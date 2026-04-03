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Within Language Schools
Learn English in Malta: MaltaEng.com Celebrates One Year of Successful Operation
MaltaEng.com (IELS Malta Discount Outlet) celebrates 1 year of success, connecting global students to discounted English courses at top school IELS Malta. No prepayment, direct pay, expert support. Praised for quality, ease, and value. Student quotes: "Amazing tutors!" "Exceeded expectations!" Ideal for efficient learning in Malta. - April 03, 2026 - MaltaEng
French American School of Puget Sound Appoints Barbara Martin as Next Head of School
The French American School of Puget Sound (FASPS) announced today the appointment of Barbara Martin as its next Head of School, effective July 1, 2026. Ms. Martin will succeed Eric Thuau, who will complete his tenure at the end of the 2025–2026 academic year. - December 19, 2025 - FASPS
LingQ Launches Urdu on World Urdu Day
Urdu learners can now immerse themselves in real podcasts, videos, and stories on LingQ's award-winning platform. - November 17, 2025 - LingQ
China Link ESL Now Recruiting English Teachers for February 2026 Intake in China’s Public Schools
China Link ESL, a trusted recruiter since 2008, is now hiring teachers for the February 2026 intake. Opportunities are available across public and international public schools in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou. Teachers receive full visa and relocation support, competitive salaries, paid holidays, and no placement fees. - September 15, 2025 - China Link ESL
SabaiSoft Releases “vThai 2.0” – A New Web App for Thai Language and Cultural Learning
Browser-based app introduces simplified phonetics and real-world context for Thai learners, expats, and travelers. - May 21, 2025 - SabaiSoft
MaltaEng Launches: The Gateway to Premier English Language Courses in Malta
MaltaEng.com (IELS Malta Discount Outlet) has launched as a multilingual platform connecting students to premier English language courses at IELS Malta. The site offers exclusive discounts and easy booking without prepayment. Personalized support is provided by educational consultant Nataliya Kudryavtseva, a seasoned representative of IELS Malta. MaltaEng aims to enhance global access to quality English courses in Malta. - May 20, 2025 - MaltaEng
DIALOG Language Travel: High-Quality Language Travel and Language Stays Worldwide
DIALOG Sprachreisen, a leading provider of language travel, offers first-class language travel and language stays in 20 languages and currently 30 countries worldwide. The company's motto, "Into the country. Out with the language!", highlights the core idea of immersing participants directly into the culture and language of the destination country. Since January 2020, DIALOG Sprachreisen has been part of the StudyLingua Group and a member of the Association of German Language Travel Providers. - May 07, 2025 - DIALOG Sprachreisen
LingQ Language Learning Platform Adds Irish Gaelic
Irish marks the 51st language available to study on LingQ. - March 19, 2025 - LingQ
Language App LingQ Launches Punjabi
LingQ, the innovative language learning platform known for its immersive approach, is excited to reveal the addition of Punjabi. - February 05, 2025 - LingQ
Police Officer and Children's Book Author Release New Book to Help Increase Literacy
Levi Leyba, a police officer and award-winning children's book author, has released Quick Guide to Publishing Your Own Children's Book. This practical guide helps aspiring authors navigate the publishing process. Levi, who has written eight bilingual children's books, provides them for free at Title I schools to increase literacy in low-income areas. His unique background in law enforcement and literature makes him a compelling story and advocate for childhood literacy. - September 16, 2024 - Levi Leyba
Local Bilingual Preschool Expands with New Location to Meet Demand for Early Childhood Education in Massachusetts
In response to the rising demand for affordable and high-quality early childhood education in Massachusetts, The Teddy Bear Village is thrilled to open a brand new location at Trolley Square in Framingham, MA. The new center, located at 855 Worcester Road Unit 2 in Framingham, just opened its doors... - August 21, 2024 - The Teddy Bear Village
Author Talk Announces Priority Podcast Consideration for FIRE Book Awards Entrants
The FIRE Book Awards is thrilled to announce an exciting new opportunity for all entries in the 2024 competition. Each submission is prioritized for a guest appearance on the popular podcast, Author Talk, hosted by Aimee Ravichandran of Abundantly Social. This initiative underscores the mission of... - August 15, 2024 - FIRE Book Awards
English Made Simple Launches Innovative Language Learning Platform
English Made Simple has launched an innovative online platform aimed at transforming English language education. This user-centric platform offers interactive lessons, personalized progress tracking, live tutoring, and community engagement tools. Designed to cater to learners of all levels, English Made Simple focuses on making language acquisition accessible and effective worldwide. - July 01, 2024 - English Made Simple
During the Blessed Month of Ramadan, the Startup Kitabyana for Personalized Books, Left a Positive Impact and Humanitarian Message
During Ramadan 2024, Kitabyana, a Canadian startup founded by Arab women, collaborated with Islamic Relief Canada, aiding orphans. Their customizable stories gained praise, expanding into the Arab region for swift delivery, promoting Arabic and noble values in children for positive change. - April 09, 2024 - Kitabyana Inc.
