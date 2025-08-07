Recent Headlines
Within Oil & Gas Extraction
Tidal NRG and Innov8 Gases Partner to Pioneer Helium Cooling for AI Data Center Campus in Texas
Tidal NRG, LLC and Innov8 Gases Corp are pleased to announce a strategic definitive agreement to develop proprietary helium based cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center campus in Texas. - August 07, 2025 - TIDAL NRG LLC
Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC. The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral... - April 17, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Fully Subscribes Resource Royalty, 23
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty, LLC is proud to announce that Resource Royalty 23, LLC is fully subscribed. This marks another milestone for the 14-year-old, Dallas-based oil and gas sponsor. “The $6.2mm offering... - April 05, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-Based Oil and Gas Sponsor, is Pleased to Announce the Closing of Their 22nd Offering, Resource Royalty XXI, LLC.
Resource Royalty XXI, LLC is a direct-title offering comprised of twelve non-contiguous oil and gas producing properties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The properties generate immediate cash flow from the sale of hydrocarbons from existing oil and gas wells. The offering currently has 28... - April 04, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
PROTEGO® Expands Reach with Setpoint Integrated Solutions as New Sales Representative Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi Markets
PROTEGO®, a global leader in providing comprehensive safety solutions for industrial process applications, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a renowned sales, service, and manufacturing company. Effective April 1, 2024, Setpoint Integrated... - April 01, 2024 - Protego USA Inc
Resource Royalty Announces the Closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty is proud to announce the closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC. A $9.5mm offering which consists of 17 properties, 24 producing wells, 25 uncompleted wells and 5 permits. The offering covers... - January 16, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, is pleased to announce the launch of their new mineral right offering - Resource Royalty XX, LLC. Resource Royalty XX, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC, includes seventeen properties in the Anadarko... - July 10, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty on Pace to Double Prior Year Sales
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 20th portfolio, RR XIX. Year-To-Date sales, through June, total $20M. In 2022, sales reached a record high of $32.9M as the company completed its 13th year in... - June 22, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Tomorrow Fund Raises $1.04B to Acquire Cash Flowing Oil and Gas Companies
Tomorrow Fund, an ESG-focused, oil and gas private equity firm, has announced that it has raised $1.04 billion so far for its inaugural fund, making a significant stride towards its $5.25 billion target. The firm is known for its unique strategy of acquiring underperforming oil and gas assets, then adding value through various methods such as remediation of inefficiencies and process improvement. The firm will continue its fundraising activities, and is excited to enact positive change. - June 09, 2023 - Tomorrow Fund
Air Lift Technology Revitalizes Marginal and Shallow Oil Wells
Air Lift Technology is an economically efficient, patented, pneumatic, down hole pump that is revitalizing the shallow oil well industry. ALT's pneumatic pump runs continuously 24/7 with no time clocks and can be installed with only a winch truck. The Air Lift Technology pump system's ease of installation allows for ease of transfer between wells making it a perfect exploratory tool. - May 11, 2023 - Air Lift Technology
Air Powered Oil Well Pump Replaces Pump Jacks
Air-powered oil well pump system with no moving parts above ground, virtually maintenance-free. No pump jacks, no work-overs needed any more. Air pumps work with wells having holes in the casing, preventing normal pumping. - April 21, 2023 - Air Lift Technology
Resource Royalty Announces Closing of RR XVIII
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 19th portfolio, RR XVIII. Resource Royalty XVIII, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC is a diversified portfolio of income producing mineral and royalty interests located... - March 31, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces Record Year - 3 Offerings Closed
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, recognizes 2022 as a record year for the firm. Beth Good, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to report that 2022 was a great year for Resource Royalty. We closed three offerings, made quarterly distributions on... - January 07, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resoptima Partners with Aker BP, Sval Energi, and NORCE to Reduce CO2 Emissions for Oil and Gas Production
