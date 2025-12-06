Devine African Safaris Ltd. is a leader in organizing gorilla trekking tours and safaris in both Rwanda and Uganda. They have more than 10 years of experience and over 1,000 happy guests, plus locally-based offices in Rwanda and Uganda. While on your tour to Rwanda, they can craft a tour package to include the following top things to do in Rwanda. - October 03, 2021 - Devine African Safaris Ltd.