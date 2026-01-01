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International School of Arizona

International School of Arizona

The International School of Arizona (ISAZ) is a not-for-profit school offering classes from pre-school (2 yrs.) through fifth grade. ISAZ offers a unique program following curriculum set forth by...

Company Profiles

Ashwood University

Ashwood University

Ashwood University offers accredited life experience degrees which are accepted and recognized worldwide. Get accredited degree in almost all majors without attending classes or taking tests.

Awesome Home Tuition

Awesome Home Tuition

Awesome Home Tuition is a tuition agency in Singapore which offering home tuition for primary, secondary and junior college students. We have a pool of experience and committed home tutors who...

Brookhaven Academy

Brookhaven Academy

Brookhaven was founded in 2007 to serve the needs of quality multilingual preschool, private kindergarten, and after school programs in the Allen, McKinney, and Plano, Texas communities. About...

Caterham Valley Spanish Centre

Caterham Valley Spanish Centre

Provides Spanish and English tuition for Business Executives and individuals in the London area. Six week intensive courses are available. One on one tuition as well as small classes to suit client.

Centro Puccini - Italian in italy

Centro Puccini - Italian in italy

Italian language school located in Tuscany, Viareggio, Italy, offers semester and summer study abroad programs. Take courses in language, arts, and humanities with transferable college credits. Learn...

ESL Seminars

ESL Seminars

ESL Seminars was created 10 years ago to prepare nurses, therapists, and other professionals to pass the various English language proficiency tests. ESL Seminars offers preparation materials for the...

Fun Time in Spain

Fun Time in Spain

How to improve your Spanish?  As most language teachers recommend once the basics are familiar, nothing beats immersion in order to gain command and fluency in the language. And if possible,...

Instituto Hemingway

Instituto Hemingway

We offer Spanish courses in Spain, internships in Spain, paid jobs in Spain and Semesters at Universities at special discounts.

Istituto Linguistico Mediterraneo

Istituto Linguistico Mediterraneo

The Istituto Linguistico Mediterraneo, founded in 1981, was one of the first schools of Italian in Italy and in Tuscany. Istituto Linguistico Mediterraneo organize different types of Italian...

Istituto Michelangelo

Istituto Michelangelo

Founded in 1975, the Michelangelo Institute is open all year round, welcoming students of all nationalities who wish to begin, continue or perfect their knowledge of the Italian Language. Offers...

Labour India gurukulam International School

Labour India gurukulam International School

The Labour India International Gurukulam School & Junior College is a dream come true, in fullfilling the aspirations of parents earning for better educational opportunities for their wards. It marks...

OSLIC Consultants, LLC

OSLIC Consultants, LLC

OSLIC is a leader in corporate and personal speech improvement consulting. The idea that people are making changes to their speech and voice as yet another advantage in their personal and...

ProBa Language Centre

ProBa Language Centre

ProBa Educational Centre in St Petersburg provides Individual and Group Russian courses, courses at teacher's home, Semester Courses, Study&Work and Volunteers programs.

Robert Welch University

Robert Welch University

Robert Welch University offers an online degree program with college level courses in Liberal Arts subjects. The best American online education available today includes Greek, Latin and Hebrew...

Spanish Schoolhouse

Spanish Schoolhouse

Spanish Schoolhouse is a language immersion school that offers unique Spanish language and culture experiences to children and adults. A variety of classes are available including preschool,...

TEFL Institute

TEFL Institute

TEFL Institute, (Teaching English as a Foreign Language) provides training to individuals eager to teach English abroad. TEFL Institute is the premiere English certification program serving recent...

TN Foreign Language Institute

TN Foreign Language Institute

The Tennessee Foreign Language Institute (TFLI), an agency of the State of Tennessee established in 1986 by the General Assembly and dedicated to responsive public service, strives to facilitate...

VIDA PR & Marketing Group

VIDA PR & Marketing Group

VIDA PR & Marketing Group is a publicity, special events, marketing and multicultural communications firm. We maximize brand identities in the fashion, lifestyle, publishing and entertainment...

Vogel Prep Educational Services

Vogel Prep Educational Services

Vogel Prep’s Education Center in Scottsdale offers a personalized plan to help students earn top test scores, top grades and instill confidence and optimism. Tutoring services focus on...

Zador schools of Spanish Alicante and Vitoria

Zador schools of Spanish Alicante and Vitoria

ZADOR, schools of Spanish in Spain, in Alicante and Vitoria, offers a varied program of Intensive Spanish Courses to foreigners to learn Spanish in Spain with a communicative approach; several types...

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