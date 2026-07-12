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Within Fine Arts Schools
Cinzi Lavin’s Civil War Drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," Performed by Exclusive Engagement at New England’s Five Points Arts Center
Cinzi Lavin's original Civil War drama, "A Goodnight Kiss," enjoyed an exclusive engagement at New England's Five Points Arts Center on June 13–14, 2026. This historical drama, whose script is permanently archived in the U.S. Library of Congress, is based on actual historic love letters. Directed by Kathy Kelly, the production honored America’s 250th anniversary. - July 12, 2026 - Cinzi Lavin
Dream Big - Maywood Fine Arts Renovation Kickoff
Dream Big - Maywood Fine Arts is thrilled to host a Renovation Kickoff at its historic fine arts building in the downtown business district of Maywood on April 30 at 12PM. - April 26, 2026 - Maywood Fine Arts
RhinoLeap Presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
Three fearless performers from Broadway and Cirque du Soleil attempt the impossible: to bring all of Shakespeare’s plays to life in a single performance. Blending comedy, improvisation, and physical storytelling, this high-energy production delights Shakespeare fans and curious newcomers alike. - April 15, 2026 - RhinoLeap Productions
Phoenix Conservatory of Music Announces Jam & Jazz 2026 Fundraising Breakfast: “Because of Music, Because of You”
The Phoenix Conservatory of Music (PCM) invites the community to an inspiring morning of music, storytelling, and impact at its annual Jam & Jazz Fundraising Breakfast, taking place Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at the Phoenix Country Club. This year’s theme, “Because of Music, Because... - March 27, 2026 - Phoenix Conservatory of Music
Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface: Rakhee Jain Desai Explores Labor, Lineage, and Living Materials in New Solo Exhibition
The Dougherty Arts Center presents Build Me a Garden: From Soil to Surface, a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Rakhee Jain Desai, on view March 7 through April 18, 2026. Anchored by the question, “Can a relationship with land be inherited, and if so, through what means,” the exhibition examines how connections to land are developed and reimagined through labor, lineage, and living materials. - March 17, 2026 - Rakhee Jain Desai
Weaver Performing Arts is Back to Melt Hearts with Frozen Jr. at the Merced Theatre
Weaver Performing Arts brings Disney’s Frozen JR. to the Merced Theatre with three public performances on March 6–7. Featuring a cast of 60 students in grades 4–8 from the Weaver Union School District, the production showcases high-quality youth theater in a historic downtown venue. Special school-day performances will welcome thousands of students to experience live theater and see peers their own age shine on stage. - February 10, 2026 - Weaver Performing Arts Boosters
Crimson Global Academy Honors Nashville International Chopin Piano Competition 2025 Winners
As the winner of the Young Musician II category, 11-year-old pianist Wilson Liu earned a 50% tuition scholarship to Crimson Global Academy. - January 26, 2026 - Crimson Global Academy
Author and Designer Sugar Gay Isber McMillan Emerges as a Leading Voice in AI-Driven Creativity
Author and designer Sugar Gay Isber McMillan is bringing her creative expertise to the world of AI with a clear mission: teach beginners how to use ChatGPT as a powerful partner. Through her books and new Made It Myself TV series, she offers simple, practical tools that help people learn faster, create more, and open new opportunities. - December 04, 2025 - Sugar Gay Isber McMillan
Statement from Psychologist on Councilwoman Yaeger’s Islamophobic Remarks and the Double Standards Surrounding Religious Hate
Dr. Azadeh Weber condemns Councilwoman Yaeger’s “proud Islamophobe” remark, highlighting the danger it poses to Muslim women, children, and community safety. Dr. Weber advocates dignity, accountability, and a zero-tolerance approach to religious discrimination. - November 24, 2025 - Dr. Azadeh Weber
Hartford Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Sept. 25–27 in Hartford, The Daguerreian Society will host its annual Symposium, with a Photo Fair open to the public Saturday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. ET at the Hartford Marriott Downtown. Browse and buy 19th-century photographs—daguerreotypes, tintypes, ambrotypes, stereoviews and more. That evening, the society’s Benefit Auction will offer nearly 80 high-quality lots, with in-person (for Symposium registrants) and online bidding via Freeman’s | Hindman. - September 11, 2025 - The Daguerreian Society
Brickhouse Ceramic Art Center Presents 2025 Annual Holiday Craft Show: Three Days of Local Handmade Pottery at Affordable Prices
BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center in Long Island City opens to the public, Dec. 12 - 14, to showcase over 40 ceramic artists from all over New York, for its 16th Annual Holiday Craft Show. They will be selling handmade ceramics at affordable prices for all the design and art lovers in your life. An... - September 01, 2025 - BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center
