Recent Headlines
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment. The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®,... - January 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Fleming Event Launches: In-Line Inspection and Inspection of Challenging Pipelines, 10–13 March 2026 in Amsterdam.
Pipeline Integrity Enters a New Risk Era - Inspection of Challenging Pipelines, 10–13 March 2026 in Amsterdam - December 19, 2025 - Fleming Events
Fleming Events Launches: Process Control Week: PID Tuning & Advanced Process Control Training, 9–13 March 2026, Amsterdam
Process Industries Face Rising Demand for Precision Control, Energy Efficiency, and Advanced Automation - December 19, 2025 - Fleming Events
Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide. This partnership marks an important step in expanding... - December 09, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
PureLine Now Delivers Advanced Chlorine Dioxide Solutions to Combat H₂S in Oil & Gas Operations
ClO₂ treatment programs help producers reduce corrosion, improve safety, and stabilize production in high-sulfide environments. - November 24, 2025 - PureLine
PureLine Strengthens Partnerships with Leading Food Processors Through Advanced Fumigation Solutions
PureLine partners with leading food processors nationwide to deliver advanced chlorine dioxide fumigation programs that enhance food safety, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency across large-scale production facilities. - November 12, 2025 - PureLine
PureLine Offers Chlorine Dioxide Solutions to Meet Oil & Gas Industry Challenges
PureLine expands chlorine dioxide solutions for oil & gas, delivering corrosion control, produced water reuse, and SRB mitigation with custom on-site systems designed for remote field operations. - October 31, 2025 - PureLine
Fleming Events Launches “Digital Quality in Clinical Trials” Training to Address New ICH E6 (R3) GCP Expectations
Fleming Events, a global provider of professional training and industry knowledge programs, has announced its upcoming masterclass Digital Quality in Clinical Trials, scheduled for 22–23 April 2026 in Vienna, Austria. The training comes at a critical time as regulators worldwide increase... - October 28, 2025 - Fleming Events
Macnaught USA Showcases Australian-Made Lubrication Innovation at AAPEX 2025
Macnaught USA will showcase its Australian-made lubrication and fluid handling products at AAPEX 2025, November 4–6 at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Highlighting the innovative BOP (Battery Operated Oil Pump), Macnaught demonstrates how its solutions deliver efficiency, safety, and reliability in dispensing ATF, DEF, coolants, and oils from 5, 16, and 55-gallon containers. - October 25, 2025 - Macnaught USA
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Power Parts Supply, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Power Parts Supply (“PPS”), a leading supplier of high-quality replacement parts and solutions for large-bore engines and compressors. The acquisition expands Cooper’s... - October 01, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Tidal NRG and Innov8 Gases Partner to Pioneer Helium Cooling for AI Data Center Campus in Texas
Tidal NRG, LLC and Innov8 Gases Corp are pleased to announce a strategic definitive agreement to develop proprietary helium based cooling solutions for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) data center campus in Texas. - August 07, 2025 - TIDAL NRG LLC
Cooper Machinery Services Acquires Plant Process Machine Works (PPMW)
Expanding our capabilities in the process & reciprocating compressor market. - July 11, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of ICP Industries, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of the chroming assets of ICP Industries, LLC (“ICP”), including its proprietary plating processes and operational infrastructure. ICP is the industry leader in providing hard chrome plating for power... - April 30, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC. The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral... - April 17, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Fully Subscribes Resource Royalty, 23
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty, LLC is proud to announce that Resource Royalty 23, LLC is fully subscribed. This marks another milestone for the 14-year-old, Dallas-based oil and gas sponsor. “The $6.2mm offering... - April 05, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-Based Oil and Gas Sponsor, is Pleased to Announce the Closing of Their 22nd Offering, Resource Royalty XXI, LLC.