Resoptima announced today a joint project with the support of the Research Council of Norway. The partnership includes Aker BP and Sval Energi as E&P operators and NORCE as an independent research institute. The project aims at leveraging Resoptima’s reservoir modelling and reservoir management technologies to further develop specific solutions that will help reduce CO2 emissions associated with oil and gas asset development and production activities. - November 17, 2022 - Resoptima
Resource Royalty, LLC Announces Bob Howard, Chairman and Beth Good, CEO
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based oil and gas royalty portfolio manager since 2010, is pleased to announce changes in senior management. Bob Howard, founder, will assume the role of Chairman and Beth Good, CFO will become CEO. The firm continues to position itself to meet the demands of investors... - October 03, 2022 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resoptima Opens Global Center of Excellence in Bucharest
Resoptima announces the opening of a new office in Bucharest, Romania, to serve its global customer base with consulting, project execution and training. - June 07, 2022 - Resoptima
Houston Startup GasCap Launches Exciting New Service for Small & Midsize Transportation Companies
GasCap, a Houston-based fintech startup, proudly announced the launch of its new fuel hedging platform that lets small and mid-sized transportation companies manage their fuel price costs. - March 02, 2022 - GasCap
S&P Global Names Locus Bio-Energy Solutions One of the Rising Stars in the Oilfield with Emerging Technology for Shale Production Boost
Texas-based startup and its SUSTAIN® biosurfactants are generating more oil industry buzz as finalists in two categories for the prestigious S&P Global Energy Awards. - December 10, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Recognized as Best Sustainability Company in North American Energy Sector
Oil innovation company was awarded the honor by the 2021 World Finance Energy Awards for its bio-based surfactants that boost production rates and slow declines, while helping operators meet ESG goals. - December 10, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Aker BP Signs 3-Year Agreement with Resoptima for Subsurface Uncertainty Modelling
Norwegian Operator Aker BP signed today a 3-year agreement to increase usage of Resoptima's ensemble-based technology across its assets. As well as continuing the licensing of the ResX™ uncertainty-centric reservoir modelling & data conditioning package, Aker BP will be the first... - December 07, 2021 - Resoptima
Low-Carbon, Low-Cost Barrels of Oil: Exclusive Partnership Expands ESG-Friendly Well Treatments Across the Williston Basin
Creedence Energy Services and Locus Bio-Energy Solutions ink distributorship agreement for use of biosurfactant technology after Bakken trials show up to 70% higher production in declining wells. - December 02, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Green Patent Pending Process from Nano Gas Technologies and PCT LTD Set to Change the Oil Industry
Nano Gas and PCT mix saltwater, electricity, and tiny bubbles to produce more oil at a lower cost. - November 22, 2021 - Nano Gas Technologies, Inc.
Bac Lieu Gas Power Plant’s LNG Terminal to be Included in the Latest Overall Master Plan on Vietnam’s Seaport System Development
The floating LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal of the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”), led by Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”), has been added into the overall master plan on Vietnam’s seaport system development in the 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision toward 2050, under Decision 1579/QĐ-TTg dated September 22, 2021 of Vietnam’s Prime Minister. - October 29, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
iON United Inc. Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a NextWave Diamond Innovator
Western Canadian cybersecurity company, iON, achieved NextWave Diamond Innovator partner status with Palo Alto Networks, showcasing their ongoing commitment to clients as a leading advisor for trusted cybersecurity solutions. - October 27, 2021 - iON United Inc.
Delta Offshore Energy Finishes Successful Model Testing for the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project
According to Stena Power & LNG Solutions, a member of Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”)’s world-class consortium partners, model testing of the LNG receiving terminal technology for the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”) in Vietnam has been... - October 21, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
Community Values and Reduced Risks Key to New Guiding Principles
Leaders in Energy and Preservation (LEAP) today released Voluntary Practices for Non-Regulated Energy Development Projects. These practices put into action LEAP’s guiding principles for responsible development of energy projects that respect historic places, cultural resources and community... - October 05, 2021 - Leaders in Energy and Preservation
iON, a Cybersecurity Company in Western Canada, Earns a Spot on The Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
Since selling its first firewall in 2003, iON has been a trusted cybersecurity solutions partner for top enterprises. iON's recent acquisition of British Columbia’s Wirefire Solutions Inc. accelerated its ability to offer new services to customers and meet demands of a growing Canadian marketplace. - September 28, 2021 - iON United Inc.
