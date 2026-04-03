The Inaugural Annual Atlanta Global Studies Symposium fosters collaboration among institutions of higher education, the public and the community, and the K-12 sector in the Atlanta region and beyond through education, research, and outreach about global, regional, and international studies and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. All events are free and open to the public, with pre-registration, and will take place at the Bill Moore Student Success Center (225 N Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30332). - March 20, 2019 - Georgia Institute of Technology Atlanta Global Studies Center