Aline E. Pryor, Attorney at Law Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years and as a VIP by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

About Aline E. Pryor, Attorney at Law

Aline Pryor has over 30 years experience in the field of law. She is the Owner of Aline E. Pryor, Attorney at Law which is a law firm in Kansas City, Kansas. She specializes in family law, protection from abuse, divorce, paternity, support and personal injury cases. She also litigates criminal cases from misdemeanor charges through felony.



Ms. Pryor is “AV” rated by Martindale-Hubbell. She was awarded one of the Top 100 Litigation Lawyers from the American Society of Legal Advocates in 2014, 2017 and 2018. She was honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. Aline Pryor is affiliated with the Johnson County Bar Association, the Kansas Bar Association, the Kansas Association for Justice, the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association and the National Association of Professional Women. She is a Former Member of the Board of Governors, Former Treasurer, Former V.P. and Former President of the Wyandotte County Bar Association.



As an only child of both parents who were English teachers, Aline was instilled with various ideas, morals and quotes, which would later serve her well as an attorney. Some of these were having the motivation to "never quit," to "go on and achieve," that "nothing worth anything is free or without lots of effort," "always work your hardest," "appreciate the finer things in life," to "sometimes go out on the edge and splurge, that life is not all work," "entertain one's self and be creative," that "discipline actually teaches one to be disciplined," and "teaches the concept of 'follow-through,'" "to become accustomed to speaking to people from all walks of life and that everyone has something to contribute or say - that no one is really better than anyone else" and "being down-to-earth and real is a good thing."



Born on December 28, 1961 in Emporia, Kansas, Aline grew up in a small town on a farm. She obtained a B.S., With Honors, from Emporia State University in 1983, and a J.D. from the University of Kansas in 1986. She married George Holler on September 12, 1987 and they have two children, Benjamin and Sidney. In her spare time she enjoys spending time with her family.



For further information, contact www.alinepryor.com.



