Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng Wins TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, wins TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for the sixth consecutive year – listed as one of the top 10 hotels in Laos for 2018. - February 15, 2019 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

CougarShield® Establishes Strategic Partnership in Laos Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their partners via training, seminars and workshops. - August 15, 2018 - CougarShield International

Villa Maly Claims Its First-Ever Spot on Condé Nast Traveler List 2017 Laos' only hotel hailed in the Readers' Choice Award of the prestigious magazine. - October 29, 2017 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang

The Hiker Laos Earns 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence The Hiker Laos, a local travel agency offering premium level of eco-adventure tours in Luang Namtha region today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. - July 22, 2017 - The Hiker

Exhibition of Winning Photographs from the 2017 "Stunning Vang Vieng" Photo Contest Opens in Vientiane and Vang Vieng The exhibition of winning photographs from the 2017 Stunning Vang Vieng photo contest was formally opened at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Vientiane on May 3rd and at Riverside Boutique Resort in Vang Vieng on May 5th. - May 06, 2017 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

Villa Maly and Kamu Lodge Team Up for an Unforgettable Luang Prabang Holiday Two of the old capital's most stylish properties present an inclusive package. - March 03, 2017 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang

Villa Maly Claims a Spot in the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award The boutique hotel in Luang Prabang is recognized as one of the Top 10 Hotels for Service in Laos. - February 11, 2017 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang

Top Hotels Awarded in Laos by TripAdvisor Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, wins TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for the fourth consecutive year. - January 27, 2017 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

Villa Maly Presents Pak Ou Caves Package A sacred site centers new deal from Luang Prabang’s boutique hotel. - December 22, 2016 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang

Villa Maly Greets Luang Prabang Film Festival 2016 The boutique hotel rolls out Film Festival package that mixes movies and sight-seeing - November 09, 2016 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang

Villa Maly Steers Towards Luang Prabang Half Marathon 2016 Get ready for the most scenic Half Marathon routes in Luang Prabang. - July 28, 2016 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang

One Click to Asia Plugs Laos Rainy Season Travel with "Good Weather Guarantee" Southeast Asia travel portal One Click to Asia (OCTA) believe that the rainy season is a great time to travel to Laos – and they’re putting their money where their mouth is by offering a Good Weather Guarantee. From 1 April to 31 October 2016, any travellers who book a minimum 7-night trip... - April 19, 2016 - representasia

Villa Maly Ushers in Summer 2016 with Relauched Kuangsi Waterfall Package Enjoy a refreshing dip into one of the world’s most spectacular and natural infinity pools while staying at Villa Maly. - March 10, 2016 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang

Grasshopper Adventures Announces 2 New Family Cycling Tours in Laos Grasshopper Adventures, cycling tour specialists in Asia, announce two new cycling itineraries for families in Laos. - March 03, 2016 - Grasshopper Adventures

Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, Presented with a Green Hotel Award During the Close of the 2016 ASEAN Tourism Forum Held in Manila on January 22 The ASEAN Green Hotel Award presented this year to Riverside Boutique Resort is given to hotels whose procedures are based on environment–friendly principles and that adopt energy conservation measures to achieve sustainable tourism. The award recognizes hotels that go beyond conventional practices and cooperate with local communities and organizations. - February 09, 2016 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

Villa Maly Claims Top 10 Hotels in Laos Boutique hotel in the heart of Luang Prabang has been honored with the 2016 Travelers’ Choice Award of TripAdvisor. - January 30, 2016 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang

Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, Winner in TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards for the Third Consecutive Year Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng has been recognised as a winner in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice™ awards for the third consecutive year. It was ranked 2nd out of 10 hotel winners in the country. - January 22, 2016 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

Spend Your Holidays in Style with Kamu Lodge’s Family Camping Adventure Get packed and camp in style in landlocked Laos with Kamu Lodge. - December 04, 2015 - Kamu Lodge

Villa Maly Welcomes Luang Prabang Film Festival 2015 The 33-room Villa Maly Boutique Hotel in Luang Prabang rolls out Film Festival Package for festivalgoers to enjoy contemporary movies of Southeast Asian countries as much as possible. - November 10, 2015 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang

Learn Traditional Laotian Wine Making at Kamu Lodge Kamu Lodge –a pioneer in sustainable tourism in Laos- has drawn up a new itinerary for travellers to explore secret wine making recipes of the Khmu people. - November 09, 2015 - Kamu Lodge

Kamu Lodge Invites Its Guests to Experience Traditional Farming with Its Latest Package Eco retreat in Luang Prabang, Kamu Lodge launches its 3 Days 2 Nights Sowing and Harvesting Package, offerings guests hands-on experience in Asia’s most traditional farming setting. - October 10, 2015 - Kamu Lodge

Kamu Lodge Launches Peaceful Retreat in Luang Prabang 3-day Peaceful Retreat Package for modern day executives seeking refuge and time out from their hectic schedules to revitalise in Luang Prabang. - September 10, 2015 - Kamu Lodge

Experience Laos Sindad at Villa Maly Villa Maly invites diners to experience Sindad, a Lao-styled combination of hot pot and barbecue as part of their new Culinary Package. - August 07, 2015 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang

Explore Laos Culture with Lao Bamboo Dance Overnight Package of Kamu Lodge Head over to Kamu Lodge as part of your travel plans to Luang Prabang to try something extraordinary. - August 07, 2015 - Kamu Lodge

Villa Maly Touches Off the Luang Prabang Half Marathon 2015 Villa Maly's Runner Package to interest participants and their cheerleaders joining the Luang Prabang Half Marathon. - June 05, 2015 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang

Find Tranquility in Laos with Kamu Lodge’s Serenity Package Kamu Lodge introduces its newly launched Serenity Package, offering travelers chances to soak up the serenity of its sustainable village. - May 09, 2015 - Kamu Lodge

Villa Maly Runs Exclusive Stay 3 Pay 2 Summer Deal Stay 3 nights and get the 3rd night free at the boutique hotel in Luang Prabang, Villa Maly. - April 19, 2015 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang

Learn the Secret of Coconut and Mango Sticky Rice at Kamu Lodge The most wanted tented lodge in Laos, Kamu Lodge, is going to share the Khmu people's secrets with travelers worldwide – their humble culinary love affair with Coconut & Mango Sticky Rice. - March 27, 2015 - Kamu Lodge

Villa Maly Launches 4 Day Lao New Year Festivities Package Villa Maly boutique hotel in Luang Prabang is greeting Lao New Year with a special offer to invite all travelers to join the country's most anticipated holiday. - March 18, 2015 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang

Villa Maly Named in Laos' Best Hotels Villa Maly boutique hotel in the heart of the ancient Luang Prabang won 2015 TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Awards. - February 10, 2015 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang

Riverside Boutique Resort Voted Best Hotel in Laos TripAdvisor just released the results of its 2015 Travellers’ Choice awards, which ranks hotels from all around the world based on reviews from travellers. Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, earned the top award for Laos for its second year of participation in the awards. It was also voted one of the most romantic hotels in the country. - January 26, 2015 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, Winner of a Prestigious World Luxury Hotel Award Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, won a prestigious international award this week during a red carpet ceremony organized in Cape Town, South Africa. On 6 December, Riverside Boutique Resort was formally presented with a World Luxury Hotel Award. - December 12, 2014 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, Singled Out Amongst Best Hotels in South East Asia Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, awarded “Best Boutique Hotel” at the 2014 Boutique Hotel Awards ceremony in London and selected to join the prestigious Condé Nast Johansens collection of luxury hotels. - November 16, 2014 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

