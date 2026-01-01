Italian language school located in Tuscany, Viareggio, Italy, offers semester and summer study abroad programs. Take courses in language, arts, and humanities with transferable college credits. Learn...
ESL Seminars was created 10 years ago to prepare nurses, therapists, and other professionals to pass the various English language proficiency tests. ESL Seminars offers preparation materials for the...
The Labour India International Gurukulam School & Junior College is a dream come true, in fullfilling the aspirations of parents earning for better educational opportunities for their wards. It marks...
ZADOR, schools of Spanish in Spain, in Alicante and Vitoria, offers a varied program of Intensive Spanish Courses to foreigners to learn Spanish in Spain with a communicative approach; several types...