P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is Honored to Welcome Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members

About The New Women of Empowerment Members

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is pleased to welcome the newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:



Akele Newton--Education

Nina Ellison--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Nycole R. Brong--Healthcare

Rosalie Sunny Abbott--Healthcare

Kim M. Holiday--Home Healthcare

Rosemary Brown--Law/Legal Services

Marlene Flowers--Automotive

Lynne Wadsworth--Coaching

Minda Burr--Jewelry

Dora Britt--Retail Industry

Brittney A. Sarver--Project Manager

Eunice Rowell--Education

Anastasia Fossett-Campos--Nutrition/Wellness

Jennifer Liston--Healthcare

Berlinda Dorsey--Coaching

Fran Drescher--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Paula Schneider--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Kara Goldin--Food/Beverages

Brenda K. Wethington--Law Enforcement

Crystal G. Collinsworth--Art

Linda Piper--Medical Equipment

Martha Y. Tsitsiwu--Nutrition/Wellness

K. Kristy Deegan--Coaching

Kari Whitman--Interior Design

Ashley Borden--Health/Fitness

Lidia Bastianich--Food/Beverages

Mandy H. Breslow--Civic/Social Organization

Ynonie V. Mills--Insurance

Cynthia C. Boyd--Real Estate

Tamilynn Wilson--Network Marketing

Cricket Lora Webb--Publishing

Vivienne M. Caldwell--Notary Public

Kelly Bennett--Publishing

Millie Hernandez-Becker--Aerospace/Aviation

Donna L. Perkins--Credit Repair

Valerie D. Buchand--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Chrissy Charles--Administrative Specialist

Milka Gronlund--Healthcare

Hilda T. Wren--Publishing

Laurian Rauen--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Rachel Hughes--Construction

Lizette S. Vela--Event Services

Stephanie Jones--Education

Diana P. Sanchez--Banking/Mortgage

Ann M. Gonsalves--Veterinary

Rika Gann-McDonald--Tree Service

Aimee M. West--Food/Beverages

Elizabeth Yeo--Nutrition/Wellness

Rochelle D. Zide-Booth--Educator

Magdalena Butler--Sports

Muriel Guthrie--Medical Billing and Coding

Monica Rush--Publishing

Irma I. Medina--Construction/Building

Heidi M. Laureano--Utilities

Deborah Stehr--Law/Legal Services

Marian L. Lordi--Talent Management Coaching

Rhonda Renae Jones--Healthcare

Rebecca K. Nicoson--Insurance

Leaza Greenroad-Ford--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar

Georgette Avery--Architecture/Planning/Design

Ida L. Holmes--Information Technology/IT

Laura A. Matthews--Pharmaceuticals

Mina Scumaci--Beauty/Cosmetics

Kristine Vangalis--Retail/Craft Supplies

Jacqueline D. Jewett--Education

Jennifer Rosas--Beauty/Cosmetics

Michelle Counterman--Healthcare

Donna E. McDaneld--Accounting

Iris Allyn Klipp--Publishing

Pamela Dennis--Apparel/Fashion

Andrea Middleton-Torres--Health/Fitness

Rose-Anne Duvigneaud--Healthcare

Madelaine S. Redman--Healthcare

Francisca E. Aguirre--Education

Maureen M. Corona--Real Estate

Roseanna Kyle--Real Estate

Kimberly S. Wright--Healthcare

Jody Lynn Enders--Publishing

Constance Dunlap--Education

Jancy D. Radke--Education

Doris Bennett--Insurance

Keturah Harsin--Food/Beverages

Crystol Ray Selby--Apparel/Fashion

Rhodessia C. Hemphill--Mental Health Care

Darci Kropp--Food/Beverages

Alice Yancy Teague--Government

Brittnee L. Crouell--Apparel/Fashion

Nancy J. Moro--Healthcare

Emily C. Garven--Entertainment

Shavell Rice--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Aida M. Henry--Retail Industry

Cynthia L. Boyer--Financial Services

Cynthia M. Williams--Financial Services

Donita L. Gage--Beauty/Cosmetics

Cynthia Henry--Government

Donna M. DeFalco-Dube--Government

Aime Martinez--Education

Mercy Mumbura--Healthcare

Amy E. Flick--Healthcare

Tangy A. Rosado--Education

Jerleena Wheatfall--Law/Legal Services

Tiffani Drinks--Transportation

Susan Legere--Jewelry

Debra Blackmon--Business Owner

Maritza Unner--Aerospace/Aviation

Melliony N. Carter--Insurance

Jennifer Morey--Beauty/Cosmetics

Diane Legion Hurt--Contracting

Serena DiMaso--Government

Trista L. Carr--Insurance

Sara Shebo--Apparel/Fashion

Shanthalitta Wallace--Healthcare

Angela R. Pickens--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Lori A. Zupp-Deichman--Healthcare

