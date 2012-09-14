|
|
|
|ConocoPhillips (COP) Houston, TX
ConocoPhillips is an international, integrated energy company. It is the third largest integrated energy company in the United States, based on market capitalization, oil and gas proved reserves...
|
|Marak Alliance LLC HOUSTON, TX
Upcoming Event
Local Content Conference 2018 on May 01 - 02 May, Houston, Texas
https://localcontentotc2018.com/registration
Don't Miss Out. This is the only major international local content...
|
|Lift-Off Pipe Supports Lake Charles, LA
"Lift-Off" Pipe Supports is a wholly owned and private company operating in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Our primary business is the...
|
|Bayphase Ltd Camberley, United Kingdom
Bayphase is an independent consultancy, established in 1986, serving the upstream oil and gas industry globally. We work with oil companies,...
|
|Black Gold Gas & Oil, Inc. (BKGD) Plantation, FL
Black Gold Gas & Oil is a gas & oil production company with development and operations and equipment supply within the US and soon...
|
|Iron Energy Services Red Deer, Canada
Every oil and gas operation is unique and requires a diverse range of equipment to get the job done.
Iron Energy Services does its best...
|
|Luminart (Lump) Cheyenne, Wy
luminart.com
|
|Oil-Net.Com Inc. Edmonton, Canada
Providing Industry Information for Oilfield Professionals
|
|oilandgaspeople.com peterhead, United Kingdom
A New oil and gas jobs site that is better for recruiters and candidates. We offer recruiters free job postings and an instant match to...
|
|Transport4 Alpharetta, GA
Transport4 is an innovative technology company established in 1997 by four of the nation’s largest product pipelines. Transport4 specializes...
|Companies 1 - 10 of 10
|Page: 1