STS Foundation Invites Local Families to Open Hearts and Homes to International Exchange Students for Transformative Cultural Experiences
STS Foundation, a non-profit with nearly four decades of experience in cultural exchanges, is seeking compassionate families to host international exchange students for 3-10 months. As a trailblazer since 1986, STS Foundation emphasizes a personal approach, fostering mutual respect and personal growth. Host families play a crucial role in breaking down cultural barriers. STS Foundation invites families to join a global community dedicated to enriching lives. - November 30, 2023 - STS Foundation
Twinkl Netherlands Offers 1 Million Free Resources to Celebrate Sinterklaas
Twinkl, the global leader in educational publishing, is delighted to extend a warm invitation to teachers, parents, and children in the Netherlands, Belgium, Suriname, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Aruba, Saba, Bonaire, and St Eustatius to join in the festivities of Sinterklaas with a Twinkl... - November 29, 2023 - Twinkl Nederland
Breaking Boundaries: SAGE University Bhopal Hosted National Media Conclave to Explore the Future of Communication and Journalism
The National Media Conclave at SAGE University, Bhopal, brought together industry leaders who emphasized the importance of journalistic integrity and adaptability in the face of evolving media dynamics, urging aspiring professionals to prioritize truth and ethical reporting for societal impact. - November 11, 2023 - SAGE University
Integrative Thinking Training Platform Launched by Grandomastery.com
Grandomastery.com is an Integrative Thinking Training Platform that enriches the learning experience for educators and advanced English language learners. The platform makes use of non-traditional learning methodologies, nurtures creativity, and enhances resourceful problem-solving skills through an eclectic range of activities. - July 30, 2023 - Grandomastery
Language Learning App LingQ Launches Swahili
LingQ has announced the launch of Swahili to its ever-growing list of languages available for learners bringing the total number of languages offered to 42. - April 13, 2023 - LingQ
Bivent Launches New IELTS Study Centre in Port Harcourt for Personalised Training
Bivent Education Services, a leading IELTS study center in Abuja, is excited to announce the opening of a new prep centre in Port Harcourt. This marks a significant milestone in the organization's mission to provide high-quality, personalised IELTS training to students across Nigeria and... - April 06, 2023 - Bivent Education Services
Achieve a Higher IELTS Score in Nigeria with a Personalised Training Program
Bivent Education Services, a leading IELTS training and study centre in Nigeria, is proud to announce the launch of its personalised training program for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS). The program is designed to help IELTS test takers in Nigeria achieve over 8.0 band... - March 02, 2023 - Bivent Education Services
Neurodiverse Leadership Toastmasters Open House with Its International President
Neurodiverse Leadership Toastmasters invites adults on Saturday, February 4th, 2023, at 1 pm EST, to learn about a culture of inclusion from its Int’l President. - January 26, 2023 - Neurodiverse Leadership Toastmasters
Just Released: 31st and Final Book in Epic "Journey to the West" Series of Easy-to-Read Chinese Novels
After five years of intensive work, the writing team of Jeff Pepper and Dr. Xiao Hui Wang have finally published their entire 31-volume series of graded readers based on the classic Chinese novel, "Journey to the West." This is the largest and most ambitious project ever undertaken to create a series of graded readers for people learning the Chinese language. - October 13, 2022 - Imagin8 Press
St. George Marathon Runner Attempting to Set the Guinness World Record for the Fastest Female Marathon Time Dressed as a Book, to Raise Awareness Around Dyslexia
Reading for Life Southern Utah is proud to partner with avid marathon runner and children’s book author, Hannah Holt, in her attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the fastest female marathon runner dressed as a book at the St. George Marathon on October 1, 2022. - September 29, 2022 - Reading for Life Southern Utah
“IELTS Exam Secrets” from Brian's English Opens New Opportunities to English Learners as the British Council Allows Online IELTS Exams
Brian’s English is releasing an online course to help English learners prepare for the IELTS exam (International English Language Testing System). The IELTS is the most popular English language exam for adults, with over three million taking the exam each year. The British Council now allows online exams for the IELTS after the pandemic made it difficult to come to testing facilities. - May 10, 2022 - Brian's English