Delta Offshore Energy Updates State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the 3200MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project Progress at the 76th UN General Assembly
Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”) and its world-class consortium partners in the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”) have had an in-person meeting with H.E. Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc, State President of Vietnam in New York, US to update the Project progress and call for the President’s continued advocacy to soon complete the preparation phase. - September 24, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
SUSTAIN Biosurfactants Named Best Completion Technology Finalist for World Oil Awards 2021
SUSTAIN™ biosurfactants, the 100%-renewable treatments from Locus Bio-Energy Solutions (Locus BE) that double initial production, have been deemed a best completion technology finalist in the World Oil Awards 2021. The carbon-neutral green technology shows promise in reviving the U.S. shale market by doubling initial oil production and slowing declines in unconventional wells. - September 12, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
ACME-Advanced Tek, LLC Asset Integrity Management Announces Its Corrosion-Based Training Programs Are Now Available Online
A great opportunity to help the Energy Industry meet training requirements & improve the capabilities of those who are concerned about corrosion and how to mitigate it's effect on production casing, pipelines, steam generators, gas plants and much more. - September 09, 2021 - ACME-Advanced Tek, LLC
SPE Recognizes Locus Bio-Energy Solutions’ Amir Mahmoudkhani for Outstanding Technical Contributions to Oilfield Operations
Dr. Mahmoudkhani received the SPE Regional Production and Operations award from the Society of Petroleum Engineers-Gulf Coast Section (SPE-GCS). - August 13, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Land Approval - a Major Step Forward for Vietnam’s Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project
Delta Offshore Energy’s LNG-to-Power project for Bac Lieu province in southern Vietnam reached another major milestone on 30 March 2021, when a special meeting of the Bac Lieu Province People's Council approved a land requirement of 70 hectares for the project. When fully operational, the... - April 09, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
Continuing to Support Energy Innovation, US Department of Commerce Provides Advocacy for Delta Offshore Energy Project
Houston-based Delta Offshore Energy (DOE) announced today that the US Department of Commerce will continue to provide official commercial advocacy for their Vietnam Bac Lieu project. DOE is the lead company and owner of a $3 billion project to develop a revolutionary LNG-to-Power (LNG2P) plant in... - March 03, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
ND Industrial Commission Approves Grant to Trial Green Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Treatments
Creedence Energy Services, in partnership with Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, will utilize funding from the Oil and Gas Research Program to trial ESG-friendly biosurfactants. - February 05, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Bac Lieu Power Project Opens 2021 Celebrating Major Milestones
The final major step in the decision-making process, the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Delta Offshore Energy (DOE) and the Vietnamese Government, began in earnest on 29 December. The PPA is a 25-year contract under which Vietnam will purchase electricity from Bac Lieu, with a lifetime value of approximately US $50 billion. - January 21, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
World Finance Names Locus Bio-Energy Best Upstream Solutions Company Driving Economic Growth in Oil & Gas
Oil innovation company chosen as North American winner for biosurfactant solutions that improve financial stability and sustainability. - January 09, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Biosurfactants Highlighted as a Top Technology in S&P Global Energy Awards
As operators search for new oilfield chemistries, S&P Global Platts is recognizing biosurfactants as a top green technology that can improve sustainability, increase profitability of current well operations and minimize new drilling. The solutions were developed by Locus Bio-Energy Solutions® (Locus BE), which has been named a finalist in the 2020 S&P Global Energy Awards for two categories: “Rising Star Company” and “Emerging Technology of the Year.” - November 25, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Delta Offshore Energy Signs $3 Billion LNG to Power 3.2 GW Power Plant Agreement: Wilbur Ross, Indo Pacific Business Forum 2020
