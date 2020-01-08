Suzie Dault, CDA, RDAEF, OMSAA, BS Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

San Jose, CA, January 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Suzie Dault of San Jose, California has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of dentistry and dental education. Lifetime Achievement awardees are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions or longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers.About Suzie DaultSuzie Dault is the founder of Dental Specialties Institute, Inc. which has been open for the past 20 years. She worked for over 30 years in the dental field as a CDA, RDAEF, and OMSAA before retiring chairside to dedicate her energy and passion to educating the next generation. Ms. Dault has provided the highest quality and one of the most comprehensive dental assisting certification programs in the area. Dental Specialties Institute, Inc. was recognized as A+ by the Better Business Bureau. Suzie oversees the daily operations, trains and supervises faculty and instructors, creates curriculum, provides continuing education and is responsible for licensing dental auxiliaries. She has numerous publications related to curriculum and dentistry.Among her numerous awards, Ms. Dault is very proud to have received the San Jose Business Hall of Fame award for seven consecutive years; Best of San Jose Award 2009-2018; and was voted 2015 Best of Silicon Valley in the Educational Services - Dental Professionals category by the San Jose Award Program. She enjoys working with her students to give them the feeling of accomplishment that they have always wanted. Suzie has a special interest in cosmetic and restorative dentistry and enjoys attending continuing education courses with her husband Scott, who is a periodontist. Ms. Dault was recently honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City.Suzie Dault's professional affiliations include the Santa Clara and Monterey Bay Dental Society, California Dental Association, CALSae-California Society of Association Executives, Dental Assisting National Board, the American Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry.Suzie received a B.S. in Career and Technical Studies from California State University with honors. She played an active role in the student body at Sacramento State and served as class Vice President. She has been involved in aiding the state of California standard setting for her profession. She was a member of the Dental Board of California Subject Matter Taskforce for RDA and EF written exam, the RDA practical licensure program, as well as Subject Matter Expert Occupational Analysis. In her spare time, Suzie enjoys spending time with her family and going dirt biking.For further information, contact www.dental-specialties.com About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

