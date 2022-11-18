TripAdvisor just released the results of its 2015 Travellers’ Choice awards, which ranks hotels from all around the world based on reviews from travellers. Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, earned the top award for Laos for its second year of participation in the awards. It was also voted one of the most romantic hotels in the country. - January 26, 2015 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng