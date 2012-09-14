|
Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, wins TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for the sixth consecutive year – listed as one of the top 10 hotels in Laos for 2018. - February 15, 2019 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
Inspiring car owners in professional car care solutions, CougarShield International deliver high performance products to the automotive community and pairing it with exceptional service and support to their partners via training, seminars and workshops. - August 15, 2018 - CougarShield International
Laos' only hotel hailed in the Readers' Choice Award of the prestigious magazine. - October 29, 2017 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang
The Hiker Laos, a local travel agency offering premium level of eco-adventure tours in Luang Namtha region today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. - July 22, 2017 - The Hiker
The exhibition of winning photographs from the 2017 Stunning Vang Vieng photo contest was formally opened at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Vientiane on May 3rd and at Riverside Boutique Resort in Vang Vieng on May 5th. - May 06, 2017 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
Two of the old capital's most stylish properties present an inclusive package. - March 03, 2017 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang
The boutique hotel in Luang Prabang is recognized as one of the Top 10 Hotels for Service in Laos. - February 11, 2017 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang
Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, wins TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for the fourth consecutive year. - January 27, 2017 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
A sacred site centers new deal from Luang Prabang’s boutique hotel. - December 22, 2016 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang
The boutique hotel rolls out Film Festival package that mixes movies and sight-seeing - November 09, 2016 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang
Get ready for the most scenic Half Marathon routes in Luang Prabang. - July 28, 2016 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang
Southeast Asia travel portal One Click to Asia (OCTA) believe that the rainy season is a great time to travel to Laos – and they’re putting their money where their mouth is by offering a Good Weather Guarantee.
From 1 April to 31 October 2016, any travellers who book a minimum 7-night trip... - April 19, 2016 - representasia
Enjoy a refreshing dip into one of the world’s most spectacular and natural infinity pools while staying at Villa Maly. - March 10, 2016 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang
Grasshopper Adventures, cycling tour specialists in Asia, announce two new cycling itineraries for families in Laos. - March 03, 2016 - Grasshopper Adventures
The ASEAN Green Hotel Award presented this year to Riverside Boutique Resort is given to hotels whose procedures are based on environment–friendly principles and that adopt energy conservation measures to achieve sustainable tourism. The award recognizes hotels that go beyond conventional practices and cooperate with local communities and organizations. - February 09, 2016 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
Boutique hotel in the heart of Luang Prabang has been honored with the 2016 Travelers’ Choice Award of TripAdvisor. - January 30, 2016 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang
Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng has been recognised as a winner in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice™ awards for the third consecutive year. It was ranked 2nd out of 10 hotel winners in the country. - January 22, 2016 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
Get packed and camp in style in landlocked Laos with Kamu Lodge. - December 04, 2015 - Kamu Lodge
The 33-room Villa Maly Boutique Hotel in Luang Prabang rolls out Film Festival Package for festivalgoers to enjoy contemporary movies of Southeast Asian countries as much as possible. - November 10, 2015 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang
Kamu Lodge –a pioneer in sustainable tourism in Laos- has drawn up a new itinerary for travellers to explore secret wine making recipes of the Khmu people. - November 09, 2015 - Kamu Lodge
Eco retreat in Luang Prabang, Kamu Lodge launches its 3 Days 2 Nights Sowing and Harvesting Package, offerings guests hands-on experience in Asia’s most traditional farming setting. - October 10, 2015 - Kamu Lodge
3-day Peaceful Retreat Package for modern day executives seeking refuge and time out from their hectic schedules to revitalise in Luang Prabang. - September 10, 2015 - Kamu Lodge
Villa Maly invites diners to experience Sindad, a Lao-styled combination of hot pot and barbecue as part of their new Culinary Package. - August 07, 2015 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang
Head over to Kamu Lodge as part of your travel plans to Luang Prabang to try something extraordinary. - August 07, 2015 - Kamu Lodge
Villa Maly's Runner Package to interest participants and their cheerleaders joining the Luang Prabang Half Marathon. - June 05, 2015 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang
Kamu Lodge introduces its newly launched Serenity Package, offering travelers chances to soak up the serenity of its sustainable village. - May 09, 2015 - Kamu Lodge
Stay 3 nights and get the 3rd night free at the boutique hotel in Luang Prabang, Villa Maly. - April 19, 2015 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang
The most wanted tented lodge in Laos, Kamu Lodge, is going to share the Khmu people's secrets with travelers worldwide – their humble culinary love affair with Coconut & Mango Sticky Rice. - March 27, 2015 - Kamu Lodge
Villa Maly boutique hotel in Luang Prabang is greeting Lao New Year with a special offer to invite all travelers to join the country's most anticipated holiday. - March 18, 2015 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang
Villa Maly boutique hotel in the heart of the ancient Luang Prabang won 2015 TripAdvisor Traveler's Choice Awards. - February 10, 2015 - Villa Maly Boutique Hotel, Luang Prabang
TripAdvisor just released the results of its 2015 Travellers’ Choice awards, which ranks hotels from all around the world based on reviews from travellers. Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, earned the top award for Laos for its second year of participation in the awards. It was also voted one of the most romantic hotels in the country. - January 26, 2015 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, won a prestigious international award this week during a red carpet ceremony organized in Cape Town, South Africa. On 6 December, Riverside Boutique Resort was formally presented with a World Luxury Hotel Award. - December 12, 2014 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng, awarded “Best Boutique Hotel” at the 2014 Boutique Hotel Awards ceremony in London and selected to join the prestigious Condé Nast Johansens collection of luxury hotels. - November 16, 2014 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
TripAdvisor has just released the results of its Travelers' Choice Awards. In the 12th year of the awards, the world’s most outstanding properties were identified in the categories of Top Hotels, Bargain, B&Bs and Inns, and Small Hotels. Travelers’ Choice® award winners are determined... - January 27, 2014 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
One year ago, Riverside Boutique Resort was inaugurated on the banks of the Nam Song in Vang Vieng, Laos. The Resort was an almost instant hit and visitors’ response has been overwhelming. As part of its 1-year celebrations, Riverside Boutique Resort is announcing special packages for multi-day bookings as well as bookings involving a stay at both Green Park Boutique Hotel, Vientiane, and Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng. - July 02, 2013 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
Starting this month, Riverside Boutique Resort is pleased to offer a range of activities to its guests willing to take full advantage of what Vang Vieng has to offer and to explore both its nature and its culture.
These activities are designed to meet the expectations of all visitors coming to Vang... - October 20, 2012 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
The Riverside Boutique Resort is a new luxury hotel with a large swimming pool and gorgeous views located in Vang Vieng, three hours away from Vientiane. It is the first high-end hotel in Laos to systematically use and promote ethnic arts and culture in its interior design and throughout its services.
Its... - August 09, 2012 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
The Riverside Boutique Resort, a new luxury hotel located in Vang Vieng, is designed and equipped to meet the needs of private companies, Government and UN agencies, as well as NGOs that want to organize seminars, conferences, or other corporate events away from the bustling traffic, noise and distractions... - August 07, 2012 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
Riverside Boutique Resort was officially declared open this week, offering the first high-end alternative to tourists visiting Vang Vieng. It provides 32 rooms and 2 suites organized around a central swimming pool with a stunning background of limestone mountains.
All rooms are luxuriously equipped... - July 10, 2012 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
The long awaited Riverside Boutique Resort has confirmed its opening on July 1st in Vang Vieng, Laos. It will be the first hotel in this picturesque city located between Luang Prabang and Vientiane to offer luxury accommodations and services. It will also be the first hotel in the country to systematically promote the beauty and diversity of the Lao culture and of its many ethnic groups. - June 16, 2012 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
A major development is announced in the Lao hospitality industry with the forthcoming opening in April of the first Resort specifically targeting the high-end market in Vang Vieng. The Riverside Boutique Resort will become the first upscale establishment offering an international level of comfort and... - February 23, 2012 - Riverside Boutique Resort, Vang Vieng
The jungles of northern Laos will this coming December, play host to one of Southeast Asia's most interesting cinematic events as the Luang Prabang Film Festival takes place. - October 13, 2011 - DirectRooms.com
With its lovely fishing villages, serene monasteries and lush vegetation, Khong Island offers a unique insight into nature and local life. The Khong Tour sets off the morning to visit Oum Moung Khmer archeological site before crossing the Mekong River by ferry to Khong Island.
After exploring the island... - May 20, 2011 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd
DirectRooms.com divulges that women in Luang Prabang and Laos are looking forward to a full day of special treatment as the city holds celebrations for International Women’s Day. - February 06, 2011 - DirectRooms.com
DirectRooms.com highlights that once known as "Ultimate Frisbee," and now due to trade mark rules just as "Ultimate," the game has become popular in Vientiane, driven by the high number of students who get together very Monday to practise this fast growing sport. - January 22, 2011 - DirectRooms.com
Luxury Travel Co., Ltd, the leading destination management company is Southeast Asia, is pleased to announce the launch of a new 6 day tour “Laos for Families.” - March 05, 2010 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd
Luxury Travel to Promotes 4 Day Luang Prabang World Heritage Discovery from Vietnam’s Hanoi Capital. - December 13, 2009 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd
Active Travel Asia plans to promote one of the best Laos adventure tours in Pak Ou Area, Luang Prabang, Laos. It owns the beautiful landscapes where Active Travel Asia recommends travelers who love trekking and river kayaking tours. - March 14, 2009 - Active Travel Asia