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Oil & Gas Extraction

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an international, integrated energy company. It is the third largest integrated energy company in the United States, based on market capitalization, oil and gas proved reserves and...

Gold Company Profiles

Air Lift Technology

Air Lift Technology

Air Lift Technology is an air-powered oil well pump system that has no electrical connections, no moving parts above ground, and is virtually maintenance-free. It eliminates Pump Jacks, Rods, Tubing...

Company Profiles

Bayphase Ltd

Bayphase Ltd

Bayphase is an independent consultancy, established in 1986, serving the upstream oil and gas industry globally. We work with oil companies, governments, private investors, contractors and suppliers,...

Black Gold Gas & Oil, Inc.

Black Gold Gas & Oil, Inc.

Black Gold Gas & Oil is a gas & oil production company with development and operations and equipment supply within the US and soon to be Europe. Formed by the merger of two existing...

GPB Global Resources B.V.

GPB Global Resources B.V.

GPB Global Resources is an international group of companies, engaged in petroleum and mineral resource projects in various parts of the globe, including Africa, South America, and the Middle East.

Iron Energy Services

Iron Energy Services

Every oil and gas operation is unique and requires a diverse range of equipment to get the job done. Iron Energy Services does its best to provide cost-effective oilfield equipment rentals. We...

Lift-Off Pipe Supports

Lift-Off Pipe Supports

"Lift-Off" Pipe Supports is a wholly owned and private company operating in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Our primary business is the development, design and manufacture of the...

Luminart

Luminart

luminart.com

Oil-Net.Com Inc.

Oil-Net.Com Inc.

Providing Industry Information for Oilfield Professionals

oilandgaspeople.com

oilandgaspeople.com

A New oil and gas jobs site that is better for recruiters and candidates. We offer recruiters free job postings and an instant match to suitable candidates.

Transport4

Transport4

Transport4 is an innovative technology company established in 1997 by four of the nation’s largest product pipelines. Transport4 specializes in custom pipeline solutions that are...

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