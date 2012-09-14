PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali to Welcome Ministers from Tanzania, South Sudan and DRC Mining ministers and an Undersecretary for Mining from Tanzania, DRC and South Sudan will join the CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum & Gas Board (RMB) in a ministerial discussion panel on regional mineral trade and investment at the upcoming East & Central Africa Mining Forum conference and... - October 09, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Aldango Gold Refinery in Rwanda Partners with East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali in October The inaugural edition of East & Central Africa Mining Forum is hosted by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) and will focus on the opportunities in the regional mining industry. - September 18, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

High-Level Experts to Highlight Opportunities at iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastructure Forum An impressive list of experts from the energy sector will address iPAD Rwanda taking place from 1-2 November in Kigali, Rwanda. - October 19, 2016 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum

STEG-IS Returns as Platinum Sponsor for iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastructure Forum in Kigali in November STEG International Services (STEG-IS) has partnered for the third time as platinum sponsor with the iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastructure Forum that will take place from 1-2 November in Kigali, Rwanda. - October 08, 2016 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum

iPAD Rwanda Assists Kigali Government and National Utility REG to "Develop Sector Efficiently and Effectively" The third edition of the iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastructure Forum returns to Kigali in November with the continued strong, official support of the state power utility REG, the Rwandan Ministry of Infrastructure as well as the Rwandan Development Board. The Rwandan Minister of Infrastructure, the Honourable... - September 17, 2016 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum

Mobile Fingerprint Scanners Make Splash at ID4Africa Integrated Biometrics Sees Heavy Interest in Solutions for National ID, Voter Registration, Commercial Uses - June 12, 2016 - Integrated Biometrics

iPAD Rwanda Attendance Up 60% and Confirms Role in Growing Energy Market in the Region The second edition of the iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum that took place in November in Kigali has shown a 60% increase in attendance and according to the state power utility REG has contributed to an increased interest in the local energy market. “The conference certainly... - December 03, 2015 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum

Rwandan Infrastructure Minister Musoni to Open Rwanda Investment Forum That is Drawing Regional and International Interest The iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum in Kigali next week will welcome more than 200 high-level regional and international investors and power experts to discuss new tenders, project updates and share best practice. - November 01, 2015 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum

Rwandan Minister of Natural Resources Dr Vincent Biruta to highlight mining investment potential at iPAD Rwanda’s Mining Forum "The most exciting project currently happening in the Rwandan mining sector is the transformation of the industry from an artisanal-mining dominated industry to a well-planned professional and mechanized industry,” says the Hon. Dr Vincent Biruta, Rwanda’s Minister of Natural Resources. - October 16, 2015 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum

Symbion Power Returns as Diamond Sponsor for iPAD Rwanda in Kigali in November The organisers of the iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum in November in Kigali have announced that Symbion Power will return as the exclusive diamond sponsor for the event. Symbion Power is a well-known international power developer of electrical infrastructure projects and last... - September 23, 2015 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum

High-Level Government and Industry Support Again for Rwanda Investment Forum in Kigali in November “The Rwandan government is serious about attracting investors and keen to create an environment that is conducive to stimulating new infrastructure projects in the country,” says Emmanuelle Nicholls, event director of the upcoming iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum in... - July 30, 2015 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum

Rwanda’s Infrastructure Minister James Musoni to Address iPAD Rwanda in Kigali on 3 November Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure, the Hon. James Musoni, heads up a high-level government contingent that will address the opening session of the inaugural iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum taking place in Kigali from 3-4 November. The event will gather hundreds of investors,... - October 31, 2014 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum

Symbion Power Says "We Have Arrived in Rwanda" “Our message is that ‘we have arrived in Rwanda’,” says Symbion Power CEO Paul Hinks. The company is the diamond sponsor at the upcoming iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum. - October 25, 2014 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum

STEG-IS Partners with iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum in Kigali in November STEG International Services (STEG-IS) has partnered as a platinum sponsor with the inaugural iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum that will take place from 3-4 November in Kigali, Rwanda. The forum will gather investors, project developers, finance houses, construction and planning... - September 26, 2014 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum

iPAD Rwanda Forum to Provide Investment Platform for Africa’s Next Best Business Opportunity “Rwanda is open for business: there are enormous investment opportunities in the country’s power and infrastructure sectors and the Kigali government has proven that it can provide a stable and investor-friendly business climate,” says Emmanuelle Nicholls, event director of the upcoming iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum. - August 20, 2014 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum