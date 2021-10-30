Mauritius News
Sales & Marketing: New Appointments at Sun Resorts
Sun Resorts is consolidating its sales and marketing strategy with new appointments within the group's management. Rameswarsingh Jeenarain (Ramesh) has been appointed as new Group Head of Sales of Sun Resorts group. Ramesh has 10 years of experience in the hospitality and travel industry. He will... - October 30, 2021 - Sun Resorts
Emtel Data Centre Awarded the First TIA-942 Rated 3 Facilities Certification in Mauritius by EPI
Emtel sets a new quality standard for Mauritius’ Data Centre industry with the first world-class TIA-942 Facilities Certification. - October 27, 2020 - EPI
Mauritius Based Luxury Eco-Lodge Recommends RateTiger for Hotel Channel Management
Leverages eRevMax solutions for real-time distribution connectivity. - March 14, 2020 - eRevMax Inc.
UK Producer DMIZE Releases Gritty Dubstep EP "Rotten" on AWJ Recordings
The mean streets are not safe for the faint of heart. Tortured by the erratic fantasies of a lunatic. Where sinners rule and destruction is glorified. - December 17, 2019 - AWJ Recordings
A Trio of Mexican Producers Come Together for Hard-Hitting Techno Release "Fear the Noise" on AWJ Recordings
Thick smoke clouds the air as thunderous booms shake the ground. - October 07, 2019 - AWJ Recordings
TerraNation Releases the Ambient "Travel EP" on AWJ Recordings
Riding the rails across a picturesque Thailand. The mind at ease, a soul wandering into freedom. - September 16, 2019 - AWJ Recordings
Gastón Sosa Releases Futuristic Tech House Number "406" on AWJ Recordings
A deserted planet, nothing but dust and distraught. The lights ahead begin to blur. Enter another dimension. - July 11, 2019 - AWJ Recordings
HYBSE, GMEX and MINDEX Collaborate to List the World’s First Multi-Asset Stable Token in Mauritius
Following the recent joint venture launch in Mauritius between three visionary companies in October 2018, newly created HYBSE Marketplace Limited (HM) brings to centre stage the world's first digital multi-asset stable token “MAST.” With fast growing global interest in collateralised... - February 21, 2019 - HYBSE Marketplace
Villas De Maitre Unveils Esplanade, Its Third Luxury Apartments and Penthouses on the West Coast of Mauritius
1st May saw the opening of Esplanade, a brand new luxury oceanfront private property in Black River for rent on the west coast of Mauritius. Poised on a prime site, at La Preneuse with a splendid view of Le Morne, Esplanade is an exclusive group of luxury beach apartments. The property comprises... - May 11, 2013 - Villas De Maitre
Ryan Dodds the New Asset of Heritage Golf Club - Mauritius
Since the 1st of July Ryan Dodds is the new General Manager of Heritage Golf Club, the splendid 18 hole situated at Domaine de Bel Ombre and managed by Heritage Resorts. - July 27, 2012 - VerandaLeisureAndHospitality
Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Spa Resort Mauritius New Website and Facebook Contest
Win a dream holiday to the Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Spa Resort Mauritius. - June 08, 2012 - VerandaLeisureAndHospitality
Market Volatility Trims Healthy First Quarter Gain – Ascenta Special Situations Resource Fund
Ascenta Asset Management releases their market commentary for the Special Situations Resource Fund Factsheet of March 2012. - April 24, 2012 - Ascenta International
ABC Group of Companies Mauritius Launches the New Corporate Website: ABCGroup.mu
The ABC Group of Companies announces the unveiling of the new website abcgroup.mu. The website regroups all information about the ABC Group of Companies. The 5 main divisions of the group are represented : Automobile, Banking, Finance, Foods, Shipping & Logistics. - March 23, 2012 - ABC Group of Companies
Heritage Resorts by Veranda Leisure and Hospitality is a Partner in the First Community-Recycling Project in Mauritius
Heritage Resorts is supporting this major project as part of Veranda Leisure and Hospitality CSR plan, the main objective of which is the development of the rural community of Bel Ombre. The recycling unit, christened Plankton, both for its coastal location and its impact on the preservation of the lagoon, is a centre for processing waste plastic, glass, cans and paper. Plankton is a real business project that will be taken over by the local community in 2015. - December 21, 2011 - VerandaLeisureAndHospitality