Riverside Boutique Resort Voted Second Best Hotel in Laos in TripAdvisor's Annual Travelers' Choice Awards TripAdvisor has just released the results of its Travelers' Choice Awards. In the 12th year of the awards, the world’s most outstanding properties were identified in the categories of Top Hotels, Bargain, B&Bs and Inns, and Small Hotels. Travelers’ Choice® award winners are determined... - January 27, 2014 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, Celebrates Its 1 Year Anniversary and Launches New Packages for Vang Vieng Visitors One year ago, Riverside Boutique Resort was inaugurated on the banks of the Nam Song in Vang Vieng, Laos. The Resort was an almost instant hit and visitors’ response has been overwhelming. As part of its 1-year celebrations, Riverside Boutique Resort is announcing special packages for multi-day bookings as well as bookings involving a stay at both Green Park Boutique Hotel, Vientiane, and Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng. - July 02, 2013 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, (riversidevangvieng.com) Launches a Set of Activities for Vang Vieng Visitors Starting this month, Riverside Boutique Resort is pleased to offer a range of activities to its guests willing to take full advantage of what Vang Vieng has to offer and to explore both its nature and its culture. These activities are designed to meet the expectations of all visitors coming to Vang... - October 20, 2012 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, (www.riversidevangvieng.com) Launches Special Promotions to Encourage Up-Market Tourism in Vang Vieng The Riverside Boutique Resort is a new luxury hotel with a large swimming pool and gorgeous views located in Vang Vieng, three hours away from Vientiane. It is the first high-end hotel in Laos to systematically use and promote ethnic arts and culture in its interior design and throughout its services. Its... - August 09, 2012 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, (www.riversidevangvieng.com) Announces Special Packages for Meetings, Conferences and Seminars The Riverside Boutique Resort, a new luxury hotel located in Vang Vieng, is designed and equipped to meet the needs of private companies, Government and UN agencies, as well as NGOs that want to organize seminars, conferences, or other corporate events away from the bustling traffic, noise and distractions... - August 07, 2012 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

Riverside Boutique Resort (riversidevangvieng.com) Opens in Vang Vieng, Laos, and Launches Its Website Riverside Boutique Resort was officially declared open this week, offering the first high-end alternative to tourists visiting Vang Vieng. It provides 32 rooms and 2 suites organized around a central swimming pool with a stunning background of limestone mountains. All rooms are luxuriously equipped... - July 10, 2012 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

First Luxury Hotel in Vang Vieng Opening on July 1st, 2012 The long awaited Riverside Boutique Resort has confirmed its opening on July 1st in Vang Vieng, Laos. It will be the first hotel in this picturesque city located between Luang Prabang and Vientiane to offer luxury accommodations and services. It will also be the first hotel in the country to systematically promote the beauty and diversity of the Lao culture and of its many ethnic groups. - June 16, 2012 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

First Luxury Hotel Opening Soon in Vang Vieng, Laos A major development is announced in the Lao hospitality industry with the forthcoming opening in April of the first Resort specifically targeting the high-end market in Vang Vieng. The Riverside Boutique Resort will become the first upscale establishment offering an international level of comfort and... - February 23, 2012 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng

DirectRooms.com – Luang Prabang Hosts Major Laotian Cinema Festival in December 2011 The jungles of northern Laos will this coming December, play host to one of Southeast Asia's most interesting cinematic events as the Luang Prabang Film Festival takes place. - October 13, 2011 - DirectRooms.com

Luxury Travel Ltd to Promote Discovery Tours in Southern Laos With its lovely fishing villages, serene monasteries and lush vegetation, Khong Island offers a unique insight into nature and local life. The Khong Tour sets off the morning to visit Oum Moung Khmer archeological site before crossing the Mekong River by ferry to Khong Island. After exploring the island... - May 20, 2011 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

DirectRooms.com – Luang Prabang Ladies Get Pampered for International Women’s Day Annually on 8 March DirectRooms.com divulges that women in Luang Prabang and Laos are looking forward to a full day of special treatment as the city holds celebrations for International Women’s Day. - February 06, 2011 - DirectRooms.com

DirectRooms.com – Frisbee Players Keep the Ultimate Dream Alive in Vientiane in February 2011 DirectRooms.com highlights that once known as "Ultimate Frisbee," and now due to trade mark rules just as "Ultimate," the game has become popular in Vientiane, driven by the high number of students who get together very Monday to practise this fast growing sport. - January 22, 2011 - DirectRooms.com

Luxury Travel Vietnam to Launch of a New 6 Day Tour "Laos for Families" Luxury Travel Co., Ltd, the leading destination management company is Southeast Asia, is pleased to announce the launch of a new 6 day tour “Laos for Families.” - March 05, 2010 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

Experience Laos in Style Luxury Travel to Promotes 4 Day Luang Prabang World Heritage Discovery from Vietnam’s Hanoi Capital. - December 13, 2009 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd