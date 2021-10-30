Heritage Resorts is supporting this major project as part of Veranda Leisure and Hospitality CSR plan, the main objective of which is the development of the rural community of Bel Ombre. The recycling unit, christened Plankton, both for its coastal location and its impact on the preservation of the lagoon, is a centre for processing waste plastic, glass, cans and paper. Plankton is a real business project that will be taken over by the local community in 2015. - December 21, 2011 - VerandaLeisureAndHospitality