Fathom Will Change the Way Children Read, Learn and Collaborate
A multilingual, interactive, read-aloud web application with assistive reading technologies, integrated learning management system and live chat for remote learning and support. - October 20, 2021 - Fathom Reads
Lingbe, the Award-Winning Peer-to-Peer Mobile App, Launches a New Feature
Lingbe consolidates its role as the only app that instantly connects users around the world through voice conversations. - October 02, 2021 - Lingbe
LangInnov Awarded $898,537 from the National Science Foundation
Small Business Innovation Research Program Provides Seed Funding for R&D - September 30, 2021 - LangInnov
ITT International TEFL and TESOL Ltd. Now Have a Sale on All Their Accredited Online TEFL/TESOL Courses
Online TEFL and TESOL courses will prepare you for teaching abroad in a classroom set up and teaching online from the comfort of your own home. - August 04, 2021 - ITT International TEFL and TESOL Ltd.
AP Exam Preparation Tutoring is Now Available at vRealm
vRealm has expanded their suite of tutoring programs to include AP Exam preparation study. These 8-week courses provide 16 hours of live instruction with a qualified tutor, weekly practice material, and full-length practice tests. AP courses often carry a higher GPA weight in most high schools, meaning an "A" in an AP course will push the student’s GPA up further than a normal course would. By earning college credits through the AP program, students will not have to pay for those same classes. - July 25, 2021 - vRealm Inc.
Education Not-for-Profits & For-Profits Combine to Help Independent Tutoring Businesses Survive and Thrive
TPAPT provides continuing education, professional development, and project management to independent tutors, edupreneurs, and test prep professionals. - July 23, 2021 - Association of Test Preparation, Admissions, and Private Tutoring
The First School to Focus on Conceptual Learning
PractEdge School Of Conceptual Learning is the first school in India to teach school level curriculum based on conceptual learning. Students at PractEdge Schools are directly exposed to practical knowledge in such a way that they easily understand and remember the concepts of subjects. - April 28, 2021 - PractEdge School Of Conceptual Education
LearningEnglishFaster.com Offers a Unique Program of English Learning Methods Based on Stories
Conversational English programs and free ESL podcasts that use stories to provide the brain the context it needs to learn naturally. - April 02, 2021 - Learning English Faster
Hindi By Reena Announces Hindi-Learning Subscription Service for Kids
Hindi By Reena, the world’s first comprehensive Hindi-learning brand for kids -- has just launched the first-ever Hindi Learning Subscription Service, that teaches kids through Hindi online classes and immersion videos. The program was created by Reena Bhansali, after 10+ years of teaching... - March 30, 2021 - Hindi By Reena
40 Years After His Death, Eric Williams Memorial Collection Celebrates 23rd Anniversary
“He made us proud to be who we were, and optimistic, as never before, about what we were going to be, or could be.” - Arnold Rampersad, Sara Hart Kimball Professor in the Humanities, Stanford University - March 30, 2021 - Eric Williams Memorial Collection
Wisdom Cafe Launches to Provide on Demand Tutoring for K-12 Students
Wisdom Cafe is an on demand app connecting students one on one with credentialed teachers. - March 19, 2021 - Wisdom Cafe
"Maestro's Magical Music Box," a New, Interactive Children's Series, Comes to Life March 19, 2021 on YouTube
An all-new, live action/animated children's web series, Maestro's Magical Music Box, is debuting on YouTube. Season One focuses on much-needed Fine Arts education, and it features broader reach with episodes in Spanish and ASL. Sing-alongs, DIY crafting and magical characters will appeal to families and kids of all ages. - March 06, 2021 - Dream Sweet Films, LLC
SANS Inc. New LIVE Language Lab On-Demand™ Instructional Platform Supports World Language Teaching
SANS Inc. Software and Network Solutions is now delivering its new LIVE Language Lab On-Demand, online language teaching platform, to world language programs at schools around the country. LIVE Language Lab supports synchronous language classes in-person, remote, or in blended learning models. - November 18, 2020 - SANS Inc. Instructional Technology for Language Learning
Pep Talk Radio Launches Free Online Spanish and English Language Learning Events
