Language Garden to Hold Language Exchange Meetups at New Location in Taipei City, Taiwan The Language Garden will hold their weekly language exchange meetups at the ground floor garden area of Terminal C in Taipei City, Taiwan, starting on December 10, 2019. Previously, the Language Garden meetups were held in a smaller capacity in various cafes around Taipei. Beginning in December, however,... - November 28, 2019 - Meitefusi

Popular Book Company USA Enters Market Providing Workbooks to Children Across America Popular Book Company (USA) Ltd. (“Popular USA”) is pleased to announce the launch of our products through our e-commerce website in the USA. Popular USA was incorporated in 2014 to publish quality workbooks and other learning materials for preschool and elementary school children. Popular... - August 12, 2019 - Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd.

Canada’s Leading Workbook Publisher Celebrates 25 Years Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd. (“Popular Canada”) is celebrating its 25th anniversary in Canada on July 19, 2019. Incorporated in 1994, Popular Canada is the leading publisher specializing in educational workbooks and learning resources designed and developed by educators with the interest and needs of preschool, elementary, and high school children in mind. - July 19, 2019 - Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd.

Atlanta Global Studies Center Hosts Inaugural Symposium April 25-27th in Atlanta The Inaugural Annual Atlanta Global Studies Symposium fosters collaboration among institutions of higher education, the public and the community, and the K-12 sector in the Atlanta region and beyond through education, research, and outreach about global, regional, and international studies and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. All events are free and open to the public, with pre-registration, and will take place at the Bill Moore Student Success Center (225 N Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30332). - March 20, 2019 - Georgia Institute of Technology Atlanta Global Studies Center

Easy Grammar Systems™ Wins The Parent Teacher Choice™ Award Easy Grammar Systems™ receives prestigious, international award for their grammar texts. - March 13, 2019 - Easy Grammar Systems

Ooona Toolkit Announced as the Official GOSUB Subtitling Software GOSUB is pleased to announce that their subtitling and closed captioning courses are now available on OOONA’s web-based Toolkit. This transition represents a pooling of the expertise in the subtitling industry. - February 18, 2019 - GOSUB.tv E-Learning

First Plant-Based Public School in US, KING Charter Schools, Campaigns for Startup Funding KING Charter School is preparing to open the first completely plant-based public school in the United States. The board members of the organization are preparing to submit their application to the state of Florida on 1 February 2019 and are seeking $350,000 in funding via their ​GoFundMe campaign​ to cover interim startup costs while their application is reviewed before tax funding can be allocated from the state. - February 01, 2019 - KING Charter Schools

Test Prep & Tutoring Professionals Announces - Training Anytime SAT/ACT Tutor Certification Test Prep & Tutoring Professionals has Launched an SAT/ACT Tutor Certification Program through its "Training Anytime" LMS. - November 27, 2018 - Test Prep Professionals

Ponddy Education, Inc. Announces the Launch of Ponddy Reader - an AI-based Platform That Transforms Any Content Into Learning Ponddy Reader frees both teachers and students from the static nature of traditional paper textbooks and materials, and genuinely facilitates the development of reading materials tailored to the needs and proficiency levels of each individual student. - November 07, 2018 - Ponddy Education Inc.

Lotus Training Announces Rachel is Now Available for One on One Mentorship for Women It began over thirty years ago, in 1988, when Rachel started out in her career as a bar attendant in a seedy nightclub, in Canberra, Australia. She had quit school before graduating, and her life was not going in the right direction. Fast forward to 2018, and Rachel's career has taken her around the... - October 25, 2018 - Lotus Training

Specialized Spanish-Language Learning Center Opens in Venice Florida The Language Studio of Southwest Florida is now open for class registration and other Spanish-Language Services. The Language Studio will provide Spanish classes that are designed for business and healthcare professionals. In addition to specialty courses, the studio also offers classes in Conversational Spanish. Another option for business clients is customized classes taught at their business location. Spanish language translation and interpretation services is also available. - August 14, 2018 - The Language Studio of Southwest Florida

The Founder of Lotus Training Has Just Released Turning Tables "Real Leadership is about actually doing it, not just having studied it. Too many people are studying and think they can coach and train others on how to do it. Not anymore." - Rachel Sinanan 2018 - July 20, 2018 - Lotus Training

Lotus Training Releases Free E-Book Lotus Training has released their first free E-book via their website. Lotus Training is Growing Teams and People. - June 14, 2018 - Lotus Training

Tuition Free, Full Day, Chinese Bilingual K-12 School is Being Offered by the Elite Preparatory Academy with a Grant from New Jersey Chinese Community Center An agreement has been reached between the New Jersey Chinese Community Center and the Elite Preparatory Academy on June 6, 2018 to provide Tuition Free, Full Day, Chinese Bilingual, K-12 education to parents and students in the U.S. First day of school is scheduled to start on September 4, 2018. Students... - June 08, 2018 - Elite Prep

Distance Teaching and Mobile Learning is Using AI to Fight Digital Injustice The second paragraph of the United States Declaration of Independence starts that all man are created equal. Almost 250 years later it is still not the world we are living in today. There are many inequalities and access to education is one of them. Without proper access to learning materials many children are in a disadvantaged position. With the recent advancements in the artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing there is an opportunity to address that. - May 29, 2018 - Distance Teaching and Mobile Learning

Budding Filmmakers at The International School of Los Angeles Win Grand Prize in Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Video Contest From more than 800 submissions, an entry from Ming-Wei Fasquelle ‘20 and Mwi Epalle ’20 at the International School of Los Angeles has won grand prize in the annual Speak Truth to Power Video Contest. - April 24, 2018 - International School of Los Angeles

Level Up Village is a Winner for The EdTech Digest Awards Program 2018 A pioneering provider of Global STEAM (STEM + arts) enrichment courses, Level Up Village (LUV), was selected as one of the winners for the EdTech Digest Awards Program in the 21st Century Skills category. The program recognizes people in and around education for outstanding contributions in transforming... - April 05, 2018 - Level Up Village

Hoboken’s Top Language School Launches New Social Program Just in time for the month of love and friendship, Learn Language Hoboken introduces a new spin on Italian language-learning. Some people join a ski club or running club, well now there is the Learn Language Mixer. Owner of Learn Language Hoboken Dana Marchionne said, “We wanted to offer more... - February 08, 2018 - Learn Language Hoboken

Diglossia Releases Mubakkir™ Arabic Early Reading Assessment First online test to measure literacy development in Arabic learners. - November 29, 2017 - Diglossia LLC

You Can Now Learn Malay on the LingQ Language Learning Platform Language learners can now go all the way to fluency in Malay on language learning platform LingQ. LingQ’s learning system is based on learning a language while reading, listening and acquiring new words and phrases in context from interesting content. Members can import anything in their target... - November 24, 2017 - LingQ

SANS Inc. Introduces New Pronunciation Activity Tool for Language Learners SANS Inc., Software and Network Solutions, has announced the introduction of a new Pronunciation Activity Tool integrated into SANSSpace™, the company’s web-based interactive language learning platform. It will be highlighted this week at the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages... - November 15, 2017 - SANS Inc. Instructional Technology for Language Learning

SAY Global Inc. Combines Online Education with Social Mission to Empower Seniors and Korean Learners SAY Global Inc., an online tutoring company with a unique social mission to empower the elderly, recently became one of the top teams to win a cash prize at a major startup competition in Seoul, with over 20 international teams competing. With the money, the company will continue to develop its Korean curriculum and produce more jobs for Korean seniors. - November 15, 2017 - SAY Global Inc.

