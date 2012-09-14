|
|
|
|International School of Arizona Scottsdale, AZ
The International School of Arizona (ISAZ) is a not-for-profit school offering classes from pre-school (2 yrs.) through fifth grade.
ISAZ offers a unique program following curriculum set forth...
|
|Connect Toronto, Canada
Connect with Canada. Connect with English. Connect with the Future.
www.connectlanguage.com
Connect School of Languages is a cutting-edge...
|
|Ashwood University
Ashwood University offers accredited life experience degrees which are accepted and recognized worldwide. Get accredited degree in almost...
|
|Awesome Home Tuition Singapore, Singapore
Awesome Home Tuition is a tuition agency in Singapore which offering home tuition for primary, secondary and junior college students.
We...
|
|Brookhaven Academy Allen, TX
Brookhaven was founded in 2007 to serve the needs of quality multilingual preschool, private kindergarten, and after school programs in...
|
|Caterham Valley Spanish Centre Caterham, United Kingdom
Provides Spanish and English tuition for Business Executives and individuals in the London area. Six week intensive courses are available.
|
|Centro Puccini - Italian in italy Viareggio, Italy
Italian language school located in Tuscany, Viareggio, Italy, offers semester and summer study abroad programs. Take courses in language,...
|
|ESL Seminars White Bear Lake, MN
ESL Seminars was created 10 years ago to prepare nurses, therapists, and other professionals to pass the various English language proficiency...
|
|Fun Time in Spain Spain
How to improve your Spanish?
As most language teachers recommend once the basics are familiar, nothing beats immersion in order...
|
|Instituto Hemingway Bilbao, Spain
We offer Spanish courses in Spain, internships in Spain, paid jobs in Spain and Semesters at Universities at special discounts.
|
|Istituto Linguistico Mediterraneo Pisa, Italy
The Istituto Linguistico Mediterraneo, founded in 1981, was one of the first schools of Italian in Italy and in Tuscany.
Istituto Linguistico...
|
|Istituto Michelangelo FI, Italy
Founded in 1975, the Michelangelo Institute is open all year round, welcoming students of all nationalities who wish to begin, continue...
|
|OSLIC Consultants, LLC
OSLIC is a leader in corporate and personal speech improvement consulting. The idea that people are making changes to their speech and voice...
|
|ProBa Language Centre St. Petersburg, Russia
ProBa Educational Centre in St Petersburg provides Individual and Group Russian courses, courses at teacher's home, Semester Courses, Study&Work...
|
|Robert Welch University Appleton, WI
Robert Welch University offers an online degree program with college level courses in Liberal Arts subjects. The best American online education...
|
|Spanish Schoolhouse Coppell, TX
Spanish Schoolhouse is a language immersion school that offers unique Spanish language and culture experiences to children and adults. A...
|
|TEFL Institute Chicago, IL
TEFL Institute, (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) provides training to individuals eager to teach English abroad. TEFL Institute...
|
|TN Foreign Language Institute Nashville, TN
The Tennessee Foreign Language Institute (TFLI), an agency of the State of Tennessee established in 1986 by the General Assembly and dedicated...
|
|VIDA PR & Marketing Group Collierville, TN
VIDA PR & Marketing Group is a publicity, special events, marketing and multicultural communications firm. We maximize brand identities...
|
|Vogel Prep Educational Services Scottsdale, AZ
Vogel Prep’s Education Center in Scottsdale offers a personalized plan to help students earn top test scores, top grades and instill...
|Companies 1 - 22 of 22
|Page: 1