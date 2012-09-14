PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The mean streets are not safe for the faint of heart. Tortured by the erratic fantasies of a lunatic. Where sinners rule and destruction is glorified. - December 17, 2019 - AWJ Recordings
Thick smoke clouds the air as thunderous booms shake the ground. - October 07, 2019 - AWJ Recordings
Riding the rails across a picturesque Thailand. The mind at ease, a soul wandering into freedom. - September 16, 2019 - AWJ Recordings
A deserted planet, nothing but dust and distraught. The lights ahead begin to blur. Enter another dimension. - July 11, 2019 - AWJ Recordings
Following the recent joint venture launch in Mauritius between three visionary companies in October 2018, newly created HYBSE Marketplace Limited (HM) brings to centre stage the world's first digital multi-asset stable token “MAST.”
With fast growing global interest in collateralised tokens... - February 21, 2019 - HYBSE Marketplace
1st May saw the opening of Esplanade, a brand new luxury oceanfront private property in Black River for rent on the west coast of Mauritius. Poised on a prime site, at La Preneuse with a splendid view of Le Morne, Esplanade is an exclusive group of luxury beach apartments.
The property comprises of... - May 11, 2013 - Villas De Maitre
Since the 1st of July Ryan Dodds is the new General Manager of Heritage Golf Club, the splendid 18 hole situated at Domaine de Bel Ombre and managed by Heritage Resorts. - July 27, 2012 - VerandaLeisureAndHospitality
Win a dream holiday to the Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Spa Resort Mauritius. - June 08, 2012 - VerandaLeisureAndHospitality
Ascenta Asset Management releases their market commentary for the Special Situations Resource Fund Factsheet of March 2012. - April 24, 2012 - Ascenta International
The ABC Group of Companies announces the unveiling of the new website abcgroup.mu. The website regroups all information about the ABC Group of Companies. The 5 main divisions of the group are represented : Automobile, Banking, Finance, Foods, Shipping & Logistics. - March 23, 2012 - ABC Group of Companies
Heritage Resorts is supporting this major project as part of Veranda Leisure and Hospitality CSR plan, the main objective of which is the development of the rural community of Bel Ombre. The recycling unit, christened Plankton, both for its coastal location and its impact on the preservation of the lagoon, is a centre for processing waste plastic, glass, cans and paper. Plankton is a real business project that will be taken over by the local community in 2015. - December 21, 2011 - VerandaLeisureAndHospitality
Nestled in a private estate in the South-West of Mauritius is one of the most prestigious privately owned villa estates. Belle Rivière estate consists of 33 exclusive 3, 4 and 7 bedroom villas with access to the acclaimed new boutique hotel brand Sofitel So Mauritius. The estate’s villas... - November 19, 2011 - Villas De Maitre
Ascenta Asset Management releases their market commentary for the Special Situations Resource Fund Factsheet of September 2011. - October 21, 2011 - Ascenta International
Awareness for the Ascenta Special Situations Resource Fund increases with the upgraded Ascenta Asset Management Website and Content Management System - October 19, 2011 - Ascenta International
Villas De Maitre welcomes the launch of Leora Beach Apartments and Penthouses, unique residence built with unsurpassed views over the Indian Ocean. - May 12, 2011 - Villas De Maitre
Villa Tiara in Poste Lafayette has lush tropical gardens with swaying palm trees, exotic aromatic flowers and a quiet beachfront location for the ceremony with tropical breezes, sparkling blue sea and a pristine sandy beach. The villa offers personal service and these elements make the big day a delicate and personalised work of art. - September 28, 2010 - Villas De Maitre
Villas De Maitre has extended its luxury collection of beachfront serviced apartments in Mauritius with the launch of Bon Azur Premium Suites and Apartments in Trou Aux Biches, North West Mauritius. - September 18, 2010 - Villas De Maitre
The luxury villa rental specialist Villas De Maitre (www.villasdemaitre.com) notice many couples choose Valentine's Day as a popular time of the year for renting a villa and escaping the cold winter. - February 14, 2010 - Villas De Maitre
Leading villa specialist Villas De Maitre has expanded its presence in Mauritius with the launch of a new privately owned luxury apartments and penthouse overlooking the beautiful turquoise lagoon of Cap Malheureux, on the North coast of the island. The two ground floor, two first floor apartments (150m2)... - February 12, 2010 - Villas De Maitre
Villas De Maitre is launching the 2010 portfolio of luxury Mauritius villas for couples, families and groups of friends. - January 08, 2010 - Villas De Maitre
The move comes as a result of unprecedented growth in their business and as a way to improve their employees’ working conditions and allow for expansion of their workforce. Global Integrated Solutions (GIS) will be relocating their offices during the second week of October 2009.
As of 15 October... - September 26, 2009 - Global Integrated Solutions
WiseStepp.com, a professional networking site has launched referral rewards for its members. Members can refer other members or non members to jobs listed on the website. Membership is free and rewards are paid out in case of a successful placement. - May 01, 2008 - WiseStepp
Adriana Murray, first-time author, deals with the horrors of being a second-wife and handling the daily pressures of dealing with the new husband’s ex, mother of the step-children. - March 13, 2008 - Fairy Stepmonster