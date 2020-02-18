Global Facility Management & Construction Hires John K. Hibbard as VP of Sales





www.GFM247.com



Global is a leader in the facility management industry where they’ve been performing superior remodel, rollout, repair, cleaning and construction services throughout the United States and Canada for the past 16 years. Operating with its own newly implemented, proprietary software, Global offers their clients access in real time to view work orders, scheduled services, reports and other relevant information. Melville, NY, February 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Global Facility Management & Construction is thrilled to welcome John Hibbard as their new Vice President of Sales. With a proven track record including over 25 years of exceeding sales goals driven by passion, creativity and a desire to serve others, John is a dynamic team builder and a motivator who will be a fantastic addition to Global’s sales team. His objectives are to provide strategic partnerships with current and future clients and look for ongoing ways to improve the standards in which he and his team perform on a daily basis. From owning his own facilities management company, to his most recent stint as Senior VP of Sales for a leading retail-focused sign company, John brings an innovative methodology for sales growth, retention and a client-first mentality.CEO Lauryn Blank was excited to talk about John and what he brings to the table. “John’s energy and focus is refreshing. His experience in sales leadership, processes and procedures will help drive our team to new levels. We’re confident that his knowledge will assist the organization in exceeding our goals for the future.”About Global Facility Management & Construction, Inc.Global is a leader in the facility management industry where they’ve been performing superior remodel, rollout, repair, cleaning and construction services throughout the United States and Canada for the past 16 years. Operating with its own newly implemented, proprietary software, Global offers their clients access in real time to view work orders, scheduled services, reports and other relevant information.