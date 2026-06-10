A new vacation villa has been licensed in Grand Cayman. Caymanease passed all of the inspections required by the Department of Tourism in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands and is now permitted to rent to tourists seeking luxurious lodging in the North Side of Grand Cayman. The villa is an oceanfront property with a pool, kayaks and all of the amenities required to make this villa a 5 star accommodation. - October 22, 2009 - Caymanease, Ltd.