TutorMandarin Launches Online Chinese Learning Platform for PC, Android, and Upcoming iOS TutorMandarin has launched the second PC software component of its cross-platform for online Chinese learning. - October 28, 2017 - TutorMandarin

Berlitz Has New Home in Denver After 20 Years New location in Denver will allow for more technology in the classroom. - October 12, 2017 - Berlitz Denver

Language Learning Platform LingQ Offers Danish and Slovak Language learners can now go all the way to fluency in Danish and Slovak on context-based language learning platform LingQ. LingQ’s learning system is based on learning a language while reading, listening and acquiring new words and phrases in context from interesting content. Members can import... - August 25, 2017 - LingQ

Spanish for Healthcare Professionals Class Begins September 9 at the New Maria Oliveira Language Learning Center Facility New Spanish for Healthcare Professionals at the new facilities of the Maria Oliveira Language Learning Center. - August 19, 2017 - Maria Oliveira

HiNative, the Q&A App for Language Learners from Lang-8 Inc., Has Passed 1 Million Registered Users The number of users on HiNative has been growing rapidly since entering 2017. The total number of registered users increased from 390,000 in January to 500,000 in February before finally breaking 1 million on June 26. The increase was driven in large part by a surge in users outside of Lang-8, inc.'s... - August 08, 2017 - Lang-8 Inc.

Conference for SAT, ACT; Test Prep Tutors Scheduled Test Prep Professionals is holding its first industry conference for independent tutors and college counselors. - July 13, 2017 - Test Prep Professionals

Engmates Launches Enhanced Public Speaking Skills Course in New Delhi Engmates - New Delhi has launched an upgraded Public Speaking Course for candidates in New Delhi from 15th of July 2017, to especially cater to the requirement of aspiring professionals and working professional who are stagnated in their current positions due to the lack of public speaking, presentation & leadership qualities. - July 05, 2017 - Engmates

Kickstarter Gold: Chineasy Tiles. Learning Chinese is Easier Than Ever with a Hands-on Board Game. Chineasy, the award-winning methodology that revolutionized how people learn Chinese, just launched its latest educational toy: Chineasy Tiles - a learning tool that makes learning Chinese fun and easy for all ages. In 2013, Chineasy successful raised over £190,000 in its first Kickstarter campaign to publish Chineasy: The New Way to Read Chinese. Today, Chineasy is back with a hands-on, multi-dimensional learning tool for learners of all ages to engage and play while learning Chinese. - June 28, 2017 - Chineasy

UK College of English Celebrates the Opening of Its New Centre on Oxford Street UK College of English celebrated the opening of its new centre on Oxford Street, Monday 8 May. The inauguration saw Sir Ciarán Devane, Chief Executive of the British Council, unveiling the plaque to mark the beginning of a new era for UKCE. The event was attended by other esteemed members of the... - June 22, 2017 - UKCE

Skrivanek Chooses Memsource for Its Speed and Flexibility Skrivanek, a leading international language service provider, has chosen Memsource as one of its language technology tools. - June 14, 2017 - Skrivanek, s. r. o.

Mubakkir Arabic Early Reading Assessment to be Released in September Developed in partnership with the Arab Thought Foundation, Mubakkir Arabic Early Reading Assessment measures literacy development of native and non-native speakers in grades pre-K thru 3. The test can be used for formative assessment and progress monitoring. It will be released September 2017. - May 18, 2017 - Diglossia LLC

Preply: 10 Tips on How to Become a Successful Freelancer Regardless of the profession you choose, becoming a successful freelancer takes some preparation and knowledge. Here are ten tips from Preply, a marketplace for tutoring, to help you on the way to your dream job. - May 17, 2017 - Preply

Internet Polyglot Steve Kaufmann Reaches 100,000 YouTube Subscribers "The Godfather” of the internet language learning community is learning his 17th language. - May 17, 2017 - LingQ

The Publications Office of the European Union Awards a Major Project to Jouve and Skrivanek Jouve and Skrivanek win a new tender from the Publications Office of the European Union (http://publications.europa.eu) and will oversee the implementation of infrastructure for processing notices published in the Supplement to the Official Journal. - May 12, 2017 - Skrivanek, s. r. o.

