PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

A Couple from the United States Overcome Their Four Year Hurdle to Have Children by Choosing ARTbaby Surrogacy Centre Georgia After 40 years a family with no children is blessed with twins, a boy and a girl, via surrogacy. - November 04, 2019 - ARTbaby Surrogacy Centre Georgia

A Brazilian Couple, After Multiple Complexities, Blessed with Twin Babies Through Surrogacy at ARTbaby Surrogacy Centre Georgia Surrogacy success story of intended parents who lost their young son and after some time they decided to have a child through surrogacy and were successfully blessed with twins after four failed IVF cycles. - January 31, 2019 - ARTbaby Surrogacy Centre Georgia

KGS SAP Archive Holds Certification for All GDPR-Relevant Archive Scenarios The SAP archiving expert offers the most comprehensive support for GDPR-relevant archiving scenarios. - March 21, 2018 - KGS Software GmbH & Co. KG

Revolutionary Pocket-Device Transforms Polluted Air Into Clean, Fresh Air An innovative, newly developed portable device replicates a tree’s process and transforms polluted air into fresh, mineral enriched, air. The device, developed by the Tbilisi, Georgia-based startup Treepex, uses CRISPR technology to provide a solution to the ever growing air pollution problem. Disappearing... - October 09, 2017 - Treepex

SmartLabs Upgrades the Legacy IPTV Service at Caucasus Online, Georgia SmartLabs has announced the implementation of its interactive TV solution at Caucasus Online and the successful migration of the existing subscriber base to the upgraded TV service. Caucasus Online is Georgia´s leading broadband provider with an internet subscriber base of up to 150,000 homes. - January 30, 2015 - SmartLabs

LeavingStone Created Twittus: A Loyal Servant That Aggregates All the Tweets in the Facebook Timeline Box Twittus is a loyal servant that aggregates all the tweets in Facebook Timeline box, thus they are no longer mixed up with the rest of the content. - March 31, 2012 - LeavingStone

ACTLean and Schuh & Company Announce Lean Innovation Workshop in Atlanta, GA ACTLean will offer a 2-day workshop discussing Lean Innovation Topics in Atlanta, GA on June 2nd & 3rd, 2011. The workshop will focus on methods to create more customer value with fewer resources in product development. What does Lean Thinking have to do with Product Development? The biggest waste... - April 23, 2011 - ACTLean and Schuh & Co.

New Website Provides Free Classifieds to the Dental Community Nationwide Dental Ads (http://dentalads.net) burst onto the scene as a site designed to do one thing very well. That one thing is provide the dental community with a central place to list their classified ads. Unlike other sites that focus on job listings, Dental Ads provides additional options that benefit the dental community. The current goal is to have over 1,000 listings on the site by the end of the month with a regular monthly goal of over 10,000 listings. - March 09, 2011 - Dental Ads

United Drug Plc. Selects b-pack to Automate and Optimize Their Purchase-to-Pay Processes b-pack is pleased to announce United Drug Plc.’s deployment of b-packs end-to-end purchase-to-pay solution. United Drug is a leading international provider of services to health-care manufacturers and pharmaceutical retailers. “United Drug leveraged b-pack’s huge flexibility to accommodate... - February 25, 2011 - b-pack

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Romantic Film Screenings at Rockledge Apartments In honor of Valentine’s Day, Rockledge is showing romantic films throughout the month of February in its 80-seat movie theater. - February 21, 2011 - Rockledge Apartments

Shield Named Edison Awards Finalist The Non-Toxic Antimicrobial Product Will be Recognized at Edison Awards Gala on April 5 in New York - February 16, 2011 - The Tile Doctor

Georgia Association for Women Lawyers Announces "Art and the City" Scholarship Art Auction Theme for Annual Art Auction to Support Legal Scholarships Announced - February 15, 2011 - Georgia Association for Women Lawyers

Hotel EraPalace at Batumi, Georgia Awarded 4-Star Status by Global Star Association Hotel EraPalace at Batumi, which offers a unique concoction of authentic Georgian Hospitality and world-class amenities, has now been awarded a 4- Star status by Global Star Association. - July 21, 2010 - Hotel Era Palace

Counterpart International Supports Flood-Affected Families in Eastern Georgia As heavy rains caused serious flooding throughout the region last week, Counterpart International (Counterpart) was able to provide hundreds of families with basic necessities like sleeping bags and blankets. After receiving a letter requesting assistance, Counterpart quickly coordinated the distribution... - March 31, 2010 - Counterpart International

Children of Saguramo Eucational Institution Greeted with Modern Conditions for Their Physical Development Young Georgian children now have brand new sports facility stocked with modern sports equipment. - November 12, 2009 - Counterpart International

Counterpart International Provides Vital Support During Flooding in Eastern Georgia Days of constant rain have left thousands desperate for bedding and warmth in the midst of severe floods - October 16, 2009 - Counterpart International

Counterpart International Assists the Disabled People of Georgia with LDS-Donated Wheelchairs Over one hundred Georgians receive wheelchairs thanks to LDS donation and Counterpart International (Counterpart) distribution. - October 14, 2009 - Counterpart International

US Marine Corps Provides Support to the Orphanages of Georgia with the Help of Counterpart International Counterpart International (Counterpart) facilitated a donation of clothing and shoes to young orphans - October 14, 2009 - Counterpart International

Georgian Gymnasium Opens Its Brand New Cafeteria and Kitchen Counterpart International (Counterpart) reconstructs school’s facilities for neediest Georgian children - September 27, 2009 - Counterpart International