Delta Offshore Energy, as a project owner, signed a Master Teaming Agreement between Bechtel Corporation, General Electric, and McDermott Inc. for the development of the Bac Lieu LNG-to-power project worth more than $3 Billion of U.S. equipment and services. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross... - October 29, 2020 - Delta Offshore Energy
SUSTAIN Biosurfactant Technology Revives U.S. Shale by Boosting Initial Completion Oil Production
SUSTAIN is the newest addition to Locus BE’s portfolio of award-winning biosurfactant solutions for upstream oil applications, which have received global recognition for their ability to maximize production, cut costs and help operators do more with less. - October 27, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
DeltaOE Presented Its Consortium Partners at the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Signing Ceremony for the 3200 MW LNG-to-Power Plant Project in Bac Lieu
A significant milestone has been reached in the development of a USD 4 billion investment 3200 MW power plant in Bac Lieu Province, Vietnam which is the country’s largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) project in 2020 as well as the largest ever in history of the Mekong Delta. This High... - October 13, 2020 - Delta Offshore Energy
Delta Offshore Energy Launches RFP for 25 Year LNG Agreement
Delta Offshore Energy launches Request for Proposal (RFP), first one of its kind for Vietnam, for 25 year gas sales agreement. Delta Offshore Energy RFP the Tender is for delivery of 2.5 - 3.0 MTPA (Million Tons Per Annum) Cargoes over a 25 year period, on a delivery ex-ship (DES) or Freight on... - September 08, 2020 - Delta Offshore Energy
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Receives ISO 9001 Accreditation for Biosurfactant Production Process
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions™ (Locus BE) has received ISO 9001 accreditation for the proprietary fermentation processes used to produce its award-winning biosurfactants for oilfield applications. - September 05, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
E.J. Ward Inc. Announces New Organizational Structure with the Formation of Two New Operating Business Groups
A new organizational structure within E.J. Ward Inc. provides increased product value offering for customers. - September 02, 2020 - E.J. Ward, Inc.
President Trump Assigns Secretary of Commerce Wilber Ross and Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette to Support Delta Offshore Energy in Advocacy Program
President Trump assigned Secretary of Commerce Wilber Ross and Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette to Support Delta Offshore Energy in the United States of America’s Advocacy program. The increased collaboration among friendly nations is needed to accelerate the restart of the... - September 01, 2020 - Delta Offshore Energy
Solidification Products International, Inc. is Pleased to Announce That Stephen Testa Has Joined the Team
Solidification Products International, Inc. would like to welcome Mr. Stephen Testa to the team as the Quality Assurance, Safety and Compliance Manager for the Northford CT Facility. - June 24, 2020 - Solidification Products International, Inc.
IX Water Launches SEC Regulated Crowdfunding for Products to Treat Wastewater Produced by Oil and Gas Industry
IX Power Clean Water, Inc. announced today that it is raising funds through a SEC-regulated crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine (StartEngine.com/Ix-Water) to enter the market with its machines that clean highly contaminated water produced by oil and gas recovery, mining, and other industries. - May 23, 2020 - IX Power
Texas RRC Approves 10-Year Oil Tax Credit for Use of Green EOR Technology
Leases can receive a 50% Severance tax break and production increase worth millions through use of AssurEOR biosurfactant treatments - May 13, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Expansion Gives Permian Basin Operators Access to Cost-Saving Solutions
Oil innovation company doubles facility capacity for award-winning, customized biosurfactants that maximize revenue and sustainability. - April 18, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Expands Resources for ESG and Production Challenges in Appalachian Basin
Oil innovation startup, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, grows operations and team to provide expanded access to biosurfactant treatments that maintain financial stability and sustainability. - April 15, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions Implements Safety Protocol Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak
The oilfield technology and service provider has taken measures in line with CDC guidance to protect employees' health while minimizing disruption to oil producers' business operations. - March 28, 2020 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions