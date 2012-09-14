PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
After 40 years a family with no children is blessed with twins, a boy and a girl, via surrogacy. - November 04, 2019 - ARTbaby Surrogacy Centre Georgia
Surrogacy success story of intended parents who lost their young son and after some time they decided to have a child through surrogacy and were successfully blessed with twins after four failed IVF cycles. - January 31, 2019 - ARTbaby Surrogacy Centre Georgia
The SAP archiving expert offers the most comprehensive support for GDPR-relevant archiving scenarios. - March 21, 2018 - KGS Software GmbH & Co. KG
An innovative, newly developed portable device replicates a tree’s process and transforms polluted air into fresh, mineral enriched, air. The device, developed by the Tbilisi, Georgia-based startup Treepex, uses CRISPR technology to provide a solution to the ever growing air pollution problem.
Disappearing... - October 09, 2017 - Treepex
SmartLabs has announced the implementation of its interactive TV solution at Caucasus Online and the successful migration of the existing subscriber base to the upgraded TV service.
Caucasus Online is Georgia´s leading broadband provider with an internet subscriber base of up to 150,000 homes. - January 30, 2015 - SmartLabs
Twittus is a loyal servant that aggregates all the tweets in Facebook Timeline box, thus they are no longer mixed up with the rest of the content. - March 31, 2012 - LeavingStone
ACTLean will offer a 2-day workshop discussing Lean Innovation Topics in Atlanta, GA on June 2nd & 3rd, 2011. The workshop will focus on methods to create more customer value with fewer resources in product development.
What does Lean Thinking have to do with Product Development?
The biggest waste... - April 23, 2011 - ACTLean and Schuh & Co.
Dental Ads (http://dentalads.net) burst onto the scene as a site designed to do one thing very well. That one thing is provide the dental community with a central place to list their classified ads. Unlike other sites that focus on job listings, Dental Ads provides additional options that benefit the dental community. The current goal is to have over 1,000 listings on the site by the end of the month with a regular monthly goal of over 10,000 listings. - March 09, 2011 - Dental Ads
b-pack is pleased to announce United Drug Plc.’s deployment of b-packs end-to-end purchase-to-pay solution. United Drug is a leading international provider of services to health-care manufacturers and pharmaceutical retailers.
“United Drug leveraged b-pack’s huge flexibility to accommodate... - February 25, 2011 - b-pack
In honor of Valentine’s Day, Rockledge is showing romantic films throughout the month of February in its 80-seat movie theater. - February 21, 2011 - Rockledge Apartments
The Non-Toxic Antimicrobial Product Will be Recognized at Edison Awards Gala on April 5 in New York - February 16, 2011 - The Tile Doctor
Theme for Annual Art Auction to Support Legal Scholarships Announced - February 15, 2011 - Georgia Association for Women Lawyers
Hotel EraPalace at Batumi, which offers a unique concoction of authentic Georgian Hospitality and world-class amenities, has now been awarded a 4- Star status by Global Star Association. - July 21, 2010 - Hotel Era Palace
As heavy rains caused serious flooding throughout the region last week, Counterpart International (Counterpart) was able to provide hundreds of families with basic necessities like sleeping bags and blankets. After receiving a letter requesting assistance, Counterpart quickly coordinated the distribution... - March 31, 2010 - Counterpart International
Young Georgian children now have brand new sports facility stocked with modern sports equipment. - November 12, 2009 - Counterpart International
Days of constant rain have left thousands desperate for bedding and warmth in the midst of severe floods - October 16, 2009 - Counterpart International
Over one hundred Georgians receive wheelchairs thanks to LDS donation and Counterpart International (Counterpart) distribution. - October 14, 2009 - Counterpart International
Counterpart International (Counterpart) facilitated a donation of clothing and shoes to young orphans - October 14, 2009 - Counterpart International
Counterpart International (Counterpart) reconstructs school’s facilities for neediest Georgian children - September 27, 2009 - Counterpart International
Civilians remaining in Gori face “dire conditions,” World Vision warns · Safe access for aid workers into conflict zone still a challenge · Children, families across region endure horrors of war: “Nobody could even bury [our neighbors] because we were afraid for our lives.” - August 17, 2008 - World Vision US