Pep Talk Radio is a team of language enthusiasts and they saw that language learners around the globe lack the environment to learn and practice. So, Pep Talk Radio team decided to make language learning more fun and interactive by organizing online and offline events. Which brings an opportunity for all the the language enthusiasts to practice the conversational skills in real life. - August 23, 2020 - Pep Talk Radio
Free Online Animated Video Lessons Make It Easier to Learn Chinese Remotely
The second Chinese online course was just released, featuring 19 animated video lessons which are completely free without any opt-in requirements. These lessons can not come at a more appropriate time when many students are forced to learn remotely. - August 16, 2020 - MSL Master
Language Learning Platform LingQ Free for Schools During COVID-19 Pandemic
LingQ helps teachers provide online language learning resources. - April 22, 2020 - LingQ
SportCampTravel Launches Soccer Scouting Program in Portugal
Premium sports concierge service, SportCampTravel, launches exclusive soccer scouting program in Porto, Portugal for aspiring soccer players. - March 11, 2020 - SportCampTravel LLC
Partnership Between Broward Center of Turkey and Huda International Schools Serves the Higher Education Needs of Students in Istanbul
Broward Center of Turkey (BCT), the international affiliate of Broward College, has entered into a strategic partnership with Huda International Schools (HIS) to provide HIS students with a wide range of university preparatory classes that are powered by Broward College. BCT will commence its programs by offering English for Academic Purposes(EAP) courses to their 11th and 12th grade students in order to prepare them for University in Turkey, in the US or anywhere the students wish to study. - March 06, 2020 - Broward Center Of Turkey
Language Garden to Hold Language Exchange Meetups at New Location in Taipei City, Taiwan
The Language Garden will hold their weekly language exchange meetups at the ground floor garden area of Terminal C in Taipei City, Taiwan, starting on December 10, 2019. Previously, the Language Garden meetups were held in a smaller capacity in various cafes around Taipei. Beginning in December,... - November 28, 2019 - Meitefusi
Popular Book Company USA Enters Market Providing Workbooks to Children Across America
Popular Book Company (USA) Ltd. (“Popular USA”) is pleased to announce the launch of our products through our e-commerce website in the USA. Popular USA was incorporated in 2014 to publish quality workbooks and other learning materials for preschool and elementary school children. - August 12, 2019 - Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd.
Canada’s Leading Workbook Publisher Celebrates 25 Years
Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd. (“Popular Canada”) is celebrating its 25th anniversary in Canada on July 19, 2019. Incorporated in 1994, Popular Canada is the leading publisher specializing in educational workbooks and learning resources designed and developed by educators with the interest and needs of preschool, elementary, and high school children in mind. - July 19, 2019 - Popular Book Company (Canada) Ltd.
Atlanta Global Studies Center Hosts Inaugural Symposium April 25-27th in Atlanta
The Inaugural Annual Atlanta Global Studies Symposium fosters collaboration among institutions of higher education, the public and the community, and the K-12 sector in the Atlanta region and beyond through education, research, and outreach about global, regional, and international studies and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. All events are free and open to the public, with pre-registration, and will take place at the Bill Moore Student Success Center (225 N Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30332). - March 20, 2019 - Georgia Institute of Technology Atlanta Global Studies Center
Easy Grammar Systems™ Wins The Parent Teacher Choice™ Award
Easy Grammar Systems™ receives prestigious, international award for their grammar texts. - March 13, 2019 - Easy Grammar Systems
Ooona Toolkit Announced as the Official GOSUB Subtitling Software
GOSUB is pleased to announce that their subtitling and closed captioning courses are now available on OOONA’s web-based Toolkit. This transition represents a pooling of the expertise in the subtitling industry. - February 18, 2019 - GOSUB.tv E-Learning
First Plant-Based Public School in US, KING Charter Schools, Campaigns for Startup Funding
KING Charter School is preparing to open the first completely plant-based public school in the United States. The board members of the organization are preparing to submit their application to the state of Florida on 1 February 2019 and are seeking $350,000 in funding via their GoFundMe campaign to cover interim startup costs while their application is reviewed before tax funding can be allocated from the state. - February 01, 2019 - KING Charter Schools