Craig Stover’s ArtShow Expands with New Episodes
ArtShow is a half-hour weekly artist interview program where artists from a wide variety of artistic disciplines talk about their life and artworks with Host Craig Stover. To date, over 150 episodes are available on the ArtShow platform. - August 27, 2025 - Craig Stover
Grease Performs at Historic Sunset Theatre in Asheboro, NC
RhinoLeap Productions announces its final production of its 10th Anniversary Season will be the musical Grease. Grease, in co-production with Temple Theatre, will open on September 27 at the historic Sunset Theatre in Asheboro, NC. The production will close on October 12. - August 26, 2025 - RhinoLeap Productions
RhinoLeap Announces Opening of What the Constitution Means to Me
RhinoLeap Productions announces their production of the critically acclaimed "What the Constitution Means to Me" written by Heidi Schreck. It will run July 12-20, 2025 at the Math & Science Center at Randolph Community College in Asheboro, NC. - June 20, 2025 - RhinoLeap Productions
Whitepine Studios Expands Creative Team with Two Accomplished Ceramic Artists
Whitepine Studios Continues to Grow and Expand Programs and Staffing - May 23, 2025 - Whitepine Studios
Phytobiosomes by Costas Picadas
Henri Dunant Hospital proudly presents Costas Picadas: Phytobiosomes, a unique exhibition of prints and digital installations that opened on Monday, May 19, 2025, and runs through Tuesday, September 30, 2025. The internationally recognized New York-based art historian Dr. Thalia Vrachopoulos curated the exhibition. - May 22, 2025 - Costas Picadas
A Pennsylvania Collector Has Offered American Art Advisor $1,000,000 to Find a Lost Fern Coppedge Family Portrait Painted in 1915
A Pennsylvania art collector is searching for a long lost family portrait painted by American artist Fern Coppedge in 1915. American Art Advisor is the publisher of the Fern Coppedge Catalogue Raisonne and is actively searching for the painting. - April 04, 2025 - American Art Advisor
Tampa Bay's 9th Annual HBCU College Fair
Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and Shorecrest Preparatory School Partner to Showcase Historically Black Colleges & Universities to Area Students on Saturday, April 5. - April 03, 2025 - Shorecrest Preparatory School
Valerian Ruminski to Perform One-Night-Only Concert in Lakewood Opera and Broadway Favorites Featured at WovenSmart’s Experience Studio on April 12
WovenSmart will host Bravo & Broadway: A Night of Timeless Melody on Friday, April 12, from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring internationally renowned opera singer Valerian Ruminski. The concert will showcase a mix of opera, Broadway, and Sinatra in an intimate setting at the Lakewood-based experience studio. Ruminski, whose career includes performances at the Metropolitan Opera and major venues worldwide, will bring his acclaimed vocal talents to the stage for this one-night-only event. - April 02, 2025 - WovenSmart
Inc. Names Lisa’s Clarinet Shop to Its 2025 Female Founders 500 List
Inc.’s eighth annual Female Founders list highlights the nation’s top business leaders who challenge the status quo to tackle some of the world’s biggest problems. - March 12, 2025 - Lisa's Clarinet Shop
Hoffman Academy Expands Online Learning with New Piano Game
Portland-based Hoffman Academy has launched Sea Turtle Shuffle, an interactive piano game that helps students develop note reading skills, expanding their educational platform that reaches students in 115+ countries with 350+ free video lessons. Founded by Joseph Hoffman, the company makes quality music education accessible worldwide through free lessons, while offering premium subscribers interactive games, practice tools, and educational materials within their innovative digital platform. - March 07, 2025 - Hoffman Academy of Music
Opportunity Scholarship Deadline Approaching: Talent School Offers Families & Partners a New Path to Private Education
Talent School Expands Statewide, Urges Families and Partners to Act Before NC Opportunity Scholarship Deadline. Talent School is revolutionizing private education in North Carolina by expanding its statewide network of hybrid learning opportunities, co-ops, private schools, and talent-based training programs. As the March 6 priority deadline for the NC Opportunity Scholarship approaches, families and strategic partners are encouraged to act fast to secure funding. - February 23, 2025 - The Talent School
Philadelphia International Music Festival Expands to Italy
The world-renowned intensive classical music training program featuring members of The Philadelphia Orchestra stakes an Italian outpost in Summer 2025. - February 09, 2025 - Philadelphia International Music Festival
Explore the Portage School of Leaders: South Bend’s Premier High School for Future Leaders
Looking for a high school near you that emphasizes innovation, leadership, and real-world learning? The Portage School of Leaders, part of the Career Academy Network of Public Schools (CANOPS), is recognized as one of the best high schools in South Bend, offering a forward-thinking approach to... - February 02, 2025 - Career Academy Network of Public Schools
