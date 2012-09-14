PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Shots of Aloe Vera Now in Mexico Shots, a successful drink in the American market, have arrived in Mexico to stay. Sucuvia, a brand linked to the American company Sucuvia LLC based in Arizona, is responsible for its manufacture and distribution in the Mexican market. The formulations include aloe vera shots with a variety of ingredients,... - November 03, 2019 - Aloetrade America LLC

Africa's Oil & Gas Players in London for the Big Five Board Awards The longest standing awards event for Africa's Oil & Gas Industry since 1997, with over 100 recipients to date, the Big Five Board Awards enter it’s incredible 23rd year. Nominations close Friday, November 1. - November 01, 2019 - Frontier

The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). - October 17, 2019 - The FMD Group Of Companies

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires Retention Pond Services Expands Stormwater Services in Texas, Gulf Coast, Ohio, and Mid-Atlantic Region - October 08, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Apex Companies Welcomes Darwin Nelson as New COO Former Tetra Tech Business Unit President Joins Apex. - September 10, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

Apex Companies, LLC Acquires HSE Consulting Business of Bureau Veritas Forms One of the Largest, Private HSE Consultancies in United States - July 01, 2019 - Apex Companies, LLC

FMD Distribution and Service Welcomes Kevin Fields - Kevin Will Serve as Vice President of Technical Services FMD Distribution and Service hires Kevin Fields as Vice President of Technical Services for the Houston office. - June 19, 2019 - FMD Distribution and Service

ION PRO Services Places Equipment in Midland, Texas ION PRO Services locates equipment in Midland, Texas. ION PRO Services has announced that the company has placed Hot Tapping and Line Stop equipment in Midland, Texas to offer improved response times for customers in the region. Deon Botes, ION PRO Services President commented, “We see tremendous... - June 06, 2019 - ION PRO Services, LLC

DC International Secures Super Major Oil Company Marine Logistics Software Support DCI reaches 1 year milestone of contract awarded by super major oil company, Deep Water Gulf of Mexico business unit for its Integrated Logistics Management Software. - June 01, 2019 - DC International, Inc.

Primary Vision Debuts New Video Detailing Their Innovative Frac Spread Count Primary Vision, a leading distributor of data on hydraulic fracturing activity in the United States, has debuted a new visual detailing their Frac Spread Count system, which provides valuable insights and analytics for oil and gas industry professionals and investors – watch here. The latest visual... - May 22, 2019 - Primary Vision

Primary Vision Welcomes Energy Analyst Mark Rossano Today, Primary Vision announced the hiring of Mark Rossano as a Contributing Writer. His role will include writing a monthly piece on the state of U.S. shale. Primary Vision has built a reputation on providing key insights on the fracturing market. The company also is responsible for one of the first... - April 29, 2019 - Primary Vision

Valiant Champions Quality and Service for Customers Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions ensures quality for operators in the US and abroad with company-wide ISO 9001:2015 certification. - April 03, 2019 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

World Class Oil & Gas Thought Leaders to Address IAGC’s 48th Annual Conference The International Association of Geophysical Contractors’ 2019 Conference Will Convene Geophysical and Exploration Leaders and Oil & Gas Energy Officials and Policymakers from Around the World. - February 09, 2019 - International Association of Geophysical Contractors

Verisante Technology Inc. Operational Update Operational update regarding the current RTO transaction with offshore oil supply base company SIM Co. Ltd. - January 11, 2019 - Verisante Technology Inc.

SOR Adds a Submersible Level Transmitter Model to the 800 Series Pressure Transmitters SOR Inc. continues to invest in the expansion of its 800 Series pressure transmitters by releasing the new 815LT Submersible Smart Level Transmitter. - November 15, 2018 - SOR Inc.

Sam’s Safety Equipment Announces Launch of Performance Focused Workwear for Women Designed by Women Sam’s Safety Equipment announces the retail launch of SeeHerWork. SeeHerWork designs and manufactures workwear, safety equipment, and other job-specific products to help women stay safe and aid them in performing at their highest level. Most options available for women today are smaller male patterns... - October 18, 2018 - Sam's Safety Equipment

SOR Adds Stainless Steel Option for the 1201HPR High Pressure Regulators SOR Inc. continues to expand its pressure regulator offering with the addition of stainless steel 1201HPR High Pressure Regulators. - October 04, 2018 - SOR Inc.