Villas De Maitre Continues to Deliver with the Arrival of Belle Rivière, One of the Most Exclusive Villa Estates in Mauritius
Nestled in a private estate in the South-West of Mauritius is one of the most prestigious privately owned villa estates. Belle Rivière estate consists of 33 exclusive 3, 4 and 7 bedroom villas with access to the acclaimed new boutique hotel brand Sofitel So Mauritius. The estate’s... - November 19, 2011 - Villas De Maitre
Bad Month for the Bulls – Better Times Beckon
Ascenta Asset Management releases their market commentary for the Special Situations Resource Fund Factsheet of September 2011. - October 21, 2011 - Ascenta International
Ascenta Asset Management Upgrades Website Structure and Content Management System
Awareness for the Ascenta Special Situations Resource Fund increases with the upgraded Ascenta Asset Management Website and Content Management System - October 19, 2011 - Ascenta International
Villas De Maitre Unveils Leora Beach, Its First Luxury Apartments and Penthouses on the West Coast of Mauritius
Villas De Maitre welcomes the launch of Leora Beach Apartments and Penthouses, unique residence built with unsurpassed views over the Indian Ocean. - May 12, 2011 - Villas De Maitre
Villas De Maitre Introduces the "Celebrate Together," a New Style of Luxury Villa Wedding in Mauritius
Villa Tiara in Poste Lafayette has lush tropical gardens with swaying palm trees, exotic aromatic flowers and a quiet beachfront location for the ceremony with tropical breezes, sparkling blue sea and a pristine sandy beach. The villa offers personal service and these elements make the big day a delicate and personalised work of art. - September 28, 2010 - Villas De Maitre
Mauritius Luxury Serviced Apartments and Penthouses Directly Overlooking the Beach with Villas De Maitre
Villas De Maitre has extended its luxury collection of beachfront serviced apartments in Mauritius with the launch of Bon Azur Premium Suites and Apartments in Trou Aux Biches, North West Mauritius. - September 18, 2010 - Villas De Maitre
Villas De Maitre Recommends Celebrating Valentine's Day in Style by Travelling with Their Loved One and Renting a Luxury Villa in Mauritius or Seychelles
The luxury villa rental specialist Villas De Maitre (www.villasdemaitre.com) notice many couples choose Valentine's Day as a popular time of the year for renting a villa and escaping the cold winter. - February 14, 2010 - Villas De Maitre
Villas De Maitre’s Launch of Cape Point Apartments and Penthouse Opens a New Chapter in Contemporary Villas in Mauritius
Leading villa specialist Villas De Maitre has expanded its presence in Mauritius with the launch of a new privately owned luxury apartments and penthouse overlooking the beautiful turquoise lagoon of Cap Malheureux, on the North coast of the island. The two ground floor, two first floor apartments... - February 12, 2010 - Villas De Maitre
Villas De Maitre Has Launched Its 2010 Mauritius Luxury Villas Portfolio
Villas De Maitre is launching the 2010 portfolio of luxury Mauritius villas for couples, families and groups of friends. - January 08, 2010 - Villas De Maitre
Global Integrated Solutions, Providers of Excellent Business Management and ERP Solutions to the Mining Industry, is Moving to a New Head Office in Mauritius
The move comes as a result of unprecedented growth in their business and as a way to improve their employees’ working conditions and allow for expansion of their workforce. Global Integrated Solutions (GIS) will be relocating their offices during the second week of October 2009. As of 15... - September 26, 2009 - Global Integrated Solutions
WiseStepp.com - Professional Networking Site Launches Rewards for Referring Jobs
WiseStepp.com, a professional networking site has launched referral rewards for its members. Members can refer other members or non members to jobs listed on the website. Membership is free and rewards are paid out in case of a successful placement. - May 01, 2008 - WiseStepp
"How to Survive… the Horrible Ex-Wife" Released as First in a Series of Online eBooks
Adriana Murray, first-time author, deals with the horrors of being a second-wife and handling the daily pressures of dealing with the new husband’s ex, mother of the step-children. - March 13, 2008 - Fairy Stepmonster