Career Academy High School Joins Indiana’s Educational Elite with a Remarkable 98.48% Graduation Rate
Career Academy High School reached an exceptional milestone in 2024 with an impressive capped graduation rate of 98.48%. This achievement highlights the school’s unwavering dedication to academic excellence and positions it among the top-performing schools in Indiana. Renowned as one of the best high schools in South Bend, Career Academy High School consistently excels, establishing itself as a leader in education statewide and preparing students for success in college and careers. - January 16, 2025 - Career Academy Network of Public Schools
Career Academy Junior Shares Inspiring Journey to Meeting the President at the White House
Career Academy, South Bend’s premier high school for future leaders, shares inspiring journey to meeting the President at the White House with remarkable story of determination, leadership, and community support culminated in an extraordinary opportunity for Rima, a 17-year-old junior at Career Academy High School, part of the Career Academy Network of Public Schools (CANOPS). Her journey, which began in second grade at Success Academy. - January 16, 2025 - Career Academy Network of Public Schools
Lisa’s Clarinet Shop and Sales Maven Announce Strategic Merger
Lisa’s Clarinet Shop and Sales Maven have merged to develop sales training programs that incorporate music education. The collaboration leverages music’s role in fostering skills like empathy, communication, and teamwork to support professional development in sales. - January 13, 2025 - Lisa's Clarinet Shop
RhinoLeap Announces 10th Anniversary Season
RhinoLeap Productions has announced their four major productions for 2025, as well as the fourth season of their radio show, Crash Radio. During the pandemic, when theaters remained closed for over a year, RhinoLeap Productions began producing work in non-traditional spaces: a textile mill, a... - January 01, 2025 - RhinoLeap Productions
ChromaDiverse to Unveil the Oakland Ballet Legacy Project with Live Webinar on December 4, 2024
On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, from 11 AM to 12 PM PST, ChromaDiverse will host a special webinar unveiling the Oakland Ballet Legacy Project Portal—a comprehensive digital archive dedicated to celebrating 60 years of the Oakland Ballet Company (OBC). This event offers an exclusive virtual... - November 22, 2024 - ChromaDiverse
Houston Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Oct. 19 event will feature rare, original photos – some 150+ years old. - October 03, 2024 - The Daguerreian Society
Renowned Ukrainian Sculptor Michael Levchenko Brings Innovative Art to New York
Renowned Ukrainian sculptor Michael Levchenko, now based in New York, is fusing traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, such as 3D printing and AI. His apocalyptic-themed paintings and sculptures reflect global tensions and are stored at Arcis. Levchenko is preparing for major exhibitions in Luxembourg and the United Nations. He is also launching his own tech-integrated sculpture studio, seeking exclusive interviews and investment opportunities to expand his projects. - September 21, 2024 - Michael Levchenko
Lisa’s Clarinet Shop Launches New Podcast: “Toot Your Own Horn: Music Matters”
Stories of Inspiration from the World of Woodwind - September 19, 2024 - Lisa's Clarinet Shop
Brickhouse Ceramic Art Center Presents 2024 Annual Holiday Craft Show: Three Days of Local Handmade Pottery at Affordable Prices
BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center in Long Island City will open its doors to the public, Dec. 13-15, to showcase over 40 ceramic artists from all over New York for its 15th Annual Holiday Craft Show. They will be presenting their best handmade pottery for sale at affordable prices for all the art and... - September 09, 2024 - BrickHouse Ceramic Art Center
Lisa’s Clarinet Shop Named One of America’s Top 100 Small Businesses
U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO - 100 list honors 100 businesses exemplifying growth and innovation across the nation. - September 07, 2024 - Lisa's Clarinet Shop
Renowned Theater Company in Residence at Starworks
RhinoLeap Productions will be in residence at Starworks in Star, NC in October of 2024. Starworks is known for bringing in internationally acclaimed visual artists to do residencies in their Star, NC facility. In October, RhinoLeap will become the first performing arts organization to ever be in... - August 20, 2024 - RhinoLeap Productions
Renowned Artist Leigh Herndon Unveils LeighArtWear™ Brand, Transforming Wearable Art and Sustainability in Fashion
Award-winning artist Leigh Herndon is proud to announce her wearable art creations, designed from her original silk Japanese batik paintings, have evolved into the LeighArtWear™ brand. "As an artist, I've always sought to push boundaries. With LeighArtWear™, I've fused the world... - June 26, 2024 - Leigh Designs Naples LLC
A Crown International Exclusive Experience with Meesha Garbett Coming to New York
