PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Netclues Becomes a Standard Tier Technology Partner in AWS Partner Network Netclues steps up the ladder to becoming an authorized AWS Consulting Partner. This will empower the company to offer more flexible, efficient, and scalable solutions to its clients. - February 08, 2019 - Netclues

Netclues Announces Its Authorized Partnership with cPanel Netclues is all set to make your web hosting smoother, easier, and more efficient through its cPanel partnership. - January 18, 2019 - Netclues

CoinPayments Seeks to Raise $30M in Series A Offering Cryptocurrency payment gateway launches fund raise using Bnk to the Future platform. - December 11, 2018 - CoinPayments

Uniregistry Offers Discounted Pricing for All Active DNAcademy Students Uniregistry.com is excited to announce a partnership with DNAcademy.com. Michael Cyger’s passion for education has given young domainers the number one learning portal for domain investing. Uniregistry is proud to offer all DNAcademy students deeply discounted pricing on domain names which could... - June 08, 2017 - Uniregistry

Netclues Awarded “Site of the Day” in Design Nominees Netclues has been awarded “Site of the Day” for the Web Design and Development category by Design Nominees. - December 19, 2016 - Netclues

CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival Announces Paul Schrader to Receive Award for Outstanding Achievement in Screenwriting CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival (June 18-21, 2015) will present Paul Schrader with the inaugural Award for Outstanding Achievement in Screenwriting. The Award will be named The Paul Schrader Award for Outstanding Achievement in Screenwriting in his honor thereafter. Schrader is an award-winning... - March 23, 2015 - CayFilm

CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival Announces Teri Schwartz to Receive Award for Outstanding Achievement in Film Producing CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival (June 18-21, 2015) will present Teri Schwartz, Dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television (UCLA TFT), with the inaugural Award for Outstanding Achievement in Film Producing. Schwartz is an award-winning feature film producer whose many films, including... - March 23, 2015 - CayFilm

Luxury Cayman Villas - Redefining Family Luxury with a Carefully Curated Collection of Kid-Friendly, Oceanfront Vacation Rentals With a focus on kid-friendly decor, floor plans and amenities, Luxury Cayman Villas caters to the needs of families traveling with children, allowing every member of the family to completely relax, rejuvenate and, most importantly, reconnect. - August 05, 2014 - Luxury Cayman Villas

Accolade University: Students for Hire Accolade Global, which consists of several parts including Accolade Global USA, is offering a program for students just out of high school called Accolade University. - May 02, 2013 - Accolade Global

Where Did Accolade Global Go? Accolade Global International is a $17 million capital investment and global media consolidation firm in Nevis, Charlestown. The company works for small and medium sized businesses in these fields, especially in online media, legal consulting, construction and telecommunications. The company was once... - April 26, 2013 - Accolade Global

GHF Group Extends Successful Southeast Asia Office Last week marked the end of a very successful year where GHF Group established an additional regional office in the world leading outsourcing jurisdiction of the Philippines to further improve customer and shareholder value. - January 20, 2012 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Reports Water Solutions Inc. Returns Surpassing Forecasts Despite industry analyst’s skepticism of double digit returns for the little known water purification company, Water Solutions Inc.’s first quarterly report for 2011 has met and exceeded expectations, according to resource analysts at GHF Group in George Town, Cayman Islands. - May 07, 2011 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

ePlanet Ventures Becomes ePlanet Capital ePlanet Ventures' name change to ePlanet Capital reflects their evolution into a global growth and expansion stage investor with a focus on high-growth emerging markets. - January 26, 2011 - ePlanet Capital

GHF Group Celebrates Ten Years of Top Ratings in Value and Service The results of a recent client firm survey have honored Global Hedge Fund Group with an unprecedented ten consecutive years of top rated customer service and exceptional earnings. - December 08, 2010 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Real Estate Hedge Fund Doubles Value in 9 Months GHF Group reported today that the unit value of their alternative investment fund in the real estate sector surpassed the 200% mark since January 2010. - September 24, 2010 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Announces Cap on Gold Hedge Fund Subscriptions Having reached its target subscriptions, GHF group announces their gold hedge fund closed to further sales. - June 12, 2010 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group US Small Cap Equity Fund Tops Index The GHF Group US Small Cap Equity Fund gained a record 5.8% for the month of April as it benefited from its reduced exposure to the major indices. - May 28, 2010 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Reports Strong Pension Fund Subscriptions For the first time since 2008, the majority of Cayman based GHF Group’s long fund subscriptions have been held by major Pension fund investors. - May 20, 2010 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Trading Systems Surpass Industry Requirements At the request of the North American regulatory council for financial transactions, GHF Group today conducted a comprehensive diagnostic of all trading systems with faultless results across the board. - May 09, 2010 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

Two New Credit Funds Launched by GHF Group Cayman based GHF Group has already raised over $135 million for two new credit funds designed to capture opportunities arising from the financial crisis. - April 22, 2010 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Broadens Distribution of Funds The GHF Group, managing a wide portfolio of popular hedge funds aimed at international investors, discretionary buyers, and institutional buyers will be distributed through a broadened group of selected networks. - March 31, 2010 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Reports Funds at Pre-Crisis Levels Clients of GHF Group have seen cash flows from their investments return to those before the global recession when the industry faced record losses. - December 26, 2009 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

Low Dollar Boosting Funds: GHF Group GHF Group announced today that the low value of the American dollar is having a positive impact on the value of its funds. - November 11, 2009 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

Grand Cayman’s Department of Tourism Licenses a New, Luxury Vacation Villa A new vacation villa has been licensed in Grand Cayman. Caymanease passed all of the inspections required by the Department of Tourism in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands and is now permitted to rent to tourists seeking luxurious lodging in the North Side of Grand Cayman. The villa is an oceanfront property with a pool, kayaks and all of the amenities required to make this villa a 5 star accommodation. - October 22, 2009 - Caymanease, Ltd.

A Splash of Color for Guy Harvey Jewelry Guy Harvey Jewelry has launched new hard fired enamel pieces. The new designs bring color and excitement to the line. A percent of the proceeds from sales of Guy Harvey Jewelry are donated to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation. Read further for more information. - September 30, 2009 - Guy Harvey Jewelry

GHF Group Life Settlement Fund Surpasses Targets GHF Group announces today that subscriptions in their their Life Settlement Fund has now surpassed that of their popular GHF Aggressive Fund. - September 27, 2009 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Report on the Global Hedge Fund Industry 2009 The global hedge fund industry has seen exponential growth over the past decade, with hedge fund assets peaking in the summer of 2008 at nearly US$2 trillion – a seven-fold increase since the start of the decade. - September 25, 2009 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Announces 2nd Quarter Results of US Equity Market Neutral Fund Cayman - based GHF Group announced strong results of it's US Equity Market Neutral Fund. - September 10, 2009 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Hedge Fund Subscriptions Tops New Highs GHF Group hedge fund subscriptions have returned to pre-financial crisis levels and redemptions slowed markedly in August. - September 06, 2009 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Reports Increase in Demand for Hedge Funds A report released by GHF Group identifies a dramatic increase in demand for hedge funds, capital protected funds, private equity funds and real estate funds from high net worth investors. - August 29, 2009 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Expands Hedge Fund Managed Accounts Offering GHF Group Managed Accounts are fast becoming a major component of client’s portfolios. Although they are not for every investor, they do offer the potential to address most of the pressing problems inherent in the current hedge fund model. - August 29, 2009 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Expects European Recovery to Outpace US Today research analysts at GHF Group announced the stock markets of Europe are more exposed to so-called cyclical industries that in a recovery perform better than defensive industries, which make up a greater proportion of the US stock market. - August 29, 2009 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Appointment GHF Group Appoints Jarvis Stollery as Managing Director, Pan-Pacific Region - August 27, 2009 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Announces New Model for Private Client Unit GHF Group today announced that its GHF Group Private Client unit has completed the first in a range of planned models to track the credit risk associated with client portfolios. - August 27, 2009 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Hedge funds Up 15.5% YTD Early reporting funds suggest another month of steady, positive returns for hedge funds, with the composite GHF Group Index showing a 3.85% increase over the previous month and over 15.5% year to date. - August 27, 2009 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

GHF Group Cites US Economic Policy as Boost for Hedge Fund US Economic policy continues to sway the global marketplace. According to GHF Group, this has been to the benefit of its hedge funds, and the life insurance settlement fund in particular. - August 27, 2009 - Global Hedge Fund Group Ltd.

Shaggy and Maxi Priest to Launch Issimo Live Music’s Fusion Concert Series in the Cayman Islands Issimo Celebrates the Start of Their 2009 Fusion Concert Series with Unprecedented Access for Fans and Concert Goers. - January 13, 2009 - ISSIMO LIVE MUSIC

Caribbean Residence Clubs Adds New Resort The Aventuras Club is the Mayan Riviera’s latest Luxury Fractional Resort located within the private seaside community of Puerto Aventuras. - December 13, 2008 - Caribbean Residence Clubs

Luxury Golf Resort and Residence in Cortona Italy Breaks Ground Caribbean Residence Clubs has been reshaping the vacation experience since 2002. As one of the world’s premier Caribbean real estate experts, Caribbean Residence Clubs is pleased to announce they adding their first resort in Italy. Manzano Golf Resort will be the first golf resort in Cortona Italy. - December 13, 2008 - Caribbean Residence Clubs

Outskirts Press Announces Inverse, the Latest Highly-Anticipated Poetry Book from Georgetown Author Ras Jahmal Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Inverse: An Emotional Journey by Ras Jahmal, which is the author’s most recent book to date. The 6.14 x 9.21 paperback in the Poetry category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of... - November 14, 2008 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

David S. Sargison, Managing Director for Ogier, Has Been Selected for Inclusion in the 2007-2008 Princeton Premier Registry David S. Sargison, Managing Director for Ogier, has been selected for inclusion in the 2007-2008 Princeton Premier Registry. David makes his home in Grand Cayman and is an esteemed member of the S.T.E.P. - The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners as well as the Institute of Chartered Accountants... - November 17, 2007 - Princeton Premier