Emily E. Larson--Pharmaceuticals

Virginia B. Castleman--Education

Tampa Fobert--Dispatcher

Dwanna Mccreary--Apparel/Fashion

Deborah Jones--Administrator, Business Owner, CEO

Paula Ford--Human Services

Nancy Poole--Religion

Denise M. Hill--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Kaitlyn T. Orser--Architecture/Planning/Design

Tara L. Wheeler--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Stephanie Hogan--Health Services

Tammy Wilder--Apparel/Fashion

Lisa Marie Yodice--Automotive

Inez Goldie Barge Cotton--Religion

Paulina V. Dessoffy--Retail Industry

Sherin K. Brown--Transportation

Laura Cuesta--E-Commerce

Lisa Marie Lipowski--Non-Profit/Volunteering

LaTeetra Wright--Education

Cynthia L. Williams--Food/Beverages

Elureka P. Osaseri--Beauty/Cosmetics

Cassandra C. Hawkins--Religion

Shirleen Person--Human Resources/HR

Natalie R. Smith--Apparel/Fashion

Carolyn R. May Widdowson--Construction/Building

Rebecca A. Edmerson--Alcohol/Tobacco

Marta Ackourey--Beauty/Cosmetics

Stacy Roman--Construction/Building

Pamala McKay--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Valerie E. Piercey--Education

April Famaree--Transportation

Darlene R. de la Plata--Nutrition/Wellness

Jodi Judson--Pet Care

Donna L. Bosses--Hospitality

Peggy Ray Nikolakis--Law/Legal Services

Daneese Carter--Financial Services

Eunice R. Taylor--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Briana Smith--Cleaning Service

Melita Ellis King--Healthcare

Eram S. Ahmed--Healthcare

Lori J. Mason--Coaching

Claudia Keith--Consulting

Lenetta R. Kelly--Publishing

Nedra L. Darden--Real Estate

Shauntell A. Forney--Real Estate

Linder B. Washington--Cleaning Service

Vanessa Whitney--Technology

Cheryl-Ann Andrews--Pet Care

Lisa Pfalzgraf--Apparel/Fashion

Svetlana V. Kessler--Apparel/Fashion

Stephanie L. Parris--Business

Joanne A. Harte--Event Services

Lavona Hewitt--Real Estate

Jennifer L. Reynolds--Mental Health Care

Virginia Poist Underwood--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar

Quanesha M. Foley--Cleaning Service

Cynthia Bryant--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Jennifer M. Jolly--Hospitality

Bridgett E. McBride--Financial Services

Vilna D. Jacob--Home Healthcare

Catherine H. Knott--Education

Yvonne Lopez--Religion

Cynthia R. Jones--Beauty/Cosmetics

Tammi White-Smith--Mental Health Care

Judith A. Lanier--Beauty/Cosmetics

Jacqueline A. Gates--Publishing

Toni R. Sampson--Nutrition/Wellness

Tabb Ballard--Alternative Medicine

Linda F. Larios--Retail Industry

Sherrie Tuma Czechanski--Health Services

Belinda F. Thompson--Mental Health Care

Christal H. Davis--Real Estate Agency

Izogie A. Booker Tann--Catering

Erika Drake--Banking/Mortgage

Christina R. Riddle--Printer

Marilyn M. Miller--Music

Brenda Pierce--Publishing

Christine B. Anderson--Telecommunications

Amber M. Jennings--Consulting

Deanna Dixon--Catering

Valinda B. Hayes--Education

Mary Nelson-Packard-Banks--Health Services

Perdita M. Meeks--Publishing

Dottie Keisler--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Vicki Kuhn--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Carmen Guadalupe--Education

Angelia M. Bell--Human Services

Cybel K. Clarke--Media

Joanna R. Stagner--Healthcare

Susan C. Fall--Transportation

Patti Joan Grant--Art

Valerie Wood--Security

Charlotte Wright--Logistics/Procurement

Nikita L. Spellman--E-Commerce

Karen L. Holliday--Printing

Janine M. Dowling--Interior Design

Regina Guillory--Consulting

Latoya W. McNeal--Mental Health Care

Marisa Moeller--Nutrition/Wellness

Jennie Lynn Guy--Education

T. C. Cooksley--Real Estate Agency

Wendy Mayer--Healthcare

Christine Malinda Peart--Nutrition/Wellness

Terri A. Senecal--Entertainment

Jennie M. Dial--Law/Legal Services

Tricia L. Crawford--Education

JoyLee Owings--Telecommunications

Pamela Owen--Non-Profit/Volunteering

Freda A. Chavis--Event Services

JoAnn Jordan--Insurance

Michelle B. Norfleet--Financial Services

Carolyn M. Gibson--Beauty/Cosmetics

Jenny Lee Harrison--Floral

Julie A. Sims--Real Estate

Tammy Lou DeVenturi--Property Manager

Michele M. Morgan--Healthcare

Sue Sharp--Education

Lupe Rose--Food/Beverages

Delia Heffernan--Oil/Gas/Energy/Solar



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