Resource Royalty XXI, LLC is a direct-title offering comprised of twelve non-contiguous oil and gas producing properties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. The properties generate immediate cash flow from the sale of hydrocarbons from existing oil and gas wells. The offering currently has 28... - April 04, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
PROTEGO® Expands Reach with Setpoint Integrated Solutions as New Sales Representative Texas Gulf Coast, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi Markets
PROTEGO®, a global leader in providing comprehensive safety solutions for industrial process applications, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Setpoint Integrated Solutions, a renowned sales, service, and manufacturing company. Effective April 1, 2024, Setpoint Integrated... - April 01, 2024 - Protego USA Inc
Resource Royalty Announces the Closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX. Resource Royalty is proud to announce the closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC. A $9.5mm offering which consists of 17 properties, 24 producing wells, 25 uncompleted wells and 5 permits. The offering covers... - January 16, 2024 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty XX, LLC
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, is pleased to announce the launch of their new mineral right offering - Resource Royalty XX, LLC. Resource Royalty XX, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC, includes seventeen properties in the Anadarko... - July 10, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty on Pace to Double Prior Year Sales
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 20th portfolio, RR XIX. Year-To-Date sales, through June, total $20M. In 2022, sales reached a record high of $32.9M as the company completed its 13th year in... - June 22, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Tomorrow Fund Raises $1.04B to Acquire Cash Flowing Oil and Gas Companies
Tomorrow Fund, an ESG-focused, oil and gas private equity firm, has announced that it has raised $1.04 billion so far for its inaugural fund, making a significant stride towards its $5.25 billion target. The firm is known for its unique strategy of acquiring underperforming oil and gas assets, then adding value through various methods such as remediation of inefficiencies and process improvement. The firm will continue its fundraising activities, and is excited to enact positive change. - June 09, 2023 - Tomorrow Fund
Air Lift Technology Revitalizes Marginal and Shallow Oil Wells
Air Lift Technology is an economically efficient, patented, pneumatic, down hole pump that is revitalizing the shallow oil well industry. ALT's pneumatic pump runs continuously 24/7 with no time clocks and can be installed with only a winch truck. The Air Lift Technology pump system's ease of installation allows for ease of transfer between wells making it a perfect exploratory tool. - May 11, 2023 - Air Lift Technology
Air Powered Oil Well Pump Replaces Pump Jacks
Air-powered oil well pump system with no moving parts above ground, virtually maintenance-free. No pump jacks, no work-overs needed any more. Air pumps work with wells having holes in the casing, preventing normal pumping. - April 21, 2023 - Air Lift Technology
Resource Royalty Announces Closing of RR XVIII
Resource Royalty, LLC, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, has announced the closing of its 19th portfolio, RR XVIII. Resource Royalty XVIII, LLC, offered by Resource Royalty, LLC is a diversified portfolio of income producing mineral and royalty interests located... - March 31, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Resource Royalty Announces Record Year - 3 Offerings Closed
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based sponsor of oil and gas royalty offerings since 2010, recognizes 2022 as a record year for the firm. Beth Good, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to report that 2022 was a great year for Resource Royalty. We closed three offerings, made quarterly distributions on... - January 07, 2023 - Resource Royalty LLC
Cooper Machinery Services Names Scott Buckhout Chief Executive Officer
Cooper Machinery Services LLC, a leading global provider of natural gas engines, compressors, and after-sale products and services, today announced that Scott Buckhout has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Buckhout has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience with a... - December 13, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Resoptima Partners with Aker BP, Sval Energi, and NORCE to Reduce CO2 Emissions for Oil and Gas Production
Resoptima announced today a joint project with the support of the Research Council of Norway. The partnership includes Aker BP and Sval Energi as E&P operators and NORCE as an independent research institute. The project aims at leveraging Resoptima’s reservoir modelling and reservoir management technologies to further develop specific solutions that will help reduce CO2 emissions associated with oil and gas asset development and production activities. - November 17, 2022 - Resoptima
Cooper Machinery Services and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Achieve Hydrogen Breakthrough
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. (Southern Star), a U.S.-based interstate natural gas pipeline company and Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) are pleased to announce they have successfully field tested a large bore slow-speed integral engine running on a 30% hydrogen (H2) fuel blend. In... - October 17, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Resource Royalty, LLC Announces Bob Howard, Chairman and Beth Good, CEO
Resource Royalty, a Dallas-based oil and gas royalty portfolio manager since 2010, is pleased to announce changes in senior management. Bob Howard, founder, will assume the role of Chairman and Beth Good, CFO will become CEO. The firm continues to position itself to meet the demands of investors... - October 03, 2022 - Resource Royalty LLC
Cooper Awarded Enterprise R3 Engine-Generator Project by the United States Space Force
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), LLC, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has been awarded a contract by the United States Space Force (U.S.S.F.) to overhaul two of the six backup Enterprise R3 engine-generator sets stationed inside the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in... - September 12, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Expands Use of Hydrogen Fuel in an Integral Engine, Topping 30% by Volume
In March 2022, Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) successfully tested a slow-speed integral engine running on a hydrogen (H2)- fuel blend (95% natural gas and 5% hydrogen by volume). This month, they greatly exceeded industry expectations by successfully testing the same engine with a fuel blend of 30% H2 by volume, achieving significant reductions in CO, CO2, THC, and methane emissions. - September 01, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Resoptima Opens Global Center of Excellence in Bucharest