New Pickett Oilfield, LLC Website Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce the launch of their Newly Renovated Website. - October 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

Introducing ION PRO Services, LLC a One-Stop-Shop That Combines Core Values with Innovative Hot Tapping Solutions ION PRO Services, LLC wants you to know they can handle the pressure, up to 5000 psi to be exact. Although a new company, leaders at ION PRO Services are combining a customer-centric culture, values such as truth and transparency, and more than 20 years of experience to offer oil and gas a full range... - September 24, 2018 - ION PRO Services, LLC

Valiant Commits to Quality with ISO 9001:2015 Certification Valiant, an industry leader in artificial lift solutions, is pleased to announce that it has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for the company’s Oklahoma-based facilities in Norman and downtown Oklahoma City. To ensure that customers get consistent, good-quality products and services, the ISO... - September 09, 2018 - Valiant Artificial Lift Solutions

Novara GeoSolutions Expands the Regulatory Compliance & Integrity Management Department Clients will find expanded service offerings and office-to-field geospatial solutions to help optimize their operations. - August 29, 2018 - Novara GeoSolutions

Ikon Midstream Comes Up with the New Fuel Terminal for Laredo, TX Under the direction of their CEO Rhett Kenagy, Ikon Midstream LLC opens the first privately held fuel terminal in Laredo, TX. Ikon Midstream sells NOM-16 Gasoline and ULSD for the Mexico Markets. - August 01, 2018 - Ikon Midstream LLC

Novara GeoSolutions Unveils New Geospatial Product in Oil & Gas Industry StationNav allows users to quickly navigate to pipeline locations, which improves decision-making. - July 03, 2018 - Novara GeoSolutions

SABIC - Local Content Conference in Houston SABIC calls on global investors to tap growing business potential in Saudi Arabia at Local Content Conference in Houston. - May 15, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC

Marak Alliance Appreciation Message - Local Content Conference 2018 Marak Alliance is thankful to all sponsors, speakers and delegates that attended the Local Content Conference held on 01 – 02 May 2018 in Houston, Texas during the OTC week. Marak Alliance looks forward to welcoming you all to the Local Content Conference 2019. - May 15, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC

Local Content Conference Houston 2018: Keynote Speakers Update The Local Content Conference Houston 2018 is being held on 01-02 May 2018 at JW Marriott Houston Downtown, 806 Main St., Houston, Texas, USA. 77002. The event will feature presentations from notable speakers on local content from countries including USA, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Mexico, Columbia, Argentina and Nigeria. The networking opportunities and brilliant exchange of ideas on sustainable local content, which will benefit the local economy, and attract FDI will be worthwhile. - April 23, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC

Novara GeoSolutions Welcomes Heather Rone as Quality Assurance Analyst Novara announces that Heather Rone has joined the company as a Quality Assurance Analyst assisting with software and data quality. In this new role, she will be reviewing and testing the company’s software products to help ensure the highest quality solutions for our clients. - April 05, 2018 - Novara GeoSolutions

Pickett Oilfield, LLC is Proud to Announce a New Roll Out of Cooling Trailers Why Should You Buy an Oilfield Cooling Trailer? With heat related incidents on the rise as the summer heat gets closer, Pickett Oilfield, LLC is proud to announce another roll out of Oilfield Safety Cooling Trailers. - April 03, 2018 - Pickett Oilfield

SENSOR Sampling Launches the New RSS - RAM Sample System During Record Growth SENSOR Sampling Systems expands its offering of Low Vapor Pressure Liquid Grab Sample Systems with the launch of the RSS RAM Sample System. - April 01, 2018 - SOR Inc.

Local Content Conference Houston 2018 The Local Content Conference will take place on 01 - 02 May 2018 at JW Marriott Houston Downtown, 806 Main St., Houston, TX. 77002. Check out https://localcontentotc2018.com for more details about the upcoming Local Content Conference. Learn about investment opportunities connected to local content policies. You'll meet local content experts from Middle East, Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and South America. - March 21, 2018 - Marak Alliance LLC

Karl Kemp Joins Novara GeoSolutions as Director of Software Development New geospatial solutions for the pipeline industry will enhance asset management strategies. - February 28, 2018 - Novara GeoSolutions

Cimarron Energy is Proud to Announce That Two of Its Products Have Received Hazardous Location Certification from the CSA Group The ARControl remote terminal unit (RTU) and the Burner Management System (BMS) have been certified for Class I Division 2 and Class I Division 1 respectively. All these certifications mean that our ARControl and BMS can operate in hazardous locations to extend the range of applications where these two devices can be utilized. - February 27, 2018 - Cimarron Energy Inc.

