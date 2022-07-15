Kazakhstan News
United Cement Group Starts the Development of a New Deposit
Kant Cement Plant JSC starts the development of a new limestone deposit. - July 15, 2022 - UCG
United Cement Group Contributes to the Integration of Central Asia Countries
Bekabadcement, part of the United Cement Group holding, has become a partner of the key project to build the International Transport Corridor connecting Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. - June 22, 2022 - UCG
Most Advanced Volleyball Venue on the Planet Equipped with a Cutting-Edge Solution by Colosseo
The Grand Finale of the prestigious 2017 Woman’s Asian Club Volleyball Championship will take place today at Boris Alexandrov Sports Palace in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan, currently the most advanced volleyball venue on the planet, now equipped with Colosseo technology, leader of the venue... - May 30, 2017 - ColosseoEAS, a.s.
SilkRoad is Exhibiting at STC’s 63rd Annual Conference 2016
SilkRoad Translations was founded in 2010 and has now become a leading translation agency, handling Northern/Central Asian languages, with strategically located offices in Kazakhstan, Turkey and Russia. SilkRoad will participate in the STC conference, scheduled from the 15th to the 18th of May 2016... - May 15, 2016 - Silkroad Translations
Kazakhstan Singer Nursulu Shaltayeva Wins International Vocal Competition in 2 Categories
Nursulu Shaltayeva from Almaty, Kazakhstan entered the 43rd International Festival-Contest of Children, Youth, Adult on-stage Performance Groups and Singers Competition in Novosibirsk, Russia and won 1st place in 2 categories, Jazz and Pop vocals. - March 28, 2016 - UpOrDown Entertainment
Advance International Seeks to Capitalise on Kazakhstan’s Development
In Kazakhstan, leading global freight forwarder, Advance International Transport has relocated its Almaty office to a newer and more efficient location to better serve its growing customer base in this vital Caucasian country. - December 10, 2008 - Advance International Transport
First Banking Security Day in Kazakhstan: Biometrics on Top
BioLink announces the first Banking Security Day in Kazakhstan, to be held collectively with its partner “Ditis”. The event is expected to attract top managers of the leading banks and other financial institutions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, IT-security people and HR-staff. The Banking Security Day will take place on November 15, 2007, in Almaty, Ambassador Hotel Almaty. - November 09, 2007 - BioLink Solutions