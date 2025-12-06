Rwanda News
Kingfisher Tours Rwanda Expands Premium 4×4 Car Rental Services in Kigali to Meet Rising Demand for Adventure and Business Travel
"Travelers in Rwanda deserve safe, reliable, and adventure-ready vehicles. Our expanded 4×4 fleet ensures that every visitor — whether exploring Kigali or driving deep into national parks — has a vehicle they can trust," said a spokesperson for Kingfisher Tours Rwanda. "Our goal is to offer the best 4×4 Car Rental in Kigali by combining quality vehicles with exceptional customer service." - December 06, 2025 - Kingfisher Tours Rwanda
Fast-Rising Artist Eloi Muhoranimana, Popularly Known by His Stage Name as Eloi El on Taking Electronic Dance Music to Greater Heights
Eloi Muhoranimana, popularly known by his stage name as Eloi El, is a Rwandan musical artist, EDM producer and singer-songwriter whose music has soared internationally. He was one of the most streamed artists on Spotify and accumulated more than 7.6 million streams in 2021. He is well known for... - January 31, 2022 - Africa to the World
Top Things to do in Rwanda with Devine African Safaris Ltd.
Devine African Safaris Ltd. is a leader in organizing gorilla trekking tours and safaris in both Rwanda and Uganda. They have more than 10 years of experience and over 1,000 happy guests, plus locally-based offices in Rwanda and Uganda. While on your tour to Rwanda, they can craft a tour package to include the following top things to do in Rwanda. - October 03, 2021 - Devine African Safaris Ltd.
ICMM CEO Rohitesh Dhawan to Address ESG-focused Africa Mining Forum in November
“What we have known for a long time is that countries and jurisdictions that are better governed, tend to generate better outcomes for their people, especially when it comes to the mining sector.” This is according Rohitesh Dhawan, CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals... - September 01, 2021 - Africa Mining Forum
The Australia Connection: Africa Mining Forum Explores How Aussies View Continent’s Mining Potential
The upcoming Africa Mining Forum will shine a spotlight on the “Africa-Australia mining connection” and look at what prospective investors are looking for. “Inspiration and aspiration,” is the answer of the moderator of the session, Duncan Harris, who is the President of... - November 15, 2020 - Africa Mining Forum
Africa Mining Forum Announces Impressive Speaker Line-Up for November
The upcoming Africa Mining Forum Digital Event has a who’s who of the mining sector lined up for its long-awaited digital programme, ranging from successful mining operators to vital institutional partners. - October 28, 2020 - Africa Mining Forum
Fasten Your Seat Belts as Africa Mining Forum Takes Off (Literally)
The mining industry has gained an exciting new multi-touchpoint partner as Africa Mining Forum the event, transforms into a year-round platform, providing engagement and content for 365 days a year, covering all corners of the continent’s junior mining activities and... - August 06, 2020 - Africa Mining Forum
East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali to Welcome Ministers from Tanzania, South Sudan and DRC
Mining ministers and an Undersecretary for Mining from Tanzania, DRC and South Sudan will join the CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum & Gas Board (RMB) in a ministerial discussion panel on regional mineral trade and investment at the upcoming East & Central Africa Mining Forum conference... - October 09, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum
Aldango Gold Refinery in Rwanda Partners with East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali in October
The inaugural edition of East & Central Africa Mining Forum is hosted by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) and will focus on the opportunities in the regional mining industry. - September 18, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum
High-Level Experts to Highlight Opportunities at iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastructure Forum
An impressive list of experts from the energy sector will address iPAD Rwanda taking place from 1-2 November in Kigali, Rwanda. - October 19, 2016 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum
STEG-IS Returns as Platinum Sponsor for iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastructure Forum in Kigali in November
STEG International Services (STEG-IS) has partnered for the third time as platinum sponsor with the iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastructure Forum that will take place from 1-2 November in Kigali, Rwanda. - October 08, 2016 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum
iPAD Rwanda Assists Kigali Government and National Utility REG to "Develop Sector Efficiently and Effectively"
The third edition of the iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastructure Forum returns to Kigali in November with the continued strong, official support of the state power utility REG, the Rwandan Ministry of Infrastructure as well as the Rwandan Development Board. The Rwandan Minister of Infrastructure, the... - September 17, 2016 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum
Mobile Fingerprint Scanners Make Splash at ID4Africa
Integrated Biometrics Sees Heavy Interest in Solutions for National ID, Voter Registration, Commercial Uses - June 12, 2016 - Integrated Biometrics
iPAD Rwanda Attendance Up 60% and Confirms Role in Growing Energy Market in the Region
The second edition of the iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum that took place in November in Kigali has shown a 60% increase in attendance and according to the state power utility REG has contributed to an increased interest in the local energy market. “The conference... - December 03, 2015 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum
Rwandan Infrastructure Minister Musoni to Open Rwanda Investment Forum That is Drawing Regional and International Interest
The iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum in Kigali next week will welcome more than 200 high-level regional and international investors and power experts to discuss new tenders, project updates and share best practice. - November 01, 2015 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum
Rwandan Minister of Natural Resources Dr Vincent Biruta to highlight mining investment potential at iPAD Rwanda’s Mining Forum
"The most exciting project currently happening in the Rwandan mining sector is the transformation of the industry from an artisanal-mining dominated industry to a well-planned professional and mechanized industry,” says the Hon. Dr Vincent Biruta, Rwanda’s Minister of Natural Resources. - October 16, 2015 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum
Symbion Power Returns as Diamond Sponsor for iPAD Rwanda in Kigali in November
The organisers of the iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum in November in Kigali have announced that Symbion Power will return as the exclusive diamond sponsor for the event. Symbion Power is a well-known international power developer of electrical infrastructure projects and... - September 23, 2015 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum
High-Level Government and Industry Support Again for Rwanda Investment Forum in Kigali in November
“The Rwandan government is serious about attracting investors and keen to create an environment that is conducive to stimulating new infrastructure projects in the country,” says Emmanuelle Nicholls, event director of the upcoming iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum... - July 30, 2015 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum
Rwanda’s Infrastructure Minister James Musoni to Address iPAD Rwanda in Kigali on 3 November
Rwanda’s Minister of Infrastructure, the Hon. James Musoni, heads up a high-level government contingent that will address the opening session of the inaugural iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum taking place in Kigali from 3-4 November. The event will gather hundreds of... - October 31, 2014 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum
Symbion Power Says "We Have Arrived in Rwanda"
“Our message is that ‘we have arrived in Rwanda’,” says Symbion Power CEO Paul Hinks. The company is the diamond sponsor at the upcoming iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum. - October 25, 2014 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum
STEG-IS Partners with iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum in Kigali in November
STEG International Services (STEG-IS) has partnered as a platinum sponsor with the inaugural iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum that will take place from 3-4 November in Kigali, Rwanda. The forum will gather investors, project developers, finance houses, construction and... - September 26, 2014 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum
iPAD Rwanda Forum to Provide Investment Platform for Africa’s Next Best Business Opportunity
“Rwanda is open for business: there are enormous investment opportunities in the country’s power and infrastructure sectors and the Kigali government has proven that it can provide a stable and investor-friendly business climate,” says Emmanuelle Nicholls, event director of the upcoming iPAD Rwanda Power & Infrastructure Investment Forum. - August 20, 2014 - iPAD Rwanda Energy Infrastucture Forum
On 15th Anniversary of Rwandan Genocide, Greeting Cards are Rebuilding Orphaned Families
Orphaned heads of households find unique combination of work and mentorship through a Rwandan greeting card producer. - April 09, 2009 - Cards from Africa