KPC Group Confirm Attendance at the 2018 Oil Gas Expo KPC Group will be sending two delegates to network and discover Pioneering and Revolutionary Technologies in Oil and Gas Field - February 17, 2018 - KPC Group

SOR Introduces New Temperature Sensors Web Pages Updated website pages include many new additions to its expanding Temperature Sensors Line. - January 12, 2018 - SOR Inc.

Novara GeoSolutions Unveils a New Website to Connect with the Geospatial Community Novara’s new website offers quick and easy access to industry geospatial information. The website also has a comprehensive Resources section so that viewers can create an account to gain access to videos, past webinars, publications and product information. - January 09, 2018 - Novara GeoSolutions

Apex Broadens Stormwater Program in West Region Hires Sean Porter as Stormwater Lead - January 04, 2018 - Apex Companies, LLC

Tan Delta Announces the Launch of the New Gearbox Monitoring Kit The new Gearbox Monitoring Kit from Tan Delta, enables equipment operators to quickly and easily reduce operating costs, improve reliability and equipment life by monitoring real time oil condition. - December 09, 2017 - Tan Delta Systems Ltd.

SOR Launches the New 1010 Flushing Rings SOR Inc. expands its capabilities and product line by officially offering flushing rings as a standard product. - December 07, 2017 - SOR Inc.

Specialized Oil and Gas Industry Professional Platform to Launch Dec. 2 Where professional networking and the oil and gas meet - December 02, 2017 - Rig Lynx

Tan Delta: New Oil Condition Monitoring Kit for Gas Engine Application New oil condition monitoring kit for gas engine operators reduces daily operating costs, improves equipment efficiency and extends equipment life. - November 29, 2017 - Tan Delta Systems Ltd.

SGA Announces Strategic Restructuring New departments created to better serve members and advance the industry - November 03, 2017 - Southern Gas Association

SOR Launches Video to Help Customers Calibrate 1600 Series Liquid Level Controllers SOR is committed to providing support for new products and customers, and is doing so by releasing a video which walks through the 1600 Series Liquid Level Controller calibration process. The intention is to provide a supplemental resource to the instruction manual for customers who are in the field. - October 29, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR Launches the New 1201 High Pressure Brass Regulator SOR Inc. expands its Pressure Regulator product line with the launch of the 1201 High Pressure Regulator. - October 21, 2017 - SOR Inc.

Transwater Announces Enhancement to Water Asset Monitoring Solutions & Services TransWatch® service provides highly accurate remote water monitoring solutions and augments current TransMap® Sonar/Scan Survey Mapping of Frac Ponds. - October 20, 2017 - Transwater Inc.

Apex Welcomes Scott Shannon, PE, as Vice President of National Sales Apex Companies, LLC - a leading water resources, environmental services, and industrial hygiene firm - welcomes Scott Shannon as their new Vice President of National Sales. Prior to joining Apex, Scott served as the Vice President and Area Leader for ARCADIS where he led multi-year, multi-million dollar... - October 17, 2017 - Apex Companies, LLC

SOR Inc. to Return to the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) November 13-16 The SOR Controls Group family of brands will be presented at one of the world’s most influential events for the oil and gas industry, ADIPEC, in the U.S. Pavilion stand # 8350, Hall 8. - October 15, 2017 - SOR Inc.

SOR to Exhibit at LAGCOE Oil & Gas Show in Louisiana with Local Manufacturers’ Representative SOR Inc. is partnering with AWC to exhibit at the Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition (LAGCOE) in Lafayette October 24-26, 2017. - October 04, 2017 - SOR Inc.

EPIC Pipeline Announces Capacity Agreement with BP Energy Company & Secures Capital Commitment for New 650-Mile NGL Pipeline from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP, a subsidiary of EPIC Y Grade Services, LP and EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with BP Energy Company to anchor a new 650-mile natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline that will be known as “EPIC NGL Pipeline,” which... - September 29, 2017 - EPIC Y Grade Pipeline, LP