Most Advanced Volleyball Venue on the Planet Equipped with a Cutting-Edge Solution by Colosseo The Grand Finale of the prestigious 2017 Woman’s Asian Club Volleyball Championship will take place today at Boris Alexandrov Sports Palace in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan, currently the most advanced volleyball venue on the planet, now equipped with Colosseo technology, leader of the venue market. - May 30, 2017 - ColosseoEAS, a.s.

SilkRoad is Exhibiting at STC’s 63rd Annual Conference 2016 SilkRoad Translations was founded in 2010 and has now become a leading translation agency, handling Northern/Central Asian languages, with strategically located offices in Kazakhstan, Turkey and Russia. SilkRoad will participate in the STC conference, scheduled from the 15th to the 18th of May 2016 in... - May 15, 2016 - Silkroad Translations

Kazakhstan Singer Nursulu Shaltayeva Wins International Vocal Competition in 2 Categories Nursulu Shaltayeva from Almaty, Kazakhstan entered the 43rd International Festival-Contest of Children, Youth, Adult on-stage Performance Groups and Singers Competition in Novosibirsk, Russia and won 1st place in 2 categories, Jazz and Pop vocals. - March 28, 2016 - UpOrDown Entertainment

Advance International Seeks to Capitalise on Kazakhstan’s Development In Kazakhstan, leading global freight forwarder, Advance International Transport has relocated its Almaty office to a newer and more efficient location to better serve its growing customer base in this vital Caucasian country. - December 10, 2008 - Advance International Transport