Learn the choreography from the viral sensation "Red Beret Girl Dance" from the "Matilda" musical film with the Red Beret Girl herself, Meesha Garbett. - June 21, 2024 - Crown International Management Group
Art + Sol: Supporting the Next Generation of LA Artists - Annual Fund Drive to Raise $1 Million for Art Division
Art Division, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and training under-served youth in the visual arts, is excited to announce the launch of its first annual fundraising campaign. The campaign aims to raise $1 million to continue providing vital arts education and support services to... - June 20, 2024 - Art Division
Crown International Management Group Presents Exclusive One-Day Tennis Camp with Professional Player Madi Harrison in Denver, CO
An exclusive one-day tennis camp led by professional tennis player, Madi Harrison. Intensive training sessions, drills, and personalized coaching from Madi herself. - June 16, 2024 - Crown International Management Group
World Premiere at Philadelphia International Music Festival
Emmy-winning composer Stephen Cohn debuts a new work at the Philadelphia International Music Festival this month. - June 05, 2024 - Philadelphia International Music Festival
Crown International Management Group Presents the Geo Explorer Hike Event
Join famed Mountaineer Lucy Westlake and Elley Ringo of "Elley Knows Rocks" for an exhilarating Geology Hike at the majestic Mt. Sanitas Trail in Boulder, Colorado. - May 31, 2024 - Crown International Management Group
SOLOSHOW Launches Mission to Upend the Art World & Foster the Industry's Next Big Names
SOLOSHOW, the trailblazing new artist accelerator, is resetting Art Industry standards, by empowering artists to break the elitist exclusionary barriers that smother the voices of some of the most profound & creative minds of our time before they can even be heard. SOLOSHOW recently opened its Laguna Beach gallery+community space, marking the launch of "stage one" of its mission to launch creatives' careers & become the go-to source where collectors, curators, & critics find the next big thing. - April 26, 2024 - SOLOSHOW
Lewes, Delaware Artist Creates a White House Kintsugi Pottery Gift for the Japanese Prime Minister
Ceramic artist Morty Bachar of Lakeside Pottery Studio was honored to attend the April 10, 2024, White House welcome ceremony hosted by President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden. Bachar had the privilege of creating ceramic art, gifted to the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, and his wife Yuko. - April 14, 2024 - Lakeside Pottery Studio
Forest Exploration Center Celebrates Community-Curated Trail Spur
New Accessible Trail Highlights StoryWalks and Community-Driven Content Under the Theme “All That Trees Provide” The Forest Exploration Center (FEC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 13 to celebrate the opening of a new trail on the property. Board members were joined by the... - November 16, 2023 - Forest Exploration Center
Breaking Boundaries: SAGE University Bhopal Hosted National Media Conclave to Explore the Future of Communication and Journalism
The National Media Conclave at SAGE University, Bhopal, brought together industry leaders who emphasized the importance of journalistic integrity and adaptability in the face of evolving media dynamics, urging aspiring professionals to prioritize truth and ethical reporting for societal impact. - November 11, 2023 - SAGE University
Renowned Artist is Honored by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Nature’s Favorite Artist, Geoffrey C. Smith, a renowned leader in the world of sculpture, has been honored, for the second time by Florida's Fish and Wildlife Foundation: "Excellence in capturing the beauty of Florida's wildlife and in appreciation for outstanding artistic contributions... - October 14, 2023 - Geoffrey C. Smith Galleries
Young Musicians Head to Miami to Work and Play (Music) During Winter Holiday Break
Twenty-five young violinists and cellists will defy the notion of a holiday vacation to gather in Miami to polish their musical skills with members of the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra in an elegant estate setting from December 28, 2023 through January 2, 2024 at The Philadelphia... - October 14, 2023 - Philadelphia International Music Festival
Community Art Collaborative Partners with Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe and Plymouth Public Library to Unveil the "Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe Coloring Book"
Saturday, September 30 @ 11:00 Story Hour at the Plymouth Public Library. This Coloring and Resource Book Highlights Tribe’s Storytelling, Public Art, History and Education. - September 28, 2023 - Community Art Collaborative
Photo Fair Offers Chance to Hold History in Your Hand
Rare, original photos – some 150+ years old – will be featured at Boston event Sept. 30 - September 21, 2023 - The Daguerreian Society
A Crown International Exclusive Experience with Meesha Garbett Coming to Orlando
Learn the “Red Beret Girl” dance with Meesha Garbett. - August 16, 2023 - Crown International Management Group