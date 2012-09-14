PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
 Sub-industries:
Oil & Gas Exploration Services
Oil & Gas Field Equipment
Oil & Gas Field Services
Royalty Trusts
Support Activities for Oil & Gas Operations
  
ConocoPhillips ConocoPhillips (COP) Houston, TX
ConocoPhillips is an international, integrated energy company. It is the third largest integrated energy company in the United States, based on market capitalization, oil and gas proved reserves... 
Marak Alliance LLC Marak Alliance LLC HOUSTON, TX
Upcoming Event Local Content Conference 2018 on May 01 - 02 May, Houston, Texas https://localcontentotc2018.com/registration Don't Miss Out. This is the only major international local content... 
Bayphase Ltd Bayphase Ltd Camberley, United Kingdom
Bayphase is an independent consultancy, established in 1986, serving the upstream oil and gas industry globally. We work with oil companies,... 
Black Gold Gas & Oil, Inc. Black Gold Gas & Oil, Inc. (BKGD) Plantation, FL
Black Gold Gas & Oil is a gas & oil production company with development and operations and equipment supply within the US and soon... 
Iron Energy Services Iron Energy Services Red Deer, Canada
Every oil and gas operation is unique and requires a diverse range of equipment to get the job done. Iron Energy Services does its best... 
Luminart Luminart (Lump) Cheyenne, Wy
luminart.com 
Oil Disaster Claims Assistance Network Oil Disaster Claims Assistance Network Benton, AR
Since its inception, The Oil Disaster Claims Assistance Network has been offered as a resource center for the victims of the Gulf Oil Spill... 
Oil-Net.Com Inc. Oil-Net.Com Inc. Edmonton, Canada
Providing Industry Information for Oilfield Professionals 
oilandgaspeople.com oilandgaspeople.com peterhead, United Kingdom
A New oil and gas jobs site that is better for recruiters and candidates. We offer recruiters free job postings and an instant match to... 
Transport4 Transport4 Alpharetta, GA
Transport4 is an innovative technology company established in 1997 by four of the nation’s largest product pipelines. Transport4 specializes... 
Washing Equipment of Texas (WET) Washing Equipment of Texas (WET) San Antonio, TX
Washing Equipment of Texas (WET) has been the premier provider of washing equipment in San Antonio for over 25 years. Since the company's... 
