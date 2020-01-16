Troilen G. Seward, Ed.S. Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Troilen G. Seward, Ed.S.

With over 50 years of educational experience, Troilen G. Seward currently lobbies for the Virginia State Reading Association, the Virginia Academy of School Psychologists and the Virginia Association of Adult and Continuing Education. She has served on many task forces and committees that submitted formal reports to the Virginia Board of Education and the Virginia General Assembly. She has written countless newsletter articles.



Previously, Ms. Seward spent 37 years in K-12 education serving as a teacher, administrator at the school and central office levels, school psychologist, and school superintendent for Dinwiddie County Public Schools. She then worked in workforce development at John Tyler Community College and concurrently began her consulting business.



Troilen Seward is a member of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, treasurer of the Virginia Literacy Foundation, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Virginia Retirement System, a member of Preservation Virginia and is a member of the Surry County Historical Society.



With her vast educational experience, Ms. Seward has won numerous honors throughout the years. Among them, she was honored as the Region I Superintendent of the Year, awarded the Excellence in Education Leadership Award from the University Council for Educational Administration, a Commending Resolution from the Virginia General Assembly, Distinguished Educational Contributions Award from the Virginia Psychological Foundation, Lifetime Achievement Award from the Virginia Academy of School Psychologists, Friend of Literacy Award from the Virginia State Reading Association and the Distinguished Service Award from the Virginia Association of Adult and Continuing Education. Longwood University honored her with a Professionals Who Made a Difference Award. Troilen Seward is listed in Who’s Who in American Women and was recently selected as an Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement inductee.



After earning a B.A. from the College of William and Mary in 1963, Troilen obtained a M.Ed. from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1977 and an Ed.S. from the College of William and Mary in 1980. In her spare time, Troilen enjoys reading, church activities, historical preservation and politics.



“Life is no brief candle to me. It is a sort of splendid torch which I have got a hold of for the moment, and I want to make it burn as brightly as possible before handing it on to future generations.”-- George Bernard Shaw



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