Language Lizard Introduces New Products to Promote Ethnic Diversity in Classrooms Online children’s book store, Language Lizard has always stood for multicultural education and language learning among children at a young age. It is very easy to find a wide range of bilingual books on the site, in as many as 40 different global languages and unique audio aides that help kids... - May 06, 2017 - Language Lizard

Literacy Council of Northern Virginia to Host Summer Classes for English Language Learners The Literacy Council of Northern Virginia is hosting June–July classes for beginning-level adult English language learners in Alexandria, Annandale, Falls Church, Herndon and Lorton. These classes provide adult learners with the fundamentals of English to improve their communication skills, engage... - May 05, 2017 - Literacy Council of Northern Virginia

Language Learning Platform LingQ Launches Importing Browser Extension LingQ launches Chrome, Safari and Firefox browser extension that lets learners make a language lesson out of any online content with one click. - March 30, 2017 - LingQ

The Galtellì Literary Prize Returns for 2017 Writers from around the world are invited to enter their unpublished written submissions, of up to 5,000 words. In addition, applicants must include a cover letter outlining why they believe their piece dovetails with Grazia Deledda’s work. - February 07, 2017 - The Galtellì Literary Prize

Mandarin Goes Mobile with the New App, TutorMandarin 1-on-1 online Chinese classes taught by certified Mandarin tutors through a state-of-the-art Android app that feature a virtual classroom, full in-app courses, interactive daily content, and more. TutorMandarin is available now on Google Play and website. - January 12, 2017 - TutorMandarin

Now Announcing Online Spanish Courses from Costa Rican Language Academy, a Leading Provider of Spanish Language Immersion Programs Since the 1980s, Costa Rican Language Academy (CRLA) has helped students master the Spanish language through their Spanish studies abroad programs. Now, however, CRLA is taking their language-learning opportunities a step further with the addition of online classes. Students who cannot afford the time... - December 11, 2016 - CRLA

SANSSpace™ LIVE Instructional Technology Platform Adds Mobility to Language Teaching The SANSSpace LIVE (Live Interactive Virtual Environment) platform will be showcased in hands-on demonstrations this week at the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) Conference in Boston. SANSSpace LIVE, from SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions, provides mobility for language... - November 14, 2016 - SANS Inc. Instructional Technology for Language Learning

Complete Studies Abroad While Immersed in Costa Rican Culture with Costa Rican Language Academy’s Spanish Homestay Program San José, Costa Rica-based language school Costa Rican Language Academy invites students to their homestay program. The homestay program enables Spanish students to study the language abroad in Costa Rica while staying with an authentic Costa Rican family. It’s the ideal opportunity to become... - October 19, 2016 - CRLA

Fine Motor City a la MindBloom Preschool, Debuts at the National Building Museum Big Build Festival MindBloom Preschool hosts unique interactive children's building stations at the National Building Museum Big Build festival on October 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. - October 18, 2016 - MindBloom Preschool

National Museum of African American History and Culture Visits MindBloom Preschool The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) teaches a local Washington, DC immersion language preschool a few lessons on diversity and inclusion and the importance of making a difference in the world. - September 27, 2016 - MindBloom Preschool

INNOETICS Launches VoiceCrafts, the World's First Synthetic Voice Marketplace INNOETICS, a company specializing in text-to-speech synthesis, has launched the VoiceCrafts platform at the Interspeech 2016 Conference in San Francisco. Powered by INNOETICS's award-winning technology it allows any voice talent to create their own synthetic voices in just a few hours and any developer and app to use them through a simple API. - September 22, 2016 - innoetics

Brazilian Institute Launches a Free Basic Portuguese Online Course ILC Brasil, the institute specialized in teaching Portuguese as a foreign language, introduces an open online course for those who wish to learn the basics of Portuguese. - September 16, 2016 - Instituto de Língua e Cultura Brasileira ILC Brasil

Combine Spanish Studies Abroad with Volunteering in Latest Programs Offered by Costa Rican Language Academy The San Jose, Costa Rica-based language school Costa Rican Language Academy is now inviting student groups to explore their full range of course options. One option for student groups is their personalized programs. The school offers a range of customized group programs for students of all language levels... - September 15, 2016 - CRLA