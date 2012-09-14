PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

UK Producer DMIZE Releases Gritty Dubstep EP "Rotten" on AWJ Recordings The mean streets are not safe for the faint of heart. Tortured by the erratic fantasies of a lunatic. Where sinners rule and destruction is glorified. - December 17, 2019 - AWJ Recordings

A Trio of Mexican Producers Come Together for Hard-Hitting Techno Release "Fear the Noise" on AWJ Recordings Thick smoke clouds the air as thunderous booms shake the ground. - October 07, 2019 - AWJ Recordings

TerraNation Releases the Ambient "Travel EP" on AWJ Recordings Riding the rails across a picturesque Thailand. The mind at ease, a soul wandering into freedom. - September 16, 2019 - AWJ Recordings

Gastón Sosa Releases Futuristic Tech House Number "406" on AWJ Recordings A deserted planet, nothing but dust and distraught. The lights ahead begin to blur. Enter another dimension. - July 11, 2019 - AWJ Recordings

HYBSE, GMEX and MINDEX Collaborate to List the World’s First Multi-Asset Stable Token in Mauritius Following the recent joint venture launch in Mauritius between three visionary companies in October 2018, newly created HYBSE Marketplace Limited (HM) brings to centre stage the world's first digital multi-asset stable token “MAST.” With fast growing global interest in collateralised tokens... - February 21, 2019 - HYBSE Marketplace

Villas De Maitre Unveils Esplanade, Its Third Luxury Apartments and Penthouses on the West Coast of Mauritius 1st May saw the opening of Esplanade, a brand new luxury oceanfront private property in Black River for rent on the west coast of Mauritius. Poised on a prime site, at La Preneuse with a splendid view of Le Morne, Esplanade is an exclusive group of luxury beach apartments. The property comprises of... - May 11, 2013 - Villas De Maitre

Ryan Dodds the New Asset of Heritage Golf Club - Mauritius Since the 1st of July Ryan Dodds is the new General Manager of Heritage Golf Club, the splendid 18 hole situated at Domaine de Bel Ombre and managed by Heritage Resorts. - July 27, 2012 - VerandaLeisureAndHospitality

Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Spa Resort Mauritius New Website and Facebook Contest Win a dream holiday to the Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Spa Resort Mauritius. - June 08, 2012 - VerandaLeisureAndHospitality

Market Volatility Trims Healthy First Quarter Gain – Ascenta Special Situations Resource Fund Ascenta Asset Management releases their market commentary for the Special Situations Resource Fund Factsheet of March 2012. - April 24, 2012 - Ascenta International

ABC Group of Companies Mauritius Launches the New Corporate Website: ABCGroup.mu The ABC Group of Companies announces the unveiling of the new website abcgroup.mu. The website regroups all information about the ABC Group of Companies. The 5 main divisions of the group are represented : Automobile, Banking, Finance, Foods, Shipping & Logistics. - March 23, 2012 - ABC Group of Companies

Heritage Resorts by Veranda Leisure and Hospitality is a Partner in the First Community-Recycling Project in Mauritius Heritage Resorts is supporting this major project as part of Veranda Leisure and Hospitality CSR plan, the main objective of which is the development of the rural community of Bel Ombre. The recycling unit, christened Plankton, both for its coastal location and its impact on the preservation of the lagoon, is a centre for processing waste plastic, glass, cans and paper. Plankton is a real business project that will be taken over by the local community in 2015. - December 21, 2011 - VerandaLeisureAndHospitality

Villas De Maitre Continues to Deliver with the Arrival of Belle Rivière, One of the Most Exclusive Villa Estates in Mauritius Nestled in a private estate in the South-West of Mauritius is one of the most prestigious privately owned villa estates. Belle Rivière estate consists of 33 exclusive 3, 4 and 7 bedroom villas with access to the acclaimed new boutique hotel brand Sofitel So Mauritius. The estate’s villas... - November 19, 2011 - Villas De Maitre

Bad Month for the Bulls – Better Times Beckon Ascenta Asset Management releases their market commentary for the Special Situations Resource Fund Factsheet of September 2011. - October 21, 2011 - Ascenta International

Ascenta Asset Management Upgrades Website Structure and Content Management System Awareness for the Ascenta Special Situations Resource Fund increases with the upgraded Ascenta Asset Management Website and Content Management System - October 19, 2011 - Ascenta International

Villas De Maitre Unveils Leora Beach, Its First Luxury Apartments and Penthouses on the West Coast of Mauritius Villas De Maitre welcomes the launch of Leora Beach Apartments and Penthouses, unique residence built with unsurpassed views over the Indian Ocean. - May 12, 2011 - Villas De Maitre

Villas De Maitre Introduces the "Celebrate Together," a New Style of Luxury Villa Wedding in Mauritius Villa Tiara in Poste Lafayette has lush tropical gardens with swaying palm trees, exotic aromatic flowers and a quiet beachfront location for the ceremony with tropical breezes, sparkling blue sea and a pristine sandy beach. The villa offers personal service and these elements make the big day a delicate and personalised work of art. - September 28, 2010 - Villas De Maitre

Mauritius Luxury Serviced Apartments and Penthouses Directly Overlooking the Beach with Villas De Maitre Villas De Maitre has extended its luxury collection of beachfront serviced apartments in Mauritius with the launch of Bon Azur Premium Suites and Apartments in Trou Aux Biches, North West Mauritius. - September 18, 2010 - Villas De Maitre

Villas De Maitre Recommends Celebrating Valentine's Day in Style by Travelling with Their Loved One and Renting a Luxury Villa in Mauritius or Seychelles The luxury villa rental specialist Villas De Maitre (www.villasdemaitre.com) notice many couples choose Valentine's Day as a popular time of the year for renting a villa and escaping the cold winter. - February 14, 2010 - Villas De Maitre

Villas De Maitre’s Launch of Cape Point Apartments and Penthouse Opens a New Chapter in Contemporary Villas in Mauritius Leading villa specialist Villas De Maitre has expanded its presence in Mauritius with the launch of a new privately owned luxury apartments and penthouse overlooking the beautiful turquoise lagoon of Cap Malheureux, on the North coast of the island. The two ground floor, two first floor apartments (150m2)... - February 12, 2010 - Villas De Maitre

Villas De Maitre Has Launched Its 2010 Mauritius Luxury Villas Portfolio Villas De Maitre is launching the 2010 portfolio of luxury Mauritius villas for couples, families and groups of friends. - January 08, 2010 - Villas De Maitre

Global Integrated Solutions, Providers of Excellent Business Management and ERP Solutions to the Mining Industry, is Moving to a New Head Office in Mauritius The move comes as a result of unprecedented growth in their business and as a way to improve their employees’ working conditions and allow for expansion of their workforce. Global Integrated Solutions (GIS) will be relocating their offices during the second week of October 2009. As of 15 October... - September 26, 2009 - Global Integrated Solutions

WiseStepp.com - Professional Networking Site Launches Rewards for Referring Jobs WiseStepp.com, a professional networking site has launched referral rewards for its members. Members can refer other members or non members to jobs listed on the website. Membership is free and rewards are paid out in case of a successful placement. - May 01, 2008 - WiseStepp