership between the AFA and HIMA. - February 20, 2019 - Atlanta Festival Academy

Bill Wright School of Music Announces Early Childhood Musician Program Open House Do you have a young child who loves music? Can't find a real music class instead of a play group? The Bill Wright School of Music can help. Come to their Early Childhood Musician Program Open House on Sunday February 24th @ 2:00 to see what it's all about. - February 07, 2019 - Bill Wright School Of Music

William Pu Receives WWAAC Spotlight Award - William Pu Music Academy Founders Recognized in Asian American Community Atlanta’s premier music school, William Pu Music Academy (WPMA), announced founders William Pu and Amy Chang received the Who’s Who in Asian American Communities (WWAAC) Spotlight Award. Both distinguished violinists, Mr. Pu and Ms. Chang continue to raise the bar in music education within the community. - February 05, 2019 - WP Music Academy

Greater Than Gatsby Seeking Scholarship Applicants for $10,000 Annual Scholarship Greater Than Gatsby announces its $10,000 Annual Scholarship for the 2019 scholarship year. - January 25, 2019 - Greater Than Gatsby

Flora Elements Education and Floral Studio Grand Opening Flora Elements Education and Floral Studio are opening its doors to the Delafield, WI community. They are a small business that is focusing on education and modern floral design. Flora Elements Education and Floral Studio offers a full service florist and delivery to all Lake Country cities and surrounding areas. - January 21, 2019 - Flora Elements Education and Design

Inaugural International Music Festival Academy Comes to North Atlanta in July 2019 Grand Finale Concert to Showcase Skilled Young Musicians Alongside Music Extraordinaires - January 16, 2019 - Atlanta Festival Academy

William Pu Music Academy Announces Expansion in North Metro Atlanta - Newly Acquired Space to Accommodate 200 More Students Atlanta’s premier music school, William Pu Music Academy (WPMA), announced they will be expanding their campus to accommodate 200 more students. As part of the growth plan to increase their size, WPMA has acquired Suites 310 and 320 located adjacent to their existing campus at 330 Prospect Place in Alpharetta, Georgia. - January 16, 2019 - WP Music Academy

Burst Of Butterflies Create & Paint Studio Opens New Location in Tempe After 4 years of being part of creative memories for their guests, Burst Of Butterflies Create & Paint Studio has made a name for itself in the community, and patrons love the diversity of choices for getting creative. With a choice of Walk-in Activities, Classes, Birthday Parties, Scout Activities,... - January 15, 2019 - Burst Of Butterflies Create & Paint Studio

The Opening of "The Todd English Experiment" Award-Winning Celebrity Chef Todd English and Emko Announce New, Transformative Culinary and Special Events Venture - January 11, 2019 - EMKO Palm Beach

William Pu Music Academy Ends Successful Year Highlighting 2018 Music Achievements William Pu Music Academy (WPMA) announced that shortly after the New Year celebration in 2018 more than 40 students won in the Georgia Music Educators Association (GMEA) All-State Orchestra final round competition and were honored with a chair in the concert at the Classic Center in Athens, Georgia. - December 28, 2018 - WP Music Academy

Renowned "Dog Artist" Skip Hartzell Exhibiting at Art Palm Beach January 16-20, 2019 The artist is showcasing his beloved canine charcoal drawings, oil paintings, works on paper and four-legged sculptures for both art lovers and dog lovers to enjoy at the 22nd Edition of Art Palm Beach during Palm Beach Art Week. - December 26, 2018 - Miami Art Scene

Shorecrest Announces Record-Breaking Philanthropic Gift Shorecrest Preparatory School is pleased to announce it has received an anonymous $2 million gift to the Transform Campaign. The gift is the single largest in the school's 95+ year history and brings the total raised for Transform to more than $9 million. Transform is the final puzzle piece to the Shorecrest... - December 22, 2018 - Shorecrest Preparatory School

Harlem School of the Arts Announces New Chief Development Officer, Talya Westbrook Poised for continued grown and expansion. - December 06, 2018 - Harlem School of the Arts

Connecticut Concert Ballet Presents The Nutcracker 2018 Connecticut Concert Ballet, a semi-professional not-for-profit organization, is proud to present the 2018 production of The Nutcracker in the Hartford, Connecticut area. - December 03, 2018 - Connecticut Concert Ballet