Resoptima announces the opening of a new office in Bucharest, Romania, to serve its global customer base with consulting, project execution and training. - June 07, 2022 - Resoptima
Cooper First to Use Hydrogen Fuel in an Integral Engine; Methane Emissions Reduced
Cooper Machinery Services has successfully tested a slow-speed integral engine running on a hydrogen (H2)-natural gas fuel blend. The groundbreaking test comes 5 months after the announcement of Cooper’s joint hydrogen research project with a major U.S. gas pipeline company to demonstrate the safe operating range of H2 blends in large-bore internal combustion engines. - March 24, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Houston Startup GasCap Launches Exciting New Service for Small & Midsize Transportation Companies
GasCap, a Houston-based fintech startup, proudly announced the launch of its new fuel hedging platform that lets small and mid-sized transportation companies manage their fuel price costs. - March 02, 2022 - GasCap
Cooper Appoints Jordan Smith as Vice President of Sustainability and Emerging Technologies
Cooper appointed Jordan Smith to the position of Vice President of Sustainability and Emerging Technologies. This new position will further Cooper’s efforts to develop products and services enabling customers to reduce their carbon footprint, minimizing environmental and safety risks while enhancing operational efficiency. - February 14, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
Cooper Partners with Camp Hope to Help Veterans with PTSD Find Hope and Healing
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper) has entered a partnership with Camp Hope, a program of the PTSD Foundation of America that helps military veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related post-traumatic stress. - January 24, 2022 - Cooper Machinery Services
S&P Global Names Locus Bio-Energy Solutions One of the Rising Stars in the Oilfield with Emerging Technology for Shale Production Boost
Texas-based startup and its SUSTAIN® biosurfactants are generating more oil industry buzz as finalists in two categories for the prestigious S&P Global Energy Awards. - December 10, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Recognized as Best Sustainability Company in North American Energy Sector
Oil innovation company was awarded the honor by the 2021 World Finance Energy Awards for its bio-based surfactants that boost production rates and slow declines, while helping operators meet ESG goals. - December 10, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Aker BP Signs 3-Year Agreement with Resoptima for Subsurface Uncertainty Modelling
Norwegian Operator Aker BP signed today a 3-year agreement to increase usage of Resoptima's ensemble-based technology across its assets. As well as continuing the licensing of the ResX™ uncertainty-centric reservoir modelling & data conditioning package, Aker BP will be the first... - December 07, 2021 - Resoptima
Low-Carbon, Low-Cost Barrels of Oil: Exclusive Partnership Expands ESG-Friendly Well Treatments Across the Williston Basin
Creedence Energy Services and Locus Bio-Energy Solutions ink distributorship agreement for use of biosurfactant technology after Bakken trials show up to 70% higher production in declining wells. - December 02, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Green Patent Pending Process from Nano Gas Technologies and PCT LTD Set to Change the Oil Industry
Nano Gas and PCT mix saltwater, electricity, and tiny bubbles to produce more oil at a lower cost. - November 22, 2021 - Nano Gas Technologies, Inc.
Cooper Machinery Services and Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline Launch Joint Hydrogen Initiative
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. (Southern Star), a U.S.-based interstate natural gas pipeline company and Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to launch a joint hydrogen... - October 29, 2021 - Cooper Machinery Services
Bac Lieu Gas Power Plant’s LNG Terminal to be Included in the Latest Overall Master Plan on Vietnam’s Seaport System Development
The floating LNG receiving, storage and regasification terminal of the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”), led by Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”), has been added into the overall master plan on Vietnam’s seaport system development in the 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision toward 2050, under Decision 1579/QĐ-TTg dated September 22, 2021 of Vietnam’s Prime Minister. - October 29, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
iON United Inc. Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a NextWave Diamond Innovator
Western Canadian cybersecurity company, iON, achieved NextWave Diamond Innovator partner status with Palo Alto Networks, showcasing their ongoing commitment to clients as a leading advisor for trusted cybersecurity solutions. - October 27, 2021 - iON United Inc.
Delta Offshore Energy Finishes Successful Model Testing for the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project
According to Stena Power & LNG Solutions, a member of Delta Offshore Energy (“DOE”)’s world-class consortium partners, model testing of the LNG receiving terminal technology for the 3200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-Power Project (“the Project”) in Vietnam has been... - October 21, 2021 - Delta Offshore Energy
Cooper Launches ESG Platform
Cooper Machinery Services (Cooper), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced that it has launched its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) platform on its website: https://www.cooperservices.com/e-s-g/. The new section of Cooper’s website is a manifestation of... - October 07, 2021 - Cooper Machinery Services
Community Values and Reduced Risks Key to New Guiding Principles
Leaders in Energy and Preservation (LEAP) today released Voluntary Practices for Non-Regulated Energy Development Projects. These practices put into action LEAP’s guiding principles for responsible development of energy projects that respect historic places, cultural resources and community... - October 05, 2021 - Leaders in Energy and Preservation
iON, a Cybersecurity Company in Western Canada, Earns a Spot on The Globe and Mail’s Third-Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
Since selling its first firewall in 2003, iON has been a trusted cybersecurity solutions partner for top enterprises. iON's recent acquisition of British Columbia’s Wirefire Solutions Inc. accelerated its ability to offer new services to customers and meet demands of a growing Canadian marketplace. - September 28, 2021 - iON United Inc.