Alive Drumming's New Release of Song Rhythm Tracks Alive Drumming responds to community requests. - SetList Sharing - Share your setlists in a similar way to sharing tracks - Search for SetLists - Download an entire album of tracks shared by others. Very handy for your rehearsals. - All samplers tracks now can be downloaded as setlists. Simply perform... - November 26, 2018 - Alive Drumming

Kesavah BellyDance is Offering a Free Introductory Belly Dance Class in Nelson BC Kesavah BellyDance will be holding a free interactive Belly Dance class in Nelson BC on January 15th, 2019. Come spice up your life, get fit, and have fun all at the same time. - November 22, 2018 - Kesavah BellyDance

Shorecrest Designated as Apple Distinguished School Shorecrest Preparatory School is pleased to announce that it has been named an Apple Distinguished School for 2018-2021. Shorecrest was awarded the distinction for its innovative teacher-leaders, its successful 1:1 iPad implementation, and the thoughtful integration of technology throughout its PK-12... - October 27, 2018 - Shorecrest Preparatory School

HBAPA Holds Middle School Outreach Performance The Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts, a magnet program for the Huntington Beach Union High School District, is seeking to bridge the gap between middle and high schools by offering a middle school outreach to local intermediate schools, in a first-ever Middle School Outreach Event. - October 06, 2018 - Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts

Shorecrest Students to Host "Civic Saturday" Community Event On Saturday, September 29, a student-led Civic Saturday event. Civic Saturday is a national series of events meant to evoke community conversations around democracy, citizenship, and civic engagement. The event will run from 11:30am-12:45pm in the Janet Root Theatre at Shorecrest. - September 29, 2018 - Shorecrest Preparatory School

7 Shorecrest Seniors Recognized by National Merit Program Shorecrest seniors RJ Ayers, Will Hess and Aidan Samuelson have been named 2019 National Merit Semifinalists by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. Ayers, Hess, and Samuelson are among the 10 students in the City of St. Petersburg to earn the honor. - September 27, 2018 - Shorecrest Preparatory School

Jack and Jill Inc. and Shorecrest Partner for 2nd Annual HBCU College Fair The Suncoast Chapter Teens of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. will host its second annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) College Fair from 1-3pm on Sunday, September 16 at Shorecrest Preparatory School in St. Petersburg. The inaugural event featured college recruiters and alumni... - August 10, 2018 - Shorecrest Preparatory School

Piano School of NYC Announces New Board of Directors President and New Board Members The Piano School of NYC, a non-profit, award-winning music school, is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Karpowich as the new President of their Board of Directors. The new board of directors consists of 9 members including President Karpowich and 6 new directors: Debra Baxter, Walter K. Brown,... - July 18, 2018 - The Piano School of NYC

Sudbrink Performance Academy Announces Their Latest Musical Theatrical Production: School of Rock Kids are really rocking live onstage in local production of School of Rock. - July 16, 2018 - Sudbrink Performance Academy

Piano School of NYC Celebrates Students' Achievements in Recitals The Piano School of NYC was pleased to celebrate the achievements of hundreds of their students at close to 20 piano recitals across the Greater New York Area. Hundreds of students of the Piano School of NYC participated in recitals all over the Greater New York Area: Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, New... - June 27, 2018 - The Piano School of NYC

BlackRock Announces 2018 Outdoor Summer Concert Series Lineup to include Maryland’s own Martin O’Malley, 7-piece Irish rock band O’Malley’s March. BlackRock Center for the Arts has officially announced their annual Summer Concert Series line up on their outdoor stage. Shows are free and will be held for five consecutive Saturdays... - June 26, 2018 - Black Rock Center for the Arts

Free Family-Friendly Make Music Day Event at School of Rock School of Rock Eden Prairie is hosting a Make Music Day celebration in Eden Prairie, June 21, 2018 1:00-8:00pm at 6585 Edenvale Blvd, Eden Prairie MN 55346. The event features live music, free music lessons for kids 7-16 years old, bucket-drumming group lessons for everyone, shredding contest for musicians under 18 years old with a $100 cash prize, free percussion instruments for kids while supplies last and a chance to win a guitar/lessons package. Snacks and beverages for sale. - June 15, 2018 - School of Rock Eden Prairie

Pensacola, FL Music Teacher, Joshua Kaye, is Confirmed as a GRAMMY Music Educator Award Quarterfinalist for 2019 Pensacola's own, Joshua Kaye, was nominated for the GRAMMY Music Educator Award 2019 by the PTA at Hellen Caro Elementary School and has been certified as a Quarterfinalist. - June 11, 2018 - Ron Kaye's Music Instruction